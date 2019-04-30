Standard Motor Products, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2019 Results and a Quarterly Dividend

NEW YORK, April 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE: SMP), an automotive replacement parts manufacturer and distributor, reported today its consolidated financial results for the three months ending March 31, 2019.

Consolidated net sales for the first quarter of 2019 were $283.8 million, compared to consolidated net sales of $261.8 million during the comparable quarter in 2018. Earnings from continuing operations for the first quarter of 2019 were $13.1 million or 57 cents per diluted share, compared to $8.6 million or 37 cents per diluted share in the first quarter of 2018. Excluding non-operational gains and losses identified on the attached reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP measures, earnings from continuing operations for the first quarter of 2019 were $13.1 million or 57 cents per diluted share, compared to $10.5 million or 46 cents per diluted share in the first quarter of 2018.

Mr. Eric P. Sills, Standard Motor Products' Chief Executive Officer and President stated, "We are pleased with our first quarter, showing gains in sales and earnings, with strong performance in both of our operating divisions.

"Engine Management sales were up 6.9%. The wire and cable portion was down 3.3%. The non-wire portion of engine management was up 9.3%, benefitting from pipeline orders, the pass-through of tariff costs, an uptick in OE business, and a general improvement in market conditions. Meanwhile, our customer POS remains in the low single digits, which tends to be a better indicator of long term trends.



"Engine Management gross margin was down 30 basis points, attributable to the tariffs being passed through to customers at our cost. We are pleased to announce that the expenses related to the integration of the General Cable wire business are now largely behind us.



"As expected, our Temperature Control sales rebounded nicely, up 14.4%. While a portion of this was attributable to tariff pass-through, the majority was the result of strong pre-season orders as customers rebuilt their shelf inventory after a strong 2018 selling season. That said, while we are obviously pleased with the quarter, the year will still depend on what happens in the summer months.



"Temperature Control gross margin improved 80 basis points, and, as with Engine Management, were dampened due to tariffs being passed through at our cost. As previously discussed, within SG&A, we are anticipating improvements in our distribution expense as we fully implement our new warehouse automation.

"Finally, as previously announced, on April 1st we completed the acquisition of the Pollak business of Stoneridge, Inc. Although we are still in our first month, we are pleased with what we have seen, and believe it will be an excellent fit for SMP. We will be relocating the acquired production lines to existing facilities over the course of the next year, and expect significant savings once integrated into SMP. In addition, we see future potential as we increase our presence in the heavy duty and commercial vehicle markets."

The Board of Directors has approved payment of a quarterly dividend of 23 cents per share on the common stock outstanding. The dividend will be paid on June 3, 2019 to stockholders of record on May 15, 2019.



Standard Motor Products, Inc. will hold a conference call at 11:00 AM, Eastern Time, on Tuesday, April 30, 2019. The dial-in number is 877-876-9176 (domestic) or 785-424-1670 (international). The playback number is 800-925-9416 (domestic) or 402-220-5387 (international). The conference ID # is STANDARD.

STANDARD MOTOR PRODUCTS, INC. Consolidated Statements of Operations



























(In thousands, except per share amounts)











































THREE MONTHS ENDED





MARCH 31,





2019



2018





(Unaudited)

NET SALES

$ 283,766



$ 261,826















COST OF SALES

205,803



189,237















GROSS PROFIT

77,963



72,589















SELLING, GENERAL & ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSES

60,000



57,717

RESTRUCTURING AND INTEGRATION EXPENSES

-



2,836

OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE), NET

(6)



271















OPERATING INCOME

17,957



12,307















OTHER NON-OPERATING INCOME (EXPENSE), NET

646



(31)















INTEREST EXPENSE

1,089



632















EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS BEFORE TAXES

17,514



11,644















PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES

4,410



3,047















EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

13,104



8,597















LOSS FROM DISCONTINUED OPERATION, NET OF INCOME TAXES

(888)



(608)















NET EARNINGS

$ 12,216



$ 7,989





















































































NET EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE:

























BASIC EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

$ 0.58



$ 0.38

DISCONTINUED OPERATION

(0.04)



