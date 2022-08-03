Standard Motor Products, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2022 Results and Quarterly Dividend
Aug 03, 2022, 08:30 ET
NEW YORK, Aug. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE: SMP), a leading automotive parts manufacturer and distributor, reported today its consolidated financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022.
Net sales for the second quarter of 2022 were $359.4 million, compared to consolidated net sales of $342.1 million during the comparable quarter in 2021. Earnings from continuing operations for the second quarter of 2022 were $20.8 million or $0.93 cents per diluted share, compared to $28.0 million or $1.23 cents per diluted share in the second quarter of 2021. Excluding non-operational gains and losses identified on the attached reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP measures, earnings from continuing operations for the second quarter of 2022 were $20.8 million or $0.93 cents per diluted share, compared to $28.6 million or $1.26 per diluted share in the second quarter of 2021.
Consolidated net sales for the six months ended June 30, 2022, were $682.2 million, compared to consolidated net sales of $618.6 million during the comparable period in 2021. Earnings from continuing operations for the six months ended June 30, 2022, were $41.4 million or $1.85 per diluted share, compared to $50.2 million or $2.21 per diluted share in the comparable period of 2021. Excluding non-operational gains and losses identified on the attached reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP measures, earnings from continuing operations for the six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021 were $41.4 million or $1.85 per diluted share and $50.7 million or $2.23 per diluted share, respectively.
Mr. Eric Sills, Standard Motor Products' Chief Executive Officer and President stated, "Although we faced a challenging macroeconomic environment in the second quarter, we are pleased with our sales results, particularly against the record sales in the comparable period last year. Our sales improved 5.1% over last year's strong second quarter, with particular strength in our Temperature Control division.
"By division, Engine Management sales increased 3.7% in the quarter, driven largely by acquisitions made in 2021 as well as price increases that were implemented during the quarter. Customer POS remained solid throughout the quarter against record levels from 2021, excluding Wire and Cable, which has returned to its secular decline.
"Turning to Temperature Control, an early start to the summer season provided a favorable tailwind against the challenging comparison from last year. Sales grew 7.5% year over year due to a combination of new business wins, price increases, and solid customer demand. Record heat has continued into the 3rd quarter across the country, and while weather trends are hard to predict, we are hopeful for ongoing strong customer demand, although we face a difficult comparison relative to last year's long, hot summer.
"We were also pleased with the performance of our specialized non-aftermarket channels. To remind you, this focuses on custom-engineered products for niche end markets such as medium and heavy-duty vehicles, construction and agricultural equipment, power sports, and others. Over the past few years we have doubled this business to a run rate of $300 million. We continue to make progress integrating our recent acquisitions, and are making inroads as we identify cross-selling opportunities.
"Consolidated operating margins were below expectations at 7.8% in the second quarter. Inflationary pressures across many cost inputs remain a headwind, and we continue to implement price increases in an effort to offset these higher costs. Additionally, the rapid rise in interest rates has resulted in increased costs related to customer supply chain finance programs. We are actively pursuing initiatives to help offset these elevated operating costs.
"Given this year's inflationary and supply chain challenges, we expect our consolidated gross margin will be lower than originally anticipated at approximately 27% for the full year. We also note that with the projected interest rate hikes and the associated impact on our factoring program expenses, we expect our operating profit will be in the range of 7-8% of net sales.
"As previously announced, during the quarter we entered into a new five-year $500 million credit facility that includes a $100 million term loan and $400 million revolving credit facility. In addition, SMP entered into an interest rate swap agreement to fix the interest rate on $100 million of borrowings under the new facility. This new credit facility is expected to afford us the flexibility we need to support our growth and continue to execute on strategic priorities. The new facility should also allow for our continued focus on returning value to our shareholders with quarterly dividends and opportunistic share repurchases.
