Standard Motor Products, Inc. Releases Third Quarter 2025 Results and Quarterly Dividend

- Third quarter net sales of $498.8 million up 24.9%, and up 3.8% excluding Nissens
- Adjusted Q3 and year-to-date non-GAAP diluted earnings per share of $1.36 and $3.45 increased 6.3% and 27.8% from last year, respectively
- Raising full-year sales guidance to low-to-mid 20's percent growth range, including Nissens, and tightening adjusted EBITDA margin outlook to 10.5% - 11% reflecting strong year-to-date results
NEW YORK, Oct. 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE: SMP), a leading automotive parts manufacturer and distributor, reported today its consolidated financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025.
Net sales for the third quarter of 2025 were $498.8 million, compared to consolidated net sales of $399.3 million during the same quarter in 2024. Earnings from continuing operations for the third quarter of 2025 were $29.8 million or $1.32 per diluted share, compared to earnings of $26.6 million or $1.20 per diluted share in the third quarter of 2024. Excluding non-operational gains and losses identified on the attached reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP measures, earnings from continuing operations for the third quarter of 2025 were $30.6 million or $1.36 per diluted share, compared to $28.3 million or $1.28 per diluted share in the third quarter of 2024.
Consolidated net sales for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, were $1.41 billion, compared to consolidated net sales of $1.12 billion during the comparable period in 2024. Earnings from continuing operations for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, were $69.8 million or $3.11 per diluted share, compared to $54.4 million or $2.45 per diluted share in the comparable period of 2024. Excluding non-operational gains and losses identified on the attached reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP measures, earnings from continuing operations for the nine months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024 were $77.5 million or $3.45 per diluted share and $59.9 million or $2.70 per diluted share, respectively.
Mr. Eric Sills, Standard Motor Products' Chairman and Chief Executive Officer stated, "We are very pleased with our solid third quarter results, especially following our record quarter last year. Sales for the quarter increased nearly 25%, or 3.8% excluding the impact of Nissens Automotive (Nissens). This reflects an ongoing trend, as year-to-date we are up 25.5%, or 4.0% excluding Nissens. Additionally, adjusted non-GAAP diluted earnings per share grew 6.3% for the quarter and 27.8% for the year."
Third Quarter Highlights:
North American Aftermarket Segments
- Vehicle Control sales were down 1.6% in the third quarter, against a difficult comparison, and impacted by softness in the wire category which is in secular decline. Customer POS was positive in the quarter, a continuation of the strong sell-through trend we have seen all year, underscoring the non-discretionary nature of our products. Year-to-date, we are up 2.9% in the segment.
- Temperature Control sales increased 14.8%, a continuation of the strong sales pattern experienced throughout the year. We believe our customers were able to expand share, aided by this year's early pre-season orders which positioned them well for the start of the selling season. Year-to-date, the segment is up 13.3%, building on last year's 9.9% growth for the same period last year.
Nissens
Our newest segment, Nissens, posted another solid quarter as it contributed sales of $84.5 million, with an adjusted EBITDA margin of 16.8%, in line with our full-year expectations of mid-teens. Nissens continues to outperform in its markets, executing on its value proposition and gaining share, and is enjoying the benefits of some favorable currency translation.
Nearing our first full year of ownership, we are ahead of plan and very pleased with our synergy and integration efforts to date and have begun planning our next wave of initiatives, including capitalizing on each other's strengths to launch new product categories.
Engineered Solutions
Sales in the Engineered Solutions segment were essentially flat in the quarter, reflecting a leveling off in certain end markets. While it is difficult to predict when a general end-market rebound may occur, we believe demand has stabilized, and along with easier comparisons moving forward, we expect more steady performance for the segment.
Profitability & Balance Sheet
Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter increased to $61.7 million, up from $48.7 million last year, driven by strong performance in our Temperature Control segment, as well as the $14.2 million contributed from Nissens, partially offset by the impact of lower sales volume in the Vehicle Control segment. On a year-to-date basis, adjusted EBITDA increased to $163.6 million up from $111.1 million in the same period last year, again driven by strong performance in our Temperature Control segment, as well as the $42.0 million contributed from Nissens that resulted in an adjusted EBITDA margin improvement of 170 basis points to 11.6%.
From a balance sheet perspective, our cash flows and borrowings were in line with expectations. Total net debt at quarter-end stood at $502.3 million, primarily reflecting additional borrowings related to our Nissens acquisition and seasonal working capital build. Our debt leverage declined from 3.2x to 2.6x in the quarter on the strength of our results, and we continue to target reducing debt levels to 2.0x adjusted EBITDA by the end of 2026.
Tariff Impact & Mitigation
On tariffs, we believe our diverse global footprint provides us with a competitive advantage. Over half of our U.S. sales are from North American-made, USMCA-compliant products, which are largely tariff-free. For products sourced from other regions, we are implementing our mitigation plan as previously described, which includes cost containment through cost-sharing with our suppliers, re-sourcing to lower-tariffed countries, and from pass-through pricing to our customers. Beginning in the third quarter of 2025, our ongoing tariff costs were generally offset with pricing, and we expect this offset to continue going forward. We are hopeful that we are nearing a more stabilized environment. We continue to monitor the shifting tariff landscape and plan to implement any changes as necessary.
