Standard Motor Products, Inc. Announces Increase in its Quarterly Dividend

News provided by

Standard Motor Products, Inc.

Feb 02, 2026, 08:30 ET

NEW YORK, Feb. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE: SMP), a leading automotive parts manufacturer and distributor, announced today that its Board of Directors has approved an increase in its quarterly common stock dividend from thirty-one cents per share to thirty-three cents per share, payable on March 2, 2026, to shareholders of record on February 16, 2026.

SOURCE Standard Motor Products, Inc.

21%

more press release views with 
Request a Demo

Also from this source

Standard Motor Products, Inc. Named One of America's Most Responsible Companies for Third Consecutive Year

Standard Motor Products, Inc. Named One of America's Most Responsible Companies for Third Consecutive Year

Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE: SMP) is proud to share that it has been recognized as one of America's Most Responsible Companies 2026 by...
Standard Motor Products Expands Evaporative Emissions Program

Standard Motor Products Expands Evaporative Emissions Program

Standard Motor Products, Inc. (SMP) continues to expand its comprehensive Evaporative Emissions (EVAP) program. The Standard® EVAP program is the...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Automotive

Automotive

Transportation, Trucking & Railroad

Transportation, Trucking & Railroad

Dividends

Dividends

News Releases in Similar Topics