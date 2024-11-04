Stagwell (STGW) Announces November Investor Conference Schedule

NEW YORK, Nov. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Stagwell Inc. (NASDAQ: STGW), the challenger network built to transform marketing, today announced its participation in several upcoming investor conferences throughout November 2024.

November 14: Truist Securities Virtual Internet Growth Summit – Management will participate in a small group virtual meeting at 3pm ET.

November 18: Seaport Digital Media & Advertising Conference – Stagwell Chief Investment Officer Jason Reid will participate in a virtual fireside chat at 10am ET.

November 19: RBC Global Technology, Internet, Media and Telecommunications Conference – Stagwell President Jay Leveton will host 1x1 meetings throughout the day in New York City.

November 20: Morgan Stanley European Technology, Media & Telecom Conference – Stagwell Chief Investment Officer Jason Reid will host 1x1 meetings throughout the day in Barcelona.

November 21: Stephens Annual Investment Conference – Stagwell Head of Investor Relations Ben Allanson will host 1x1 meetings throughout the day in Nashville.

Visit this page to view upcoming investor events and programming from Stagwell. Reach out to [email protected] with questions.

