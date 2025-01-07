Standard Motor Products Expands Kits and Multipacks Offering

Key Takeaways

Standard® and Blue Streak® Kits include everything technicians need for a complete repair

Blue Streak® GDI High-Pressure Fuel Pump Kits include a high-pressure fuel pump, cam follower, required seals and mounting hardware, and Ignition Coil Multipacks include a matched set of OE Durability Improved Coils for an all-in-one repair solution

Other popular kits include Turbocharger Kits, Oil Filter Housing Kits, VVT Service Kits and more

NEW YORK, Jan. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Standard Motor Products, Inc. (SMP) continues to add to its line of solution-driven Kits. Standard® and Blue Streak® Kits include everything technicians need for a complete repair. More and more technicians are looking for complete repair solutions, and Standard® and Blue Streak® have them covered.

Standard® and Blue Streak® Kits include everything technicians need for a complete repair.

Standard® and Blue Streak® offer Kits and Multipacks in a variety of categories. Among its most popular are Blue Streak® GDI High-Pressure Fuel Pump Kits and Ignition Coil Multipacks. Blue Streak® GDI High-Pressure Fuel Pump Kits help technicians solve low-fuel-pressure symptoms by replacing all components at once to ensure a complete repair. These kits include an all-new high-pressure fuel pump, cam follower, the required seals and mounting hardware. Ignition coils can lose spark energy over time, causing poor fuel mileage and reduced performance, and if one coil fails, it is likely the others are on-track to fail. Blue Streak® Ignition Coil Multipacks include a full, matched set of new, better-performing Coils, saving time, restoring performance, and reducing comebacks.

Other popular kits include complete Standard® Turbocharger Kits, Oil Filter Housing Kits, and Fuel Injector Multipacks, and Blue Streak® Blower Motor Resistor Kits, Camshaft and Crankshaft Sensor Kits, Variable Valve Timing (VVT) Service Kits and VVT Solenoid Kits. In the past two years, specific Blue Streak® Kits have been awarded the Best New Product of the Year and Best Problem-Solver by the Import Vehicle Community.

New coverage has recently been introduced across many of these categories. Blue Streak® GDI High-Pressure Fuel Pump Kits have been released for 3.7 million General Motor vehicles like the 2019-16 Chevrolet Cruze, 2019-18 Chevrolet Equinox and 2019-18 GMC Terrain. Standard® Oil Filter Housing Kits are new for multiple popular makes and models, including the 2024-19 Jeep Grand Cherokee, 2024-19 RAM 1500, 2024-19 Dodge Durango, 2016-11 Volvo S60 and more. Blue Streak® Cam and Crank Sensor Kits have been released for a variety of popular Ford vehicles, and Standard® Turbocharger Kits are new for Ford, Volvo, and General Motors vehicles like the 2019-16 Chevrolet Cruze and Buick Encore.

Commenting on the expansion, John Herc, Vice President of Vehicle Control Marketing at SMP, said, "Parts professionals are looking for more complete kits and multipacks for a number of reasons. First, it helps technicians perform a complete repair without having to chase parts from multiple places. Additionally, service writers find it easier to explain one line item on an invoice rather than a list of parts. Whatever their reason, they look to Standard® and Blue Streak® for complete repair solutions."

All Standard® and Blue Streak® Kits and Multipacks are listed in the catalog found at StandardBrand.com and in electronic catalog providers.

About Standard®

Standard® provides unmatched coverage for all import and domestic vehicle applications equipped with gas, hybrid, and electric powertrains. Standard's line offers premium automotive products in multiple product categories for vehicle systems such as electric, safety, fuel, and ignition. Product categories include Ignition Coils, Sensors, Switches, VVT Components, ADAS Products, TMPS Sensors, Fuel Injection and much more. For additional information, contact an SMP® sales representative or visit StandardBrand.com.

About SMP

With over 100 years in business, Standard Motor Products, Inc. is a leading independent manufacturer and distributor of premium replacement parts in the automotive aftermarket and a custom-engineered solutions provider to vehicle and equipment manufacturers in diverse non-aftermarket end markets. SMP sells its products primarily to retailers, warehouse distributors, original equipment manufacturers and original equipment service part operations in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, Mexico and other Latin America countries. For more information, download the SMP Parts App or visit SMPcorp.com.

SOURCE Standard Motor Products, Inc.