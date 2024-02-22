Stagwell's (STGW) Brand Performance Network Appoints Shannon Pruitt as Global Chief Marketing Officer

News provided by

Stagwell Inc.

22 Feb, 2024, 09:45 ET

Pruitt to lead business development and brand communications for the growing Stagwell network connecting creative, media and commerce.

NEW YORK and LOS ANGELES, Feb. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Stagwell's (NASDAQ: STGW) Brand Performance Network (BxP), today announced the appointment of Shannon Pruitt as Global Chief Marketing Officer. Shannon will be responsible for business development, marketing and communications globally for BxP, where she previously served as Global Chief Content & Partnership Innovation Officer.

Continue Reading
Shannon Pruitt, CMO of the Brand Performance Network
Shannon Pruitt, CMO of the Brand Performance Network

"After spending more than 20 years working in both agency and brand-side roles, I've come to understand the headache marketers face when brand and performance marketing operate in silos. The Brand Performance Network flips the script by treating brand and performance as a single, unified action," said Shannon Pruitt.

After joining Stagwell in 2020, Shannon was elevated to Global Chief Content & Partnership Innovation Officer of BxP in 2021. In this role, Shannon spearheaded partnerships with emerging platforms like Roblox and Audio, while collaborating with BxP agencies and Stagwell on key business initiatives. In 2023, Shannon launched Partners for Progress, Assembly's Global Diversity & Inclusion initiative, and consolidated Assembly Global's ESG efforts into Assembly Impact.

Prior to joining Stagwell, Shannon was the Chief Marketing Officer of The Honest Company and the co-founder and CEO of Dentsu's The Story Lab, amassing experience across Fortune 100 brands including GM, XBox, P&G, Fox, Microsoft, Mondelez, MasterCard and Macy's. Shannon has also led creative, marketing and business development teams at entertainment powerhouses 19 Entertainment, Mark Burnett Productions, Warner Bros and Octagon. Throughout this time, she was responsible for the strategy and activation of MasterCard's FIFA World Cup, Major League Baseball, and National Football League sponsorships.

"Given Shannon's deep background in brand storytelling, partnerships, content creation, and omnichannel campaigns, she is the ideal person to drive forward the Brand Performance Network's mission. Shannon understands the necessity for connected solutions across creative, media and commerce and can help us tell the story for brands seeking a modern alternative to the legacy players," said James Townsend, CEO of the Brand Performance Network.

"Shannon is also deeply passionate about sustainable growth and impact for brands. We know that DEI and environmental sustainability are important not only to consumers but to clients who have also made shareholder and business commitments in these areas. Shannon will continue to serve as a trusted advisor to clients defining their path forward," Townsend added.

To inquire about partnering with the Brand Performance Network, please contact [email protected]

About Brand Performance Network
The Brand Performance Network (BxP) is a collection of top Stagwell agencies providing B2B and B2C marketers with connected global solutions in creative, media, commerce, data, and technology. BxP has over 5,000 experts across 60 offices in 20 countries, collectively handling over $5 billion in media.

About Stagwell
Stagwell (NASDAQ: STGW) is the challenger network built to transform marketing. We deliver scaled creative performance for the world's most ambitious brands, connecting culture-moving creativity with leading-edge technology to harmonize the art and science of marketing. Led by entrepreneurs, our 13,000+ specialists in 34+ countries are unified under a single purpose: to drive effectiveness and improve business results for their clients. Join us at www.stagwellglobal.com.

PR Contact:
Madeleine Maher
[email protected]

SOURCE Stagwell Inc.

Also from this source

STAGWELL (STGW) ACQUIRES SIDEKICK TO STRENGTHEN ALLISON'S EUROPEAN PRESENCE

STAGWELL (STGW) ACQUIRES SIDEKICK TO STRENGTHEN ALLISON'S EUROPEAN PRESENCE

Stagwell (NASDAQ: STGW), the challenger network built to transform marketing, today announced it has acquired Sidekick, an award-winning collective...
Stagwell Adds Philippines-Based Gaming and Experience Design Agency Octopus&Whale to Global Affiliate Program

Stagwell Adds Philippines-Based Gaming and Experience Design Agency Octopus&Whale to Global Affiliate Program

Stagwell (NASDAQ: STGW), the challenger network built to transform marketing, has added Octopus&Whale, a Philippines-based game and experience design ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Advertising

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Personnel Announcements

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.