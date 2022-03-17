Stampli Wins Second Consecutive "Best Accounts Payable Solution" Award in Annual FinTech Breakthrough Awards

The 2022 FinTech Breakthrough Award recognizes the collaborative innovation spontaneously taking place by AP professionals on Stampli's Invoice and Communications Feed, which is at the heart of every single invoice.

The Stampli Invoice and Communications Feed provides an auditable log of all invoice-related activities such as the invoice email itself, supporting documents, field updates, communications, and approvals or rejections.

"Stampli has accomplished something exceptionally rare by winning the FinTech Breakthrough Award for AP in 2022 for the second consecutive year – and having 'broken through' two separate barriers," said Tiffaney Fox Quintana, VP of Marketing, at Stampli. "Stampli's first Breakthrough win was for its unique collaboration focused AP product; our second win is in recognition of the spontaneous collaborative customer innovation occurring on Stampli. This is a ground-up innovation by those often-overlooked in the AP trenches, not a top down initiative by management. I'm proud that Stampli provides full control over spend, all the while enabling those that live in the platform room to innovate with the Invoice and Communications Feed – all the while maintaining internal controls."

The FinTech Breakthrough Awards is the premier awards program founded to recognize the FinTech innovators, leaders and visionaries from around the world in a range of categories, including Digital Banking, Personal Finance, Lending, Payments, Investments, RegTech, InsurTech and many more. The 2022 FinTech Breakthrough Award program attracted more than 3,850 nominations from across the globe.

"Not only are Stampli's advanced automation capabilities 'breakthrough,' but they are also empowering AP teams with communications tools on top of the invoice so that AP collaborates better with approvers, vendors, and anyone involved with purchases to quickly resolve issues and questions," said James Johnson, Managing Director, FinTech Breakthrough. "Stampli is redefining and breaking through the AP Automation category with this modern, team-based collaborative solution. We are so excited to be able to award them with our 'Best Accounts Payable Solution' award in the 2022 FinTech Breakthrough Awards program."

Previously, Stampli was recognized in 2021 as the "Best Accounts Payable Solution" by FinTech Breakthrough for the uniqueness of its collaboration-centric AP Automation software. Stampli provides efficiency at each stage of the AP lifecycle and empowerment for all involved, giving the Accounts Payable team time back to focus on higher-value activities.

Stampli currently holds office locations in the United States in Mountain View, California and Nashville, Tennessee, and internationally in Tel Aviv, Israel and Kiev, Ukraine. In addition to the FinTech Breakthrough Awards, Stampli was recently recognized in G2's 2022 Best Software Awards for Best Software Product, Best Accounting & Finance Product, Best Mid-Market Product, and Highest Satisfaction Product. Stampli also earned recognition on CB Insights 250 FinTech List for 2021, and was recognized by Comparably as a top 100 company in four prestigious categories including: Best Company Culture, Best CEO, Best Place to Work for Women, and Best Place to Work for Diversity. The company closed its most recent funding round in Spring of 2021, securing $50 Million in Series C to bolster growth in product capabilities, team size, and market presence.

About Stampli

Stampli is a complete AP automation platform that brings together accounts payable communications, documentation, corporate cards, and payments all in one place, allowing AP to have full control and visibility over corporate spending. By centering communications on top of the invoice itself, AP departments collaborate and communicate better with approvers, vendors, and anyone involved with purchases, allowing approvals to happen 5x faster.

In addition, Stampli's AI, Billy the Bot, learns an organization's unique patterns to simplify GL-coding, automate approval notifications, identify duplicate invoices, and reduce time spent on manual data entry. Stampli's flexible platform fits seamlessly into any existing processes and integrates with financial systems, including NetSuite, Sage Intacct, QuickBooks, Microsoft Dynamics, SAP, and more. For more information, visit www.stampli.com .

About FinTech Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for technology innovation and leadership around the globe, the FinTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in Financial Technologies and Services companies and products. The FinTech Breakthrough Awards provide public recognition for the achievements of FinTech companies and products in categories including Payments, Personal Finance, Wealth Management, Fraud Protection, Banking, Lending, RegTech, InsurTech and more. For more information visit FinTechBreakthrough.com .

