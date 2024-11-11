Standard Motor Products Broadens Collision Repair Program

NEW YORK, Nov. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Standard Motor Products, Inc. (SMP) continues to expand its extensive Collision Repair program, which now includes over 8,000 parts that may need to be replaced following a collision. Standard's Collision Repair Program includes Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) components, underhood and cabin components, actuators and sensors, and connectors. Each component is a direct-fit replacement, extensively tested in the lab and on actual vehicles, and designed to correctly integrate with the electronic safety systems found on today's vehicles. Leading coverage in key ADAS and collision repair categories means technicians can spend less time looking for parts, and get their customers back on the road.

ADAS

Standard's industry-leading ADAS program, with more than 900 SKUs includes, Park Assist Cameras and Sensors, Cruise Control Detection Sensors, Blind Spot Detection Sensors, Lane Departure System Cameras, and Steering Angle Sensors. New ADAS components are tested at the SMP Vehicle Testing Center in Texas to ensure they correctly integrate with electronic crash avoidance systems.

Underhood and Cabin Components

Front and rear impacts have the potential to damage a wide range of vehicle components. Included in this category are components like Active Grille Shutters, Airbag Clock Springs, Turbocharger Intercoolers, Combination Switches, Headlight Level Sensors, Window Switches, HID Headlight Ballasts and more.

Actuators and Sensors

Many actuators and sensors are susceptible to damage in collisions. Standard® offers an extensive Actuator program which includes Door Lock Actuators, Hood and Trunk Latches and Actuators, Liftgate Actuators, Parking Brake Actuators and more. Standard's Sensor line-up features ABS Sensors, Ambient Air Temp Sensors, Ride Height Sensors and Vehicle Speed Sensors.

Connectors

The Connectors category includes connectors and pigtails that are vulnerable in rear, front, and side collisions. Standard® offers over 400 SKUs including ABS Sensor Connectors, Park Assist and Lane Departure Camera Connectors, Door Lock Actuator Connectors and more. As part of this extensive line, Standard® and Blue Streak® also offer Connector Kits to save technicians time, including Park Assist Sensor Connector Kits, Electrical Connector Kits, and High-Temperature Connector Kits.

Commenting on the Standard® Collision Repair program, John Herc, Vice President of Vehicle Control Marketing at SMP, said, "As the collision repair market continues to grow, Standard® remains dedicated to supplying our distribution partners with the parts they need to service both collision repair facilities and traditional automotive service providers."

All new Standard® ADAS products are listed in the eCatalog found at StandardBrand.com and in electronic catalog providers.

