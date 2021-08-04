Standard Motor Products, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results and a Quarterly Dividend

NEW YORK, Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE: SMP), a leading automotive parts manufacturer and distributor, reported today its consolidated financial results for the three months and six months ended June 30, 2021.

Consolidated net sales for the second quarter of 2021 were $342.1 million, compared to consolidated net sales of $247.9 million during the comparable quarter in 2020. Earnings from continuing operations for the second quarter of 2021 were $28.0 million or $1.23 per diluted share, compared to $11.8 million or 52 cents per diluted share in the second quarter of 2020. Excluding non-operational gains and losses identified on the attached reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP measures, earnings from continuing operations for the second quarter of 2021 were $28.6 million or $1.26 per diluted share, compared to $11.8 million or 52 cents per diluted share in the second quarter of 2020.

Consolidated net sales for the six months ended June 30, 2021, were $618.6 million, compared to consolidated net sales of $502.2 million during the comparable period in 2020. Earnings from continuing operations for the six months ended June 30, 2021, were $50.2 million or $2.21 per diluted share, compared to $21.5 million or 94 cents per diluted share in the comparable period of 2020. Excluding non-operational gains and losses identified on the attached reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP measures, earnings from continuing operations for the six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020 were $50.7 million or $2.23 per diluted share and $21.6 million or 95 cents per diluted share, respectively.

Mr. Eric Sills, Standard Motor Products' Chief Executive Officer and President stated, "We are very pleased with our second quarter results as the strong sales trends we have been experiencing for the last three quarters continued unabated. While our sales finished the quarter 38% ahead of 2020, last year's second quarter was dramatically affected by the pandemic. Yet we were also 12% favorable to the comparable quarter in 2019.

"We set records in earnings, with non-GAAP diluted earnings per share from continuing operations up 142% in the quarter, and up 37% vs. the second quarter of 2019.

"Our overall year-to-date performance was very strong, with sales and earnings up 23% and 135% respectively vs. last year. However, although market conditions remain robust, comparisons to 2020 will become more challenging. 2020 was a year of two halves – the first half was severely impacted by pandemic-related lockdowns, while the second half set records as the market surged. We believe that going forward a comparison to a more normalized 2019 is more appropriate.

"By division, Engine Management sales for the quarter were up 35% vs. last year despite the previously disclosed loss of a large account, and were up 7% vs. 2019. This strong performance reflects a combination of factors – successful customer initiatives, new business wins, contributions from acquisitions (discussed below), and generally robust demand.

"Temperature Control sales for the quarter were extremely strong, up 47% vs. last year and 26% vs. 2019. The first two months of any second quarter tend to be preseason orders, at which point the summer selling season begins. This year, it appears that customer sell-through began early, and replenishment demand remained high. Ongoing favorable weather trends bode well for a strong third quarter.

"Our gross margins held up nicely in the quarter, aided by favorable absorption in our plants from elevated production levels as we rebuilt our inventory. However, offsetting these benefits were rising costs across the board, including certain raw materials, labor, and transportation. Going forward, we anticipate margin pressures from more normalized production levels and inflationary headwinds, though we believe that the current environment permits a pass-through of these costs.

"Additionally, as we expand our sales to original equipment customers, this business tends to have lower gross margins. However, it also has lower SG&A expenses and thus generates comparable operating profit margins.

"We are excited with the progress that we have made expanding our presence in the original equipment market, with a focus on heavy duty and commercial vehicles. We announced two acquisitions in 2021, both geared towards pursuing this complementary channel.

"In March we acquired the soot sensor business from Stoneridge, Inc., a high-tech emissions control program for heavy duty vehicles that will be relocated to existing SMP facilities in the coming months. On May 31st we consummated the acquisition of Trombetta, a Wisconsin-based company selling various power management devices to a broad array of customers across multiple channels including construction, agricultural, heavy truck, lawn and garden, and power sports segments. Please see our Trombetta press release dated June 1st for more details.

"Combined, these acquisitions generate approximately $75 million in annualized revenue. But more importantly, when combined with our legacy business, this channel now represents approximately $250 million in sales on an annualized basis, which gives us the critical mass to be a significant supplier in this space. We are also pleased that many of the products we are pursuing in this adjacent channel are not powertrain dependent, and thus are well-positioned for the eventual shift to electric vehicles.

"We also strongly believe that while expansion into this market provides some important diversification from our core aftermarket business, it by no means dilutes our focus on it. We feel that it is highly complementary, as it grants access to product technologies suitable to the aftermarket, and provides more manufacturing and engineering capabilities to support our operating strategy of being a basic manufacturer.

