Standard Motor Products' Emission Control Program Expands

NEW YORK, Feb. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Standard Motor Products, Inc. (SMP) is dedicated to expanding its comprehensive Emission Control program. Standard's Emission Control program includes evaporative emission control (EVAP), exhaust gas recirculation (EGR), and positive crankcase ventilation emission control systems. With more than 3,500 part numbers, Standard® offers the most complete program in the industry, with everything needed for a complete repair.

Standard® emission components are manufactured in three of SMP's North American facilities in Greenville, South Carolina, Independence, Kansas, and Reynosa, Mexico. Each component is precision-engineered and tested for durability and OE-matching performance. To ensure trouble-free operation, components must pass comprehensive quality testing, including computer-controlled bench testing for resistance, leakage, and response and flow rates, and undergo on-vehicle validation at Standard's Vehicle Testing Center in Irving, Texas.

Standard's EVAP program features over 1,300 part numbers and includes Vapor Canister Purge Pumps, Vapor Canister Vent Hoses, Vapor Canister Purge Valve Hoses, Canister Vent Solenoids, Fuel Vapor Canisters, Canister Vent Valves, Canister Purge Valves, Fuel Vapor Leak Detection Pumps, Canister Purge Solenoids and more. Recently released Standard® EVAP components include Vapor Canister Purge Pumps for more than 2 million General Motors SUVs like the 2023-21 Chevrolet Trailblazer. Fuel Vapor Canisters have been added recently for the 2022-20 Ford Transit, 2023-19 Nissan Altima and more. Canister Purge Solenoids are new for Dodge and Jeep vehicles through 2024.

Standard's extensive EGR program includes EGR Valves, EGR Control Solenoids, EGR Valve Vacuum Modulators, EGR Tubes, EGR Coolers and more. EGR Tubes are released consistently, with new coverage available for nearly 4 million Subaru vehicles through 2023, as well as Ford vehicles like the 2023-18 F-150. EGR Valves have been released for import and domestic vehicles like the 2023-20 Jeep Wrangler, 2022-18 Honda Accord, and 2024-20 Subaru Outback. Additionally, EGR Control Solenoids have been released for the 2020-16 Kia Optima, 2023-20 Ford Escape and more.

The Standard® positive crankcase ventilation category features Crankcase Ventilation Filters, PCV Valves, Engine Oil Separators, Crankcase Breather Hoses and more. PCV Valves are new for the 2023-18 Jeep Cherokee and Compass. Crankcase Breather Hoses have been added for 1.6 million late-model Ford vehicles, such as the 2023-21 F-150 and 2023-20 Explorer, as well as Mazda vehicles through 2023.

John Herc, Vice President of Vehicle Control Marketing, SMP, stated, "Our Emission Control components are engineered and tested to deliver enhanced durability and OE-matching performance. Standard® is an expert manufacturer of these components, so we're able to maintain complete quality control through the manufacturing process. In addition, our parts undergo rigorous examination and product validation to ensure top-of-the-line performance."

All new Standard® Emission Control applications are listed in the catalog found at StandardBrand.com and in electronic catalog providers.

About Standard®

Standard® provides unmatched coverage for all import and domestic vehicle applications equipped with gas, hybrid, and electric powertrains. Standard's line offers premium automotive products in multiple product categories for vehicle systems such as electric, safety, fuel, and ignition. Product categories include Ignition Coils, Sensors, Switches, VVT Components, ADAS Products, TPMS Sensors, Fuel Injection, and more. For additional information, contact an SMP sales representative or visit StandardBrand.com.

About SMP

With over 100 years in business, Standard Motor Products, Inc. is a leading independent manufacturer and distributor of premium automotive replacement parts utilized in the maintenance, repair and service of vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. In addition, SMP continues to increase its supplier capabilities with a complementary focus on specialized original equipment parts for manufacturers across multiple industries such as agriculture, heavy duty, and construction equipment. SMP sells its products primarily to automotive aftermarket retailers, program distribution groups, warehouse distributors, original equipment manufacturers and original equipment service part operations in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, Mexico and other Latin American countries. For more information, download the SMP® Parts App or visit SMPcorp.com.