"To that point, the Board of Directors has approved payment of a quarterly dividend of 27 cents per share on the common stock outstanding, which will be paid on September 1, 2022 to stockholders of record on August 15, 2022. Furthermore, we repurchased shares of our common stock in the amount of $19.6 million during the quarter. To date as of this release, we have exhausted the remaining balance of the prior $30 million share repurchase authorization. As a result, the Board of Directors has authorized a new $30 million common share repurchase plan.
"Lastly, as recently announced, we were deeply saddened by the passing of John Gethin, a Director for the company since 2016. Prior to that, John was a long-tenured leader at SMP, including many years as our Chief Operating Officer and President. He will be sorely missed. In connection with John's passing, the Board of Directors decreased the size of the Board from ten to nine directors, effective as of July 28, 2022.
"In closing, there remains much uncertainty as we head into the second half of 2022 with respect to inflation, interest rates and the increasing risk of potential recession. Yet we remain confident in our business and the industry's resilience based on performance during past turbulent markets. Underlying tailwinds including an aging fleet, limited new vehicle availability and favorable summer weather to date should help offset some of the potential near-term challenges that may persist. Furthermore, we believe our go-to-market strategy of being a full-line full-service supplier of professional grade products continues to resonate with our customers, and our favorable manufacturing footprint which relies less on the Far East than many of our peers provides us with structural advantages to better control our supply chain. We also remain bullish on our expansion into new markets, and see vast potential in growing this business. Finally, we thank all of our people for their effort in working with us through challenging times."
Conference Call
|
STANDARD MOTOR PRODUCTS, INC.
|
Consolidated Statements of Operations
|
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
|
THREE MONTHS ENDED
|
SIX MONTHS ENDED
|
JUNE 30,
|
JUNE 30,
|
2022
|
2021
|
2022
|
2021
|
(Unaudited)
|
(Unaudited)
|
NET SALES
|
$ 359,412
|
$ 342,076
|
$ 682,243
|
$ 618,629
|
COST OF SALES
|
263,061
|
242,804
|
496,052
|
435,573
|
GROSS PROFIT
|
96,351
|
99,272
|
186,191
|
183,056
|
SELLING, GENERAL & ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSES
|
68,468
|
62,347
|
131,352
|
116,807
|
RESTRUCTURING AND INTEGRATION EXPENSES
|
3
|
-
|
44
|
-
|
OTHER INCOME, NET
|
13
|
-
|
13
|
-
|
OPERATING INCOME
|
27,893
|
36,925
|
54,808
|
66,249
|
OTHER NON-OPERATING INCOME, NET
|
1,927
|
832
|
3,376
|
1,467
|
INTEREST EXPENSE
|
1,821
|
495
|
2,626
|
704
|
EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS BEFORE TAXES
|
27,999
|
37,262
|
55,558
|
67,012
|
PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES
|
7,122
|
9,248
|
14,127
|
16,834
|
EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS
|
20,877
|
28,014
|
41,431
|
50,178
|
LOSS FROM DISCONTINUED OPERATION, NET OF INCOME TAXES
|
(1,666)
|
(853)
|
(2,782)
|
(2,017)
|
NET EARNINGS
|
19,211
|
27,161
|
38,649
|
48,161
|
NET EARNINGS ATTRIBUTABLE TO NONCONTROLLING INTEREST
|
85
|
19
|
77
|
19
|
NET EARNINGS ATTRIBUTABLE TO SMP (a)
|
$ 19,126
|
$ 27,142
|
$ 38,572
|
$ 48,142
|
NET EARNINGS ATTRIBUTABLE TO SMP
|
EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS
|
$ 20,792
|
$ 27,995
|
$ 41,354
|
$ 50,159
|
LOSS FROM DISCONTINUED OPERATION, NET OF INCOME TAXES
|
(1,666)
|
(853)
|
(2,782)
|
(2,017)
|
TOTAL
|
$ 19,126
|
$ 27,142
|
$ 38,572
|
$ 48,142
|
NET EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO SMP
|
BASIC EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS
|
$ 0.96
|
$ 1.26
|
$ 1.89
|
$ 2.25
|
DISCONTINUED OPERATION
|
(0.08)
|
(0.04)
|
(0.13)
|
(0.09)
|
NET EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE - BASIC
|
$ 0.88
|
$ 1.22
|
$ 1.76
|
$ 2.16
|
DILUTED EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS
|
$ 0.93
|
$ 1.23
|
$ 1.85
|
$ 2.21
|
DISCONTINUED OPERATION
|
(0.07)
|
(0.03)
|
(0.13)
|
(0.09)
|
NET EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE - DILUTED
|
$ 0.86
|
$ 1.20
|
$ 1.72
|
$ 2.12
|
WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF COMMON SHARES
|
21,757,998
|
22,198,545
|
21,867,644
|
22,257,922
|
WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF COMMON AND DILUTIVE SHARES
|
22,255,642
|
22,686,384
|
22,372,702
|
22,741,171
|
(a) "SMP" refers to Standard Motor Products, Inc. and subsidiaries.
