Stagwell (STGW) Announces November and December Investor Conference Schedule

NEW YORK, Nov. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Stagwell Inc. (NASDAQ: STGW), the challenger network built to transform marketing, today announced its participation in six upcoming investor conferences in November and December 2025.

Representatives from Stagwell's management team will be available for 1x1 and small group meetings at each.

November 17 : Seaport 3 rd Annual Digital Media & Advertising Conference (Virtual)

: Seaport 3 Annual Digital Media & Advertising Conference (Virtual) November 19 : Wells Fargo 9 th Annual TMT Summit (Rancho Palos Verdes, CA)

: Wells Fargo 9 Annual TMT Summit (Rancho Palos Verdes, CA) December 1 : UBS Global Technology and AI Conference (Phoenix, AZ)

: UBS Global Technology and AI Conference (Phoenix, AZ) December 2 : Wolfe Research Small and Mid-Cap Conference (Virtual)

: Wolfe Research Small and Mid-Cap Conference (Virtual) December 3 : Bank of America Leveraged Finance Conference (Boca Raton, FL)

: Bank of America Leveraged Finance Conference (Boca Raton, FL) December 8: UBS Global Media and Communications Conference (New York City, NY)

Visit stagwellglobal.com/investors to view upcoming investor events and programming from Stagwell.

About Stagwell

Stagwell is the challenger holding company built to transform marketing. We deliver scaled creative performance for the world's most ambitious brands, connecting culture-moving creativity with leading-edge technology to harmonize the art and science of marketing. Led by entrepreneurs, our specialists in 45+ countries are unified under a single purpose: to drive effectiveness and improve business results for our clients. Join us at www.stagwellglobal.com.

IR Contact:

Ben Allanson

[email protected]

