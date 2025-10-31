Standard Motor Products, Inc. Releases Third Quarter 2025 Results and Quarterly Dividend

Third quarter net sales of $498.8 million up 24.9%, and up 3.8% excluding Nissens





Adjusted Q3 and year-to-date non-GAAP diluted earnings per share of $1.36 and $3.45 increased 6.3% and 27.8% from last year, respectively





Raising full-year sales guidance to low-to-mid 20's percent growth range, including Nissens, and tightening adjusted EBITDA margin outlook to 10.5% - 11% reflecting strong year-to-date results

NEW YORK, Oct. 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE: SMP), a leading automotive parts manufacturer and distributor, reported today its consolidated financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025.

Net sales for the third quarter of 2025 were $498.8 million, compared to consolidated net sales of $399.3 million during the same quarter in 2024. Earnings from continuing operations for the third quarter of 2025 were $29.8 million or $1.32 per diluted share, compared to earnings of $26.6 million or $1.20 per diluted share in the third quarter of 2024. Excluding non-operational gains and losses identified on the attached reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP measures, earnings from continuing operations for the third quarter of 2025 were $30.6 million or $1.36 per diluted share, compared to $28.3 million or $1.28 per diluted share in the third quarter of 2024.

Consolidated net sales for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, were $1.41 billion, compared to consolidated net sales of $1.12 billion during the comparable period in 2024. Earnings from continuing operations for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, were $69.8 million or $3.11 per diluted share, compared to $54.4 million or $2.45 per diluted share in the comparable period of 2024. Excluding non-operational gains and losses identified on the attached reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP measures, earnings from continuing operations for the nine months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024 were $77.5 million or $3.45 per diluted share and $59.9 million or $2.70 per diluted share, respectively.

Mr. Eric Sills, Standard Motor Products' Chairman and Chief Executive Officer stated, "We are very pleased with our solid third quarter results, especially following our record quarter last year. Sales for the quarter increased nearly 25%, or 3.8% excluding the impact of Nissens Automotive (Nissens). This reflects an ongoing trend, as year-to-date we are up 25.5%, or 4.0% excluding Nissens. Additionally, adjusted non-GAAP diluted earnings per share grew 6.3% for the quarter and 27.8% for the year."

Third Quarter Highlights:

North American Aftermarket Segments

Vehicle Control sales were down 1.6% in the third quarter, against a difficult comparison, and impacted by softness in the wire category which is in secular decline. Customer POS was positive in the quarter, a continuation of the strong sell-through trend we have seen all year, underscoring the non-discretionary nature of our products. Year-to-date, we are up 2.9% in the segment.





sales were down 1.6% in the third quarter, against a difficult comparison, and impacted by softness in the wire category which is in secular decline. Customer POS was positive in the quarter, a continuation of the strong sell-through trend we have seen all year, underscoring the non-discretionary nature of our products. Year-to-date, we are up 2.9% in the segment. Temperature Control sales increased 14.8%, a continuation of the strong sales pattern experienced throughout the year. We believe our customers were able to expand share, aided by this year's early pre-season orders which positioned them well for the start of the selling season. Year-to-date, the segment is up 13.3%, building on last year's 9.9% growth for the same period last year.

Nissens

Our newest segment, Nissens, posted another solid quarter as it contributed sales of $84.5 million, with an adjusted EBITDA margin of 16.8%, in line with our full-year expectations of mid-teens. Nissens continues to outperform in its markets, executing on its value proposition and gaining share, and is enjoying the benefits of some favorable currency translation.

Nearing our first full year of ownership, we are ahead of plan and very pleased with our synergy and integration efforts to date and have begun planning our next wave of initiatives, including capitalizing on each other's strengths to launch new product categories.

Engineered Solutions

Sales in the Engineered Solutions segment were essentially flat in the quarter, reflecting a leveling off in certain end markets. While it is difficult to predict when a general end-market rebound may occur, we believe demand has stabilized, and along with easier comparisons moving forward, we expect more steady performance for the segment.

Profitability & Balance Sheet

Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter increased to $61.7 million, up from $48.7 million last year, driven by strong performance in our Temperature Control segment, as well as the $14.2 million contributed from Nissens, partially offset by the impact of lower sales volume in the Vehicle Control segment. On a year-to-date basis, adjusted EBITDA increased to $163.6 million up from $111.1 million in the same period last year, again driven by strong performance in our Temperature Control segment, as well as the $42.0 million contributed from Nissens that resulted in an adjusted EBITDA margin improvement of 170 basis points to 11.6%.