"In closing, we are very pleased with our year thus far, posting record financial results and consummating two strategic acquisitions. The overall industry continues to perform well, our customers are enjoying very strong sell-through of our products, and we are working closely with them to ensure our mutual success. While the substantial volume swings we have been witnessing over the last 18 months make forecasting difficult, compounded by uncertainty from the ongoing pandemic, and though the balance of the year faces challenging 2020 comparisons, we believe we are well positioned for the future.

"Finally, the Board of Directors has approved payment of a quarterly dividend of 25 cents per share on the common stock outstanding. The dividend will be paid on September 1, 2021 to stockholders of record on August 16, 2021."

Conference Call

Standard Motor Products, Inc. will hold a conference call at 11:00 AM, Eastern Time, on Wednesday, August 4, 2021. The dial-in number is 866-342-8588 (domestic) or 203-518-9865 (international). The playback number is 800-839-5128 (domestic) or 402-220-1504 (international). The participant passcode is 85201.

STANDARD MOTOR PRODUCTS, INC. Consolidated Statements of Operations



























































(In thousands, except per share amounts)



























































































THREE MONTHS ENDED





SIX MONTHS ENDED







JUNE 30,





JUNE 30,







2021



2020





2021



2020







(Unaudited)





(Unaudited)



NET SALES

$ 342,076



$ 247,939





$ 618,629



$ 502,241

































COST OF SALES

242,804



183,581





435,573



367,488

































GROSS PROFIT

99,272



64,358





183,056



134,753

































SELLING, GENERAL & ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSES

62,347



48,328





116,807



104,201



RESTRUCTURING AND INTEGRATION EXPENSES

-



9





-



214



OTHER INCOME, NET

-



-





-



6

































OPERATING INCOME

36,925



16,021





66,249



30,344

































OTHER NON-OPERATING INCOME, NET

832



602





1,467



78

































INTEREST EXPENSE

495



772





704



1,645

































EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS BEFORE TAXES

37,262



15,851





67,012



28,777

































PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES

9,248



4,009





16,834



7,314

































EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

28,014



11,842





50,178



21,463

































LOSS FROM DISCONTINUED OPERATION, NET OF INCOME TAXES

(853)



(875)





(2,017)



(1,869)

































NET EARNINGS

27,161



10,967





48,161



19,594

































NET EARNINGS ATTRIBUTABLE TO NONCONTROLLING INTEREST

19



-





19



-

































NET EARNINGS ATTRIBUTABLE TO SMP (a)

$ 27,142



$ 10,967





$ 48,142



$ 19,594































































NET EARNINGS ATTRIBUTABLE TO SMP



























EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

$ 27,995



$ 11,842





$ 50,159



$ 21,463



LOSS FROM DISCONTINUED OPERATION, NET OF INCOME TAXES

(853)



(875)





(2,017)



(1,869)



TOTAL

$ 27,142



$ 10,967





$ 48,142



$ 19,594





























































































NET EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO SMP

























































BASIC EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

$ 1.26



$ 0.53





$ 2.25



$ 0.96



DISCONTINUED OPERATION

(0.04)



(0.04)





(0.09)



(0.08)



NET EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE - BASIC

$ 1.22



$ 0.49





$ 2.16



$ 0.88































































DILUTED EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

$ 1.23



$ 0.52





$ 2.21



$ 0.94



DISCONTINUED OPERATION

(0.03)



(0.04)





(0.09)



(0.08)



NET EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE - DILUTED

$ 1.20



$ 0.48





$ 2.12



$ 0.86































































WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF COMMON SHARES

22,198,545



22,330,476





22,257,922



22,384,281



WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF COMMON AND DILUTIVE SHARES

22,686,384



22,718,680





22,741,171



22,793,606

































(a) "SMP" refers to Standard Motor Products, Inc. and subsidiaries.





























