Standard Motor Products, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results and a Quarterly Dividend

News provided by

Standard Motor Products, Inc.

Aug 04, 2021, 08:30 ET

NEW YORK, Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE: SMP), a leading automotive parts manufacturer and distributor, reported today its consolidated financial results for the three months and six months ended June 30, 2021.

Consolidated net sales for the second quarter of 2021 were $342.1 million, compared to consolidated net sales of $247.9 million during the comparable quarter in 2020. Earnings from continuing operations for the second quarter of 2021 were $28.0 million or $1.23 per diluted share, compared to $11.8 million or 52 cents per diluted share in the second quarter of 2020. Excluding non-operational gains and losses identified on the attached reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP measures, earnings from continuing operations for the second quarter of 2021 were $28.6 million or $1.26 per diluted share, compared to $11.8 million or 52 cents per diluted share in the second quarter of 2020.

Consolidated net sales for the six months ended June 30, 2021, were $618.6 million, compared to consolidated net sales of $502.2 million during the comparable period in 2020.  Earnings from continuing operations for the six months ended June 30, 2021, were $50.2 million or $2.21 per diluted share, compared to $21.5 million or 94 cents per diluted share in the comparable period of 2020.  Excluding non-operational gains and losses identified on the attached reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP measures, earnings from continuing operations for the six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020 were $50.7 million or $2.23 per diluted share and $21.6 million or 95 cents per diluted share, respectively.

Mr. Eric Sills, Standard Motor Products' Chief Executive Officer and President stated, "We are very pleased with our second quarter results as the strong sales trends we have been experiencing for the last three quarters continued unabated. While our sales finished the quarter 38% ahead of 2020, last year's second quarter was dramatically affected by the pandemic. Yet we were also 12% favorable to the comparable quarter in 2019.

"We set records in earnings, with non-GAAP diluted earnings per share from continuing operations up 142% in the quarter, and up 37% vs. the second quarter of 2019.

"Our overall year-to-date performance was very strong, with sales and earnings up 23% and 135% respectively vs. last year. However, although market conditions remain robust, comparisons to 2020 will become more challenging. 2020 was a year of two halves – the first half was severely impacted by pandemic-related lockdowns, while the second half set records as the market surged. We believe that going forward a comparison to a more normalized 2019 is more appropriate.

"By division, Engine Management sales for the quarter were up 35% vs. last year despite the previously disclosed loss of a large account, and were up 7% vs. 2019. This strong performance reflects a combination of factors – successful customer initiatives, new business wins, contributions from acquisitions (discussed below), and generally robust demand.

"Temperature Control sales for the quarter were extremely strong, up 47% vs. last year and 26% vs. 2019. The first two months of any second quarter tend to be preseason orders, at which point the summer selling season begins. This year, it appears that customer sell-through began early, and replenishment demand remained high. Ongoing favorable weather trends bode well for a strong third quarter.

"Our gross margins held up nicely in the quarter, aided by favorable absorption in our plants from elevated production levels as we rebuilt our inventory. However, offsetting these benefits were rising costs across the board, including certain raw materials, labor, and transportation. Going forward, we anticipate margin pressures from more normalized production levels and inflationary headwinds, though we believe that the current environment permits a pass-through of these costs.

"Additionally, as we expand our sales to original equipment customers, this business tends to have lower gross margins. However, it also has lower SG&A expenses and thus generates comparable operating profit margins.

"We are excited with the progress that we have made expanding our presence in the original equipment market, with a focus on heavy duty and commercial vehicles. We announced two acquisitions in 2021, both geared towards pursuing this complementary channel.

"In March we acquired the soot sensor business from Stoneridge, Inc., a high-tech emissions control program for heavy duty vehicles that will be relocated to existing SMP facilities in the coming months. On May 31st we consummated the acquisition of Trombetta, a Wisconsin-based company selling various power management devices to a broad array of customers across multiple channels including construction, agricultural, heavy truck, lawn and garden, and power sports segments. Please see our Trombetta press release dated June 1st for more details.

"Combined, these acquisitions generate approximately $75 million in annualized revenue. But more importantly, when combined with our legacy business, this channel now represents approximately $250 million in sales on an annualized basis, which gives us the critical mass to be a significant supplier in this space. We are also pleased that many of the products we are pursuing in this adjacent channel are not powertrain dependent, and thus are well-positioned for the eventual shift to electric vehicles.

"We also strongly believe that while expansion into this market provides some important diversification from our core aftermarket business, it by no means dilutes our focus on it. We feel that it is highly complementary, as it grants access to product technologies suitable to the aftermarket, and provides more manufacturing and engineering capabilities to support our operating strategy of being a basic manufacturer.

