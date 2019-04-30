Standard Motor Products, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2019 Results and a Quarterly Dividend

News provided by

Standard Motor Products, Inc.

Apr 30, 2019, 08:30 ET

NEW YORK, April 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE: SMP), an automotive replacement parts manufacturer and distributor, reported today its consolidated financial results for the three months ending March 31, 2019.

Consolidated net sales for the first quarter of 2019 were $283.8 million, compared to consolidated net sales of $261.8 million during the comparable quarter in 2018. Earnings from continuing operations for the first quarter of 2019 were $13.1 million or 57 cents per diluted share, compared to $8.6 million or 37 cents per diluted share in the first quarter of 2018. Excluding non-operational gains and losses identified on the attached reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP measures, earnings from continuing operations for the first quarter of 2019 were $13.1 million or 57 cents per diluted share, compared to $10.5 million or  46 cents per diluted share in the first quarter of 2018.

Mr. Eric P. Sills, Standard Motor Products' Chief Executive Officer and President stated, "We are pleased with our first quarter, showing gains in sales and earnings, with strong performance in both of our operating divisions.

"Engine Management sales were up 6.9%. The wire and cable portion was down 3.3%. The non-wire portion of engine management was up 9.3%, benefitting from pipeline orders, the pass-through of tariff costs, an uptick in OE business, and a general improvement in market conditions. Meanwhile, our customer POS remains in the low single digits, which tends to be a better indicator of long term trends.

"Engine Management gross margin was down 30 basis points, attributable to the tariffs being passed through to customers at our cost. We are pleased to announce that the expenses related to the integration of the General Cable wire business are now largely behind us.

"As expected, our Temperature Control sales rebounded nicely, up 14.4%. While a portion of this was attributable to tariff pass-through, the majority was the result of strong pre-season orders as customers rebuilt their shelf inventory after a strong 2018 selling season. That said, while we are obviously pleased with the quarter, the year will still depend on what happens in the summer months.

"Temperature Control gross margin improved 80 basis points, and, as with Engine Management, were dampened due to tariffs being passed through at our cost. As previously discussed, within SG&A, we are anticipating improvements in our distribution expense as we fully implement our new warehouse automation.

"Finally, as previously announced, on April 1st we completed the acquisition of the Pollak business of Stoneridge, Inc.  Although we are still in our first month, we are pleased with what we have seen, and believe it will be an excellent fit for SMP. We will be relocating the acquired production lines to existing facilities over the course of the next year, and expect significant savings once integrated into SMP. In addition, we see future potential as we increase our presence in the heavy duty and commercial vehicle markets."

The Board of Directors has approved payment of a quarterly dividend of 23 cents per share on the common stock outstanding. The dividend will be paid on June 3, 2019 to stockholders of record on May 15, 2019.

Standard Motor Products, Inc. will hold a conference call at 11:00 AM, Eastern Time, on Tuesday, April 30, 2019.  The dial-in number is 877-876-9176 (domestic) or 785-424-1670 (international). The playback number is 800-925-9416 (domestic) or 402-220-5387 (international). The conference ID # is STANDARD.

Under the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Standard Motor Products cautions investors that any forward-looking statements made by the company, including those that may be made in this press release, are based on management's expectations at the time they are made, but they are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, events or performance to differ materially from those contemplated by such forward looking statements. Among the factors that could cause actual results, events or performance to differ materially from those risks and uncertainties discussed in this press release are those detailed from time-to-time in prior press releases and in the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the company's annual report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q.  By making these forward-looking statements, Standard Motor Products undertakes no obligation or intention to update these statements after the date of this release.

STANDARD MOTOR PRODUCTS, INC.

Consolidated Statements of Operations














(In thousands, except per share amounts)





















THREE MONTHS ENDED


MARCH 31,


2019

2018


(Unaudited)

NET SALES

$       283,766

$       261,826







COST OF SALES

205,803

189,237







GROSS PROFIT

77,963

72,589







SELLING, GENERAL & ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSES

60,000

57,717

RESTRUCTURING AND INTEGRATION EXPENSES

-

2,836

OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE), NET

(6)

271







OPERATING INCOME 

17,957

12,307







OTHER NON-OPERATING INCOME (EXPENSE), NET

646

(31)







INTEREST EXPENSE

1,089

632







EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS BEFORE TAXES

17,514

11,644







PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES

4,410

3,047







EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

13,104

8,597







LOSS FROM DISCONTINUED OPERATION, NET OF INCOME TAXES

(888)