STANDARD MOTOR PRODUCTS, INC. Segment Revenues and Operating Income



















































(In thousands)















































































THREE MONTHS ENDED



SIX MONTHS ENDED





JUNE 30,



JUNE 30,





2021



2020



2021



2020





(Unaudited)



(Unaudited)

Revenues























Ignition, Emission Control, Fuel & Safety























Related System Products

$ 192,486



$ 142,787



$ 366,152



$ 307,313

Wire and Cable

40,730



30,366



79,082



66,958

Engine Management

233,216



173,153



445,234



374,271



























Compressors

69,577



44,878



102,951



70,226

Other Climate Control Parts

36,894



27,514



65,993



53,608

Temperature Control

106,471



72,392



168,944



123,834



























All Other

2,389



2,394



4,451



4,136

Revenues

$ 342,076



$ 247,939



$ 618,629



$ 502,241



























Gross Margin























Engine Management

$ 67,447 28.9%

$ 46,230 26.7%

$ 132,517 29.8%

$ 102,935 27.5% Temperature Control

28,658 26.9%

16,520 22.8%

44,653 26.4%

28,616 23.1% All Other

3,167



1,608



5,886



3,202

Gross Margin

$ 99,272 29.0%

$ 64,358 26.0%

$ 183,056 29.6%

$ 134,753 26.8%

























Selling, General & Administrative























Engine Management

$ 37,063 15.9%

$ 29,499 17.0%

$ 71,019 16.0%

$ 64,572 17.3% Temperature Control

15,429 14.5%

12,553 17.3%

27,832 16.5%

24,997 20.2% All Other

9,100



6,276



17,201



14,632

Subtotal

$ 61,592 18.0%

$ 48,328 19.5%

$ 116,052 18.8%

$ 104,201 20.7% One-Time Acquisition Costs

755 0.2%

- 0.0%

755 0.1%

- 0.0% Selling, General & Administrative

$ 62,347 18.2%

$ 48,328 19.5%

$ 116,807 18.9%

$ 104,201 20.7%



















































Operating Income























Engine Management

$ 30,384 13.0%

$ 16,731 9.7%

$ 61,498 13.8%

$ 38,363 10.3% Temperature Control

13,229 12.4%

3,967 5.5%

16,821 10.0%

3,619 2.9% All Other

(5,933)



(4,668)



(11,315)



(11,430)

Subtotal

37,680 11.0%

16,030 6.5%

67,004 10.8%

30,552 6.1% One-time Acquisition Costs

(755) -0.2%

- 0.0%

(755) -0.1%

- 0.0% Restructuring & Integration

- 0.0%

(9) 0.0%

- 0.0%

(214) 0.0% Other Income (Expense), Net

- 0.0%

- 0.0%

- 0.0%

6 0.0% Operating Income

$ 36,925 10.8%

$ 16,021 6.5%

$ 66,249 10.7%

$ 30,344 6.0%

STANDARD MOTOR PRODUCTS, INC. Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Measures







































(In thousands, except per share amounts)





















THREE MONTHS ENDED



SIX MONTHS ENDED



JUNE 30,



JUNE 30,



2021

2020



2021

2020

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited) EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS ATTRIBUTABLE TO SMP





































GAAP EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

$ 27,995

$ 11,842



$ 50,159

$ 21,463



















RESTRUCTURING AND INTEGRATION EXPENSES

-

9



-

214 ONE-TIME ACQUISITION COSTS

755

-



755

- INCOME TAX EFFECT RELATED TO RECONCILING ITEMS

(196)

(2)



(196)

(56) NON-GAAP EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

$ 28,554

$ 11,849



$ 50,718

$ 21,621







































DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS ATTRIBUTABLE TO SMP



































GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

$ 1.23

$ 0.52



$ 2.21

$ 0.94



















RESTRUCTURING AND INTEGRATION EXPENSES

-

-



-

0.01 ONE-TIME ACQUISITION COSTS

0.03

-



0.03

- INCOME TAX EFFECT RELATED TO RECONCILING ITEMS

-

-



(0.01)

-



















NON-GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

$ 1.26

$ 0.52



$ 2.23

$ 0.95







































OPERATING INCOME





































GAAP OPERATING INCOME

$ 36,925

$ 16,021



$ 66,249

$ 30,344



















ONE-TIME ACQUISITION COSTS

755

-



755

- RESTRUCTURING AND INTEGRATION EXPENSES

-

9



-

214 OTHER (INCOME) EXPENSE, NET

-

-



-

(6)



















NON-GAAP OPERATING INCOME

$ 37,680

$ 16,030



$ 67,004

$ 30,552



























































MANAGEMENT BELIEVES THAT EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS AND DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS WHICH ARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO SMP, AND OPERATING INCOME, AS ADJUSTED FOR SPECIAL ITEMS, ARE NON-GAAP MEASUREMENTS AND ARE MEANINGFUL TO INVESTORS BECAUSE THEY PROVIDE A VIEW OF THE COMPANY WITH RESPECT TO ONGOING OPERATING RESULTS. SPECIAL ITEMS REPRESENT SIGNIFICANT CHARGES OR CREDITS THAT ARE IMPORTANT TO AN UNDERSTANDING OF THE COMPANY'S OVERALL OPERATING RESULTS IN THE PERIODS PRESENTED. SUCH NON-GAAP MEASUREMENTS ARE NOT RECOGNIZED IN ACCORDANCE WITH GENERALLY ACCEPTED ACCOUNTING PRINCIPLES AND SHOULD NOT BE VIEWED AS AN ALTERNATIVE TO GAAP MEASURES OF PERFORMANCE.

