Stagwell (STGW) announces Stagwell Marketing Cloud Leadership Team to drive global product innovation

The team of proven digital product and marketing leaders will drive SaaS and DaaS innovation for the Stagwell Marketing Cloud, a suite of technology products that supports in-house marketing transformation for modern businesses. The team will incubate new products and growing the existing suite of solutions, which currently spans influencer marketing, audience segmentation, public relations, immersive experiences and brand insights by levering AI, ML and AR.

"With the arrival of Abe, Elspeth, and Matt, the Stagwell Marketing Cloud is in "liftoff" mode. We're accelerating Stagwell's focus on product innovation to meet the CMOs' need for in-house marketing stack solutions," said Mark Penn, Chairman and CEO, Stagwell. "Whether clients desire a best-in-class integrated marketing team at one of our agencies or a product solution for in-house teams, Stagwell is able to offer the full range of creation and execution services modern marketers need."

"Today's brands are facing some of the most exciting technology and product challenges of our time, from the need to scale deep A.I. solutions across global enterprises to new frontiers in mixed-reality, digital content, and the metaverse," said Geiger. "I'm thrilled to join a network committed to the challenger mindset and pushing innovation across the new disciplines of digital marketing."

Geiger arrives at Stagwell from Hudson MX, an advertising technology business that provides cloud-based media buying and media accounting solutions. Prior to HudsonMX, Geiger served as VP of Product Development at Legal Shield, and was the Founder and CEO of Shake, a mobile-first legal product for consumers and SMBs.

Rollert previously served as Global Head of Partnership Marketing for Uber, where she provided strategic leadership and global coordination across Uber's portfolio of brands, including Uber Eats. Prior to that she held product and analyst roles at Microsoft and Penn Schoen Berland.

Lochner is returning to Stagwell from Harvard University, where he is completing his Juris Doctor. Previously, he served as Vice President, M&A at the Stagwell Group and worked on over twenty of Stagwell's acquisitions.

The trio joins a slate of recent senior hires at Stagwell across core central departments, including Chief People Officer Stephanie Howley, Chief Technology Officer Merrill Raman, and internal executive promotions across Stagwell's Brand, Growth, Global Client Services, and Global Recruitment teams.

Stagwell debuted the latest product in the SMC at CES 2022: ARound, a tool helping venues and brands scale AR experiences for live events and retail. To learn more about the SMC, visit stagwellglobal.com.

About Stagwell

Stagwell is the challenger network built to transform marketing. We deliver scaled creative performance for the world's most ambitious brands, connecting culture-moving creativity with leading-edge technology to harmonize the art and science of marketing. Led by entrepreneurs, our 10,000+ specialists in 20+ countries are unified under a single purpose: to drive effectiveness and improve business results for their clients. Join us at www.stagwellglobal.com.

Contact:

Beth Sidhu

[email protected]

202-423-4414

SOURCE Stagwell Inc.