Stagwell (STGW) to Present at 3rd Annual Rosenblatt Technology Summit

Penn to discuss AI Marketing Transformation and the Stagwell Marketing Cloud

NEW YORK, Aug. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Stagwell (NASDAQ: STGW), the challenger network built to transform marketing, announced today that Chairman and CEO Mark Penn will present at the upcoming 3rd Annual Rosenblatt Technology Summit: The Age of AI on Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023, at 11:00 AM ET. Additionally, the Stagwell Marketing Cloud will host a session to educate investors on how Stagwell infuses AI into its product suite, including a demo of PRophet, the first and only generative and predictive AI tool aimed at PR professionals.

Visit this page to view upcoming investor events and programming from Stagwell. Reach out to [email protected] with questions.

About Stagwell

Stagwell is the challenger network built to transform marketing. We deliver scaled creative performance for the world's most ambitious brands, connecting culture-moving creativity with leading-edge technology to harmonize the art and science of marketing. Led by entrepreneurs, our 13,000+ specialists in 34+ countries are unified under a single purpose: to drive effectiveness and improve business results for their clients. Join us at www.stagwellglobal.com.

