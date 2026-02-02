Standard Motor Products, Inc. Announces Increase in its Quarterly Dividend

NEW YORK, Feb. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE: SMP), a leading automotive parts manufacturer and distributor, announced today that its Board of Directors has approved an increase in its quarterly common stock dividend from thirty-one cents per share to thirty-three cents per share, payable on March 2, 2026, to shareholders of record on February 16, 2026.

