Standard Motor Products Awards $20,000 to its Blue Streak® Scholarship Winners

Hundreds of students entered the competition by completing an online questionnaire that was evaluated on relevance, creativity, and thoughtfulness relating to the automotive repair industry. Upon review, judges believed that Mr. Etchart, Mr. Bisamaza, Mr. Zaragoza, and Mr. Cole best exhibited the qualities reflecting the legendary Standard® Blue Streak® brand.

Commenting on the announcement, John Herc, Vice President Engine Management Marketing stated, "We are proud to continue supporting the technicians of the future. I can say with confidence that the Auto Care industry is in good hands. I congratulate the winners and thank all those who participated."

The competition was open to legal residents of the 50 United States, District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico who are 18 years of age or older, and currently enrolled full-time in high school, or in an accredited two-or four-year College, University or post-high school educational program.

About Blue Streak by Standard

Since its introduction, the Blue Streak® brand has been known for premium automotive quality. Made to stand the test of time, Blue Streak® parts are always engineered for superior performance and durability. Featuring heavier-duty ignition coils, premium VVT components, and hi-temp blower motor resistor kits, the Blue Streak® line has been the professional technicians' choice since 1934, and every Blue Streak® part is backed by our limited lifetime warranty. To learn more, visit StandardBlueStreak.com.

About SMP

With over 100 years in business, Standard Motor Products, Inc. is a leading independent manufacturer and distributor of premium automotive replacement parts. SMP supplies independent professional technicians and do-it-yourselfers with high quality replacement parts for engine management, ignition, emissions, fuel and safety-related systems, as well as temperature control products for domestic and import cars and light trucks. SMP® products are sold worldwide through both traditional and non-traditional distribution channels. For more information, download the SMP® Parts App or visit www.smpcorp.com.

