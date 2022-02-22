Standard Motor Products, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and 2021 Year-End Results

News provided by

Standard Motor Products, Inc.

Feb 22, 2022, 08:30 ET

NEW YORK, Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE: SMP), a leading automotive parts manufacturer and distributor, reported today its consolidated financial results for the three months and twelve months ended December 31, 2021.

Net sales for the fourth quarter of 2021 were $309.9 million, compared to consolidated net sales of $282.7 million during the comparable quarter in 2020. Earnings from continuing operations for the fourth quarter of 2021 were $20.0 million or 89 cents per diluted share, compared to $22.7 million or $1.00 per diluted share in the fourth quarter of 2020. Excluding non-operational gains and losses identified on the attached reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP measures, earnings from continuing operations for the fourth quarter of 2021 were $20.3 million or 90 cents per diluted share, compared to $24.7 million or $1.08 per diluted share in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Net sales for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021, were $1.30 billion, compared to consolidated net sales of $1.13 billion during the comparable period in 2020.  Earnings from continuing operations for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021, were $99.4 million or $4.39 per diluted share, compared to $80.4 million or $3.52 per diluted share in the comparable period of 2020.  Excluding non-operational gains and losses identified on the attached reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP measures, earnings from continuing operations for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021 and 2020 were $100.7 million or $4.45 per diluted share and $82.4 million or $3.61 per diluted share, respectively.

Mr. Eric Sills, Standard Motor Products' Chief Executive Officer and President stated, "We are extremely pleased with our fourth quarter and full year results. We posted our sixth consecutive quarter of record sales, up nearly 10% over last year's record-breaking fourth quarter, with full year revenues beating 2020 by 15%.

"Our full-year earnings substantially surpassed 2020, up more than 22%, though our fourth quarter earnings were down slightly from last year as 2020 included many unique, non-recurring benefits related to the Covid-19 pandemic, and thus was an anomaly.

"By division, Engine Management sales were up nearly 6% in the quarter, and up 12% for the full year. Our strong performance was the result of multiple contributing factors, including strong market demand as evidenced by robust customer POS, the phase-in of new business wins, the impact of recent acquisitions, and the partial benefit of price increases implemented in the fourth quarter.  

"Turning to Temperature Control, 2021 was one of the longest and hottest summers on record, with demand extending well-beyond historical trends. Our sales remained strong throughout the fourth quarter, and were up nearly 24% for the full year. 

"Our gross margin percentage within the Engine Management division was lower than historical levels, with two main drivers. First, we have been experiencing elevated inflation across a host of cost inputs, including raw materials, labor and transportation. We began passing these costs through to our customers during the quarter, and thus saw a rebound in our gross margin percentage from the third quarter, with more pricing actions taking effect in early 2022.

"The second component of our reduced gross margin percentage is related to an ongoing mix shift within the division. We have been aggressively pursuing strategic growth in our specialized original equipment business, which, as previously explained, has a different margin profile from our aftermarket business. It has lower gross margins, but also lower SG&A expense, and thus generates comparable operating profit margins.

"Our specialized OE business represented 24% of our Engine Management revenue in the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to 17% the prior year. Much of this growth was the result of the three acquisitions consummated this past year, which contributed $24 million in revenue in the quarter.

"We believe this specialized OE business, which focuses on niche channels such as medium and heavy-duty vehicles, construction and agricultural equipment, power sports, and others, represents a significant growth opportunity. This business is now at an annual run-rate of nearly $300 million with an established global footprint including North America, Europe and Asia. We are in the early stages of our integration, but we see great potential as we look at the breadth and depth of the various product portfolios, customer lists, manufacturing and engineering capabilities, and expanded international reach.

"We also continued to return value to our shareholders over the course of the year. Our strong operating results allowed us to repurchase shares of our common stock in the amount of $26.9 million for the year.  Additionally, on February 1, 2022 our Board approved an increase in our quarterly dividend from 25 cents per share to 27 cents per share on the common stock outstanding. The dividend will be paid on March 1, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 15, 2022.