"In closing, we are very pleased with our year thus far, posting record financial results and consummating two strategic acquisitions. The overall industry continues to perform well, our customers are enjoying very strong sell-through of our products, and we are working closely with them to ensure our mutual success.  While the substantial volume swings we have been witnessing over the last 18 months make forecasting difficult, compounded by uncertainty from the ongoing pandemic, and though the balance of the year faces challenging 2020 comparisons, we believe we are well positioned for the future.

"Finally, the Board of Directors has approved payment of a quarterly dividend of 25 cents per share on the common stock outstanding. The dividend will be paid on September 1, 2021 to stockholders of record on August 16, 2021."

Conference Call

Standard Motor Products, Inc. will hold a conference call at 11:00 AM, Eastern Time, on Wednesday, August 4, 2021.  The dial-in number is 866-342-8588 (domestic) or 203-518-9865 (international). The playback number is 800-839-5128 (domestic) or 402-220-1504 (international). The participant passcode is 85201.

Under the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Standard Motor Products cautions investors that any forward-looking statements made by the company, including those that may be made in this press release, are based on management's expectations at the time they are made, but they are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, events or performance to differ materially from those contemplated by such forward looking statements. Among the factors that could cause actual results, events or performance to differ materially from those risks and uncertainties discussed in this press release are those detailed from time-to-time in prior press releases and in the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the company's annual report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q.  By making these forward-looking statements, Standard Motor Products undertakes no obligation or intention to update these statements after the date of this release.

STANDARD MOTOR PRODUCTS, INC.

Consolidated Statements of Operations






























(In thousands, except per share amounts)













































THREE MONTHS ENDED


SIX MONTHS ENDED



JUNE 30,


JUNE 30,



2021

2020


2021

2020



(Unaudited)


(Unaudited)

NET SALES

$       342,076

$       247,939


$       618,629

$       502,241
















COST OF SALES

242,804

183,581


435,573

367,488
















GROSS PROFIT

99,272

64,358


183,056

134,753
















SELLING, GENERAL & ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSES

62,347

48,328


116,807

104,201

RESTRUCTURING AND INTEGRATION EXPENSES

-

9


-

214

OTHER INCOME, NET

-

-


-

6
















OPERATING INCOME 

36,925

16,021


66,249

30,344
















OTHER NON-OPERATING INCOME, NET

832

602


1,467

78
















INTEREST EXPENSE

495

772


704

1,645
















EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS BEFORE TAXES

37,262

15,851


67,012

28,777
















PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES

9,248

4,009


16,834

7,314
















EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

28,014

11,842


50,178

21,463
















LOSS FROM DISCONTINUED OPERATION, NET OF INCOME TAXES

(853)

(875)


(2,017)

(1,869)
















NET EARNINGS

27,161

10,967


48,161

19,594
















NET EARNINGS ATTRIBUTABLE TO NONCONTROLLING INTEREST

19

-


19

-
















NET EARNINGS ATTRIBUTABLE TO SMP (a)

$         27,142

$         10,967


$         48,142

$         19,594































NET EARNINGS ATTRIBUTABLE TO SMP 













EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

$         27,995

$         11,842


$         50,159

$         21,463

LOSS FROM DISCONTINUED OPERATION, NET OF INCOME TAXES

(853)

(875)


(2,017)

(1,869)

TOTAL

$         27,142

$         10,967


$         48,142

$         19,594














































NET EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO SMP




























   BASIC EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

$              1.26

$              0.53


$              2.25

$              0.96

   DISCONTINUED OPERATION

(0.04)

(0.04)


(0.09)

(0.08)

   NET EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE - BASIC

$              1.22

$              0.49


$              2.16

$              0.88































   DILUTED EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

$              1.23

$              0.52


$              2.21

$              0.94

   DISCONTINUED OPERATION

(0.03)

(0.04)


(0.09)

(0.08)

   NET EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE - DILUTED

$              1.20

$              0.48


$              2.12

$              0.86































WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF COMMON SHARES

22,198,545

22,330,476


22,257,922

22,384,281

WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF COMMON AND DILUTIVE SHARES

22,686,384

22,718,680


22,741,171

22,793,606
















   (a) "SMP" refers to Standard Motor Products, Inc. and subsidiaries.













STANDARD MOTOR PRODUCTS, INC.