From a balance sheet perspective, our cash flows and borrowings were in line with expectations. Total net debt at quarter-end stood at $502.3 million, primarily reflecting additional borrowings related to our Nissens acquisition and seasonal working capital build. Our debt leverage declined from 3.2x to 2.6x in the quarter on the strength of our results, and we continue to target reducing debt levels to 2.0x adjusted EBITDA by the end of 2026.

Tariff Impact & Mitigation

On tariffs, we believe our diverse global footprint provides us with a competitive advantage. Over half of our U.S. sales are from North American-made, USMCA-compliant products, which are largely tariff-free. For products sourced from other regions, we are implementing our mitigation plan as previously described, which includes cost containment through cost-sharing with our suppliers, re-sourcing to lower-tariffed countries, and from pass-through pricing to our customers. Beginning in the third quarter of 2025, our ongoing tariff costs were generally offset with pricing, and we expect this offset to continue going forward. We are hopeful that we are nearing a more stabilized environment. We continue to monitor the shifting tariff landscape and plan to implement any changes as necessary.

Updated 2025 Guidance

We are raising our full year sales growth guidance to the low-to-mid 20's percent range (from the low 20's percent range) and are tightening our adjusted EBITDA margin outlook to 10.5% - 11% (from a prior range of 10% - 11%). As a reminder, we acquired Nissens on November 1, 2024, and as such the sales growth guidance includes a partial quarter of ownership in the comparable sales. Also note that our revised guidance now includes the impact of tariffs as they stand as of the end of the third quarter and includes both pricing and other mitigating actions to offset higher costs. While passing through tariff pricing at our cost creates margin rate compression, we're pleased to see sales growth and other initiatives offset this headwind and allow us to raise our EBITDA guidance.

Dividends

The Board of Directors has approved payment of a quarterly dividend of 31 cents per share on the common stock outstanding, which will be paid on December 1, 2025, to stockholders of record on November 14, 2025.

Closing Remarks

In closing, Mr. Sills commented, "This has been a strong year for SMP despite volatility related to tariffs, geopolitical issues and an uncertain macroeconomic environment. Demand for our North American aftermarket products remains solid as our customers continue to partner with us to service the aging fleet on the road today. We are investing in our business model to expand our position globally, capitalizing on complementary strengths with Nissens to expand on both sides of the ocean. We will continue to find ways to grow, improve profitability and deliver increased shareholder value, and as such are optimistic about our future. I would like to thank our employees for their hard work and commitment to our continued success."

Standard Motor Products, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Operations



Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30, (In thousands, except share and per share data, unaudited) 2025

2024

2025

2024 Net sales $ 498,836

$ 399,265

$ 1,406,068

$ 1,120,497 Cost of sales 337,042

277,899

968,663

798,162 Gross profit 161,794

121,366

437,405

322,335 Selling, general and administrative expenses 113,388

81,204

320,753

239,822 Restructuring expenses 782

3,023

2,037

5,774 Other income, net 12

—

319

5 Operating income 47,636

37,139

114,934

76,744 Other non-operating income, net 1,734

2,129

5,857

5,147 Interest expense 7,394

3,145

23,450

7,964 Earnings from continuing operations before income taxes 41,976

36,123

97,341

73,927 Provision for income taxes 11,977

9,267

26,867

18,718 Earnings from continuing operations 29,999

26,856

70,474

55,209 Loss from discontinued operations, net of income taxes (34,172)

(22,771)

(36,369)

(24,727) Net earnings (loss) (4,173)

4,085

34,105

30,482 Net earnings attributable to noncontrolling interest 162

275

632

785 Net earnings (loss) attributable to SMP $ (4,335)

$ 3,810

$ 33,473

$ 29,697















Net earnings (loss) attributable to SMP













Continuing operations $ 29,837

$ 26,581

$ 69,842

$ 54,424 Discontinued operations (34,172)

(22,771)

(36,369)

(24,727) Net earnings (loss) attributable to SMP $ (4,335)

$ 3,810

$ 33,473

$ 29,697















Per common share data













Basic:













Continuing operations $ 1.36

$ 1.22

$ 3.18

$ 2.50 Discontinued operations (1.56)

(1.04)

(1.66)

(1.14) Net earnings (loss) attributable to SMP per common share $ (0.20)

$ 0.18

$ 1.52

$ 1.36















Diluted:













Continuing operations $ 1.32

$ 1.20

$ 3.11

$ 2.45 Discontinued operations (1.51)

(1.03)

(1.62)

(1.11) Net earnings (loss) attributable to SMP per common share $ (0.19)

$ 0.17

$ 1.49

$ 1.34















Dividend declared per common share $ 0.31

$ 0.29

$ 0.93

$ 0.87















Weighted average number of common shares, basic 21,991,194

21,716,083

21,954,548

21,802,164 Weighted average number of common shares, diluted 22,571,304

22,154,222

22,439,082

22,225,444

Standard Motor Products, Inc.