Updated 2025 Guidance
We are raising our full year sales growth guidance to the low-to-mid 20's percent range (from the low 20's percent range) and are tightening our adjusted EBITDA margin outlook to 10.5% - 11% (from a prior range of 10% - 11%). As a reminder, we acquired Nissens on November 1, 2024, and as such the sales growth guidance includes a partial quarter of ownership in the comparable sales. Also note that our revised guidance now includes the impact of tariffs as they stand as of the end of the third quarter and includes both pricing and other mitigating actions to offset higher costs. While passing through tariff pricing at our cost creates margin rate compression, we're pleased to see sales growth and other initiatives offset this headwind and allow us to raise our EBITDA guidance.
Dividends
The Board of Directors has approved payment of a quarterly dividend of 31 cents per share on the common stock outstanding, which will be paid on December 1, 2025, to stockholders of record on November 14, 2025.
Closing Remarks
In closing, Mr. Sills commented, "This has been a strong year for SMP despite volatility related to tariffs, geopolitical issues and an uncertain macroeconomic environment. Demand for our North American aftermarket products remains solid as our customers continue to partner with us to service the aging fleet on the road today. We are investing in our business model to expand our position globally, capitalizing on complementary strengths with Nissens to expand on both sides of the ocean. We will continue to find ways to grow, improve profitability and deliver increased shareholder value, and as such are optimistic about our future. I would like to thank our employees for their hard work and commitment to our continued success."
Conference Call
Standard Motor Products, Inc. will hold a conference call at 11:00 AM, Eastern Time, on Friday, October 31, 2025. This call will be webcast and can be accessed on our website at www.smpcorp.com and clicking on the SMP Q3'25 Earnings Call Webcast link. Investors may also listen to the call by dialing 800-579-2543 (domestic) or 785-424-1789 (international). The conference call ID code is SMP3Q2025. Our playback will be made available for dial in immediately following the call. For those choosing to listen to the replay by webcast, the link should be active on our website within 24 hours after the call. The playback number is 800-934-8340 (domestic) or 402-220-6993 (international).
Under the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Standard Motor Products cautions investors that any forward-looking statements made by the company, including those that may be made in this press release, are based on management's expectations at the time they are made, but they are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, events or performance to differ materially from those contemplated by such forward looking statements. Among the factors that could cause actual results, events or performance to differ materially from those risks and uncertainties discussed in this press release are those detailed from time-to-time in prior press releases and in the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the company's annual report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. By making these forward-looking statements, Standard Motor Products undertakes no obligation or intention to update these statements after the date of this release.
|
Standard Motor Products, Inc.
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
September 30,
|
|
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
|
(In thousands, except share and per share data, unaudited)
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
Net sales
|
$ 498,836
|
|
$ 399,265
|
|
$ 1,406,068
|
|
$ 1,120,497
|
Cost of sales
|
337,042
|
|
277,899
|
|
968,663
|
|
798,162
|
Gross profit
|
161,794
|
|
121,366
|
|
437,405
|
|
322,335
|
Selling, general and administrative expenses
|
113,388
|
|
81,204
|
|
320,753
|
|
239,822
|
Restructuring expenses
|
782
|
|
3,023
|
|
2,037
|
|
5,774
|
Other income, net
|
12
|
|
—
|
|
319
|
|
5
|
Operating income
|
47,636
|
|
37,139
|
|
114,934
|
|
76,744
|
Other non-operating income, net
|
1,734
|
|
2,129
|
|
5,857
|
|
5,147
|
Interest expense
|
7,394
|
|
3,145
|
|
23,450
|
|
7,964
|
Earnings from continuing operations before income taxes
|
41,976
|
|
36,123
|
|
97,341
|
|
73,927
|
Provision for income taxes
|
11,977
|
|
9,267
|
|
26,867
|
|
18,718
|
Earnings from continuing operations
|
29,999
|
|
26,856
|
|
70,474
|
|
55,209
|
Loss from discontinued operations, net of income taxes
|
(34,172)
|
|
(22,771)
|
|
(36,369)
|
|
(24,727)
|
Net earnings (loss)
|
(4,173)
|
|
4,085
|
|
34,105
|
|
30,482
|
Net earnings attributable to noncontrolling interest
|
162
|
|
275
|
|
632
|
|
785
|
Net earnings (loss) attributable to SMP
|
$ (4,335)
|
|
$ 3,810
|
|
$ 33,473
|
|
$ 29,697
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net earnings (loss) attributable to SMP
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Continuing operations
|
$ 29,837
|
|
$ 26,581
|
|
$ 69,842
|
|
$ 54,424
|
Discontinued operations
|
(34,172)
|
|
(22,771)
|
|
(36,369)
|
|
(24,727)
|
Net earnings (loss) attributable to SMP
|
$ (4,335)
|
|
$ 3,810
|
|
$ 33,473
|
|
$ 29,697
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Per common share data
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Continuing operations
|
$ 1.36
|
|
$ 1.22
|
|
$ 3.18
|
|
$ 2.50
|
Discontinued operations
|
(1.56)
|
|
(1.04)
|
|
(1.66)
|
|
(1.14)
|
Net earnings (loss) attributable to SMP per common share
|
$ (0.20)
|
|
$ 0.18
|
|
$ 1.52
|
|
$ 1.36
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Diluted:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Continuing operations
|
$ 1.32
|
|
$ 1.20
|
|
$ 3.11
|
|
$ 2.45
|
Discontinued operations
|
(1.51)
|
|
(1.03)
|
|
(1.62)
|
|
(1.11)
|
Net earnings (loss) attributable to SMP per common share
|
$ (0.19)
|
|
$ 0.17
|
|
$ 1.49
|
|
$ 1.34
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Dividend declared per common share
|
$ 0.31
|
|
$ 0.29
|
|
$ 0.93
|
|
$ 0.87
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Weighted average number of common shares, basic
|
21,991,194
|
|
21,716,083
|
|
21,954,548
|
|
21,802,164
|
Weighted average number of common shares, diluted
|
22,571,304
|
|
22,154,222
|
|
22,439,082
|
|
22,225,444
|
Standard Motor Products, Inc.