(0.02)

NET EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE - BASIC

$ 0.54



$ 0.36





























DILUTED EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

$ 0.57



$ 0.37

DISCONTINUED OPERATION

(0.04)



(0.02)

NET EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE - DILUTED

$ 0.53



$ 0.35





























WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF COMMON SHARES

22,421,795



22,498,510

WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF COMMON AND DILUTIVE SHARES

22,905,364



22,967,281



STANDARD MOTOR PRODUCTS, INC. Segment Revenues and Operating Income



























(In thousands)











































THREE MONTHS ENDED





MARCH 31,





2019



2018





(Unaudited)

Revenues











Ignition, Emission Control, Fuel & Safety











Related System Products

$ 176,061



$ 161,077

Wire and Cable

37,128



38,411

Engine Management

213,189



199,488















Compressors

39,811



29,898

Other Climate Control Parts

29,113



30,333

Temperature Control

68,924



60,231















All Other

1,653



2,107

Revenues

$ 283,766



$ 261,826















Gross Margin











Engine Management

$ 59,693 28.0%

$ 56,470 28.3% Temperature Control

16,191 23.5%

13,667 22.7% All Other

2,079



2,452

Gross Margin

$ 77,963 27.5%

$ 72,589 27.7%













Selling, General & Administrative











Engine Management

$ 37,343 17.5%

$ 36,264 18.2% Temperature Control

14,141 20.5%

12,829 21.3% All Other

8,516



8,624

Selling, General & Administrative

$ 60,000 21.1%

$ 57,717 22.0%



























Operating Income











Engine Management

$ 22,350 10.5%

$ 20,206 10.1% Temperature Control

2,050 3.0%

838 1.4% All Other

(6,437)



(6,172)

Subtotal

17,963 6.3%

14,872 5.7% Restructuring & Integration

- 0.0%

(2,836) -1.1% Other Income (Expense), Net

(6) 0.0%

271 0.1% Operating Income

$ 17,957 6.3%

$ 12,307 4.7%

STANDARD MOTOR PRODUCTS, INC.

Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Measures

























(In thousands, except per share amounts)













THREE MONTHS ENDED





MARCH 31,





2019

2018



(Unaudited)

EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS





















GAAP EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

$ 13,104

$ 8,597













RESTRUCTURING AND INTEGRATION EXPENSES

-

2,836

GAIN FROM SALE OF BUILDINGS

-

(218)

INCOME TAX EFFECT RELATED TO RECONCILING ITEMS

-

(681)

NON-GAAP EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

$ 13,104

$ 10,534

























DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS





















GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

$ 0.57

$ 0.37













RESTRUCTURING AND INTEGRATION EXPENSES

-

0.12

GAIN FROM SALE OF BUILDINGS

-

(0.01)

INCOME TAX EFFECT RELATED TO RECONCILING ITEMS

-

(0.02)













NON-GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

$ 0.57

$ 0.46

























OPERATING INCOME





















GAAP OPERATING INCOME

$ 17,957

$ 12,307













RESTRUCTURING AND INTEGRATION EXPENSES

-

2,836

OTHER (INCOME) EXPENSE, NET

6

(271)













NON-GAAP OPERATING INCOME

$ 17,963

$ 14,872





































MANAGEMENT BELIEVES THAT EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS, DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS, AND OPERATING INCOME, EACH OF WHICH ARE NON-GAAP MEASUREMENTS AND ARE ADJUSTED FOR SPECIAL ITEMS, ARE MEANINGFUL TO INVESTORS BECAUSE THEY PROVIDE A VIEW OF THE COMPANY WITH RESPECT TO ONGOING OPERATING RESULTS. SPECIAL ITEMS REPRESENT SIGNIFICANT CHARGES OR CREDITS THAT ARE IMPORTANT TO AN UNDERSTANDING OF THE COMPANY'S OVERALL OPERATING RESULTS IN THE PERIODS PRESENTED. SUCH NON-GAAP MEASUREMENTS ARE NOT RECOGNIZED IN ACCORDANCE WITH GENERALLY ACCEPTED ACCOUNTING PRINCIPLES AND SHOULD NOT BE VIEWED AS AN ALTERNATIVE TO GAAP MEASURES OF PERFORMANCE.



