Stagwell's (STGW) The Harris Poll Acquires BERA to Further Strengthen Harris Quest AI Capabilities with Predictive Brand Technology

NEW YORK, July 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Harris Poll, a global public opinion and advisory firm, and part of Stagwell (NASDAQ: STGW) has acquired BERA, a leading predictive brand technology platform. The acquisition will integrate BERA's cutting-edge AI-powered brand insights and analytics platform into its Harris Quest suite, part of the Stagwell Marketing Cloud, further advancing the predictive capabilities of real-time market research and brand tracking.

Revolutionizing Brand Value with Predictive Analytics

The integration of BERA into Harris Quest will offer clients unparalleled access to predictive brand analytics and direct brand-to-business™ correlation, enabling them to make data-driven decisions with greater precision around the world. With over 4,000 global brands, BERA's platform, known for its sophisticated AI-driven insights, will complement Harris Quest's existing suite of tools, including QuestBrand, QuestDIY, QuestPRO, QuestCX, QuestIC, and QuestAI.

"This acquisition is a significant milestone for us and our clients," said Will Johnson, co-CEO of Harris Quest. "Integrating BERA's predictive capabilities into our platform will enable us to deliver even faster, more accurate insights that are critical for effective decision-making in today's dynamic market environment. In addition to our existing real-time analytics, we can now offer customized metrics across virtually any industry and stronger predictive intelligence."

"We are excited to welcome BERA to the Stagwell family as we continue building the most advanced and scalable research tools for modern marketers," said Mark Penn, chairman and CEO of Stagwell. "By combining BERA's predictive brand technology with Harris Quest's real-time insights, we will deliver a comprehensive solution that empowers marketers to connect brand investments to financial outcomes more effectively."

Enhancing the Harris Quest Experience

The acquisition of BERA will enrich the Harris Quest platform with new features, including:

Advanced Predictive Analytics : Leveraging BERA's AI technology to forecast brand performance and understand future brand health.

: Leveraging BERA's AI technology to forecast brand performance and understand future brand health. Comprehensive Brand Valuation : Accurately measuring the financial value of brands using BERA's validated methodology, enhancing the ability to track and optimize the contribution of brand equity to enterprise value.

: Accurately measuring the financial value of brands using BERA's validated methodology, enhancing the ability to track and optimize the contribution of brand equity to enterprise value. Enhanced Audience Targeting: Utilizing BERA's tools to identify and prioritize high-value audiences, improving marketing efficiency and ROI.

Driving Innovation in Market Research

Stagwell's acquisition of BERA underscores its commitment to pushing the boundaries of market research and brand management. With the combined expertise of The Harris Poll's 60 years of experience and BERA's innovative technology, Harris Quest will continue to lead the industry in providing actionable insights and driving business growth.

About The Harris Poll "Hard Data. Human Truths."

The Harris Poll is a global public opinion, analytics, and market research consultancy that strives to reveal society's authentic values to inspire leaders to create a better tomorrow. With a global research reach of more than 90 countries, Harris offers advisory services across sectors to world leaders, CEOs, and business decision-makers with state-of-the-art analytics, real-time software services, and practitioners in marketing, reputation, customer experience, trends, futures, and thought leadership/research-for-public release, The Harris Poll translates shifting social sentiment into a competitive marketplace advantage. John Gerzema and Will Johnson are co-CEOs. Harris launched Harris Quest in 2023, a suite of martech research products inclusive of AI-enabled self-service polling and other "instant information" SaaS solutions. Harris is a Stagwell (NASDAQ: STGW) company. www.theharrispoll.com.

About Stagwell Marketing Cloud

Stagwell Marketing Cloud (SMC) is a suite of data-driven SaaS solutions built for the modern marketer. Born out of Stagwell's (NASDAQ: STGW) network of award-winning marketing agencies, SMC's technology empowers marketers to drive business and brand impact by giving them intuitive tools equipped with proprietary, actionable data. SMC's portfolio of solutions powers market research, communications, and media for brands worldwide by leveraging technology such as generative and predictive artificial intelligence, machine learning, augmented reality, and more. Get your head in the cloud at www.stagwellmarketingcloud.com.

About Stagwell

Stagwell (NASDAQ: STGW) is the challenger network built to transform marketing. We deliver scaled creative performance for the world's most ambitious brands, connecting culture-moving creativity with leading-edge technology to harmonize the art and science of marketing. Led by entrepreneurs, our 13,000+ specialists in 34+ countries are unified under a single purpose: to drive effectiveness and improve business results for their clients. www.stagwellglobal.com.