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
September 30,
|
|
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
|
|
|
(in thousands, unaudited)
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
Vehicle Control
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Engine Management (Ignition, Emissions and Fuel Delivery)
|
$ 121,420
|
|
$ 121,432
|
|
$ 368,019
|
|
$ 353,046
|
Electrical and Safety
|
63,192
|
|
63,237
|
|
178,339
|
|
172,772
|
Wire Sets and Other
|
13,070
|
|
16,208
|
|
45,365
|
|
49,324
|
Total Vehicle Control
|
197,682
|
|
200,877
|
|
591,723
|
|
575,142
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Temperature Control
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
AC System Components
|
114,033
|
|
95,698
|
|
286,001
|
|
245,628
|
Other Thermal Components
|
30,624
|
|
30,287
|
|
78,904
|
|
76,446
|
Total Temperature Control
|
144,657
|
|
125,985
|
|
364,905
|
|
322,074
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Nissens Automotive
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Air Conditioning
|
36,409
|
|
—
|
|
104,016
|
|
—
|
Engine Cooling
|
32,168
|
|
—
|
|
95,023
|
|
—
|
Engine Efficiency
|
15,960
|
|
—
|
|
42,217
|
|
—
|
Total Nissens Automotive
|
84,537
|
|
—
|
|
241,256
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Engineered Solutions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Light Vehicle
|
21,977
|
|
24,287
|
|
65,161
|
|
70,776
|
Commercial Vehicle
|
21,111
|
|
22,625
|
|
61,552
|
|
69,016
|
Construction/Agriculture
|
8,863
|
|
8,082
|
|
27,855
|
|
27,631
|
All Other
|
20,247
|
|
17,409
|
|
53,854
|
|
55,858
|
Total Engineered Solutions
|
72,198
|
|
72,403
|
|
208,422
|
|
223,281
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other
|
(238)
|
|
—
|
|
(238)
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
$ 498,836
|
|
$ 399,265
|
|
$ 1,406,068
|
|
$ 1,120,497
|
Standard Motor Products, Inc
|
Segment Operating Profit
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
September 30,
|
|
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
|
|
|
|
(in thousands, unaudited; percentage of net sales)
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
Gross Margin
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Vehicle Control
|
|
$ 62,166
|
31.4 %
|
|
$ 65,652
|
32.7 %
|
|
$ 184,975
|
31.3 %
|
|
$ 184,520
|
32.1 %
|
Temperature Control
|
|
51,946
|
35.9 %
|
|
42,323
|
33.6 %
|
|
121,907
|
33.4 %
|
|
98,621
|
30.6 %
|
Nissens Automotive
|
|
34,827
|
41.2 %
|
|
—
|
— %
|
|
99,480
|
41.2 %
|
|
—
|
— %
|
Engineered Solutions
|
|
12,855
|
17.8 %
|
|
13,391
|
18.5 %
|
|
37,253
|
17.9 %
|
|
39,194
|
17.6 %
|
All Other
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
Subtotal
|
|
$ 161,794
|
32.4 %
|
|
$ 121,366
|
30.4 %
|
|
$ 443,615
|
31.6 %
|
|
$ 322,335
|
28.8 %
|
Acquisition Expenses
|
|
—
|
— %
|
|
—
|
— %
|
|
(6,210)
|
-0.4 %
|
|
—
|
— %
|
Gross Margin
|
|
$ 161,794
|
32.4 %
|
|
$ 121,366
|
30.4 %
|
|
$ 437,405
|
31.1 %
|
|
$ 322,335
|
28.8 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Selling, General & Administrative
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Vehicle Control
|
|
$ 46,277
|
23.4 %
|
|
$ 43,021
|
21.4 %
|
|
$ 133,676
|
22.6 %
|
|
$ 130,123
|
22.6 %
|
Temperature Control
|
|
25,196
|
17.4 %
|
|
25,876
|
20.5 %
|
|
67,859
|
18.6 %
|
|
66,641
|
20.7 %
|
Nissens Automotive
|
|
24,018
|
28.4 %
|
|
—
|
— %
|
|
68,257
|
28.3 %
|
|
—
|
— %
|
Engineered Solutions
|
|
8,754
|
12.1 %
|
|
8,124
|
11.2 %
|
|
25,986
|
12.5 %
|
|
25,491
|
11.4 %
|
All Other
|
|
8,844
|
|
|
5,190
|
|
|
22,839
|
|
|
16,163
|
|
Subtotal
|
|
$ 113,089
|
22.7 %
|
|
$ 82,211
|
20.6 %
|
|
$ 318,617
|
22.7 %
|
|
$ 238,418
|
21.3 %
|
Acquisition Expenses
|
|
299
|
0.1 %
|
|
(1,007)
|
-0.3 %
|
|
2,136
|
