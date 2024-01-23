Stagwell's (STGW) Instrument Charts Next Chapter of Growth with CEO, Executive Leadership Appointments

Laurel Burton to lead the multidisciplinary creative shop amid record new business streak as CEO

NEW YORK and PORTLAND, Ore., Jan. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Instrument, a multidisciplinary creative shop that redefines brands and experiences, has appointed Laurel Burton as CEO and unveiled a new roster of executive leaders to support the next chapter of growth for its business. The promotions elevate six indispensable leaders who will collaborate to lead a three-year transformation for Instrument that supports client growth, fuels innovation, and fosters connection across its talent.

Continue Reading
With the appointments, Instrument celebrates its first all-female C-Suite leadership team. Pictured: Tessa Baston (Chief People Officer), Laurel Burton (CEO), Coryna Sorin (Chief Operating Officer), Nishat Akhtar (Chief Creative Officer)
Laurel Burton will lead Instrument as CEO. Leon Anderson has been promoted to President of the agency.

"We're taking bold steps in 2024 to reshape our business for our clients and our talent as we grow Instrument into a world-class network where creativity knows no bounds," said Laurel Burton, CEO, Instrument.

Those appointments include: 

With the appointments, Instrument celebrates its first all-female C-Suite leadership team, building on the company's recognition as one of the most innovative companies and best workplaces for women and diverse innovators, as acknowledged by Fast Company in 2022 and 2023.

"Our newly-appointed all-female C-Suite team exemplifies our commitment to rewriting the narrative of creative and technology leadership in our industry," added Leon Anderson, President, Instrument.

2023 saw Instrument activate a new brand and positioning that unified its award-winning product, engineering, digital design, and brand marketing capabilities. Clients resonated; Instrument won over 50 new accounts in 2023, a company record, and expanded its remit with long-term brand and technology partners. Notable client wins include Instacart, Uber, and Pinterest, and expanded partnerships with AWS, Grammarly, and Microsoft.

As it embarks on its next chapter, Instrument will grow its innovation capabilities with an expanded team led by Mike Creighton, Executive Director, Innovation. This team will partner across the organization to weave emerging technology through client solutions and internal operations, devise new solutions and agency intellectual property, and steer Instrument's overall approach to artificial intelligence.

To inquire about partnering with Instrument, please contact [email protected].

About Instrument
Instrument is a multidisciplinary creative company that redefines brands and experiences, with offices in Portland, Oregon, Brooklyn, New York, and Los Angeles, California. We are a dynamic group of creative technologists and storytellers that use the power of design and technology to co-create groundbreaking work with our clients. We connect brands like never before—helping organizations reimagine the most valuable pieces of their digital ecosystem. With deep talent in the areas of Strategy, Design, Development and Content Creation, we build modern experiences for ambitious brands.

About Stagwell
Stagwell is the challenger network built to transform marketing. We deliver scaled creative performance for the world's most ambitious brands, connecting culture-moving creativity with leading-edge technology to harmonize the art and science of marketing. Led by entrepreneurs, our 13,000+ specialists in 34+ countries are unified under a single purpose: to drive effectiveness and improve business results for their clients. Join us at www.stagwellglobal.com