STANDARD MOTOR PRODUCTS, INC. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets



























(In thousands)











































March 31,





December 31,



2019





2018



(Unaudited)





















ASSETS













CASH

$ 11,746





$ 11,138













ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE, GROSS

180,807





163,222 ALLOWANCE FOR DOUBTFUL ACCOUNTS

6,643





5,687 ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE, NET

174,164





157,535













INVENTORIES

365,251





349,811 UNRETURNED CUSTOMER INVENTORY

19,784





20,484 OTHER CURRENT ASSETS

9,412





7,256













TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS

580,357





546,224













PROPERTY, PLANT AND EQUIPMENT, NET

88,850





90,754 OPERATING LEASE RIGHT-OF-USE ASSETS

37,301





- GOODWILL

67,370





67,321 OTHER INTANGIBLES, NET

46,581





48,411 DEFERRED INCOME TAXES

41,126





42,334 INVESTMENT IN UNCONSOLIDATED AFFILIATES

33,703





32,469 OTHER ASSETS

17,446





15,619













TOTAL ASSETS

$ 912,734





$ 843,132



























LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY



























NOTES PAYABLE

$ 78,717





$ 43,689 CURRENT PORTION OF OTHER DEBT

5,023





5,377 ACCOUNTS PAYABLE

96,878





94,357 ACCRUED CUSTOMER RETURNS

55,318





57,433 ACCRUED CORE LIABILITY

28,260





31,263 OTHER CURRENT LIABILITIES

81,374





80,467













TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES

345,570





312,586













OTHER LONG-TERM DEBT

161





153 NONCURRENT OPERATING LEASE LIABILITIES

30,130





- ACCRUED ASBESTOS LIABILITIES

43,837





45,117 OTHER LIABILITIES

19,996





18,075













TOTAL LIABILITIES

439,694





375,931













TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

473,040





467,201













TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

$ 912,734





$ 843,132

STANDARD MOTOR PRODUCTS, INC. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows





































(In thousands)



































THREE MONTHS ENDED



MARCH 31,



2019



2018



(Unaudited)













CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES





















NET EARNINGS $ 12,216



$ 7,989

ADJUSTMENTS TO RECONCILE NET EARNINGS TO NET CASH









USED IN OPERATING ACTIVITIES:









DEPRECIATION AND AMORTIZATION 6,178



6,016

OTHER 5,303



4,459

CHANGE IN ASSETS AND LIABILITIES:









ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE (22,252)



(20,367)

INVENTORY (14,656)



(3,390)

ACCOUNTS PAYABLE 1,181



10,674

PREPAID EXPENSES AND OTHER CURRENT ASSETS (282)



1,559

SUNDRY PAYABLES AND ACCRUED EXPENSES (12,911)



(12,997)

OTHER (1,503)



(95)

NET CASH USED IN OPERATING ACTIVITIES (26,726)



(6,152)

























CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES





















ACQUISITIONS OF AND INVESTMENTS IN BUSINESSES -



(6,472)

NET PROCEEDS FROM SALE OF FACILITY 4,801



-

CAPITAL EXPENDITURES (3,084)



(6,903)

OTHER INVESTING ACTIVITIES 29



-

NET CASH PROVIDED BY (USED IN) INVESTING ACTIVITIES 1,746



(13,375)

























CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES





















NET CHANGE IN DEBT 34,758



34,054

PURCHASE OF TREASURY STOCK (5,835)



(3,221)

DIVIDENDS PAID (5,159)



(4,721)

OTHER FINANCING ACTIVITIES 1,409



1,885

NET CASH PROVIDED BY FINANCING ACTIVITIES 25,173



27,997

























EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATE CHANGES ON CASH 415



433

NET INCREASE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS 608



8,903

CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS at beginning of period 11,138



17,323

CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS at end of period $ 11,746



$ 26,226

