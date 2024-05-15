Stampli recognized as a Top Rated accounts payable software by TrustRadius

Stampli receives the 2024 Top Rated Award from TrustRadius for accounts payable software, backed by customer reviews praising exceptional support, easy approvals, and efficient payments.

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., May 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Stampli , a leader in AI-powered accounts payable (AP) automation, today announces it has been named a top-rated AP platform by TrustRadius, one of the most trusted review sites for business technology, based on customer reviews and sentiment. These reviews highlight Stampli's key areas including seamless integration and usability, powerful AI capabilities, exceptional customer support, ease of approvals, and efficient payment handling.

"We're honored to be recognized by TrustRadius as a top rated AP software. This award serves as an affirmation of our dedication to delivering exceptional value to our clients, which has been the driving force of our success," stated Jennifer Fray, Vice President of Customer Success at Stampli. "We have carefully assembled our Customer Success team with professionals who possess real-world accounts payable experience. Their expertise enables us to gain deep insights into the unique challenges and aspirations that each of our clients face. This sets us apart from our competitors and enables us to fine-tune our software in a way that aligns with our customers' ever-changing needs."

The Top Rated awards are determined by a combination of review recency, ratings, and product relevance. Stampli earned this award solely because of customer feedback. Below are snippets of what customers are saying about Stampli.

Approver approved AP automation

"In the manual process, it was easy for approval requests to get overlooked and forgotten. Stampli sends automatic reminders to approvers which has helped our approval process go down from a week to four days!"

Industry-leading customer support

"The Stampli team listens to their customers and has impeccable customer support – probably one of the best I've encountered in my 30 years of experience as a vendor and customer. The Customer Success team is very knowledgeable in the Accounts Payable space."

Efficient payment handling

"Stampli Direct Pay has saved us hours of time each week that had been spent printing, signing, stuffing, and stamping vendor payments."

To learn more about the TrustRadius Top Rated Awards, visit our blog

About Stampli:

Stampli is an AI-powered accounts payable automation solution that makes AP departments far more efficient, without requiring them to rework their ERP or change their existing processes. Stampli's unique approach centers all AP-related communication, documentation, and workflows into one place for complete visibility and control.

Stampli is simple for users to learn and even simpler to use, especially with Billy the Bot™ automating capture, coding, routing, fraud detection, and other manual tasks. For even greater efficiency, Stampli's core AP solution is complemented by a suite of integrated products that include Direct Pay, Credit Cards, Advanced Vendor Management, and others.

Stampli supports all native functionality for more than 70 ERPs, including those from Sage, Microsoft, SAP, Oracle, QuickBooks, and 70 others, enabling it to deploy in a matter of days, not months.

For more information, visit www.stampli.com .

About TrustRadius:

TrustRadius is a buyer intelligence platform for business technology. We enable buyers to make confident decisions, through comprehensive product information, in-depth customer insights, and peer conversations. We help technology brands capture and activate the authentic voice of customers to improve their products, build confidence with prospects, and engage in-market buyers to improve ROI. Founded by successful entrepreneurs and headquartered in the technology hub of Austin, Texas, TrustRadius is backed by Mayfield Fund, LiveOak Venture Partners, and Next Coast Ventures.