|
STANDARD MOTOR PRODUCTS, INC.
|
Segment Revenues and Operating Profit
|
(In thousands)
|
THREE MONTHS ENDED
|
SIX MONTHS ENDED
|
JUNE 30,
|
JUNE 30,
|
2022
|
2021
|
2022
|
2021
|
(unaudited)
|
(unaudited)
|
Revenues
|
Ignition, Emission Control, Fuel & Safety
|
Related System Products
|
$ 202,823
|
$ 192,486
|
$ 403,177
|
$ 366,152
|
Wire and Cable
|
39,050
|
40,730
|
77,953
|
79,082
|
Engine Management
|
241,873
|
233,216
|
481,130
|
445,234
|
Compressors
|
72,063
|
69,577
|
115,340
|
102,951
|
Other Climate Control Parts
|
42,369
|
36,894
|
80,413
|
65,993
|
Temperature Control
|
114,432
|
106,471
|
195,753
|
168,944
|
All Other
|
3,107
|
2,389
|
5,360
|
4,451
|
Revenues
|
$ 359,412
|
$ 342,076
|
$ 682,243
|
$ 618,629
|
Gross Margin
|
Engine Management
|
$ 62,294
|
25.8 %
|
$ 67,532
|
29.0 %
|
$ 127,829
|
26.6 %
|
$ 132,602
|
29.8 %
|
Temperature Control
|
30,564
|
26.7 %
|
28,658
|
26.9 %
|
50,550
|
25.8 %
|
44,653
|
26.4 %
|
All Other
|
3,493
|
3,167
|
7,812
|
5,886
|
Gross Margin
|
$ 96,351
|
26.8 %
|
$ 99,357
|
29.0 %
|
$ 186,191
|
27.3 %
|
$ 183,141
|
29.6 %
|
One-Time Acquisition Costs
|
-
|
0.0 %
|
(85)
|
0.0 %
|
-
|
0.0 %
|
(85)
|
0.0 %
|
Gross Margin
|
$ 96,351
|
26.8 %
|
$ 99,272
|
29.0 %
|
$ 186,191
|
27.3 %
|
$ 183,056
|
29.6 %
|
Selling, General & Administrative
|
Engine Management
|
$ 41,204
|
17.0 %
|
$ 37,063
|
15.9 %
|
$ 79,982
|
16.6 %
|
$ 71,019
|
16.0 %
|
Temperature Control
|
18,299
|
16.0 %
|
15,429
|
14.5 %
|
33,067
|
16.9 %
|
27,832
|
16.5 %
|
All Other
|
8,965
|
9,185
|
18,303
|
17,286
|
Selling, General & Administrative
|
$ 68,468
|
19.1 %
|
$ 61,677
|
18.0 %
|
$ 131,352
|
19.3 %
|
$ 116,137
|
18.8 %
|
One-Time Acquisition Costs
|
-
|
0.0 %
|
670
|
0.2 %
|
-
|
0.0 %
|
670
|
0.1 %
|
Selling, General & Administrative
|
$ 68,468
|
19.1 %
|
$ 62,347
|
18.2 %
|
$ 131,352
|
19.3 %
|
$ 116,807
|
18.9 %
|
Operating Income
|
Engine Management
|
$ 21,090
|
8.7 %
|
$ 30,469
|
13.1 %
|
$ 47,847
|
9.9 %
|
$ 61,583
|
13.8 %
|
Temperature Control
|
12,265
|
10.7 %
|
13,229
|
12.4 %
|
17,483
|
8.9 %
|
16,821
|
10.0 %
|
All Other
|
(5,472)
|
(6,018)
|
(10,491)
|
(11,400)
|
Subtotal
|
$ 27,883
|
7.8 %
|
$ 37,680
|
11.0 %
|
$ 54,839
|
8.0 %
|
$ 67,004
|
10.8 %
|
One-Time Acquisition Costs
|
-
|
0.0 %
|
(755)
|
-0.2 %
|
-
|
0.0 %
|
(755)
|
-0.1 %
|
Restructuring & Integration
|
(3)
|
0.0 %
|
-
|
0.0 %
|
(44)
|
0.0 %
|
-
|
0.0 %
|
Other Income, Net
|
13
|
0.0 %
|
-
|
0.0 %
|
13
|
0.0 %
|
