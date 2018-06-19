Standard Motor Products Announces Start of Its SMP ‘Always Innovating’ Challenge.

Participants are asked to submit their best new product ideas using SMP's 'New Product Idea' submission form, which can be accessed using the SMP® Parts App and any SMP Engine Management brand website. Participants must include the hashtag #AlwaysInnovating in the 'Tell Us Your Product Idea' section. The contest is open to legal residents of the fifty United States, District of Columbia, and the provinces of Canada (excluding Quebec).

Prizes

SMP's panel of judges will select the top five product ideas and award one of the corresponding innovative prizes:

1st Place: Samsung® 65" Curved 4K Ultra HD TV

2nd Place: Oculus Rift + Touch Virtual Reality System

3rd Place: Apple® Watch

4th Place: Bose® Quiet Control 30 Wireless Headphones

5th Place: Nintendo Switch TM 32GB Console

Commenting on the news, Phil Hutchens, Vice President Engine Management Marketing, SMP, stated, "SMP prides itself on being at the forefront of advanced automotive aftermarket technology. Our 'Always Innovating' Challenge gives us a chance to communicate directly with our customers to learn what products they want to see."

About SMP:

SMP supplies independent professional auto technicians and automotive do-it-yourselfers with high quality replacement parts for engine management ignition, emission and fuel systems as well as temperature control products for domestic and import cars and light trucks. SMP® products are sold through both traditional and non-traditional distribution channels. For more information, download the SMP® Parts App 2.0 or visit www.smpcorp.com.

