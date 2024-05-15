Standard Motor Products, Inc. Announces Release of its 2023 Corporate Sustainability Report

NEW YORK, May 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Standard Motor Products, Inc. (SMP) is pleased to announce its 2023 Corporate Sustainability Report that highlights SMP's commitment to being a good corporate citizen with a focus on increasing its sustainability profile. The report provides insight into SMP's initiatives, future goals, and achievements in relation to its business, employees, communities, and other stakeholders.

SMP is pleased to announce its 2023 Corporate Sustainability Report.

Eric Sills, Chairman and CEO of SMP, stated, "On behalf of our entire SMP family, I am pleased to share with you our 2023 Sustainability Report. SMP continues to enhance our sustainability efforts, and we remain committed to our initiatives to ensure positive sustainability change within our organization and all the communities in which we operate."

Highlights of this report include:

The development of additional powertrain-neutral safety and electrical products for the vehicles of today and tomorrow, including battery electric and hybrid electric vehicles

Enhancement to its social programs including an additional focus on employee training and development initiatives

Alignment of SMP's commitment to standardized sustainability reporting with global applicable laws and regulations

Reductions in Scope 1 and Scope 2 greenhouse gas ("GHG") emissions working towards SMP's stated goal of achieving carbon neutrality by 2050

The 2023 Corporate Sustainability Report is now available at SMP 2023 Sustainability Report.

About SMP

With over 100 years in business, Standard Motor Products, Inc. is a leading independent manufacturer and distributor of premium replacement parts in the automotive aftermarket and a custom-engineered solutions provider to vehicle and equipment manufacturers in diverse non-aftermarket end markets. SMP sells its products primarily to retailers, warehouse distributors, original equipment manufacturers and original equipment service part operations in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, Mexico and other Latin America countries. For more information, download the SMP Parts App or visit SMPcorp.com.

SOURCE Standard Motor Products, Inc.