-
|
0.0 %
|
Operating Income
|
$ 27,893
|
7.8 %
|
$ 36,925
|
10.8 %
|
$ 54,808
|
8.0 %
|
$ 66,249
|
10.7 %
|
STANDARD MOTOR PRODUCTS, INC.
|
Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Measures
|
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
|
THREE MONTHS ENDED
|
SIX MONTHS ENDED
|
JUNE 30,
|
JUNE 30,
|
2022
|
2021
|
2022
|
2021
|
(Unaudited)
|
(Unaudited)
|
EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS ATTRIBUTABLE TO SMP
|
GAAP EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS
|
$ 20,792
|
$ 27,995
|
$ 41,354
|
$ 50,159
|
RESTRUCTURING AND INTEGRATION EXPENSES
|
3
|
-
|
44
|
-
|
ONE-TIME ACQUISITION COSTS
|
-
|
755
|
-
|
755
|
INCOME TAX EFFECT RELATED TO RECONCILING ITEMS
|
-
|
(196)
|
(11)
|
(196)
|
NON-GAAP EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS
|
$ 20,795
|
$ 28,554
|
$ 41,387
|
$ 50,718
|
DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS ATTRIBUTABLE TO SMP
|
GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS
|
$ 0.93
|
$ 1.23
|
$ 1.85
|
$ 2.21
|
RESTRUCTURING AND INTEGRATION EXPENSES
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
ONE-TIME ACQUISITION COSTS
|
-
|
0.03
|
-
|
0.03
|
INCOME TAX EFFECT RELATED TO RECONCILING ITEMS
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(0.01)
|
NON-GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS
|
$ 0.93
|
$ 1.26
|
$ 1.85
|
$ 2.23
|
OPERATING INCOME
|
GAAP OPERATING INCOME
|
$ 27,893
|
$ 36,925
|
$ 54,808
|
$ 66,249
|
RESTRUCTURING AND INTEGRATION EXPENSES
|
3
|
-
|
44
|
-
|
ONE-TIME ACQUISITION COSTS
|
-
|
755
|
-
|
755
|
OTHER (INCOME) EXPENSE, NET
|
(13)
|
-
|
(13)
|
-
|
LAST TWELVE MONTHS ENDED
|
YEAR ENDED
|
JUNE 30,
|
DECEMBER 31,
|
NON-GAAP OPERATING INCOME
|
$ 27,883
|
$ 37,680
|
$ 54,839
|
$ 67,004
|
2022
|
2021
|
2021
|
(Unaudited)
|
EBITDA WITHOUT SPECIAL ITEMS
|
GAAP EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS BEFORE TAXES
|
$ 27,999
|
$ 37,262
|
$ 55,558
|
$ 67,012
|
$ 119,011
|
$ 145,614
|
$ 130,465
|
DEPRECIATION AND AMORTIZATION
|
6,941
|
6,586
|
13,893
|
13,100
|
28,036
|
26,546
|
27,243
|
INTEREST EXPENSE
|
1,821
|
495
|
2,626
|
704
|
3,950
|
1,387
|
2,028
|
EBITDA
|
36,761
|
44,343
|
72,077
|
80,816
|
150,997
|
173,547
|
159,736
|
RESTRUCTURING AND INTEGRATION EXPENSES
|
3
|
-
|
44
|
-
|
436
|
250
|
392
|
ONE-TIME ACQUISITION COSTS
|
-
|
755
|
-
|
755
|
956
|
755
|
1,711
|
INTANGIBLE ASSET IMPAIRMENT
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
