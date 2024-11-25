Stagwell (STGW) Announces December Investor Conference Schedule

NEW YORK, Nov. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Stagwell Inc. (NASDAQ: STGW), the challenger network built to transform marketing, today announced its participation in several upcoming investor conferences throughout December 2024.

December 3 : Wells Fargo TMT Summit – Stagwell management will participate in a fireside chat at 3pm PT and 1x1 meetings throughout the day in Los Angeles .

Wells Fargo TMT Summit – Stagwell management will participate in a fireside chat at and 1x1 meetings throughout the day in . December 4: UBS Global Technology Conference – Stagwell management will host 1x1 meetings throughout the day in Phoenix .

UBS Global Technology Conference – Stagwell management will host 1x1 meetings throughout the day in . December 9: UBS Global Media Conference -- Stagwell management will host 1x1 meetings throughout the day in New York .

Visit this page to view upcoming investor events and programming from Stagwell. Reach out to [email protected] with questions.

About Stagwell

Stagwell (NASDAQ: STGW) is the challenger network built to transform marketing. We deliver scaled creative performance for the world's most ambitious brands, connecting culture-moving creativity with leading-edge technology to harmonize the art and science of marketing. Led by entrepreneurs, our specialists in 34+ countries are unified under a single purpose: to drive effectiveness and improve business results for their clients. www.stagwellglobal.com .

