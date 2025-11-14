Standard Motor Products Expands Crankcase Ventilation Program

Key Takeaways

NEW YORK, Nov. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Standard Motor Products, Inc. (SMP) continues to add to its comprehensive Positive Crankcase Ventilation Program. The Standard® crankcase ventilation line-up features Crankcase Breather Hoses, Crankcase Filters, PCV Valves, Engine Oil Separators, and PCV Grommets, and is a key pillar of Standard's industry-leading Emission Control Program, which also includes evaporative emissions and exhaust gas recirculation components. When OE fails, technicians trust Standard® to deliver precision components that help repair and maintain these complex systems and keep them operating as the OE intended.

As part of its Crankcase Ventilation Program, Standard® offers a full line of Engine Oil Separators, combining precision engineering with industry-leading coverage. Engine oil separators are a newer category and forecasted to see strong growth. They are increasingly being used on direct-injection and turbocharged engines in gasoline and diesel vehicles. Several vehicle manufacturers have recommended service intervals for engine oil separators, making this a key category for service providers. Standard® Engine Oil Separators are available for millions of import and domestic vehicles and are a direct OE replacement for easy installation.

Standard's crankcase ventilation components are precision-engineered and 100% tested for durability and OE-matching performance. A rigorous testing regimen includes initial life cycle validation and full end-of-line testing. Comprehensive product testing includes accelerated wear, thermal cycling, thermal shock, vibration testing and more. In addition to this extensive testing, Standard® crankcase ventilation components are also tested on actual vehicles at SMP's Testing Center in Texas. The result is the highest-quality components designed to perform properly with consistent product reliability.

John Herc, Vice President of Vehicle Control Marketing, SMP, stated, "Our crankcase ventilation program offers nearly 600 of the components technicians are looking for, including hard-to-find related components. We are dedicated to providing the highest-quality parts on the market, so our testing regimen is unmatched. When you recommend a Standard® crankcase ventilation component, you can trust that it will correctly integrate with the vehicle's crankcase ventilation system and last.

All new Standard® crankcase ventilation components are listed in the catalog found at StandardBrand.com and in electronic catalog providers.

About Standard®

Standard® provides unmatched coverage for all import and domestic vehicle applications equipped with gas, hybrid, and electric powertrains. Standard's line offers premium automotive products in multiple product categories for vehicle systems such as electric, safety, fuel, and ignition. Product categories include Ignition Coils, Sensors, Switches, VVT Components, ADAS Products, TMPS Sensors, Fuel Injection and much more. For additional information, contact an SMP® sales representative or visit StandardBrand.com.

About SMP

With over 100 years in business, Standard Motor Products, Inc. is a leading independent manufacturer and distributor of premium replacement parts in the automotive aftermarket and a custom-engineered solutions provider to vehicle and equipment manufacturers in diverse non-aftermarket end markets. SMP sells its products primarily to retailers, warehouse distributors, original equipment manufacturers and original equipment service part operations in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, Mexico and other Latin America countries. For more information, download the SMP Parts App or visit SMPcorp.com.

