Standard Motor Products Adds 186 New Numbers in June Announcement

Standard's Collision Repair program expands with several ADAS components and ten new Center High Mount Stoplight Assemblies

Emission Control is one of several engine system categories that see continued expansion

Four Seasons® has introduced 112 new numbers in key categories like Hose Assemblies and Evaporators for import and domestic vehicles

NEW YORK, June 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Standard Motor Products, Inc. (SMP) is pleased to announce that it has released 186 new part numbers in its June new number announcement. This most recent release provides new coverage in 58 distinct product categories and 45 part numbers for 2023 and 2024 model-year vehicles.

As technology advances, automakers continue to design new vehicle components to keep occupants safe. Standard's collision repair program has expanded with this release, including the introduction of Lane Departure System Cameras for General Motors trucks and SUVs, Blind Spot Detection Sensors for nearly half of a million Volkswagen vehicles, and Park Assist Cameras for multiple variants of the Toyota Prius. Park Assist Sensors are now available for the 2022-20 Nissan Rogue and 2015-13 Kia Optima, and Parking Brake Actuators are new for Mercedes-Benz vehicles through 2023. Ten new Center High Mount Stoplight Assemblies were introduced, adding coverage for nearly 4 million Ford vehicles, as well as the 2016-12 Honda CR-V and popular Mercedes-Benz vehicles. Additional newly released components include ABS Speed Sensors, Liftgate Motion Sensors, Power Window Switches and more.

Standard® is committed to continued expansion of multiple key internal combustion engine (ICE) categories. The Standard® Emission Control program sees the addition of EGR Valves for 1.2 million General Motors SUVs. EGR Control Solenoids, Coolers and Tubes have also been released, as well as Engine Crankcase Breather Hoses for Ford vehicles. Oil Filter Housing Assemblies have been added covering 2019-15 Ford Transit vans. Additionally, Oil Pump Solenoids are now available for General Motors SUVs like the 2024-21 Chevrolet Trailblazer, and Turbo Boost Pressure Solenoid Filters have been introduced for Ford vehicles like the 2020-11 F-150 and 2021-15 Expedition.

Four Seasons® has introduced 112 new part numbers in its June announcement. Included in this release are 76 new Hose Assemblies with domestic and import coverage for over 6.4 million vehicles. The new additions include Discharge Lines for the 2020-17 Ford F-250, Suction and Liquid Lines with IHX for the 2022-18 Jeep Compass, and Suction Lines for the 2023-18 Ford Expedition and Lincoln Navigator. Additionally, Evaporators are new for vehicles like the 2023-20 Nissan Sentra, 2021 Nissan Rogue, and late model full-size General Motors SUVs.

Jack Ramsey, Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing, SMP, stated, "Our latest release includes 186 new components, adding to our industry-leading coverage in multiple categories. Technicians can trust Standard® and Four Seasons® to have the parts they need with the quality they've come to expect."

All new applications are listed in the catalogs found at StandardBrand.com and 4s.com and in electronic catalog providers.

