Stagwell (STGW) Acquires LEADERS, Bolstering Global Influencer Marketing Capabilities with AI

NEW YORK and TEL AVIV, Israel, July 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Stagwell (NASDAQ: STGW), the challenger network built to transform marketing, has acquired Tel Aviv-based LEADERS, a world-class digital agency specializing in influencer marketing and social commerce and the development of InfluencerMarketing.AI (IMAI), a global influencer marketing SaaS platform. The company joins Stagwell Marketing Cloud's PRophet Comms Tech Suite of AI-powered offerings purpose-built for modern PR and marketing professionals.

Founded by Eran Nizri and Yehonatan Arami in 2017, LEADERS and IMAI combine high-value digital and influencer marketing strategy with a cutting-edge, AI-powered SaaS influencer marketing platform. IMAI leverages advanced AI technologies to connect brands with over 300 million creators worldwide. The platform allows users from anywhere in the world to launch campaigns in just a few clicks, offering robust analytics, sales prediction models, and campaign management tools. Clients include Nespresso, Samsung, and Colgate-Palmolive; notable SaaS clients include Coca-Cola, Playtika, Estée Lauder, and Superdry. IMAI will supplement the bench of influencer marketing platforms currently in use by Stagwell's agencies around the world, including existing tools in the PRophet Comms Tech Suite.

"We are excited to welcome LEADERS to the Stagwell family. This acquisition strengthens our Stagwell Marketing Cloud offering with cutting-edge AI solutions for influencer marketing while marking our first agency in Israel amid a substantial global expansion push from Stagwell this year," said Mark Penn, Chairman and CEO, Stagwell. "Eran and his team share our vision of transforming marketing with technology, and we look forward to working together to deliver value to our clients across the globe."

"Combining with Eran and the LEADERS team is a force multiplier for PRophet and Stagwell to expand global reach, integrate advanced AI technologies and leverage domain expertise around high performance digital and influencer marketing strategy for customers," said Aaron Kwittken, Founder and CEO of SMC's Comms Tech Suite.

"This acquisition marks a transformative milestone for LEADERS and InfluencerMarketing.AI," added Nizri. "With Stagwell's extensive network and resources, we are set to redefine the landscape of influencer marketing. Our goal is to become the world's leading influencer and digital marketing powerhouse, delivering unparalleled value and innovation to our clients. We look forward to integrating our capabilities into Stagwell's Comms Tech Unit and leading the industry into a new era of excellence."

LEADERS' and IMAI's success is driven by a strong leadership team. Eran Nizri will continue to serve as Group CEO, reporting into Aaron Kwittken, Founder and CEO of Stagwell Marketing Cloud's PRophet Comms Tech Suite. Itamar Gonsherovitz will continue to spearhead LEADERS' digital agency operations as CEO. Yehonatan Arami, will continue to lead business development, expanding the company's reach within the Stagwell network.

The acquisition comes as Stagwell expands its global footprint and invests further in AI-enabled solutions at the forefront of digital marketing. LEADERS is Stagwell's seventh acquisition of 2024, following Team Epiphany (U.S.), Sidekick (U.K.), What's Next Partners (France), PROS (Brazil), Business Traveller (Global), and BERA (U.S.).

About Stagwell Marketing Cloud

Stagwell Marketing Cloud (SMC) is a suite of data-driven SaaS solutions built for the modern marketer. Born out of Stagwell's (NASDAQ: STGW) network of award-winning marketing agencies, SMC empowers marketers to drive business and brand impact by giving them intuitive tools equipped with proprietary, actionable data. SMC's portfolio of solutions powers market research, communications, and media for brands worldwide by leveraging technology such as generative and predictive artificial intelligence, machine learning, augmented reality, and more. Get your head in the cloud at www.stagwellmarketingcloud.com.

About PRophet

Founded in 2020 by PR industry leader Aaron Kwittken, PRophet is an award-winning suite of essential, AI-powered Comms Tech tools purpose-built to empower modern communicators to perform more efficiently by quickly uncovering and authentically engaging with high-authority journalists and leading influencers. PRophet was awarded PRovoke Media's Innovation SABRE in 2023 and 2024, a 2024 Webby Award, and was included in PR News' 2024 Tech Hotlist. The all-in-one platform offers three core solutions: PRophet Earn creates and tests "mediable" PR content to predict earned media interest and sentiment. PRophet Influence combines vertical AI, analytics, discovery and tracking technologies to inform and manage influencer marketing campaigns. PRophet Monitor delivers real-time, earned and social media monitoring, reporting and analytics to alert teams of emerging trends, threats, brand mentions, and opportunities for real-time response. PRophet is part of the Stagwell Marketing Cloud (SMC), a suite of data-driven SaaS solutions built for the modern marketer. Visit prprophet.ai to learn more.

About LEADERS

Established in 2017, LEADERS is a digital agency specializing in influencer marketing. With a focus on performance and sales, LEADERS provides comprehensive services that harness the power of influencer marketing and social media.



About InfluencerMarketing.AI

Established in 2020, InfluencerMarketing.AI is a SaaS influencer marketing platform that connects brands with a vast network of influencers. Utilizing advanced AI and machine learning technologies, InfluencerMarketing.AI offers robust analytics, sales prediction models, and management tools to optimize influencer marketing campaigns, focusing on e-commerce brands to track conversions and ROI.

