Stagwell's (STGW) Brand Performance Network Appoints Shannon Pruitt as Global Chief Marketing Officer

NEW YORK and LOS ANGELES, Feb. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Stagwell's (NASDAQ: STGW) Brand Performance Network (BxP), today announced the appointment of Shannon Pruitt as Global Chief Marketing Officer. Shannon will be responsible for business development, marketing and communications globally for BxP, where she previously served as Global Chief Content & Partnership Innovation Officer.

"After spending more than 20 years working in both agency and brand-side roles, I've come to understand the headache marketers face when brand and performance marketing operate in silos. The Brand Performance Network flips the script by treating brand and performance as a single, unified action," said Shannon Pruitt.

After joining Stagwell in 2020, Shannon was elevated to Global Chief Content & Partnership Innovation Officer of BxP in 2021. In this role, Shannon spearheaded partnerships with emerging platforms like Roblox and Audio, while collaborating with BxP agencies and Stagwell on key business initiatives. In 2023, Shannon launched Partners for Progress, Assembly's Global Diversity & Inclusion initiative, and consolidated Assembly Global's ESG efforts into Assembly Impact.

Prior to joining Stagwell, Shannon was the Chief Marketing Officer of The Honest Company and the co-founder and CEO of Dentsu's The Story Lab, amassing experience across Fortune 100 brands including GM, XBox, P&G, Fox, Microsoft, Mondelez, MasterCard and Macy's. Shannon has also led creative, marketing and business development teams at entertainment powerhouses 19 Entertainment, Mark Burnett Productions, Warner Bros and Octagon. Throughout this time, she was responsible for the strategy and activation of MasterCard's FIFA World Cup, Major League Baseball, and National Football League sponsorships.

"Given Shannon's deep background in brand storytelling, partnerships, content creation, and omnichannel campaigns, she is the ideal person to drive forward the Brand Performance Network's mission. Shannon understands the necessity for connected solutions across creative, media and commerce and can help us tell the story for brands seeking a modern alternative to the legacy players," said James Townsend, CEO of the Brand Performance Network.

"Shannon is also deeply passionate about sustainable growth and impact for brands. We know that DEI and environmental sustainability are important not only to consumers but to clients who have also made shareholder and business commitments in these areas. Shannon will continue to serve as a trusted advisor to clients defining their path forward," Townsend added.

The Brand Performance Network (BxP) is a collection of top Stagwell agencies providing B2B and B2C marketers with connected global solutions in creative, media, commerce, data, and technology. BxP has over 5,000 experts across 60 offices in 20 countries, collectively handling over $5 billion in media.

Stagwell (NASDAQ: STGW) is the challenger network built to transform marketing. We deliver scaled creative performance for the world's most ambitious brands, connecting culture-moving creativity with leading-edge technology to harmonize the art and science of marketing. Led by entrepreneurs, our 13,000+ specialists in 34+ countries are unified under a single purpose: to drive effectiveness and improve business results for their clients. Join us at www.stagwellglobal.com.