0.2 %
|
|
1,404
|
0.1 %
|
Selling, General & Administrative
|
|
$ 113,388
|
22.7 %
|
|
$ 81,204
|
20.3 %
|
|
$ 320,753
|
22.8 %
|
|
$ 239,822
|
21.4 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating Income
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Vehicle Control
|
|
$ 15,889
|
8.0 %
|
|
$ 22,631
|
11.3 %
|
|
$ 51,299
|
8.7 %
|
|
$ 54,397
|
9.5 %
|
Temperature Control
|
|
26,750
|
18.5 %
|
|
16,447
|
13.1 %
|
|
54,048
|
14.8 %
|
|
31,980
|
9.9 %
|
Nissens Automotive
|
|
10,809
|
12.8 %
|
|
—
|
— %
|
|
31,223
|
12.9 %
|
|
—
|
— %
|
Engineered Solutions
|
|
4,101
|
5.7 %
|
|
5,267
|
7.3 %
|
|
11,267
|
5.4 %
|
|
13,703
|
6.1 %
|
All Other
|
|
(8,844)
|
|
|
(5,190)
|
|
|
(22,839)
|
|
|
(16,163)
|
|
Subtotal
|
|
$ 48,705
|
9.8 %
|
|
$ 39,155
|
9.8 %
|
|
$ 124,998
|
8.9 %
|
|
$ 83,917
|
7.5 %
|
Restructuring
|
|
(782)
|
-0.2 %
|
|
(3,023)
|
-0.8 %
|
|
(2,037)
|
-0.1 %
|
|
(5,774)
|
-0.5 %
|
Acquisition & Integration Expenses
|
|
(299)
|
-0.1 %
|
|
1,007
|
0.3 %
|
|
(8,346)
|
-0.6 %
|
|
(1,404)
|
-0.1 %
|
Other Income, Net
|
|
12
|
— %
|
|
—
|
— %
|
|
319
|
— %
|
|
5
|
— %
|
Operating Income
|
|
$ 47,636
|
9.5 %
|
|
$ 37,139
|
9.3 %
|
|
$ 114,934
|
8.2 %
|
|
$ 76,744
|
6.8 %
|
Standard Motor Products, Inc
|
|
|
|
|
|
Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Measures
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(In thousands, except per share amounts, unaudited)
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
Nine Months Ended
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
September 30,
|
|
September 30,
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
|
|
|
|
Earnings from Continuing Operations Attributable To SMP
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
GAAP Earnings from Continuing Operations
|
|
$ 29,837
|
|
$ 26,581
|
|
$ 69,842
|
|
$ 54,424
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Restructuring Expenses
|
|
782
|
|
3,023
|
|
2,037
|
|
5,774
|
|
|
|
|
|
Acquisition & Integration Expenses
|
|
299
|
|
(207)
|
|
8,346
|
|
2,204
|
|
|
|
|
|
Certain Tax Credits And Production Deductions Finalized In Period
|
|
—
|
|
(380)
|
|
—
|
|
(380)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Income Tax Effect Related To Reconciling Items
|
|
(281)
|
|
(732)
|
|
(2,700)
|
|
(2,074)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-GAAP Earnings from Continuing Operations
|
|
$ 30,637
|
|
$ 28,285
|
|
$ 77,525
|
|
$ 59,948
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Diluted Earnings Per Share from Continuing Operations Attributable to SMP
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
GAAP Diluted Earnings Per Share from Continuing Operations
|
|
$ 1.32
|
|
$ 1.20
|
|
$ 3.11
|
|
$ 2.45
|
|
|
|
|
|
Restructuring Expenses
|
|
0.04
|
|
0.14
|
|
0.09
|
|
0.26
|
|
|
|
|
|
Acquisition & Integration Expenses
|
|
0.01
|
|
(0.01)
|
|
0.37
|
|
0.10
|
|
|
|
|
|
Certain Tax Credits And Production Deductions Finalized In Period
|
|
—
|
|
(0.02)
|
|
—
|
|
(0.02)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Income Tax Effect Related To Reconciling Items
|
|
(0.01)
|
|
(0.03)
|
|
(0.12)
|
|
(0.09)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-GAAP Diluted Earnings Per Share from Continuing Operations
|
|
$ 1.36
|
|
$ 1.28
|
|
$ 3.45
|
|
$ 2.70
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating Income
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
GAAP Operating Income
|
|
$ 47,636
|
|
$ 37,139
|
|
$ 114,934
|
|
$ 76,744
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Restructuring Expenses
|
|
782
|
|
3,023
|
|
2,037
|
|
5,774
|
|
|
|
|
|
Acquisition & Integration Expenses
|
|
299
|
|
(1,007)
|
|
8,346
|
|
1,404
|
Last Twelve Months Ended
|
|
|
Other Income, Net
|
|
(12)
|
|
—
|
|
(319)
|
|
(5)
|
September 30,