STANDARD MOTOR PRODUCTS, INC. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets



























(In thousands)











































JUNE 30,





DECEMBER 31,



2021





2020



(Unaudited)





















ASSETS













CASH

$ 27,453





$ 19,488













ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE, GROSS

217,996





203,861 ALLOWANCE FOR DOUBTFUL ACCOUNTS

6,218





5,822 ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE, NET

211,778





198,039













INVENTORIES

404,876





345,502 UNRETURNED CUSTOMER INVENTORY

22,070





19,632 OTHER CURRENT ASSETS

14,492





15,875













TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS

680,669





598,536













PROPERTY, PLANT AND EQUIPMENT, NET

96,762





89,105 OPERATING LEASE RIGHT-OF-USE ASSETS

39,095





29,958 GOODWILL

126,893





77,837 OTHER INTANGIBLES, NET

105,462





54,004 DEFERRED INCOME TAXES

38,915





44,770 INVESTMENT IN UNCONSOLIDATED AFFILIATES

42,070





40,507 OTHER ASSETS

25,409





21,823













TOTAL ASSETS

$ 1,155,275





$ 956,540



























LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY



























NOTES PAYABLE

$ 135,000





$ 10,000 CURRENT PORTION OF OTHER DEBT

2,397





135 ACCOUNTS PAYABLE

119,632





100,018 ACCRUED CUSTOMER RETURNS

53,062





40,982 ACCRUED CORE LIABILITY

23,318





22,014 ACCRUED REBATES

41,885





46,437 PAYROLL AND COMMISSIONS

29,363





35,938 SUNDRY PAYABLES AND ACCRUED EXPENSES

42,410





47,078













TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES

447,067





302,602













OTHER LONG-TERM DEBT

80





97 NONCURRENT OPERATING LEASE LIABILITIES

30,495





22,450 ACCRUED ASBESTOS LIABILITIES

54,035





55,226 OTHER LIABILITIES

28,481





25,929













TOTAL LIABILITIES

560,158





406,304













TOTAL SMP STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

583,616





550,236 NONCONTROLLING INTEREST

11,501





- TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

595,117





550,236













TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

$ 1,155,275





$ 956,540

STANDARD MOTOR PRODUCTS, INC. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

























(In thousands)



































SIX MONTHS ENDED



JUNE 30,



2021



2020



(Unaudited)













CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES





















NET EARNINGS $ 48,161



$ 19,594

ADJUSTMENTS TO RECONCILE NET EARNINGS TO NET CASH









PROVIDED BY (USED IN) OPERATING ACTIVITIES:









DEPRECIATION AND AMORTIZATION 13,100



12,877

OTHER 4,127



9,666

CHANGE IN ASSETS AND LIABILITIES:









ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE (4,715)



(38,623)

INVENTORIES (46,682)



12,725

ACCOUNTS PAYABLE 16,097



(21,804)

PREPAID EXPENSES AND OTHER CURRENT ASSETS 3,220



5,664

SUNDRY PAYABLES AND ACCRUED EXPENSES (6,491)



2,085

OTHER (3,664)



(3,069)

NET CASH PROVIDED BY (USED IN) OPERATING ACTIVITIES 23,153



(885)

























CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES





















ACQUISITIONS OF AND INVESTMENTS IN BUSINESSES (109,267)



-

CAPITAL EXPENDITURES (11,709)



(9,026)

OTHER INVESTING ACTIVITIES 2



6

NET CASH USED IN INVESTING ACTIVITIES (120,974)



(9,020)

























CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES





















NET CHANGE IN DEBT 127,250



34,349

PURCHASE OF TREASURY STOCK (11,096)



(8,726)

DIVIDENDS PAID (11,134)



(5,615)

OTHER FINANCING ACTIVITIES 694



1,818

NET CASH PROVIDED BY FINANCING ACTIVITIES 105,714



21,826

























EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATE CHANGES ON CASH 72



217

NET INCREASE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS 7,965



12,138

CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS at beginning of Period 19,488



10,372

CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS at end of Period $ 27,453



$ 22,510

