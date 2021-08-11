Stagwell (STGW) Agencies Deliver Breakthrough Client Campaigns And Custom Insights For Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympics

Network agencies created campaigns for Uber, Comcast and Xfinity, Core Power and more

NEW YORK, Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- (NASDAQ:STGW) -- Stagwell agencies created several integrated campaigns for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, helping clients drive successful marketing and business results during one of the most anticipated events of the year. The network's breadth of digital capabilities was on display as agencies including Doner, 72andSunny, Anomaly and GALE helped clients like Uber, Comcast, and Core Power stand out in a particularly crowded marketing landscape that demands authentic, connected campaigns.

"Getting the right ad to the right person at the right time is paramount to a successful Olympic campaign," said Stagwell Chairman and CEO Mark Penn. "Our network and their global brand partners proved that effective modern marketing lies at the intersection of culture-moving creativity and connected technologies."

Campaigns from Stagwell that aired during the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games include:

Doner and Core Power Team Up with Simone Biles : In just one week, Doner briefed, concepted, and produced a new spot featuring Biles which aired during the Tokyo Olympics' closing ceremonies in select markets.

In just one week, Doner briefed, concepted, and produced a new spot featuring Biles which aired during the Tokyo Olympics' closing ceremonies in select markets. 72andSunny, Comcast and Xfinity Go Big on Content at the Games: 72andSunny New York , in partnership with Comcast and Xfinity, created a massive campaign featuring 24 films, more than 100 print and digital assets and a TikTok activation with billions of views.

72andSunny , in partnership with Comcast and Xfinity, created a massive campaign featuring 24 films, more than 100 print and digital assets and a TikTok activation with billions of views. Anomaly's 'Go Get It' campaign for Uber marks the first time the brand has promoted its full platform in a single brand campaign. The campaign, which launched during the opening ceremonies of the Olympic Games, features everyday people getting back out in the world and living life with the help of Uber's many offerings.

'Go Get It' campaign for Uber marks the first time the brand has promoted its full platform in a single brand campaign. The campaign, which launched during the opening ceremonies of the Olympic Games, features everyday people getting back out in the world and living life with the help of Uber's many offerings. GALE and MilkPep Hype the Beverage: GALE, in partnership with the nation's leading milk advocacy group, built a gym behind a supermarket's milk section so athletes could be closer to what fuels them – and caught it on hidden camera. See here.

GALE, in partnership with the nation's leading milk advocacy group, built a gym behind a supermarket's milk section so athletes could be closer to what fuels them – and caught it on hidden camera. See here. Forsman & Bodenfors and SK-II Go Beyond the Stadium: Forsman & Bodenfors and SK-II developed Beyond The Stadium to s hine a spotlight beyond the sporting arenas in support of women entrepreneurs in Tokyo who are fighting to keep their dreams alive. View the case study here.

Forsman & Bodenfors and SK-II developed hine a spotlight beyond the sporting arenas in support of women entrepreneurs in who are fighting to keep their dreams alive. View the case study here. Anomaly and Dick's Sporting Goods Empower Women Athletes: Dick's Sporting Goods and Anomaly produced an Olympic tie-in ad to showcase a range of women across different sports who defy antiquated expectations of female athletes and inspire a whole generation of new ones. Since launching, the spot has garnered over 6.5M views on Youtube.

Additionally, Harris Brand Platform -- The Harris Poll's brand tracking SaaS platform -- analyzed major Olympics-affiliated brands to quantify the impact of Olympics sponsorships and creative campaigns on consumer perception. The report, "Brands Going for Gold," will go live Thursday, August 12, 2021. Request a copy here.

Earlier this month, Stagwell Marketing Group LLC and MDC Partners combined to form Stagwell, a top-10 global marketing services company built to transform marketing.

For more information on Stagwell, please visit www.stagwellglobal.com

About Stagwell. Stagwell is the challenger holding company built to transform marketing. We deliver scaled creative performance for the world's most ambitious brands, connecting culture-moving creativity with leading-edge technology to harmonize the art and science of marketing. Led by entrepreneurs, our 12,000+ specialists in 30+ countries are unified under a single purpose: to drive effectiveness and improve business results for our clients. Join us at www.stagwellglobal.com.

