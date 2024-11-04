Stagwell (STGW) Announces November Investor Conference Schedule

News provided by

Stagwell Inc.

Nov 04, 2024, 14:35 ET

NEW YORK, Nov. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Stagwell Inc. (NASDAQ: STGW), the challenger network built to transform marketing, today announced its participation in several upcoming investor conferences throughout November 2024. 

  • November 14: Truist Securities Virtual Internet Growth Summit – Management will participate in a small group virtual meeting at 3pm ET.
  • November 18: Seaport Digital Media & Advertising Conference – Stagwell Chief Investment Officer Jason Reid will participate in a virtual fireside chat at 10am ET.
  • November 19: RBC Global Technology, Internet, Media and Telecommunications Conference – Stagwell President Jay Leveton will host 1x1 meetings throughout the day in New York City.
  • November 20: Morgan Stanley European Technology, Media & Telecom Conference – Stagwell Chief Investment Officer Jason Reid will host 1x1 meetings throughout the day in Barcelona.
  • November 21: Stephens Annual Investment Conference – Stagwell Head of Investor Relations Ben Allanson will host 1x1 meetings throughout the day in Nashville.

Visit this page to view upcoming investor events and programming from Stagwell. Reach out to [email protected] with questions.

About Stagwell
Stagwell (NASDAQ: STGW) is the challenger network built to transform marketing. We deliver scaled creative performance for the world's most ambitious brands, connecting culture-moving creativity with leading-edge technology to harmonize the art and science of marketing. Led by entrepreneurs, our specialists in 34+ countries are unified under a single purpose: to drive effectiveness and improve business results for their clients.  www.stagwellglobal.com.

IR Contact:

Ben Allanson
[email protected] 

SOURCE Stagwell Inc.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM?

icon3
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
icon1
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
icon2
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED

Also from this source

Code and Theory Introduces the ContextLens: The First AI-Driven Anticipatory Graphic Design System for Publishers

Code and Theory Introduces the ContextLens: The First AI-Driven Anticipatory Graphic Design System for Publishers

Polling data is often difficult to understand in isolation. Digging deeper into the numbers tells a more complete story and provides the necessary...
77% of CEOs Say the Election Will Impact their 2025 Business Strategy; 85% are Bullish on Investment in the Gulf Region, Reveals Stagwell (STGW) Survey

77% of CEOs Say the Election Will Impact their 2025 Business Strategy; 85% are Bullish on Investment in the Gulf Region, Reveals Stagwell (STGW) Survey

Stagwell (NASDAQ: STGW) today unveiled the results of a global survey of 100 CEOs regarding their priorities for 2025, reflections on how the U.S....
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Advertising

Advertising

Computer & Electronics

Computer & Electronics

Trade Show News

Trade Show News

News Releases in Similar Topics