(608)







NET EARNINGS 

$         12,216

$           7,989










































NET EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE:












   BASIC EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

$             0.58

$             0.38

   DISCONTINUED OPERATION

(0.04)

(0.02)

   NET EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE - BASIC

$             0.54

$             0.36














   DILUTED EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

$             0.57

$             0.37

   DISCONTINUED OPERATION

(0.04)

(0.02)

   NET EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE - DILUTED

$             0.53

$             0.35














WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF COMMON SHARES

22,421,795

22,498,510

WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF COMMON AND DILUTIVE SHARES

22,905,364

22,967,281

STANDARD MOTOR PRODUCTS, INC.

Segment Revenues and Operating Income














(In thousands)





















THREE MONTHS ENDED


MARCH 31,


2019

2018


(Unaudited)

Revenues





Ignition, Emission Control, Fuel & Safety





   Related System Products

$       176,061

$       161,077

Wire and Cable

37,128

38,411

        Engine Management

213,189

199,488







Compressors

39,811

29,898

Other Climate Control Parts

29,113

30,333

        Temperature Control

68,924

60,231







All Other

1,653

2,107

        Revenues

$         283,766

$         261,826







Gross Margin





Engine Management

$         59,693

28.0%

$         56,470

28.3%

Temperature Control

16,191

23.5%

13,667

22.7%

All Other

2,079

2,452

        Gross Margin

$           77,963

27.5%

$           72,589

27.7%







Selling, General & Administrative





Engine Management

$         37,343

17.5%

$           36,264

18.2%

Temperature Control

14,141

20.5%

12,829

21.3%

All Other

8,516

8,624

        Selling, General & Administrative

$           60,000

21.1%

$           57,717

22.0%














Operating Income





Engine Management

$         22,350

10.5%

$           20,206

10.1%

Temperature Control

2,050

3.0%

838

1.4%

All Other

(6,437)

(6,172)

        Subtotal

17,963

6.3%

14,872

5.7%

Restructuring & Integration

-

0.0%

(2,836)

-1.1%

Other Income (Expense), Net

(6)

0.0%

271

0.1%

        Operating Income

$           17,957

6.3%

$           12,307

4.7%

STANDARD MOTOR PRODUCTS, INC.

Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Measures












(In thousands, except per share amounts)






THREE MONTHS ENDED


MARCH 31,


2019

2018

(Unaudited)

EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS










GAAP EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

$                  13,104

$                    8,597






RESTRUCTURING AND INTEGRATION EXPENSES

-

2,836

GAIN FROM SALE OF BUILDINGS

-

(218)

INCOME TAX EFFECT RELATED TO RECONCILING ITEMS

-

(681)

NON-GAAP EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

$                  13,104

$                  10,534












DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS










GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

$                     0.57

$                     0.37






RESTRUCTURING AND INTEGRATION EXPENSES

-

0.12

GAIN FROM SALE OF BUILDINGS

-

(0.01)

INCOME TAX EFFECT RELATED TO RECONCILING ITEMS

-

(0.02)






NON-GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

$                     0.57

$                     0.46












OPERATING INCOME










GAAP OPERATING INCOME

$                  17,957

$                  12,307






RESTRUCTURING AND INTEGRATION EXPENSES

-

2,836

OTHER (INCOME) EXPENSE, NET

6

(271)






NON-GAAP OPERATING INCOME

$                  17,963

$                  14,872


















MANAGEMENT BELIEVES THAT EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS, DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS, AND OPERATING INCOME, EACH OF WHICH ARE NON-GAAP MEASUREMENTS AND ARE ADJUSTED FOR SPECIAL ITEMS, ARE MEANINGFUL TO INVESTORS BECAUSE THEY PROVIDE A VIEW OF THE COMPANY WITH RESPECT TO ONGOING OPERATING RESULTS. SPECIAL ITEMS REPRESENT SIGNIFICANT CHARGES OR CREDITS THAT ARE IMPORTANT TO AN UNDERSTANDING OF THE COMPANY'S OVERALL OPERATING RESULTS IN THE PERIODS PRESENTED. SUCH NON-GAAP MEASUREMENTS ARE NOT RECOGNIZED IN ACCORDANCE WITH GENERALLY ACCEPTED ACCOUNTING PRINCIPLES AND SHOULD NOT BE VIEWED AS AN ALTERNATIVE TO GAAP MEASURES OF PERFORMANCE.