|
|
Year Ended
|
Non-GAAP Operating Income
|
|
$ 48,705
|
|
$ 39,155
|
|
$ 124,998
|
|
$ 83,917
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
December 31,
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
EBITDA without Special Items
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
GAAP Earnings from Continuing Operations Before Taxes
|
|
$ 41,976
|
|
$ 36,123
|
|
$ 97,341
|
|
$ 73,927
|
$ 97,403
|
|
$ 80,920
|
|
$ 73,989
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Depreciation and Amortization
|
|
11,201
|
|
7,389
|
|
32,393
|
|
22,008
|
41,798
|
|
29,569
|
|
31,413
|
Interest Expense
|
|
7,394
|
|
3,145
|
|
23,450
|
|
7,964
|
28,998
|
|
10,485
|
|
13,512
|
EBITDA
|
|
60,571
|
|
46,657
|
|
153,184
|
|
103,899
|
168,199
|
|
120,974
|
|
118,914
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Restructuring Expenses
|
|
782
|
|
3,023
|
|
2,037
|
|
5,774
|
3,931
|
|
7,033
|
|
7,668
|
Acquisition & Integration Expenses
|
|
299
|
|
(1,007)
|
|
8,346
|
|
1,404
|
20,418
|
|
1,404
|
|
13,476
|
Special Items
|
|
1,081
|
|
2,016
|
|
10,383
|
|
7,178
|
24,349
|
|
8,437
|
|
21,144
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
EBITDA without Special Items
|
|
$ 61,652
|
|
$ 48,673
|
|
$ 163,567
|
|
$ 111,077
|
$ 192,548
|
|
$ 129,411
|
|
$ 140,058
|
|
Management believes that Non-GAAP earnings from continuing operations and Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share from continuing operations which are attributable to SMP, and Non-GAAP operating income and EBITDA without special items, each of which are Non-GAAP measurements and are adjusted for special items, are meaningful to investors because they provide a view of the company with respect to ongoing operating results. Special items represent significant charges or credits that are important to an understanding of the company's overall operating results in the periods presented. Such Non-GAAP measurements are not recognized in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles and should not be viewed as an alternative to GAAP measures of performance
|
Standard Motor Products, Inc
|
Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Measures by Segments
|
|
|
Three Months Ended September 30, 2025
|
(In thousands, unaudited)
|
|
Vehicle
|
|
Temperature
|
|
Nissens
|
|
Engineered
|
|
All Other
|
|
Consolidated
|
Operating Income
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
GAAP Operating Income
|
|
$ 15,135
|
|
$ 26,734
|
|
$ 10,811
|
|
$ 4,055
|
|
$ (9,099)
|
|
$ 47,636
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Restructuring Expenses
|
|
735
|
|
1
|
|
—
|
|
46
|
|
—
|
|
782
|
Acquisition & Integration Expenses
|
|
—
|
|
—
|
|
44
|
|
—
|
|
255
|
|
299
|
Other (Income) Expense, Net
|
|
19
|
|
15
|
|
(45)
|
|
(1)
|
|
—
|
|
(12)
|
Non-GAAP Operating Income
|
|
$ 15,889
|
|
$ 26,750
|
|
$ 10,810
|
|
$ 4,100
|
|
$ (8,844)
|
|
$ 48,705
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
EBITDA without Special Items
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
GAAP Earnings from Continuing Operations
|
|
$ 14,253
|
|
$ 27,123
|
|
$ 5,540
|
|
$ 4,239
|
|
$ (9,179)
|
|
$ 41,976
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Depreciation and Amortization
|
|
4,174
|
|
785
|
|
3,333
|
|
2,574
|
|
335
|
|
11,201
|
Interest Expense
|
|
1,267
|
|
587
|
|
5,322
|
|
515
|
|
(297)
|
|
7,394
|
EBITDA
|
|
19,694
|
|
28,495
|
|
14,195
|
|
7,328
|
|
(9,141)
|
|
60,571
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Restructuring Expenses
|
|
735
|
|
1
|
|
—
|
|
46
|
|
—
|
|
782
|
Acquisition & Integration Expenses
|
|
—
|
|
—
|
|
44
|
|
—
|
|
255
|
|
299
|
Special Items
|
|
735
|
|
1
|
|
44
|
|
46
|
|
255
|
|
1,081
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
EBITDA without Special Items
