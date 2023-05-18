Stampli Recognized By Forbes As One Of America's Best Startup Employers Of 2023

18 May, 2023, 12:00 ET

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Stampli, the leading provider of Accounts Payable (AP) Automation Solutions, was named by Forbes as one of America's Best Startup Employers of 2023. This nationwide accolade recognized U.S.-based employers founded between 2013 and 2020 with at least 50 employees based on three criteria: employer reputation, employee satisfaction and growth. Forbes evaluated 2,500 employers before selecting the winners.

"Stampli is honored to make this prestigious list of the best startup employers," said Eyal Feldman, CEO of Stampli. "We've focused on building a team that first and foremost meets our customers' needs, with a particular emphasis on people who have existing accounts payable or ERP experience. Not only does this ensure that we best support our customers AP needs, it also creates a unique culture. And we're delighted to see this culture recognized by Forbes."

Forbes said the America's Best Startup Employers list highlights the importance of cultivating a positive work environment and a supportive company culture, particularly in the uncertain world of startup businesses. By prioritizing employee satisfaction and investing in sustainable growth, the companies on the list distinguished themselves as leaders in their respective industries.

Combined with an excellent culture and vibrant locations in both downtown Mountain View and downtown Nashville, Stampli also won 12 Comparably awards in 2022, including; Best Company Outlook, Best Company Work-Life Balance, Best Company Happiness, Best Company Perks & Benefits, Best Company Compensation.

Customers' love for the product is the core of Stampli's success, contributing to G2 Crowd naming Stampli a "Leader in AP Automation"' for 16 consecutive quarters.

About Stampli

Founded in 2015, Stampli is for Accounts Payable teams that want the efficiency of automation, but don't want to rework their ERP or change their existing AP processes. Unlike other solutions, Stampli provides full support for the full range of native functionality for more than 70 ERPs — enabling Stampli to deploy in a matter of days, not months, with no disruption to your business.

Stampli brings all AP-related communication, documentation, and workflows into one place for complete visibility and control. It's simple for users to learn and even simpler to use, especially with Billy the Bot™ automating nearly all capture, coding, routing, fraud detection, and other manual tasks. For even greater efficiency, Stampli's core AP solution is complemented by a suite of integrated products that include Direct Pay, Credit Cards, Advanced Vendor Management, and others. It reduces the risk of errors, fraud, and compliance issues while improving vendor relationships and making AP processes much more efficient.

For more information, visit www.stampli.com.

SOURCE Stampli