"In closing, we are very pleased with our 2021 performance, and the momentum with which we enter 2022.  Our core market continues to enjoy tailwinds as the fleet ages and miles driven rebound.  Relationships with our customers have never been better, and their POS continues to trend favorably. We consummated three complementary acquisitions, providing critical mass to be a meaningful player in these new markets with significant upside potential.  And while we recognize that various challenges continue, including rising inflation, supply chain disruption, and ongoing uncertainty from the pandemic, we believe we are facing these challenges with the strongest team SMP has ever had. All of our SMP employees around the world have contributed to our success, and we cannot thank them enough. We are very excited about the future."

Finally, Mr. Lawrence I. Sills, Chairman of the Board, stated "Mr. Richard (Dick) Ward announced that he will retire from the Board this coming May, at the conclusion of his term. Dick has been a valuable member of our Board, where he has served since 2004, including as Chairman of our Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee for the past 17 years. He has been a major contributor in all areas, and he will be missed. We wish him a well-deserved retirement."

Conference Call

Standard Motor Products, Inc. will hold a conference call at 11:00 AM, Eastern Time, on Tuesday, February 22, 2022.  This call will be web cast and can be accessed on the Investor Relations page of our website at www.smpcorp.com and clicking on the SMP Q4 2021 Earnings Webcast link.  Investors may also listen to the call by dialing (800) 895-3361 (domestic) or 785-424-1062 (international).  Our playback will be made available for dial in immediately following the call.  For those choosing to listen to the replay by webcast, the link should be active on our website within 24 hours after the call.  The playback number is 800-934-7612 (domestic) or 402-220-6980 (international). The participant passcode is 94640.

Under the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Standard Motor Products cautions investors that any forward-looking statements made by the company, including those that may be made in this press release, are based on management's expectations at the time they are made, but they are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, events or performance to differ materially from those contemplated by such forward looking statements. Among the factors that could cause actual results, events or performance to differ materially from those risks and uncertainties discussed in this press release are those detailed from time-to-time in prior press releases and in the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the company's annual report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q.  By making these forward-looking statements, Standard Motor Products undertakes no obligation or intention to update these statements after the date of this release.

STANDARD MOTOR PRODUCTS, INC.

Consolidated Statements of Operations











(In thousands, except per share amounts)






















THREE MONTHS ENDED

TWELVE MONTHS ENDED


DECEMBER 31,

DECEMBER 31,


2021

2020

2021

2020


(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

NET SALES

$    309,877

$    282,738

$ 1,298,816

$ 1,128,588











COST OF SALES

221,207

188,584

921,885

791,933











GROSS PROFIT

88,670

94,154

376,931

336,655











SELLING, GENERAL & ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSES

64,231

60,972

247,547

224,670

INTANGIBLE ASSET IMPAIRMENT

-

2,600

-

2,600

RESTRUCTURING AND INTEGRATION EXPENSES

226

-

392

464

OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE), NET

(1)

5

7

(26)











OPERATING INCOME 

24,212

30,587

128,999

108,895











OTHER NON-OPERATING INCOME, NET

1,247

220

3,494

812











INTEREST EXPENSE

672

221

2,028

2,328











EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS BEFORE TAXES

24,787

30,586

130,465

107,379











PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES

4,729

7,844

31,044

26,962











EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

20,058

22,742

99,421

80,417











LOSS FROM DISCONTINUED OPERATION, NET OF INCOME TAXES

(1,328)

(13,568)

(8,467)

(23,024)











NET EARNINGS

18,730

9,174

90,954

57,393











NET EARNINGS ATTRIBUTABLE TO NONCONTROLLING INTEREST

36

-

68

-











NET EARNINGS ATTRIBUTABLE TO SMP (a)

$      18,694

$       9,174

$      90,886

$      57,393






















NET EARNINGS ATTRIBUTABLE TO SMP









EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

$      20,022

$      22,742

$      99,353

$      80,417

LOSS FROM DISCONTINUED OPERATION, NET OF INCOME TAXES

(1,328)

(13,568)

(8,467)

(23,024)

TOTAL

$      18,694

$       9,174

$      90,886

$      57,393






















NET EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO SMP




















   BASIC EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

$         0.91

$         1.02

$         4.49

$         3.59

   DISCONTINUED OPERATION

(0.06)

(0.61)