Segment Revenues









Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,



(in thousands, unaudited) 2025

2024

2025

2024 Vehicle Control













Engine Management (Ignition, Emissions and Fuel Delivery) $ 121,420

$ 121,432

$ 368,019

$ 353,046 Electrical and Safety 63,192

63,237

178,339

172,772 Wire Sets and Other 13,070

16,208

45,365

49,324 Total Vehicle Control 197,682

200,877

591,723

575,142















Temperature Control













AC System Components 114,033

95,698

286,001

245,628 Other Thermal Components 30,624

30,287

78,904

76,446 Total Temperature Control 144,657

125,985

364,905

322,074















Nissens Automotive













Air Conditioning 36,409

—

104,016

— Engine Cooling 32,168

—

95,023

— Engine Efficiency 15,960

—

42,217

— Total Nissens Automotive 84,537

—

241,256

—















Engineered Solutions













Light Vehicle 21,977

24,287

65,161

70,776 Commercial Vehicle 21,111

22,625

61,552

69,016 Construction/Agriculture 8,863

8,082

27,855

27,631 All Other 20,247

17,409

53,854

55,858 Total Engineered Solutions 72,198

72,403

208,422

223,281















Other (238)

—

(238)

—















Total $ 498,836

$ 399,265

$ 1,406,068

$ 1,120,497

Standard Motor Products, Inc Segment Operating Profit





























Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,





(in thousands, unaudited; percentage of net sales)

2025

2024

2025

2024 Gross Margin























Vehicle Control

$ 62,166 31.4 %

$ 65,652 32.7 %

$ 184,975 31.3 %

$ 184,520 32.1 % Temperature Control

51,946 35.9 %

42,323 33.6 %

121,907 33.4 %

98,621 30.6 % Nissens Automotive

34,827 41.2 %

— — %

99,480 41.2 %

— — % Engineered Solutions

12,855 17.8 %

13,391 18.5 %

37,253 17.9 %

39,194 17.6 % All Other

—



—



—



—

Subtotal

$ 161,794 32.4 %

$ 121,366 30.4 %

$ 443,615 31.6 %

$ 322,335 28.8 % Acquisition Expenses

— — %

— — %

(6,210) -0.4 %

— — % Gross Margin

$ 161,794 32.4 %

$ 121,366 30.4 %

$ 437,405 31.1 %

$ 322,335 28.8 %

























Selling, General & Administrative























Vehicle Control

$ 46,277 23.4 %

$ 43,021 21.4 %

$ 133,676 22.6 %

$ 130,123 22.6 % Temperature Control

25,196 17.4 %

25,876 20.5 %

67,859 18.6 %

66,641 20.7 % Nissens Automotive

24,018 28.4 %

— — %

68,257 28.3 %

— — % Engineered Solutions

8,754 12.1 %

8,124 11.2 %

25,986 12.5 %

25,491 11.4 % All Other

8,844



5,190



22,839



16,163

Subtotal

$ 113,089 22.7 %

$ 82,211 20.6 %

$ 318,617 22.7 %

$ 238,418 21.3 % Acquisition Expenses

299 0.1 %

(1,007) -0.3 %

2,136 0.2 %

1,404 0.1 % Selling, General & Administrative

$ 113,388 22.7 %

$ 81,204 20.3 %

$ 320,753 22.8 %

$ 239,822 21.4 %

























Operating Income























Vehicle Control

$ 15,889 8.0 %

$ 22,631 11.3 %

$ 51,299 8.7 %

$ 54,397 9.5 % Temperature Control

26,750 18.5 %

16,447 13.1 %

54,048 14.8 %

31,980 9.9 % Nissens Automotive

10,809 12.8 %

— — %

31,223 12.9 %

— — % Engineered Solutions

4,101 5.7 %

5,267 7.3 %

11,267 5.4 %

13,703 6.1 % All Other

(8,844)



(5,190)



(22,839)



(16,163)

