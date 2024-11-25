Stagwell (STGW) Announces December Investor Conference Schedule

News provided by

Stagwell Inc.

Nov 25, 2024, 09:01 ET

NEW YORK, Nov. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Stagwell Inc. (NASDAQ: STGW), the challenger network built to transform marketing, today announced its participation in several upcoming investor conferences throughout December 2024. 

  • December 3: Wells Fargo TMT Summit – Stagwell management will participate in a fireside chat at 3pm PT and 1x1 meetings throughout the day in Los Angeles.
  • December 4: UBS Global Technology Conference – Stagwell management will host 1x1 meetings throughout the day in Phoenix.
  • December 9: UBS Global Media Conference -- Stagwell management will host 1x1 meetings throughout the day in New York.

Visit this page to view upcoming investor events and programming from Stagwell. Reach out to [email protected] with questions.

About Stagwell
Stagwell (NASDAQ: STGW) is the challenger network built to transform marketing. We deliver scaled creative performance for the world's most ambitious brands, connecting culture-moving creativity with leading-edge technology to harmonize the art and science of marketing. Led by entrepreneurs, our specialists in 34+ countries are unified under a single purpose: to drive effectiveness and improve business results for their clients.  www.stagwellglobal.com.

IR Contact:
Ben Allanson
[email protected]   

SOURCE Stagwell Inc.

Stagwell (NASDAQ: STGW), the challenger network built to transform marketing, has added Blue Horse (Malaysia) and DashDigital (South Africa) to its...
Stagwell (NASDAQ: STGW) today released the results of the November Harvard CAPS / Harris poll, a monthly collaboration between the Center for...
