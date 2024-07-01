Stain Remover Market size is set to grow by USD 7.25 billion from 2024-2028, Growth in the varieties of stain removers available boost the market, Technavio

NEW YORK, July 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global stain remover market size is estimated to grow by USD 7.25 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of almost 6.01% during the forecast period. growth in the varieties of stain removers available is driving market.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global stain remover market 2024-2028

Market size and growth: The global stain remover market is estimated to reach USD 7250 million by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 6.01% from 2024.

Key drivers: The market is driven by the growing demand for eco-friendly stain removers, rising disposable income, increasing urbanization, and changing lifestyle patterns.

Product types: The market is segmented by product type, including powder, liquid, bar, and others. Powder stain removers dominate the market due to their affordability and effectiveness.

End-users: The market is segmented by end-user, including residential and commercial. The residential segment is expected to remain the larger segment.

Key challenges: The market faces challenges related to environmental safety and consumer awareness. Non-biodegradable chemicals and a lack of consumer knowledge about eco-friendly options are some of the main concerns.

Technavio, a leading global technology research and advisory company, expects the stain remover market to continue growing in the coming years. The company's report provides a comprehensive analysis of the market, including market size, segmentation, growth drivers, and challenges.

SOURCE Technavio