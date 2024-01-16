Stagwell's (STGW) Multiview Names Brandon Webb President

News provided by

Stagwell Inc.

16 Jan, 2024, 12:05 ET

IRVING, Texas, Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Multiview, a nationally recognized B2B marketing firm, proudly announces the promotion of Brandon Webb, formerly Chief Operating Officer, to the position of President.

Continue Reading
In his new position as President, Webb will oversee all aspects of Multiview's operations, including sales, marketing, product development, technology, and customer service.
In his new position as President, Webb will oversee all aspects of Multiview's operations, including sales, marketing, product development, technology, and customer service.

As COO/CIO, Brandon Webb demonstrated keen insights into industry trends and played a critical role in driving operational excellence at Multiview. In his new position as President, Webb will oversee all aspects of Multiview's operations, including sales, marketing, product development, technology, and customer service. His strategic vision will guide the company as it continues to deliver innovative marketing solutions to the B2B industry.

"Brandon's vision, operational expertise, and understanding of our market make him the ideal leader for this role," said Andy Keith, CEO of Multiview. "His ability to inspire teams and drive innovation has been instrumental in our growth. I am confident that under his leadership, Multiview will continue to thrive and redefine the B2B marketing landscape."

This strategic leadership transition marks a pivotal moment for Multiview as it continues to evolve and set new standards in B2B marketing solutions.

"I am both humbled and excited by this opportunity," said Webb. "I look forward to working with our talented team to continue delivering exceptional solutions that drive growth for our clients and association partners. Together, we're shaping the future of B2B marketing."

About Multiview
Motivated by our partners' success, Multiview has dedicated 20 years to providing high-quality digital media solutions to the B2B industry. As a leading digital publisher and marketing company, we unite buyers and sellers to accelerate their growth through the B2B Marketplace. By leveraging our vast network and first-party data on over 10 million B2B professionals across 30 industries, we deliver highly targeted advertisements to unique market segments, resulting in millions of additional revenue for our partners. We're proud to work alongside 1,200 associations and 12,000 clients to help them turn their goals into reality, because at Multiview: Your Aspiration Is Our Inspiration. Learn more at www.multiview.com.  

About Stagwell
Stagwell (NASDAQ: STGW) is the challenger network built to transform marketing. We deliver scaled creative performance for the world's most ambitious brands, connecting culture-moving creativity with leading-edge technology to harmonize the art and science of marketing. Led by entrepreneurs, our 13,000+ specialists in 34+ countries are unified under a single purpose: to drive effectiveness and improve business results for their clients. Join us at www.stagwellglobal.com.

PR Contact:
Maria Brockman
[email protected] 

SOURCE Stagwell Inc.

Also from this source

Stagwell (STGW) and MNTN Partner to Forge a Unified Performance Marketing Ecosystem for Brands

Stagwell (STGW) and MNTN Partner to Forge a Unified Performance Marketing Ecosystem for Brands

Stagwell (NASDAQ: STGW), the challenger network built to transform marketing, is partnering with connected TV (CTV) advertising leader MNTN to...
ASSEMBLY LAUNCHES SHOPCONNECT, A NEW RETAIL PLANNING TOOL TO DRIVE IN-STORE VISITS

ASSEMBLY LAUNCHES SHOPCONNECT, A NEW RETAIL PLANNING TOOL TO DRIVE IN-STORE VISITS

Today, global media agency Assembly announced the latest in retail media innovation – a first-of-its-kind planning tool called ShopConnect that...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Advertising

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Personnel Announcements

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.