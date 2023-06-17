Stagwell (STGW) Announces New Headliner for Sport Beach at Cannes Lions 2023: Acclaimed Filmmaker Spike Lee, in a Special Talk with Jordan Brand CMO Shannon Watkins

Stagwell Inc.

17 Jun, 2023, 10:15 ET

Lee to Receive the Festival's Inaugural 'Creative Maker of the Year' Award Supported by Black at Cannes 

NEW YORK and CANNES, France, June 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Award-winning filmmaker and cultural icon Spike Lee to Sport Beach, its flagship venue at the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity – the largest gathering of the advertising and creative communications industry – for a special conversation with Jordan Brand Chief Marketing Officer Shannon Watkins. Sport Beach is built for brands, platforms and athletes to tap into the cultural zeitgeist of sport and explore the power of fandom. 

Spike Lee and Shannon Watkins
Led by Damaune Journey, global chief growth officer at 72andSunny, a premier global creative agency in Stagwell's network, "Spike Lee's Influence: The Intersection of Creativity, Sport, and Culture" will feature a candid talk with the creative genius-turned-advertising darling through the lens of his iconic commercials, and his role as a filmmaker and cultural icon. 

Shannon Watkins and her team oversee brand strategies and campaigns for Jordan Brand, which has a deep and rich history with Lee. A 20+ yr. veteran in the brand world, Shannon is also a leader for diversity and inclusion within the marketing and advertising industry, has been named one of Adweek's Most Powerful Women in Sports, and is the winner of a Clio and a Cannes Lion award. 

"We could not be more honored to host a talk with award-winning filmmaker, culture creator, and sports icon, Spike Lee.  His creative genius is unquestioned and his impact on the sports marketing landscape is profound.  Paired with Shannon Watkins, a marketing expert and industry juggernaut, attendees are in for a real treat," said Journey. 

The session will take place at 1:30-2:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 22, on the Sport Beach main stage. A valid pass to Sport Beach is required for admission.  

About Stagwell  
Stagwell is the challenger network built to transform marketing. We deliver scaled creative performance for the world's most ambitious brands, connecting culture-moving creativity with leading-edge technology to harmonize the art and science of marketing. Led by entrepreneurs, our 13,000+ specialists in 34+ countries are unified under a single purpose: to drive effectiveness and improve business results for their clients. Join us at www.stagwellglobal.com.   

Media Contact
Sarah Arvizo
[email protected] 

SOURCE Stagwell Inc.