2,600
|
-
|
SPECIAL ITEMS
|
3
|
755
|
44
|
755
|
1,392
|
3,605
|
2,103
|
EBITDA WITHOUT SPECIAL ITEMS
|
$ 36,764
|
$ 45,098
|
$ 72,121
|
$ 81,571
|
$ 152,389
|
$ 177,152
|
$ 161,839
|
MANAGEMENT BELIEVES THAT NON-GAAP EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS AND NON-GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS WHICH ARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO SMP, AND NON-GAAP OPERATING INCOME AND EBITDA WITHOUT SPECIAL ITEMS, EACH OF WHICH ARE NON-GAAP MEASUREMENTS AND ARE ADJUSTED FOR SPECIAL ITEMS, ARE MEANINGFUL TO INVESTORS BECAUSE THEY PROVIDE A VIEW OF THE COMPANY WITH RESPECT TO ONGOING OPERATING RESULTS. SPECIAL ITEMS REPRESENT SIGNIFICANT CHARGES OR CREDITS THAT ARE IMPORTANT TO AN UNDERSTANDING OF THE COMPANY'S OVERALL OPERATING RESULTS IN THE PERIODS PRESENTED. SUCH NON-GAAP MEASUREMENTS ARE NOT RECOGNIZED IN ACCORDANCE WITH GENERALLY ACCEPTED ACCOUNTING PRINCIPLES AND SHOULD NOT BE VIEWED AS AN ALTERNATIVE TO GAAP MEASURES OF PERFORMANCE.
|
STANDARD MOTOR PRODUCTS, INC.
|
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
|
(In thousands)
|
June 30,
|
December 31,
|
2022
|
2021
|
(Unaudited)
|
ASSETS
|
CASH
|
$ 14,186
|
$ 21,755
|
ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE, GROSS
|
235,669
|
186,774
|
ALLOWANCE FOR EXPECTED CREDIT LOSSES
|
6,012
|
6,170
|
ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE, NET
|
229,657
|
180,604
|
INVENTORIES
|
551,415
|
468,755
|
UNRETURNED CUSTOMER INVENTORY
|
21,405
|
22,268
|
OTHER CURRENT ASSETS
|
26,198
|
17,823
|
TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS
|
842,861
|
711,205
|
PROPERTY, PLANT AND EQUIPMENT, NET
|
104,931
|
102,786
|
OPERATING LEASE RIGHT-OF-USE ASSETS
|
39,827
|
40,469
|
GOODWILL
|
131,125
|
131,652
|
OTHER INTANGIBLES, NET
|
101,649
|
106,234
|
DEFERRED INCOME TAXES
|
34,086
|
36,126
|
INVESTMENT IN UNCONSOLIDATED AFFILIATES
|
44,885
|
44,087
|
OTHER ASSETS
|
27,188
|
25,402
|
TOTAL ASSETS
|
$ 1,326,552
|
$ 1,197,961
|
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
CURRENT PORTION OF REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY
|
$ 56,000
|
$ 125,298
|
CURRENT PORTION OF TERM LOAN AND OTHER DEBT
|
7,954
|
3,117
|
ACCOUNTS PAYABLE
|
140,082
|
137,167
|
ACCRUED CUSTOMER RETURNS
|
55,725
|
42,412
|
ACCRUED CORE LIABILITY
|
23,117
|
23,663
|
ACCRUED REBATES
|
41,647
|
42,472
|
PAYROLL AND COMMISSIONS
|
35,985
|
45,058
|