Segment Revenues and Operating Income


























(In thousands)







































THREE MONTHS ENDED

SIX MONTHS ENDED


JUNE 30,

JUNE 30,


2021

2020

2021

2020


(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

Revenues











Ignition, Emission Control, Fuel & Safety











   Related System Products

$       192,486

$       142,787

$       366,152

$       307,313

Wire and Cable

40,730

30,366

79,082

66,958

        Engine Management

233,216

173,153

445,234

374,271













Compressors

69,577

44,878

102,951

70,226

Other Climate Control Parts

36,894

27,514

65,993

53,608

        Temperature Control

106,471

72,392

168,944

123,834













All Other

2,389

2,394

4,451

4,136

        Revenues

$         342,076

$         247,939

$         618,629

$         502,241













Gross Margin











Engine Management

$         67,447

28.9%

$         46,230

26.7%

$       132,517

29.8%

$       102,935

27.5%

Temperature Control

28,658

26.9%

16,520

22.8%

44,653

26.4%

28,616

23.1%

All Other

3,167

1,608

5,886

3,202

        Gross Margin

$           99,272

29.0%

$           64,358

26.0%

$         183,056

29.6%

$         134,753

26.8%













Selling, General & Administrative











Engine Management

$         37,063

15.9%

$         29,499

17.0%

$           71,019

16.0%

$           64,572

17.3%

Temperature Control

15,429

14.5%

12,553

17.3%

27,832

16.5%

24,997

20.2%

All Other

9,100

6,276

17,201

14,632

        Subtotal

$           61,592

18.0%

$           48,328

19.5%

$         116,052

18.8%

$         104,201

20.7%

One-Time Acquisition Costs

755

0.2%

-

0.0%

755

0.1%

-

0.0%

        Selling, General & Administrative

$           62,347

18.2%

$           48,328

19.5%

$         116,807

18.9%

$         104,201

20.7%


























Operating Income











Engine Management

$         30,384

13.0%

$         16,731

9.7%

$           61,498

13.8%

$           38,363

10.3%

Temperature Control

13,229

12.4%

3,967

5.5%

16,821

10.0%

3,619

2.9%

All Other

(5,933)

(4,668)

(11,315)

(11,430)

        Subtotal

37,680

11.0%

16,030

6.5%

67,004

10.8%

30,552

6.1%

One-time Acquisition Costs

(755)

-0.2%

-

0.0%

(755)

-0.1%

-

0.0%

Restructuring & Integration

-

0.0%

(9)

0.0%

-

0.0%

(214)

0.0%

Other Income (Expense), Net

-

0.0%

-

0.0%

-

0.0%

6

0.0%

        Operating Income

$           36,925

10.8%

$           16,021

6.5%

$           66,249

10.7%

$           30,344

6.0%

STANDARD MOTOR PRODUCTS, INC.

Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Measures




















(In thousands, except per share amounts)










THREE MONTHS ENDED

SIX MONTHS ENDED


JUNE 30,

JUNE 30,


2021

2020

2021

2020

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS ATTRIBUTABLE TO SMP


















GAAP EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

$            27,995

$            11,842

$            50,159

$            21,463










RESTRUCTURING AND INTEGRATION EXPENSES

-

9

-

214

ONE-TIME ACQUISITION COSTS

755

-

755

-

INCOME TAX EFFECT RELATED TO RECONCILING ITEMS

(196)

(2)

(196)

(56)

NON-GAAP EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

$            28,554

$            11,849

$            50,718

$            21,621




















DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS ATTRIBUTABLE TO SMP

















GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

$               1.23

$               0.52

$               2.21

$               0.94










RESTRUCTURING AND INTEGRATION EXPENSES

-

-

-

0.01

ONE-TIME ACQUISITION COSTS

0.03

-

0.03

-

INCOME TAX EFFECT RELATED TO RECONCILING ITEMS

-

-

(0.01)

-










NON-GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

$               1.26

$               0.52

$               2.23

$               0.95




















OPERATING INCOME


















GAAP OPERATING INCOME

$            36,925

$            16,021

$            66,249

$            30,344










ONE-TIME ACQUISITION COSTS

755

-

755

-

RESTRUCTURING AND INTEGRATION EXPENSES

-

9

-

214

OTHER (INCOME) EXPENSE, NET

-

-

-

(6)










NON-GAAP OPERATING INCOME

$            37,680

$            16,030

$            67,004

$            30,552






























MANAGEMENT BELIEVES THAT EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS AND DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS WHICH ARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO SMP, AND OPERATING INCOME, AS ADJUSTED FOR SPECIAL ITEMS, ARE NON-GAAP MEASUREMENTS AND ARE MEANINGFUL TO INVESTORS BECAUSE THEY PROVIDE A VIEW OF THE COMPANY WITH RESPECT TO ONGOING OPERATING RESULTS.  SPECIAL ITEMS REPRESENT SIGNIFICANT CHARGES OR CREDITS THAT ARE IMPORTANT TO AN UNDERSTANDING OF THE COMPANY'S OVERALL OPERATING RESULTS IN THE PERIODS PRESENTED. SUCH NON-GAAP MEASUREMENTS ARE NOT RECOGNIZED IN ACCORDANCE WITH GENERALLY ACCEPTED ACCOUNTING PRINCIPLES AND SHOULD NOT BE VIEWED AS AN ALTERNATIVE TO GAAP MEASURES OF PERFORMANCE.