Subtotal

$ 48,705 9.8 %

$ 39,155 9.8 %

$ 124,998 8.9 %

$ 83,917 7.5 % Restructuring

(782) -0.2 %

(3,023) -0.8 %

(2,037) -0.1 %

(5,774) -0.5 % Acquisition & Integration Expenses

(299) -0.1 %

1,007 0.3 %

(8,346) -0.6 %

(1,404) -0.1 % Other Income, Net

12 — %

— — %

319 — %

5 — % Operating Income

$ 47,636 9.5 %

$ 37,139 9.3 %

$ 114,934 8.2 %

$ 76,744 6.8 %

Standard Motor Products, Inc









Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Measures





















(In thousands, except per share amounts, unaudited)

Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended













September 30,

September 30,













2025

2024

2025

2024









Earnings from Continuing Operations Attributable To SMP

























GAAP Earnings from Continuing Operations

$ 29,837

$ 26,581

$ 69,842

$ 54,424





































Restructuring Expenses

782

3,023

2,037

5,774









Acquisition & Integration Expenses

299

(207)

8,346

2,204









Certain Tax Credits And Production Deductions Finalized In Period

—

(380)

—

(380)









Income Tax Effect Related To Reconciling Items

(281)

(732)

(2,700)

(2,074)









Non-GAAP Earnings from Continuing Operations

$ 30,637

$ 28,285

$ 77,525

$ 59,948





































Diluted Earnings Per Share from Continuing Operations Attributable to SMP

























GAAP Diluted Earnings Per Share from Continuing Operations

$ 1.32

$ 1.20

$ 3.11

$ 2.45









Restructuring Expenses

0.04

0.14

0.09

0.26









Acquisition & Integration Expenses

0.01

(0.01)

0.37

0.10









Certain Tax Credits And Production Deductions Finalized In Period

—

(0.02)

—

(0.02)









Income Tax Effect Related To Reconciling Items

(0.01)

(0.03)

(0.12)

(0.09)









Non-GAAP Diluted Earnings Per Share from Continuing Operations

$ 1.36

$ 1.28

$ 3.45

$ 2.70





































Operating Income

























GAAP Operating Income

$ 47,636

$ 37,139

$ 114,934

$ 76,744





































Restructuring Expenses

782

3,023

2,037

5,774









Acquisition & Integration Expenses

299

(1,007)

8,346

1,404 Last Twelve Months Ended



Other Income, Net

(12)

—

(319)

(5) September 30,

Year Ended Non-GAAP Operating Income

$ 48,705

$ 39,155

$ 124,998

$ 83,917 2025

2024

December 31,

2024



























EBITDA without Special Items

























GAAP Earnings from Continuing Operations Before Taxes

$ 41,976

$ 36,123

$ 97,341

$ 73,927 $ 97,403

$ 80,920

$ 73,989



























Depreciation and Amortization

11,201

7,389

32,393

22,008 41,798

29,569

31,413 Interest Expense

7,394

3,145

23,450

7,964 28,998

10,485

13,512 EBITDA

60,571

46,657

153,184

103,899 168,199

120,974

118,914



























Restructuring Expenses

782

3,023

2,037

5,774 3,931

7,033

7,668 Acquisition & Integration Expenses

299

(1,007)

8,346

1,404 20,418

1,404

13,476 Special Items

1,081

2,016

10,383

7,178 24,349

8,437

21,144



























EBITDA without Special Items

$ 61,652

$ 48,673

$ 163,567

$ 111,077 $ 192,548

$ 129,411

$ 140,058



Standard Motor Products, Inc Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Measures by Segments



Three Months Ended September 30, 2025 (In thousands, unaudited)

Vehicle

Control

Temperature

Control

Nissens

Automotive

Engineered

Solutions

All Other

Consolidated Operating Income























GAAP Operating Income

$ 15,135

$ 26,734

$ 10,811

$ 4,055

$ (9,099)

$ 47,636

























Restructuring Expenses

735

1

—

46

—

782 Acquisition & Integration Expenses

—

—

44

—

255

299 Other (Income) Expense, Net

19

15

(45)

(1)

—

(12) Non-GAAP Operating Income

$ 15,889

$ 26,750

$ 10,810

$ 4,100

$ (8,844)

$ 48,705

























EBITDA without Special Items























GAAP Earnings from Continuing Operations

Before Taxes

$ 14,253

$ 27,123

$ 5,540

$ 4,239

$ (9,179)

$ 41,976

























Depreciation and Amortization

4,174

785

3,333

2,574

335

11,201 Interest Expense

1,267

587

5,322

515

(297)

