With Google Cloud and Gemini models, Stagwell to bring new AI capabilities to four of its most popular digital marketing apps

CANNES, France and NEW YORK, June 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Google Cloud and Stagwell (NASDAQ: STGW) announced today a set of new AI-powered features across Stagwell's portfolio of digital marketing applications, built using Google Cloud infrastructure and AI services, including its Gemini models.

"This partnership puts Stagwell's applications and Google Cloud AI in the hands of marketing professionals worldwide." Post this Stagwell (STGW) Launches New AI-Powered Capabilities for Marketers, Built with Google Cloud

Stagwell is a digital-first global marketing services network that delivers value to customers through its cutting-edge marketing technology stack, utilizing the latest advancements in AI. Stagwell will now use a wide range of Google Cloud technologies to power and deliver its applications, including Gemini models, AI tooling in Vertex AI, compute, storage, and networking.

"This partnership puts Stagwell's applications and Google Cloud AI in the hands of marketing professionals worldwide," said Mansoor Basha, Chief Technology Officer, Stagwell Marketing Cloud. "We're pleased to expand our work with Google Cloud and to roll out important new AI capabilities to help marketers work more effectively, quickly, and creatively."

After initially beginning to migrate several applications to Google Cloud in 2023, Stagwell is now integrating Google Cloud AI across several of its most widely adopted products:

Propellers is an entirely new tool built for internal creative teams to improve their processes from ideation to execution. Propellers will now use Vertex AI and Gemini models to help marketers more quickly build compelling creative briefs, including developing audience strategies, playbooks, brand personas, and more with AI.

is an entirely new tool built for internal creative teams to improve their processes from ideation to execution. Propellers will now use Vertex AI and Gemini models to help marketers more quickly build compelling creative briefs, including developing audience strategies, playbooks, brand personas, and more with AI. CUE , Stagwell's app for data-driven audience insights, uses Google Cloud's advanced data analytics tools. The app is now adding predictive AI capabilities via Vertex AI that will help marketers combine numerous datasets to improve companies' understanding of their customers, ultimately informing both product and message development.

, Stagwell's app for data-driven audience insights, uses Google Cloud's advanced data analytics tools. The app is now adding predictive AI capabilities via Vertex AI that will help marketers combine numerous datasets to improve companies' understanding of their customers, ultimately informing both product and message development. PRophet , the first ever SaaS platform to help marketers and public relations professionals apply predictive and generative AI to everyday tasks and processes, is now using Google Cloud's Vertex AI and Gemini models to provide improved content generation, track trending topics, analyze sentiment, and more.

, the first ever SaaS platform to help marketers and public relations professionals apply predictive and generative AI to everyday tasks and processes, is now using Google Cloud's and Gemini models to provide improved content generation, track trending topics, analyze sentiment, and more. SmartAssets is an application for creative asset management, optimization, and analytics. It uses Google Cloud products, including BigQuery and Cloud Run, and is now adding capabilities built with Vertex AI and Gemini models. This will help customers pull creative elements from ads, better analyze performance data, and optimize the efficacy of ads with instant adjustments, informed by AI.

Many of the world's most impactful marketing firms and teams utilize Stagwell's applications every day, and now they'll have the power of Google's industry-leading AI, including Gemini, at their fingertips. This will enable them to supercharge marketing campaigns, accelerate common tasks and workflows, generate compelling content and briefs, and more.

"AI capabilities and expertise were of utmost importance as we explored partners to work with and build towards our vision," said Merrill Raman, Global Chief Technology Officer, Stagwell. "Google Cloud delivers the right mix of enterprise-grade models, AI tooling, and scalable cloud infrastructure to support Stagwell's numerous use cases and growing customer base."

"Stagwell is taking impressive steps to implement generative AI in ways that are transformative and helpful for marketers," said Oliver Parker, VP of Global Generative AI Go to Market at Google Cloud. "The brand new Propellers is an example of how AI can rapidly add value and streamline common workflows and processes for end customers – in this case, creative teams who shape everyday brand narratives."

These new features are available to Stagwell customers starting today.

About Stagwell Marketing Cloud

Stagwell Marketing Cloud (SMC) is a marketing-focused, AI-enablement platform built for the modern marketer. Born out of Stagwell's (NASDAQ: STGW) network of award-winning marketing agencies, SMC's technology empowers marketers to drive business impact by giving them intuitive tools equipped with proprietary, actionable data. SMC's portfolio of solutions powers strategic consumer research, communications, and media activation for brands worldwide by leveraging technology such as generative and predictive artificial intelligence, shared augmented reality, and more. Get your head in the cloud at www.stagwellmarketingcloud.com .

About Google Cloud

Google Cloud is the new way to the cloud, providing AI, infrastructure, developer, data, security, and collaboration tools built for today and tomorrow. Google Cloud offers a powerful, fully integrated and optimized AI stack with its own planet-scale infrastructure, custom-built chips, generative AI models and development platform, as well as AI-powered applications, to help organizations transform. Customers in more than 200 countries and territories turn to Google Cloud as their trusted technology partner.

Media Contact

Sarah Arvizo

[email protected]

SOURCE Stagwell Inc.