|
|
$ 20,429
|
|
$ 28,496
|
|
$ 14,239
|
|
$ 7,374
|
|
$ (8,886)
|
|
$ 61,652
|
% of Net Sales
|
|
10.3 %
|
|
19.7 %
|
|
16.8 %
|
|
10.2 %
|
|
|
|
12.4 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended September 30, 2024
|
(In thousands, unaudited)
|
|
Vehicle
|
|
Temperature
|
|
Nissens
|
|
Engineered
|
|
All Other
|
|
Consolidated
|
Operating Income
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
GAAP Operating Income
|
|
$ 21,029
|
|
$ 16,074
|
|
$ —
|
|
$ 5,010
|
|
$ (4,974)
|
|
$ 37,139
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Restructuring Expenses
|
|
1,602
|
|
373
|
|
—
|
|
257
|
|
791
|
|
3,023
|
Acquisition & Integration Expenses
|
|
—
|
|
—
|
|
—
|
|
—
|
|
(1,007)
|
|
(1,007)
|
Other Income, Net
|
|
—
|
|
—
|
|
—
|
|
—
|
|
—
|
|
—
|
Non-GAAP Operating Income
|
|
$ 22,631
|
|
$ 16,447
|
|
$ —
|
|
$ 5,267
|
|
$ (5,190)
|
|
$ 39,155
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
EBITDA without Special Items
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
GAAP Earnings from Continuing Operations
|
|
$ 18,844
|
|
$ 16,530
|
|
$ —
|
|
$ 5,607
|
|
$ (4,858)
|
|
$ 36,123
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Depreciation And Amortization
|
|
3,850
|
|
802
|
|
—
|
|
2,308
|
|
429
|
|
7,389
|
Interest Expense
|
|
2,166
|
|
791
|
|
—
|
|
434
|
|
(246)
|
|
3,145
|
EBITDA
|
|
24,860
|
|
18,123
|
|
—
|
|
8,349
|
|
(4,675)
|
|
46,657
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Restructuring Expenses
|
|
1,602
|
|
373
|
|
—
|
|
257
|
|
791
|
|
3,023
|
Acquisition & Integration Expenses
|
|
—
|
|
—
|
|
—
|
|
—
|
|
(1,007)
|
|
(1,007)
|
Special Items
|
|
1,602
|
|
373
|
|
—
|
|
257
|
|
(216)
|
|
2,016
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
EBITDA without Special Items
|
|
$ 26,462
|
|
$ 18,496
|
|
$ —
|
|
$ 8,606
|
|
$ (4,891)
|
|
$ 48,673
|
% of Net Sales
|
|
13.2 %
|
|
14.7 %
|
|
|
|
11.9 %
|
|
|
|
12.2 %
|
|
Management believes that Non-GAAP operating income and EBITDA without special items, each of which are Non-GAAP measurements and are adjusted for special items, are meaningful to investors because they provide a view of the company with respect to ongoing operating results. Special items represent significant charges or credits that are important to an understanding of the company's overall operating results in the periods presented. Such Non-GAAP measurements are not recognized in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles and should not be viewed as an alternative to GAAP measures of performance
|
Standard Motor Products, Inc
|
Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Measures by Segments
|
|
|
Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025
|
(In thousands, unaudited)
|
|
Vehicle
|
|
Temperature
|
|
Nissens
|
|
Engineered
|
|
All Other
|
|
Consolidated
|
Operating Income
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
GAAP Operating Income
|
|
$ 49,457
|
|
$ 54,170
|
|
$ 23,432
|
|
$ 11,185
|
|
$ (23,310)
|
|
$ 114,934
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Restructuring Expenses
|
|
1,740
|
|
190
|
|
—
|
|
105
|
|
2
|
|
2,037
|
Acquisition & Integration Expenses
|
|
—
|
|
—
|
|
7,877
|
|
—
|
|
469
|
|
8,346
|
Other (Income) Expense, Net
|
|
102
|
|
(312)
|
|
(85)
|
|
(24)
|
|
—
|
|
(319)
|
Non-GAAP Operating Income
|
|
$ 51,299
|
|
$ 54,048
|
|
$ 31,224
|
|
$ 11,266
|
|
$ (22,839)
|
|
$ 124,998
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
EBITDA without Special Items
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
GAAP Earnings from Continuing Operations
|
|
$ 46,748
|
|
$ 54,673
|
|
$ 8,042
|
|
$ 11,658
|
|
$ (23,780)
|
|
$ 97,341
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Depreciation and Amortization
|
|
11,913
|
|
2,347
|
|
9,645
|
|