STANDARD MOTOR PRODUCTS, INC.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets














(In thousands)





















March 31,


December  31,


2019


2018


(Unaudited)










ASSETS







CASH

$             11,746


$             11,138







ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE, GROSS

180,807


163,222

ALLOWANCE FOR DOUBTFUL ACCOUNTS

6,643


5,687

ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE, NET

174,164


157,535







INVENTORIES

365,251


349,811

UNRETURNED CUSTOMER INVENTORY

19,784


20,484

OTHER CURRENT ASSETS

9,412


7,256







TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS

580,357


546,224







PROPERTY, PLANT AND EQUIPMENT, NET

88,850


90,754

OPERATING LEASE RIGHT-OF-USE ASSETS

37,301


-

GOODWILL

67,370


67,321

OTHER INTANGIBLES, NET

46,581


48,411

DEFERRED INCOME TAXES

41,126


42,334

INVESTMENT IN UNCONSOLIDATED AFFILIATES

33,703


32,469

OTHER ASSETS

17,446


15,619







TOTAL ASSETS

$           912,734


$           843,132














LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY














NOTES PAYABLE

$             78,717


$             43,689

CURRENT PORTION OF OTHER DEBT

5,023


5,377

ACCOUNTS PAYABLE

96,878


94,357

ACCRUED CUSTOMER RETURNS

55,318


57,433

ACCRUED CORE LIABILITY

28,260


31,263

OTHER CURRENT LIABILITIES

81,374


80,467







TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES

345,570


312,586







OTHER LONG-TERM DEBT

161


153

NONCURRENT OPERATING LEASE LIABILITIES

30,130


-

ACCRUED ASBESTOS LIABILITIES

43,837


45,117

OTHER LIABILITIES

19,996


18,075







 TOTAL LIABILITIES 

439,694


375,931







 TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY 

473,040


467,201







 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY 

$           912,734


$           843,132

STANDARD MOTOR PRODUCTS, INC.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows



















(In thousands)

















THREE MONTHS ENDED


MARCH 31,


2019

2018


(Unaudited)







CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES










NET EARNINGS 

$        12,216

$           7,989

ADJUSTMENTS TO RECONCILE NET EARNINGS TO NET CASH




USED IN OPERATING ACTIVITIES:




DEPRECIATION AND AMORTIZATION

6,178

6,016

OTHER

5,303

4,459

CHANGE IN ASSETS AND LIABILITIES:




ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE

(22,252)

(20,367)

INVENTORY 

(14,656)

(3,390)

ACCOUNTS PAYABLE

1,181

10,674

PREPAID EXPENSES AND OTHER CURRENT ASSETS

(282)

1,559

SUNDRY PAYABLES AND ACCRUED EXPENSES 

(12,911)

(12,997)

OTHER

(1,503)

(95)

NET CASH USED IN OPERATING ACTIVITIES

(26,726)

(6,152)













CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES










ACQUISITIONS OF AND INVESTMENTS IN BUSINESSES

-

(6,472)

NET PROCEEDS FROM SALE OF FACILITY

4,801

-

CAPITAL EXPENDITURES

(3,084)

(6,903)

OTHER INVESTING ACTIVITIES

29

-

NET CASH PROVIDED BY (USED IN) INVESTING ACTIVITIES 

1,746

(13,375)













CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES










NET CHANGE IN DEBT

34,758

34,054

PURCHASE OF TREASURY STOCK

(5,835)

(3,221)

DIVIDENDS PAID

(5,159)

(4,721)

OTHER FINANCING ACTIVITIES

1,409

1,885

NET CASH PROVIDED BY FINANCING ACTIVITIES

25,173

27,997













EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATE CHANGES ON CASH

415

433

NET INCREASE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS

608

8,903

CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS at beginning of period

11,138

17,323

CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS at end of period

$        11,746

$        26,226

SOURCE Standard Motor Products, Inc.

Related Links

https://www.smpcorp.com

Also from this source

Standard Motor Products, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2019...

Standard Motor Products, Inc. Celebrates 100th Anniversary...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

You just read:

Standard Motor Products, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2019 Results and a Quarterly Dividend

News provided by

Standard Motor Products, Inc.

Apr 30, 2019, 08:30 ET