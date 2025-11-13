Stagwell (STGW)'s EVP, Global Chief Marketing Officer Ryan Linder to Discuss How to Build Sustained Business Impact at The Wall Street Journal's CMO Council Summit

NEW YORK, Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Stagwell (NASDAQ: STGW), the challenger network built to transform marketing, today announced that its EVP, Global Chief Marketing Officer Ryan Linder will speak at the Wall Street Journal's CMO Council Summit on November 19, 2025 in New York City.

Ryan Linder, EVP, Global Chief Marketing Officer, will discuss how to build sustained business impact at The Wall Street Journal’s CMO Council Summit.

Moderated by The Wall Street Journal's Katie Deighton, Linder will headline a session, titled "This Is Your New Mission," exploring how the modern CMO's remit has expanded beyond traditional marketing to encompass enterprise leadership, and a broader responsibility for driving growth. Linder will outline why brands must shift from one-off campaigns to interconnected, always-on marketing ecosystems that create sustained business impact.

As Executive Vice President and Global CMO, Linder champions Stagwell's network of 70+ agencies and works closely with global brands as they navigate pivotal moments, from launching new platforms to redefining marketing operations or steering through industry transformation. He is widely regarded as a strategic partner to C-suite leaders seeking to modernize their approach to creativity, data and growth.

For the full list of programming, visit https://cmocouncil.wsj.com/event/cmo-council-summit-6/.