7,501
|
|
987
|
|
32,393
|
Interest Expense
|
|
3,820
|
|
1,888
|
|
16,455
|
|
1,517
|
|
(230)
|
|
23,450
|
EBITDA
|
|
62,481
|
|
58,908
|
|
34,142
|
|
20,676
|
|
(23,023)
|
|
153,184
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Restructuring Expenses
|
|
1,740
|
|
190
|
|
—
|
|
105
|
|
2
|
|
2,037
|
Acquisition & Integration Expenses
|
|
—
|
|
—
|
|
7,877
|
|
—
|
|
469
|
|
8,346
|
Special Items
|
|
1,740
|
|
190
|
|
7,877
|
|
105
|
|
471
|
|
10,383
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
EBITDA without Special Items
|
|
$ 64,221
|
|
$ 59,098
|
|
$ 42,019
|
|
$ 20,781
|
|
$ (22,552)
|
|
$ 163,567
|
% of Net Sales
|
|
10.9 %
|
|
16.2 %
|
|
17.4 %
|
|
10.0 %
|
|
|
|
11.6 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024
|
(In thousands, unaudited)
|
|
Vehicle
|
|
Temperature
|
|
Nissens
|
|
Engineered
|
|
All Other
|
|
Consolidated
|
Operating Income
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
GAAP Operating Income
|
|
$ 51,685
|
|
$ 31,302
|
|
$ —
|
|
$ 13,054
|
|
$ (19,297)
|
|
$ 76,744
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Restructuring Expenses
|
|
2,712
|
|
678
|
|
—
|
|
654
|
|
1,730
|
|
5,774
|
Acquisition & Integration Expenses
|
|
—
|
|
—
|
|
—
|
|
—
|
|
1,404
|
|
1,404
|
Other Income, Net
|
|
—
|
|
—
|
|
—
|
|
(5)
|
|
—
|
|
(5)
|
Non-GAAP Operating Income
|
|
$ 54,397
|
|
$ 31,980
|
|
$ —
|
|
$ 13,703
|
|
$ (16,163)
|
|
$ 83,917
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
EBITDA without Special Items
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
GAAP Earnings from Continuing Operations
|
|
$ 46,226
|
|
$ 32,396
|
|
$ —
|
|
$ 14,482
|
|
$ (19,177)
|
|
$ 73,927
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Depreciation And Amortization
|
|
10,981
|
|
2,480
|
|
—
|
|
7,240
|
|
1,307
|
|
22,008
|
Interest Expense
|
|
5,492
|
|
2,048
|
|
—
|
|
1,804
|
|
(1,380)
|
|
7,964
|
EBITDA
|
|
62,699
|
|
36,924
|
|
—
|
|
23,526
|
|
(19,250)
|
|
103,899
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Restructuring Expenses
|
|
2,712
|
|
678
|
|
—
|
|
654
|
|
1,730
|
|
5,774
|
Acquisition & Integration Expenses
|
|
—
|
|
—
|
|
—
|
|
—
|
|
1,404
|
|
1,404
|
Special Items
|
|
2,712
|
|
678
|
|
—
|
|
654
|
|
3,134
|
|
7,178
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
EBITDA without Special Items
|
|
$ 65,411
|
|
$ 37,602
|
|
$ —
|
|
$ 24,180
|
|
$ (16,116)
|
|
$ 111,077
|
% of Net Sales
|
|
11.4 %
|
|
11.7 %
|
|
— %
|
|
10.8 %
|
|
|
|
9.9 %
|
|
Management believes that Non-GAAP operating income and EBITDA without special items, each of which are Non-GAAP measurements and are adjusted for special items, are meaningful to investors because they provide a view of the company with respect to ongoing operating results. Special items represent significant charges or credits that are important to an understanding of the company's overall operating results in the periods presented. Such Non-GAAP measurements are not recognized in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles and should not be viewed as an alternative to GAAP measures of performance
|
Standard Motor Products, Inc
|
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(In thousands)
|
|
September 2025
|
|
September 2024
|
|
December 2024
|
|
|
Unaudited
|
|
Unaudited
|
|
|
ASSETS
|
Cash
|
|
$ 87,201
|
|
$ 26,348
|
|
$ 44,426
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Accounts Receivable, Gross
|
|
304,599
|
|
225,827
|
|
216,191
|
Allowance For Expected Credit Losses
|
|
8,370
|
|
8,697
|
|
5,472
|
Accounts Receivable, Net
|
|
296,229
|
|
217,130
|
|
210,719
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Inventories
|
|
656,777
|
|
503,015
|
|
624,913
|
Unreturned Customer Inventory
|
|
20,052
|
|
17,843
|
|
16,163
|
Other Current Assets
|
|
