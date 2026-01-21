Standard Motor Products, Inc. Named One of America's Most Responsible Companies for Third Consecutive Year

NEW YORK, Jan. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE: SMP) is proud to share that it has been recognized as one of America's Most Responsible Companies 2026 by Newsweek and Statista for the third consecutive year. SMP is honored to be recognized and is one of a select group of companies in the automotive components sector on this prestigious list. Companies are recognized for continued effort and results within all aspects of Sustainability. This recognition reflects SMP's commitment to being environmentally and socially responsible to all stakeholders.

Each year since 2020, Newsweek partners with global research and data firm Statista to rank and compile the list of America's Most Responsible Companies based on two metrics. First, over 30 key performance indicators (KPIs) were researched for the top 2,000 US public companies by revenue. The second is a public survey, which is used to evaluate the companies' corporate social responsibility (CSR) reputation. For this analysis, 26,000 U.S. residents were surveyed, during which respondents were asked to select companies they were familiar with and evaluate both their CSR performance in general and in the three sub-dimensions of environmental, social, and corporate governance. The ranking also considered an evaluation of company sustainability reports, financial reports, history of lawsuits, and 2024 top polluter indexes from the Political Economy Research Institute.

"Once again, we are honored to be recognized on Newsweek's list of America's Most Responsible Companies," said Eric Sills, Chairman and CEO of SMP. "At SMP, we are dedicated to being a responsible corporate citizen, with steadfast commitment to our employees, distribution partners, and the communities in which we operate. By integrating responsible and sustainable practices throughout our business, we create long-term value for our stakeholders and continue to reinforce the foundation of our success."

The complete list can be viewed on Newsweek's site here.

About SMP

With over 100 years in business, Standard Motor Products, Inc. is a leading independent manufacturer and distributor of premium replacement parts in the automotive aftermarket and a custom-engineered solutions provider to vehicle and equipment manufacturers in diverse non-aftermarket end markets. SMP sells its products primarily to retailers, warehouse distributors, original equipment manufacturers and original equipment service part operations in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, Mexico and other Latin America countries. For more information, download the SMP® Parts App or visit SMPcorp.com.

