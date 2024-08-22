Stagwell (STGW) Announces September Investor Conference Schedule

Stagwell Inc.

Aug 22, 2024, 11:07 ET

Management to appear at events hosted by Citi, Benchmark, Goldman Sachs, B. Riley and Deutsche Bank

NEW YORK, Aug. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Stagwell Inc. (NASDAQ: STGW), the challenger network built to transform marketing, today announced its participation in several investor conferences throughout September 2024. 

  • September 4: Citi 2024 Global Technology Conference in New York City – Management will be available for 1x1 meetings.
  • September 5: Benchmark 11th Annual TMT One-on-One Conference in New York City – Management will be available for 1x1 meetings.
  • September 10: Goldman Sachs Communacopia in San Francisco – Chairman and CEO Mark Penn will host a fireside chat and be available for 1x1 meetings.
  • September 12: B. Riley Securities 7th Annual Consumer and TMT Conference in New York City – Management will host be available for 1x1 meetings.
  • September 25: Deutsche Bank Leveraged Finance Conference – Phoenix – Chief Financial Officer Frank Lanuto will be available for 1x1 meetings.

Visit this page to view upcoming investor events and programming from Stagwell. Reach out to [email protected] with questions.

About Stagwell
Stagwell (NASDAQ: STGW) is the challenger network built to transform marketing. We deliver scaled creative performance for the world's most ambitious brands, connecting culture-moving creativity with leading-edge technology to harmonize the art and science of marketing. Led by entrepreneurs, our specialists in 34+ countries are unified under a single purpose: to drive effectiveness and improve business results for their clients.  www.stagwellglobal.com.

IR Contact:

Ben Allanson
[email protected] 

