Stampli honors 2024 accounts payable innovators

Meet the innovators who are redefining AP with technology, honored in the finance capital of the world

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., May 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Stampli , a leader in AI-powered accounts payable automation, proudly honors the 2024 Accounts Payable Innovators, a distinction that recognizes individuals whose innovative use of technology is transforming accounts payable across industries.

AP innovators:

The AP innovators honor showcases individuals who are driving significant changes in accounts payable through innovative uses of technology:

Milissa Douglas, Controller, Cork-Howard Construction - Milissa introduced an innovative credit card management approach to streamline site operations. "We went from having the employees holding four credit cards to holding one credit card, and it's working out great," she reported.





Scott Hale, CFO, FirstMile - Scott Hale uses AI innovatively with a team of interns, placing college students in key AP roles and demonstrating how technology can reshape financial management. His approach exemplifies the potential for "novel AI capabilities to allow businesses to rethink old assumptions."





Nick Brorson, CEO, Sockeye - Nick innovates in financial systems, enabling construction companies to scale and capture major opportunities. "In finance, just like in construction, the foundation means everything," he remarks, emphasizing the importance of strong financial infrastructures.





David Thikoll, VP, Business Development, BT Partners - David drives innovative efforts toward a paperless financial environment for clients, enhancing visibility and guiding CFOs through digital transformation.





- David drives innovative efforts toward a paperless financial environment for clients, enhancing visibility and guiding CFOs through digital transformation. John Cerasuolo, CEO, Leap Partners - John's innovative approach to AP uses technology to enhance both efficiency and team culture across his companies. He champions the ease of AP systems, believing that "Culture can't thrive without trust, and our business can't succeed without culture."

To celebrate these achievements, the honorees were featured on the Nasdaq Tower in Times Square, the finance capital of the world, highlighting their significant innovative use of technology in AP. You can read each innovator's story at Stampli.com/innovation .

Stampli's innovations:

In addition to the innovators, Stampli also showcased its technical innovations that serve as the platform for innovations and advancements in AP:

Award-winning ERP integrations - Stampli's comprehensive pre-built integrations provide seamless compatibility with over 70 ERP systems, earning the 2024 "Best Accounts Payable Platform Integrations" award.





Billy the Bot™ - Created in 2015 and continuously updated as the state of AI advanced, Billy the Bot is the most established AI in AP automation, with millions of hours of real-world use.





- Created in 2015 and continuously updated as the state of AI advanced, Billy the Bot is the most established AI in AP automation, with millions of hours of real-world use. FX rate features with international payments - Stampli's industry-first features mitigate exchange rate volatility, allowing businesses to make cross-border payments more strategically.

