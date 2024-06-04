Stagwell (STGW) Launches "STGW Curated" Investor Webinar Series

NEW YORK, June 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Stagwell (NASDAQ: STGW), the challenger network built to transform marketing, today announced the launch of a new webinar series, "STGW: Curated," designed for investors to learn about Stagwell's core capabilities.

STGW CURATED is a new, ongoing webinar series convening top leaders and agency innovators from across Stagwell’s global network for discussions about our core capabilities – Digital Transformation, Creativity & Communications, Performance Media & Data, and Research & Consumer Insights – and the biggest opportunities facing the marketing services sector.
Each webinar will dive into Stagwell's client work, market insights, and thought leadership across core areas such as Digital Transformation, Creativity & Communications, Performance Media & Data, and Research & Consumer Insights, as well as special topics such as the Company's M&A strategy, political advocacy firms, and approach to artificial intelligence.

Upcoming: "The Next Five Years in Marketing"

Kicking off the series is "The Next Five Years in Marketing," an in-depth exploration of the transformative technology, consumer, and client forces poised to shape the industry's future. The webinar will take place on Tuesday, June 11 from 1-2PM ET, and feature:

  • Mark Penn, Chairman and CEO, Stagwell
  • David Sable, Vice Chair, Stagwell
  • Julia Hammond, President, Global Solutions, Stagwell

Penn will present the trends shaping the next five years in marketing, followed by a roundtable discussion and Q&A with Sable and Hammond.

To register, visit this page. Attendees are encouraged to submit questions in advance by emailing [email protected].

Investors can stay up to date on the latest offerings and events in this series by visiting Stagwell's investor site here.

About Stagwell
Stagwell (NASDAQ: STGW) is the challenger network built to transform marketing. We deliver scaled creative performance for the world's most ambitious brands, connecting culture-moving creativity with leading-edge technology to harmonize the art and science of marketing. Led by entrepreneurs, our 13,000+ specialists in 34+ countries are unified under a single purpose: to drive effectiveness and improve business results for their clients. Join us at stagwellglobal.com.