(0.39)

(1.02)

   NET EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE - BASIC

$         0.85

$         0.41

$         4.10

$         2.57






















   DILUTED EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

$         0.89

$         1.00

$         4.39

$         3.52

   DISCONTINUED OPERATION

(0.06)

(0.60)

(0.37)

(1.01)

   NET EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE - DILUTED

$         0.83

$         0.40

$         4.02

$         2.51






















WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF COMMON SHARES

21,987,480

22,379,056

22,147,479

22,374,123

WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF COMMON AND DILUTIVE SHARES

22,485,032

22,855,523

22,616,456

22,825,885











   (a) "SMP" refers to Standard Motor Products, Inc. and subsidiaries.

STANDARD MOTOR PRODUCTS, INC.

Segment Revenues and Operating Income













(In thousands)


























THREE MONTHS ENDED

TWELVE MONTHS ENDED


DECEMBER 31,

DECEMBER 31,


2021

2020

2021

2020


(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

Revenues











Ignition, Emission Control, Fuel & Safety











   Related System Products

$       211,919

$       193,518

$       786,514

$       691,722

Wire and Cable

33,632

38,342

151,422

143,963

        Engine Management

245,551

231,860

937,936

835,685













Compressors

$         28,666

$         22,060

$       206,697

$       163,071

Other Climate Control Parts

31,738

25,667

141,726

118,883

        Temperature Control

60,404

47,727

348,423

281,954













All Other

3,922

3,151

12,457

10,949

        Revenues

$         309,877

$         282,738

$     1,298,816

$     1,128,588













Gross Margin











Engine Management

$         67,776

27.6%

$         76,451

33.0%

$       267,285

28.5%

$       251,747

30.1%

Temperature Control

16,670

27.6%

14,333

30.0%

95,138

27.3%

75,161

26.7%

All Other

4,270

3,370

14,832

9,747

        Subtotal

$           88,716

28.6%

$           94,154

33.3%

$         377,255

29.0%

$         336,655

29.8%

One-Time Acquisition Costs

(46)

0.0%

-

0.0%

(324)

0.0%

-

0.0%

        Gross Margin

$           88,670

28.6%

$           94,154

33.3%

$         376,931

29.0%

$         336,655

29.8%


























Selling, General & Administrative











Engine Management

$         39,485

16.1%

$         37,203

16.0%

$       149,206

15.9%

$       137,440

16.4%

Temperature Control

13,192

21.8%

13,297

27.9%

58,144

16.7%

53,865

19.1%

All Other

11,495

10,472

38,810

33,365

        Subtotal

$           64,172

20.7%

$           60,972

21.6%

$         246,160

19.0%

$         224,670

19.9%

One-Time Acquisition Costs

59

0.0%

-

0.0%

1,387

0.1%

-

0.0%

        Selling, General & Administrative

$           64,231

20.7%

$           60,972

21.6%

$         247,547

19.1%

$         224,670

19.9%


























Operating Income











Engine Management

$         28,291

11.5%

$         39,248

16.9%

$       118,079

12.6%

$       114,307

13.7%

Temperature Control

3,478

5.8%

1,036

2.2%

36,994

10.6%

21,296

7.6%

All Other

(7,225)

(7,102)

(23,978)

(23,618)

        Subtotal

24,544

7.9%

33,182

11.7%

131,095

10.1%

111,985

9.9%

One-time Acquisition Costs

(105)

0.0%

-

0.0%

(1,711)

-0.1%

-

0.0%

Intangible Asset Impairment

-

0.0%

(2,600)

-0.9%

-

0.0%

(2,600)

-0.2%

Restructuring & Integration

(226)

-0.1%

-

0.0%

(392)

0.0%

(464)

0.0%

Other Income (Expense), Net

(1)

0.0%

5

0.0%

7

0.0%

(26)

0.0%

        Operating Income

$           24,212

7.8%

$           30,587

10.8%

$         128,999

9.9%

$         108,895

9.6%

STANDARD MOTOR PRODUCTS, INC.

Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Measures












THREE MONTHS ENDED

TWELVE MONTHS ENDED

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

DECEMBER 31,

DECEMBER 31,


2021

2020

2021

2020

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS ATTRIBUTABLE TO SMP


















GAAP EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

$             20,022

$             22,742

$             99,353

$             80,417










RESTRUCTURING AND INTEGRATION EXPENSES

226

-

392

464

ONE-TIME ACQUISITION COSTS

105

-

1,711

-

INTANGIBLE ASSET IMPAIRMENT

-

2,600

-

2,600

CERTAIN TAX CREDITS AND PRODUCTION DEDUCTIONS FINALIZED IN PERIOD

-

-

(259)

(235)

INCOME TAX EFFECT RELATED TO RECONCILING ITEMS

(86)

(676)

(547)

(797)

NON-GAAP EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

$             20,267

$             24,666

$           100,650

$             82,449










DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS ATTRIBUTABLE TO SMP


















GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

$                0.89

$                1.00

$                4.39

$                3.52










RESTRUCTURING AND INTEGRATION EXPENSES

0.01

-

0.02

0.02

ONE-TIME ACQUISITION COSTS

-

-

0.07

-

INTANGIBLE ASSET IMPAIRMENT

-

0.11

-

0.11

CERTAIN TAX CREDITS AND PRODUCTION DEDUCTIONS FINALIZED IN PERIOD

-

-

(0.01)

(0.01)

INCOME TAX EFFECT RELATED TO RECONCILING ITEMS

-

(0.03)

(0.02)

(0.03)










NON-GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

$                0.90

$                1.08

$                4.45

$                3.61










OPERATING INCOME


















GAAP OPERATING INCOME

$             24,212

$             30,587

$           128,999

$           108,895










RESTRUCTURING AND INTEGRATION EXPENSES

226

-

392

464

ONE-TIME ACQUISITION COSTS

105

-

1,711

-

INTANGIBLE ASSET IMPAIRMENT

-

2,600

-

2,600

OTHER (INCOME) EXPENSE, NET

1

(5)

(7)

26










NON-GAAP OPERATING INCOME

$             24,544

$             33,182

$           131,095

$           111,985










EBITDA WITHOUT SPECIAL ITEMS


















GAAP EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS BEFORE TAXES

$             24,787

$             30,586

$           130,465

$           107,379










DEPRECIATION AND AMORTIZATION

7,083

7,010

27,243

26,323

INTEREST EXPENSE

672

221

2,028

2,328

     EBITDA

32,542

37,817

159,736

136,030










RESTRUCTURING AND INTEGRATION EXPENSES

226

-

392

464

ONE-TIME ACQUISITION COSTS

105

-

1,711

-

INTANGIBLE ASSET IMPAIRMENT

-

2,600

-

2,600

    SPECIAL ITEMS

331

2,600

2,103

3,064










EBITDA WITHOUT SPECIAL ITEMS

$             32,873

$             40,417

$           161,839

$           139,094




















MANAGEMENT BELIEVES THAT NON-GAAP EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS AND NON-GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS WHICH ARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO SMP, AND NON-GAAP OPERATING INCOME AND EBITDA WITHOUT SPECIAL ITEMS, EACH OF WHICH ARE NON-GAAP MEASUREMENTS AND ARE ADJUSTED FOR SPECIAL ITEMS, ARE MEANINGFUL TO INVESTORS BECAUSE THEY PROVIDE A VIEW OF THE COMPANY WITH RESPECT TO ONGOING OPERATING RESULTS.  SPECIAL ITEMS REPRESENT SIGNIFICANT CHARGES OR CREDITS THAT ARE IMPORTANT TO AN UNDERSTANDING OF THE COMPANY'S OVERALL OPERATING RESULTS IN THE PERIODS PRESENTED. SUCH NON-GAAP MEASUREMENTS ARE NOT RECOGNIZED IN ACCORDANCE WITH GENERALLY ACCEPTED ACCOUNTING PRINCIPLES AND SHOULD NOT BE VIEWED AS AN ALTERNATIVE TO GAAP MEASURES OF PERFORMANCE.