STANDARD MOTOR PRODUCTS, INC.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets














(In thousands)





















JUNE 30,


DECEMBER 31,


2021


2020


(Unaudited)










ASSETS







CASH

$            27,453


$            19,488







ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE, GROSS

217,996


203,861

ALLOWANCE FOR DOUBTFUL ACCOUNTS

6,218


5,822

ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE, NET

211,778


198,039







INVENTORIES

404,876


345,502

UNRETURNED CUSTOMER INVENTORY

22,070


19,632

OTHER CURRENT ASSETS

14,492


15,875







TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS

680,669


598,536







PROPERTY, PLANT AND EQUIPMENT, NET

96,762


89,105

OPERATING LEASE RIGHT-OF-USE ASSETS

39,095


29,958

GOODWILL

126,893


77,837

OTHER INTANGIBLES, NET

105,462


54,004

DEFERRED INCOME TAXES

38,915


44,770

INVESTMENT IN UNCONSOLIDATED AFFILIATES

42,070


40,507

OTHER ASSETS

25,409


21,823







TOTAL ASSETS

$       1,155,275


$          956,540














LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY














NOTES PAYABLE

$          135,000


$            10,000

CURRENT PORTION OF OTHER DEBT

2,397


135

ACCOUNTS PAYABLE

119,632


100,018

ACCRUED CUSTOMER RETURNS

53,062


40,982

ACCRUED CORE LIABILITY

23,318


22,014

ACCRUED REBATES

41,885


46,437

PAYROLL AND COMMISSIONS

29,363


35,938

SUNDRY PAYABLES AND ACCRUED EXPENSES

42,410


47,078







TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES

447,067


302,602







OTHER LONG-TERM DEBT

80


97

NONCURRENT OPERATING LEASE LIABILITIES

30,495


22,450

ACCRUED ASBESTOS LIABILITIES

54,035


55,226

OTHER LIABILITIES

28,481


25,929







 TOTAL LIABILITIES 

560,158


406,304







TOTAL SMP STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

583,616


550,236

NONCONTROLLING INTEREST

11,501


-

TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

595,117


550,236







 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY 

$       1,155,275


$          956,540

STANDARD MOTOR PRODUCTS, INC.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows













(In thousands)

















SIX MONTHS ENDED


JUNE 30,


2021

2020


(Unaudited)







CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES










NET EARNINGS 

$        48,161

$        19,594

ADJUSTMENTS TO RECONCILE NET EARNINGS TO NET CASH




PROVIDED BY (USED IN) OPERATING ACTIVITIES:




DEPRECIATION AND AMORTIZATION

13,100

12,877

OTHER

4,127

9,666

CHANGE IN ASSETS AND LIABILITIES:




ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE

(4,715)

(38,623)

INVENTORIES

(46,682)

12,725

ACCOUNTS PAYABLE

16,097

(21,804)

PREPAID EXPENSES AND OTHER CURRENT ASSETS

3,220

5,664

SUNDRY PAYABLES AND ACCRUED EXPENSES 

(6,491)

2,085

OTHER

(3,664)

(3,069)

NET CASH PROVIDED BY (USED IN) OPERATING ACTIVITIES

23,153

(885)













CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES










ACQUISITIONS OF AND INVESTMENTS IN BUSINESSES

(109,267)

-

CAPITAL EXPENDITURES

(11,709)

(9,026)

OTHER INVESTING ACTIVITIES

2

6

NET CASH USED IN INVESTING ACTIVITIES 

(120,974)

(9,020)













CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES










NET CHANGE IN DEBT

127,250

34,349

PURCHASE OF TREASURY STOCK

(11,096)

(8,726)

DIVIDENDS PAID

(11,134)

(5,615)

OTHER FINANCING ACTIVITIES

694

1,818

NET CASH PROVIDED BY FINANCING ACTIVITIES

105,714

21,826













EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATE CHANGES ON CASH

72

217

NET INCREASE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS

7,965

12,138

CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS at beginning of Period

19,488

10,372

CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS at end of Period

$        27,453

$        22,510

SOURCE Standard Motor Products, Inc.

Related Links

www.smpcorp.com

Also from this source

Standard Motor Products, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2021...

Standard Motor Products, Inc. Announces Acquisition of Trombetta...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics