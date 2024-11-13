Stagwell (STGW) Ventures into Expanded Partnership with VII(N) The Seventh Estate, Global Wine Brand from Carmelo Anthony and Asani Swann

Co-Founders Anthony and Swann will collaborate with Stagwell across the challenger network's events ecosystem

NEW YORK, Nov. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Stagwell (NASDAQ: STGW) today announced an expanded partnership with the global wine brand, VII(N) The Seventh Estate, co-founded by 10-time NBA All-Star and entrepreneur Carmelo Anthony and long-time business partner Asani Swann. This multi-pronged creative partnership builds upon the co-founders' existing relationship with Stagwell, which originated at Sport Beach 2023, the flagship sports business destination at the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity.

Following the success of Sport Beach 2023, Anthony and Swann returned to Sport Beach in 2024, launching the first-ever Wine and Spirits Festival at Cannes Lions. On site, guests sampled athlete-founded wine and spirits brands including VII(N) The Seventh Estate, Casa Azul Tequila Soda from two-time Super Bowl champion Travis Kelce, Garage Beer by Super Bowl champions and brothers Jason Kelce and Travis Kelce, La Fête du Rosé from co-owner and San Antonio Spurs point guard Chris Paul, Le Portier premier cognac from NFL Hall of Famer Shannon Sharpe, and The Paloma by Don Julio, the official cocktail of Sport Beach 2024.

Together, Stagwell and VII(N) The Seventh Estate will continue to tap into key cultural moments that surround the growing impact of business, sports, and culture. On Wednesday, November 13, Anthony will join Dan Gardner, Co-founder & Executive Chairman of Code and Theory, a Stagwell agency, at Web Summit to unpack how technology and creativity are transforming the world of sports.

"We look forward to working closely with Stagwell and ushering in new opportunities for both of our businesses," said Asani Swann, Founder of Business Beyond the Ball and Co-Founder of VII(N) The Seventh Estate. "By combining our strengths and reach, we'll have the ability to amplify our impact in both sports and business across platforms."

"In partnership with VII(N), Carmelo and Asani's critical role in bringing the Wine and Spirits Festival to Sport Beach took our activation to the next level, and I am excited to build on that momentum through this expanded partnership," said Stagwell's Chief Brand and Communications Officer Beth Sidhu.

About Stagwell

Stagwell (NASDAQ: STGW) is the challenger network built to transform marketing. We deliver scaled creative performance for the world's most ambitious brands, connecting culture-moving creativity with leading-edge technology to harmonize the art and science of marketing. Led by entrepreneurs, our specialists in 34+ countries are unified under a single purpose: to drive effectiveness and improve business results for their clients. Join us at www.stagwellglobal.com.

About VII(N) The Seventh Estate

VII(N) The Seventh Estate is the global wine estate brand founded by ten-time NBA All-Star and entrepreneur, Carmelo Anthony, and his longtime business partner, Asani Swann. Carmelo and Asani approached the launch of VII(N) The Seventh Estate with the utmost sincerity and respect for wine both as an art form and as an industry. The wines within VII(N) invoke the heritage of the old world while committing to modern philosophies of winemaking for the next generation of wine lovers. Throughout all their endeavors, Carmelo and Asani are constantly breaking barriers in an effort to achieve equal representation across all sectors for the Black community, and with this venture, they aim to expand the presence of people of color within the wine space.