23,467
|
|
28,873
|
|
25,703
|
Total Current Assets
|
|
1,083,726
|
|
793,209
|
|
921,924
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Property, Plant And Equipment, Net
|
|
187,333
|
|
138,490
|
|
168,735
|
Operating Lease Right-of-use Assets
|
|
107,789
|
|
96,039
|
|
109,899
|
Goodwill
|
|
256,152
|
|
134,725
|
|
241,418
|
Customer Relationships Intangibles, Net
|
|
216,480
|
|
—
|
|
210,430
|
Other Intangibles, Net
|
|
98,688
|
|
85,837
|
|
90,540
|
Deferred Income Taxes
|
|
19,611
|
|
45,315
|
|
13,199
|
Investment In Unconsolidated Affiliates
|
|
25,445
|
|
23,914
|
|
24,842
|
Other Assets
|
|
32,315
|
|
33,012
|
|
33,139
|
Total Assets
|
|
$ 2,027,539
|
|
$ 1,350,541
|
|
$ 1,814,126
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
Current Portion Of Revolving Credit Facility
|
|
$ 30,000
|
|
$ —
|
|
$ 10,800
|
Current Portion Of Term Loan And Other Debt
|
|
20,839
|
|
2,685
|
|
16,317
|
Accounts Payable
|
|
178,295
|
|
112,404
|
|
148,009
|
Accrued Customer Returns
|
|
83,036
|
|
62,326
|
|
46,471
|
Accrued Core Liability
|
|
12,418
|
|
15,226
|
|
12,807
|
Accrued Rebates
|
|
83,694
|
|
53,163
|
|
76,168
|
Payroll And Commissions
|
|
47,059
|
|
37,050
|
|
40,964
|
Sundry Payables And Accrued Expenses
|
|
98,771
|
|
69,666
|
|
84,936
|
Total Current Liabilities
|
|
554,112
|
|
352,520
|
|
436,472
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Long-term Debt
|
|
538,639
|
|
140,163
|
|
535,197
|
Noncurrent Operating Lease Liabilities
|
|
96,180
|
|
86,259
|
|
98,214
|
Accrued Asbestos Liabilities
|
|
115,042
|
|
89,544
|
|
84,568
|
Other Liabilities
|
|
31,434
|
|
28,611
|
|
29,593
|
Total Liabilities
|
|
1,335,407
|
|
697,097
|
|
1,184,044
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total SMP Stockholders' Equity
|
|
677,412
|
|
638,833
|
|
615,745
|
Noncontrolling Interest
|
|
14,720
|
|
14,611
|
|
14,337
|
Total Stockholders' Equity
|
|
692,132
|
|
653,444
|
|
630,082
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total Liabilities And Stockholders' Equity
|
|
$ 2,027,539
|
|
$ 1,350,541
|
|
$ 1,814,126
|
Standard Motor Products, Inc
|
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
|
|
|
|
|
|
Nine Months Ended
|
|
September 30,
|
(In thousands, unaudited)
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
Cash Flows From Operating Activities
|
|
|
|
Net Earnings
|
$ 34,105
|
|
$ 30,482
|
Adjustments To Reconcile Net Earnings To Net Cash Used In Operating Activities:
|
|
|
|
Depreciation And Amortization
|
32,393
|
|
22,008
|
Loss From Discontinued Operations, Net Of Taxes
|
36,369
|
|
24,727
|
Other
|
9,526
|
|
4,473
|
Change In Assets And Liabilities:
|
|
|
|
Accounts Receivable
|
(78,691)
|
|
(59,040)
|
Inventory
|
(22,777)
|
|
2,895
|
Accounts Payable
|
22,431
|
|
4,487
|
Prepaid Expenses And Other Current Assets
|
3,403
|
|
(2,739)
|
Sundry Payables And Accrued Expenses
|
46,211
|
|
45,470
|
Other
|
2,711
|
|
5,437
|
Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities
|
85,681
|
|
78,200
|
|
|
|
|
Cash Flows From Investing Activities
|
|
|
|
Capital Expenditures
|
(29,334)
|
|
(34,136)
|
Other Investing Activities
|
3,043
|
|
18
|
Net Cash Used in Investing Activities
|
(26,291)
|
|
(34,118)
|
|
|
|
|
Cash Flows From Financing Activities
|
|
|
|
Net Change In Debt
|
(1,161)
|
|
(13,422)
|
Purchase Of Treasury Stock
|
—
|
|
(10,409)
|
Dividends Paid
|
(20,408)
|
|
(19,004)
|
Payments Of Debt Issuance Costs
|
—
|
|
(4,183)
|
Other Financing Activities
|
1,207
|
|
(651)
|
Net Cash Used in Financing Activities
|
(20,362)
|
|
(47,669)
|
|
|
|
|
Effect Of Exchange Rate Changes On Cash
|
3,747
|
|
(2,591)
|
Net Increase (Decrease) In Cash
|
42,775
|
|
(6,178)
|
Cash At Beginning Of Period
|
44,426
|
|
32,526
|
Cash At End Of Period
|
$ 87,201
|
|
$ 26,348