7,394 EBITDA

19,694

28,495

14,195

7,328

(9,141)

60,571

























Restructuring Expenses

735

1

—

46

—

782 Acquisition & Integration Expenses

—

—

44

—

255

299 Special Items

735

1

44

46

255

1,081

























EBITDA without Special Items

$ 20,429

$ 28,496

$ 14,239

$ 7,374

$ (8,886)

$ 61,652 % of Net Sales

10.3 %

19.7 %

16.8 %

10.2 %





12.4 %





























Three Months Ended September 30, 2024 (In thousands, unaudited)

Vehicle

Control

Temperature

Control

Nissens

Automotive

Engineered

Solutions

All Other

Consolidated Operating Income























GAAP Operating Income

$ 21,029

$ 16,074

$ —

$ 5,010

$ (4,974)

$ 37,139

























Restructuring Expenses

1,602

373

—

257

791

3,023 Acquisition & Integration Expenses

—

—

—

—

(1,007)

(1,007) Other Income, Net

—

—

—

—

—

— Non-GAAP Operating Income

$ 22,631

$ 16,447

$ —

$ 5,267

$ (5,190)

$ 39,155

























EBITDA without Special Items























GAAP Earnings from Continuing Operations

Before Taxes

$ 18,844

$ 16,530

$ —

$ 5,607

$ (4,858)

$ 36,123

























Depreciation And Amortization

3,850

802

—

2,308

429

7,389 Interest Expense

2,166

791

—

434

(246)

3,145 EBITDA

24,860

18,123

—

8,349

(4,675)

46,657

























Restructuring Expenses

1,602

373

—

257

791

3,023 Acquisition & Integration Expenses

—

—

—

—

(1,007)

(1,007) Special Items

1,602

373

—

257

(216)

2,016

























EBITDA without Special Items

$ 26,462

$ 18,496

$ —

$ 8,606

$ (4,891)

$ 48,673 % of Net Sales

13.2 %

14.7 %





11.9 %





12.2 %



Standard Motor Products, Inc Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Measures by Segments



Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025 (In thousands, unaudited)

Vehicle

Control

Temperature

Control

Nissens

Automotive

Engineered

Solutions

All Other

Consolidated Operating Income























GAAP Operating Income

$ 49,457

$ 54,170

$ 23,432

$ 11,185

$ (23,310)

$ 114,934

























Restructuring Expenses

1,740

190

—

105

2

2,037 Acquisition & Integration Expenses

—

—

7,877

—

469

8,346 Other (Income) Expense, Net

102

(312)

(85)

(24)

—

(319) Non-GAAP Operating Income

$ 51,299

$ 54,048

$ 31,224

$ 11,266

$ (22,839)

$ 124,998

























EBITDA without Special Items























GAAP Earnings from Continuing Operations

Before Taxes

$ 46,748

$ 54,673

$ 8,042

$ 11,658

$ (23,780)

$ 97,341

























Depreciation and Amortization

11,913

2,347

9,645

7,501

987

32,393 Interest Expense

3,820

1,888

16,455

1,517

(230)

23,450 EBITDA

62,481

58,908

34,142

20,676

(23,023)

153,184

























Restructuring Expenses

1,740

190

—

105

2

2,037 Acquisition & Integration Expenses

—

—

7,877

—

469

8,346 Special Items

1,740

190

7,877

105

471

10,383

























EBITDA without Special Items

$ 64,221

$ 59,098

$ 42,019

$ 20,781

$ (22,552)

$ 163,567 % of Net Sales

10.9 %

16.2 %

17.4 %

10.0 %





11.6 %





























Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 (In thousands, unaudited)

Vehicle

Control

Temperature

Control

Nissens

Automotive

Engineered

Solutions

All Other

Consolidated Operating Income























GAAP Operating Income

$ 51,685

$ 31,302

$ —

$ 13,054

$ (19,297)

$ 76,744

























Restructuring Expenses

2,712

678

—

654

1,730

5,774 Acquisition & Integration Expenses

—

—

—

—

1,404

1,404 Other Income, Net

—

—

—

(5)

—

(5) Non-GAAP Operating Income

$ 54,397

$ 31,980

$ —

$ 13,703

$ (16,163)

$ 83,917

























EBITDA without Special Items























GAAP Earnings from Continuing Operations

Before Taxes

$ 46,226

$ 32,396

$ —

$ 14,482

$ (19,177)

$ 73,927

























Depreciation And Amortization

10,981

2,480

—

7,240

1,307

22,008 Interest Expense

5,492

2,048

—

1,804

(1,380)

