"This new contract protects our Standard Forwarding members and their families through March 5, 2021 and is retroactive to March 6, 2018," said Ernie Soehl, Director of the Teamsters National Freight Division. "I want to thank our committee for negotiating a contract that provides our members with a more secure future."

The union negotiated the most significant annual hourly and mileage increases since the company exited bankruptcy and was sold almost a decade ago. Wages will go up by $2.10 per hour and over 5 cents per mile by the end of the three-year contract.

The union also negotiated increased pension contributions and maintained all the superior Teamster health plans valued by the members with no co-pays or compromised benefits. Standard Forwarding is one of the largest regional less-than-truckload carriers in the Upper Midwest.

"I want to thank the Freight Division, all the Business Agents who served on the committee and the Standard Forwarding members, who were all instrumental in getting this contract negotiated and ratified," said Bob Warnock III, President of Local 364 in South Bend, Indiana and Co-Chairman of the Teamsters National Freight Industry Negotiating Committee.

Founded in 1903, the International Brotherhood of Teamsters represents 1.4 million hardworking men and women throughout the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico. Visit www.teamster.org for more information. Follow us on Twitter @Teamsters and "like" us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/teamsters.

Contact:

Galen Munroe, (202) 624-6911

gmunroe@teamster.org

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/standard-forwarding-teamsters-ratify-new-contract-300619559.html

SOURCE International Brotherhood of Teamsters

Related Links

http://www.teamster.org

