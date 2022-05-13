Stagwell (STGW) to Present at the J.P. Morgan 50th Annual Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference

Chariman and CEO Mark Penn to Participate in a Fireside Chat

NEW YORK and BOSTON, May 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Stagwell (NASDAQ: STGW) announced today that Chairman and CEO Mark Penn will attend the upcoming J.P. Morgan 50th Annual Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference, taking place May 23-25 in Boston. Penn will participate in a fireside chat with Q&A to follow. The session will take place at 3:50 p.m. EDT on Monday, May 23. To register and access the presentation, please visit this link.

Penn will also be available for 1:1 investor meetings. For more information, please reach out to [email protected].