7,964 EBITDA

62,699

36,924

—

23,526

(19,250)

103,899

























Restructuring Expenses

2,712

678

—

654

1,730

5,774 Acquisition & Integration Expenses

—

—

—

—

1,404

1,404 Special Items

2,712

678

—

654

3,134

7,178

























EBITDA without Special Items

$ 65,411

$ 37,602

$ —

$ 24,180

$ (16,116)

$ 111,077 % of Net Sales

11.4 %

11.7 %

— %

10.8 %





9.9 %



Standard Motor Products, Inc Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets













(In thousands)

September 2025

September 2024

December 2024



Unaudited

Unaudited



ASSETS Cash

$ 87,201

$ 26,348

$ 44,426













Accounts Receivable, Gross

304,599

225,827

216,191 Allowance For Expected Credit Losses

8,370

8,697

5,472 Accounts Receivable, Net

296,229

217,130

210,719













Inventories

656,777

503,015

624,913 Unreturned Customer Inventory

20,052

17,843

16,163 Other Current Assets

23,467

28,873

25,703 Total Current Assets

1,083,726

793,209

921,924













Property, Plant And Equipment, Net

187,333

138,490

168,735 Operating Lease Right-of-use Assets

107,789

96,039

109,899 Goodwill

256,152

134,725

241,418 Customer Relationships Intangibles, Net

216,480

—

210,430 Other Intangibles, Net

98,688

85,837

90,540 Deferred Income Taxes

19,611

45,315

13,199 Investment In Unconsolidated Affiliates

25,445

23,914

24,842 Other Assets

32,315

33,012

33,139 Total Assets

$ 2,027,539

$ 1,350,541

$ 1,814,126













LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current Portion Of Revolving Credit Facility

$ 30,000

$ —

$ 10,800 Current Portion Of Term Loan And Other Debt

20,839

2,685

16,317 Accounts Payable

178,295

112,404

148,009 Accrued Customer Returns

83,036

62,326

46,471 Accrued Core Liability

12,418

15,226

12,807 Accrued Rebates

83,694

53,163

76,168 Payroll And Commissions

47,059

37,050

40,964 Sundry Payables And Accrued Expenses

98,771

69,666

84,936 Total Current Liabilities

554,112

352,520

436,472













Long-term Debt

538,639

140,163

535,197 Noncurrent Operating Lease Liabilities

96,180

86,259

98,214 Accrued Asbestos Liabilities

115,042

89,544

84,568 Other Liabilities

31,434

28,611

29,593 Total Liabilities

1,335,407

697,097

1,184,044













Total SMP Stockholders' Equity

677,412

638,833

615,745 Noncontrolling Interest

14,720

14,611

14,337 Total Stockholders' Equity

692,132

653,444

630,082













Total Liabilities And Stockholders' Equity

$ 2,027,539

$ 1,350,541

$ 1,814,126

Standard Motor Products, Inc Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows









Nine Months Ended

September 30, (In thousands, unaudited) 2025

2024 Cash Flows From Operating Activities





Net Earnings $ 34,105

$ 30,482 Adjustments To Reconcile Net Earnings To Net Cash Used In Operating Activities:





Depreciation And Amortization 32,393

22,008 Loss From Discontinued Operations, Net Of Taxes 36,369

24,727 Other 9,526

4,473 Change In Assets And Liabilities:





Accounts Receivable (78,691)

(59,040) Inventory (22,777)

2,895 Accounts Payable 22,431

4,487 Prepaid Expenses And Other Current Assets 3,403

(2,739) Sundry Payables And Accrued Expenses 46,211

45,470 Other 2,711

5,437 Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities 85,681

78,200







Cash Flows From Investing Activities





Capital Expenditures (29,334)

(34,136) Other Investing Activities 3,043

18 Net Cash Used in Investing Activities (26,291)

(34,118)







Cash Flows From Financing Activities





Net Change In Debt (1,161)

(13,422) Purchase Of Treasury Stock —

(10,409) Dividends Paid (20,408)

(19,004) Payments Of Debt Issuance Costs —

(4,183) Other Financing Activities 1,207

(651) Net Cash Used in Financing Activities (20,362)

(47,669)







Effect Of Exchange Rate Changes On Cash 3,747

(2,591) Net Increase (Decrease) In Cash 42,775

(6,178) Cash At Beginning Of Period 44,426

32,526 Cash At End Of Period $ 87,201

$ 26,348

SOURCE Standard Motor Products, Inc.