SUNDRY PAYABLES AND ACCRUED EXPENSES
|
49,710
|
57,182
|
TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES
|
410,220
|
476,369
|
LONG-TERM DEBT
|
203,500
|
21
|
NONCURRENT OPERATING LEASE LIABILITY
|
30,039
|
31,206
|
ACCRUED ASBESTOS LIABILITIES
|
48,025
|
52,698
|
OTHER LIABILITIES
|
22,119
|
25,040
|
TOTAL LIABILITIES
|
713,903
|
585,334
|
TOTAL SMP STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
601,586
|
601,580
|
NONCONTROLLING INTEREST
|
11,063
|
11,047
|
TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
612,649
|
612,627
|
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
$ 1,326,552
|
$ 1,197,961
|
STANDARD MOTOR PRODUCTS, INC.
|
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
|
(In thousands)
|
SIX MONTHS ENDED
|
JUNE 30,
|
2022
|
2021
|
(Unaudited)
|
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES
|
NET EARNINGS
|
$ 38,649
|
$ 48,161
|
ADJUSTMENTS TO RECONCILE NET EARNINGS TO NET CASH
|
PROVIDED BY (USED IN) OPERATING ACTIVITIES:
|
DEPRECIATION AND AMORTIZATION
|
13,893
|
13,100
|
OTHER
|
10,831
|
4,127
|
CHANGE IN ASSETS AND LIABILITIES:
|
ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE
|
(49,659)
|
(4,715)
|
INVENTORY
|
(87,744)
|
(46,682)
|
ACCOUNTS PAYABLE
|
1,591
|
16,097
|
PREPAID EXPENSES AND OTHER CURRENT ASSETS
|
(7,102)
|
3,220
|
SUNDRY PAYABLES AND ACCRUED EXPENSES
|
(5,020)
|
(6,491)
|
OTHER
|
(10,772)
|
(3,664)
|
NET CASH PROVIDED BY (USED IN) OPERATING ACTIVITIES
|
(95,333)
|
23,153
|
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES
|
ACQUISITIONS OF AND INVESTMENTS IN BUSINESSES
|
-
|
(109,267)
|
CAPITAL EXPENDITURES
|
(13,203)
|
(11,709)
|
OTHER INVESTING ACTIVITIES
|
-
|
2
|
NET CASH USED IN INVESTING ACTIVITIES
|
(13,203)
|
(120,974)
|
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES
|
NET CHANGE IN DEBT
|
139,319
|
127,250
|
PURCHASE OF TREASURY STOCK
|
(25,605)
|
(11,096)
|
DIVIDENDS PAID
|
(11,822)
|
(11,134)
|
PAYMENTS OF DEBT ISSUANCE COSTS
|
(2,128)
|
-
|
OTHER FINANCING ACTIVITIES
|
1,903
|
694
|
NET CASH PROVIDED BY FINANCING ACTIVITIES
|
101,667
|
105,714
|
EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATE CHANGES ON CASH
|
(700)
|
72
|
NET INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS
|
(7,569)
|
7,965
|
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS at beginning of period
|
21,755
|
19,488
|
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS at end of period
|
$ 14,186
|
$ 27,453