STANDARD MOTOR PRODUCTS, INC.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets







(In thousands)














DECEMBER 31,


DECEMBER 31,


2021


2020


(Unaudited)










ASSETS







CASH

$            21,755


$            19,488







ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE, GROSS

186,774


203,861

ALLOWANCE FOR EXPECTED CREDIT LOSSES

6,170


5,822

ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE, NET

180,604


198,039







INVENTORIES

468,755


345,502

UNRETURNED CUSTOMER INVENTORY

22,268


19,632

OTHER CURRENT ASSETS

17,823


15,875







TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS

711,205


598,536







PROPERTY, PLANT AND EQUIPMENT, NET

102,786


89,105

OPERATING LEASE RIGHT-OF-USE ASSETS

40,469


29,958

GOODWILL

131,652


77,837

OTHER INTANGIBLES, NET

106,234


54,004

DEFERRED INCOME TAXES

36,126


44,770

INVESTMENT IN UNCONSOLIDATED AFFILIATES

44,087


40,507

OTHER ASSETS

25,402


21,823







TOTAL ASSETS

$       1,197,961


$          956,540














LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY














NOTES PAYABLE

$          125,298


$            10,000

CURRENT PORTION OF OTHER DEBT

3,117


135

ACCOUNTS PAYABLE

137,167


100,018

ACCRUED CUSTOMER RETURNS

42,412


40,982

ACCRUED CORE LIABILITY

23,663


22,014

ACCRUED REBATES

42,472


46,437

PAYROLL AND COMMISSIONS

45,058


35,938

SUNDRY PAYABLES AND ACCRUED EXPENSES

57,182


47,078







TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES

476,369


302,602







OTHER LONG-TERM DEBT

21


97

NONCURRENT OPERATING LEASE LIABILITIES

31,206


22,450

ACCRUED ASBESTOS LIABILITIES

52,698


55,226

OTHER LIABILITIES

25,040


25,929







 TOTAL LIABILITIES 

585,334


406,304







TOTAL SMP STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

601,580


550,236

NONCONTROLLING INTEREST

11,047


-

TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

612,627


550,236







 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY 

$       1,197,961


$          956,540

STANDARD MOTOR PRODUCTS, INC.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows







(In thousands)











TWELVE MONTHS ENDED


DECEMBER 31,


2021

2020


(Unaudited)







CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES










NET EARNINGS 

$        90,954

$        57,393

ADJUSTMENTS TO RECONCILE NET EARNINGS TO NET CASH




PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES:




DEPRECIATION AND AMORTIZATION

27,243

26,323

DEFERRED INCOME TAXES

(1,335)

(7,470)

LOSS FROM DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS, NET OF TAXES

8,467

23,024

OTHER

8,791

18,768

CHANGE IN ASSETS AND LIABILITIES:




ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE

28,464

(71,933)

INVENTORIES

(107,609)

17,984

ACCOUNTS PAYABLE

33,046

7,428

PREPAID EXPENSES AND OTHER CURRENT ASSETS

(843)

(370)

SUNDRY PAYABLES AND ACCRUED EXPENSES 

13,430

40,651

OTHER

(15,044)

(13,902)

NET CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES

85,564

97,896













CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES










ACQUISITIONS OF AND INVESTMENTS IN BUSINESSES

(125,419)

-

CAPITAL EXPENDITURES

(25,875)

(17,820)

OTHER INVESTING ACTIVITIES

45

21

NET CASH USED IN INVESTING ACTIVITIES 

(151,249)

(17,799)













CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES










NET CHANGE IN DEBT

118,346

(46,708)

PURCHASE OF TREASURY STOCK

(26,862)

(13,482)

DIVIDENDS PAID

(22,179)

(11,218)

DIVIDENDS PAID TO NONCONTROLLING INTEREST

(540)

-

OTHER FINANCING ACTIVITIES

247

(108)

NET CASH PROVIDED BY (USED IN) FINANCING ACTIVITIES

69,012

(71,516)













EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATE CHANGES ON CASH

(1,060)

535

NET INCREASE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS

2,267

9,116

CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS at beginning of year

19,488

10,372

CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS at end of year

$        21,755

$        19,488

SOURCE Standard Motor Products, Inc.

Also from this source

Standard Motor Products, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Year...

Standard Motor Products, Inc. Announces Increase in its Quarterly ...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics