Stagwell (STGW) to Participate in the 27th Annual Needham Growth Conference

Jan 07, 2025, 16:01 ET

NEW YORK, Jan. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Stagwell (NASDAQ: STGW), the challenger network built to transform marketing, today announced Chairman and CEO Mark Penn will attend the 27th Annual Needham Growth Conference in New York City.

Penn will participate in a fireside chat on January 15, 2025, at 12:45 p.m. ET. Penn will also be available for 1x1 meetings with investors.

The fireside chat will be webcast and can be accessed here. The recording will be available for 90 days following the event.

Visit this page to view upcoming investor events and programming from Stagwell. Reach out to [email protected] with questions.

About Stagwell 
Stagwell is the challenger holding company built to transform marketing. We deliver scaled creative performance for the world's most ambitious brands, connecting culture-moving creativity with leading-edge technology to harmonize the art and science of marketing. Led by entrepreneurs, our specialists in 35+ countries are unified under a single purpose: to drive effectiveness and improve business results for our clients. Join us at www.stagwellglobal.com

