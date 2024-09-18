Stagwell (STGW) Appoints Sunil John as Senior Advisor, MENA, to Spearhead Regional Growth

NEW YORK, Sept. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Stagwell (NASDAW: STGW), the challenger network built to transform marketing, has appointed Sunil John as Senior Advisor, Stagwell MENA. John will head Stagwell's forthcoming MENA office, spearheading growth and enhancing collaboration among local agencies and partners. He will also develop new client solutions, utilizing his extensive regional network to support brands aiming for both regional expansion and global reach.

Sunil John will head Stagwell's forthcoming MENA office, spearheading growth and enhancing collaboration among local agencies and partners.

John, named the Best PR Professional in the Middle East by PRWeek in 2023 and 2020, brings over three decades of regional experience to Stagwell, having founded ASDA'A BCW, the region's leading PR consultancy and been instrumental in shaping the public relations landscape in the Arab world. During his time at ASDA'A he launched Proof Communications, a specialist digital and design firm, OnePoint5, an ESG advisory and led the annual Arab Youth Survey, the groundbreaking thought leadership platform capturing the hopes and aspirations of the 200 million Arab youth.

Additionally, as an Advisory Board Member of the Dubai International Chamber since July 2021, John has been influential in reinforcing Dubai's status as a global trade hub.

"Marketers who miss out on MENA will miss out on one of the biggest consumer growth stories of our decade," said Mark Penn, Chairman and CEO, Stagwell. "As we focus on becoming more competitive internationally, Sunil's unparalleled experience in MENA and his leadership are what Stagwell needs to deepen our presence and help our clients succeed in this crucial market."

"I am excited to join Stagwell and contribute to its unique technology-driven offering in the marketing services landscape," said Sunil John. "The opportunity to integrate my experience, my love of research and insights, and my focus on digital transformation and technology with Stagwell's innovative approach will bring value to a region that is one of the fastest growing in the world. As a challenger network, I believe Stagwell will be the company that creates significant impact for our clients in the MENA region."

John's appointment comes at a time when Stagwell is opening a new chapter in the region after recently announcing its intent to acquire Consulum, a leading government advisory firm that specializes in strategic communications, public policy and leadership support in the MENA and other global markets.

Stagwell's footprint across MENA includes its omnichannel media agency Assembly and global creative collective Forsman and Bodenfors. Additionally, Stagwell counts marketing and talent management agency FLC and strategic growth advisory firm Phronesis Group among its global affiliate partners in the region. With offices across Dubai, Cairo, and Riyadh, Stagwell is positioned to serve clients in a range of industries in MENA, including retail, automotive, crypto, real estate, tech and finance sectors.

The MENA region is a key growth market for Stagwell as the company pursues its goal of doubling revenue at the Company beyond North America by 2025. In 2024 to date, Stagwell has acquired seven firms, including LEADERS (Israel), Team Epiphany (U.S.), Sidekick (U.K.), What's Next Partners (France), PROS (Brazil), Business Traveller (Global), and BERA (U.S.).

About Stagwell

Stagwell (NASDAQ: STGW) is the network created to transform marketing. We deliver creative performance at scale for the world's most ambitious brands, connecting culture-moving creativity with cutting-edge technology to harmonize the art and science of marketing. Led by entrepreneurs, our more than 13,000 experts in more than 34 countries are united under a single purpose: to generate effectiveness and improve business results for their clients. Join us at www.stagwellglobal.com.

Contact:

Kara Gelber

[email protected]

SOURCE Stagwell Inc.