Stagwell (STGW) to Host Virtual Fireside Chat at Rosenblatt 4th Annual Technology Summit on AI

NEW YORK, Aug. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Stagwell Inc. (NASDAQ: STGW), the challenger network built to transform marketing, will host a virtual fireside chat at the Rosenblatt Securities 4th Annual Technology Summit on August 20, 2024. The session will feature Mark Penn, Chairman and CEO, discussing the impact of AI on marketing innovation, as well as product development within the company's AI-enabled Stagwell Marketing Cloud. Management will be available for 1x1 meetings with investors upon request.

Visit this page to view upcoming investor events and programming from Stagwell. Reach out to [email protected] with questions.

Penn, Chairman and CEO, will discuss the impact of AI on marketing, as well as the Stagwell Marketing Cloud. Post this

About Stagwell

Stagwell (NASDAQ: STGW) is the challenger network built to transform marketing. We deliver scaled creative performance for the world's most ambitious brands, connecting culture-moving creativity with leading-edge technology to harmonize the art and science of marketing. Led by entrepreneurs, our specialists in 34+ countries are unified under a single purpose: to drive effectiveness and improve business results for their clients. www.stagwellglobal.com.

Contact:

Ben Allanson

[email protected]

SOURCE Stagwell Inc.