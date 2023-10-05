Stagwell's (STGW) Constellation Introduces Jemini, Business Transformation Consultancy, to Tackle Rising Complexity in Marketing Operations

News provided by

Stagwell Inc.

05 Oct, 2023, 09:07 ET

NEW YORK and PORTLAND, Ore., Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Stagwell (NASDAQ: STGW)'s Constellation network today unveiled Jemini, a business transformation consultancy built to guide global organizations through multi-faceted change. Jemini has deep expertise across strategy activation, organizational development, change leadership, and innovation to help brands navigate rising complexity in their global marketing operations. Jemini will help brands solve problems such as:

Continue Reading
Stagwell's Constellation network introduces Jemini
Stagwell's Constellation network introduces Jemini

  • How do we achieve repeatable creative excellence at scale?
  • How do we innovate our marketing operating models to be more responsive in this state of constant adaptation?
  • How do we inspire and re-organize our creative teams to work in new ways?

Jemini was incubated and shaped over a 12-month period in which it provided services to major global clients, including Nike, Microsoft, and Google. With the launch of Jemini, Constellation deepens its vertically integrated capabilities, which span top-notch global creative advertising, digital innovation, media, experiential, and now business consulting.

"Marketers face a dizzying convergence of responsibilities: mandates to do more with less, demand for digital transformation, and the crippling volume of omnichannel production needs, just to name a few. Jemini helps brand leaders evolve their organization to win in the face of market disruption," said Justin Lewis, Chair, Constellation. "Jemini takes what we do best, problem-solving, and applies it to holistic business transformation." 

"Our clients view us as transformation partners — full stop," added Diane Bradley, Managing Principal, who leads Jemini with deep experience in running and growing consultancies. "They recognize that our team of multi-disciplinary problem-solvers can tackle their stickiest challenges and drive meaningful operational change. We are changemakers at Jemini and excel at activating solutions."

To learn more about Jemini and connect with their innovative services, visit www.jemini.co.

About Jemini
Jemini is a business transformation consultancy that guides global organizations through multi-faceted change. With deep expertise in strategy activation, organizational development, transformational change, and innovation enablement, we guide growth and make transformation achievable. Our team is digitally-native with hubs in Portland, New York, and Los Angeles and can meet you wherever you are in the world. Learn more and connect with us at www.jemini.co.

About Constellation
Constellation is a formation of best-in-class agencies within Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW) across marketing services from data, insights, creativity, technology, and experiential that deploys itself to seize clients' biggest opportunities and solve their toughest business problems at scale. The collective includes 72andSunny, 10 Thousand Design, Brand Citizens, Colle McVoy, Exponent, Instrument, Jemini, Redscout, TEAM Enterprises, Tinsel Experiential Design, and The Harris Poll.

About Stagwell 
Stagwell (NASDAQ: STGW) is the challenger network built to transform marketing. We deliver scaled creative performance for the world's most ambitious brands, connecting culture-moving creativity with leading-edge technology to harmonize the art and science of marketing. Led by entrepreneurs, our 13,000+ specialists in 34+ countries are unified under a single purpose: to drive effectiveness and improve business results for their clients. Join us at www.stagwellglobal.com.

CONTACT: 
Sarah Arvizo
[email protected] 

SOURCE Stagwell Inc.

Also from this source

Leading Vietnam Creative Shop Markus Agency to Join Stagwell (STGW) Global Affiliate Network

Stagwell Schedules Conference Call to Discuss Financial Results for the Three Months Ended September 30, 2023

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.