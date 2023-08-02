Standard Motor Products, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2023 Results and Quarterly Dividend

NEW YORK, Aug. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE: SMP), a leading automotive parts manufacturer and distributor, reported today its consolidated financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023.

Net sales for the second quarter of 2023 were $353.1 million, compared to consolidated net sales of $359.4 million during the comparable quarter in 2022. Earnings from continuing operations for the second quarter of 2023 were $18.4 million or $0.83 per diluted share, compared to $20.8 million or $0.93 per diluted share in the second quarter of 2022. Excluding non-operational gains and losses identified on the attached reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP measures, earnings from continuing operations for the second quarter of 2023 were $18.6 million or $0.84 per diluted share, compared to $20.8 million or $0.93 per diluted share in the second quarter of 2022.

Consolidated net sales for the six months ended June 30, 2023, were $681.1 million, compared to consolidated net sales of $682.2 million during the comparable period in 2022.  Earnings from continuing operations for the six months ended June 30, 2023, were $31.1 million or $1.40 per diluted share, compared to $41.4 million or $1.85 per diluted share in the comparable period of 2022.  Excluding non-operational gains and losses identified on the attached reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP measures, earnings from continuing operations for the six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022 were $31.9 million or $1.44 per diluted share and $41.4 million or $1.85 per diluted share, respectively. 

Mr. Eric Sills, Standard Motor Products' Chief Executive Officer and President stated, "Overall, sales decreased 1.8% versus last year's strong second quarter, while year-to-date we were roughly flat to 2022. The cooler and wetter conditions in the quarter had a negative impact on our aftermarket business, particularly on our Temperature Control segment.  Additionally, we continue to experience the impact of a recent bankruptcy of a large aftermarket customer, negatively impacting our quarterly sales by 1.6%. While we believe in the long run that volume will return, as the business has either been acquired or will be absorbed by other accounts, in the near term it will continue to be a headwind."   

By segment, Vehicle Control sales were down 1.1% in the quarter, though remain 1.5% favorable on a year-to-date basis.  This segment was the most impacted by the customer bankruptcy, reflecting a 2.2% negative impact in the quarter, which again, we believe will eventually be recovered.  Meanwhile, we continue to see favorable customer sell-through, suggesting general market stability.   

Temperature Control sales declined 8.1% versus the strong 6.4% growth experienced during the same quarter last year, and down 5.2% in the first half.   As noted above, a cooler and wetter spring negatively impacted demand for this seasonal product category against an already difficult prior year comparison. That said, after a slow start, the heat has picked up across the country, with many areas hitting record temperatures, and that should bode well for the third quarter.

Our Engineered Solutions segment sales increased 6.2% in the quarter due to strong demand from our existing customers as well as new business wins. We continue to be bullish on long-term sales growth in this segment as we gain traction with our expanded customer base, though revenue growth is not necessarily linear. 

Looking at profitability, consolidated non-GAAP operating margins were 7.8% in the quarter, flat with the 7.8% in the second quarter last year.  We are pleased with our ability to largely overcome the impact of inflation through a combination of pricing actions and cost reduction initiatives. While Temperature Control operating margins, down 390 basis points from last year, came under pressure due to sales performance, the Vehicle Control and Engineered Solutions segments improved operating margin by 190 basis points and 100 basis points, respectively.   During the quarter, our operating income was impacted by a $4.8 million increase in customer factoring program expense over last year from elevated interest rates.  On the bottom line, Adjusted EBITDA and earnings per share were down primarily due to the lower sales performance in Temp Control, lower overhead absorption from inventory reduction efforts, and the impact of interest rates both on our customer factoring programs and our borrowings. 

From a cash flow perspective, we continue to make progress with respect to initiatives on reducing both our inventory and our debt.  At quarter-end, our inventory was $499.1 million, down from $528.7 million at year-end 2022 and $551.4 million at last year's second quarter.  Additionally, our total debt at quarter-end stood at $223.2 million as we paid down $50 million in the second quarter.    

We are excited to announce our plans to open a new distribution center in Shawnee, KS, which eventually will replace our existing smaller DC in nearby Edwardsville, KS.  This 575,000 sq.ft. facility, scheduled to have a phased opening beginning early 2025, will provide capacity expansion for all aftermarket product categories with improved logistics capabilities, though in the near term we will incur additional costs while we operate two facilities.

Regarding our full year expectations for 2023, we anticipate top line sales growth to be in the low single digits.  We are updating our Adjusted EBITDA expectations to approximately 9.5% of revenue for the full year 2023 from our prior estimate of approximately 10%.  This outlook considers higher expense related to customer factoring programs that will fall between $48-$50 million at current rates, the impact of startup costs and duplicate overhead expense associated with the new distribution center discussed above, an exchange rate headwind from the weakening of the U.S. Dollar on our international operations, and the impact from softer than expected sales in our second quarter.

The Board of Directors has approved payment of a quarterly dividend of 29 cents per share on the common stock outstanding, which will be paid on September 1, 2023 to stockholders of record on August 15, 2023. 

The Company has been involved in a legal proceeding with a third party since March 2019. This lawsuit arose from a breach of contract claim associated with a discontinued operation of SMP. SMP has vigorously defended itself but, on May 11, 2023, we were found liable for approximately $11 million in damages. Although it is expected that the Court will not finalize its judgment until the end of the third quarter of 2023, we incurred a charge to SMP's discontinued operation in the second quarter of 2023.

In closing, Mr. Sills commented "As we start to look into the second half of the year, we are optimistic that the return of hotter summer weather patterns should help normalize aftermarket demand trends where fundamental industry dynamics remain favorable.  Our Engineered Solutions business, which can be lumpy quarter to quarter, is on a very nice trajectory. And our initiatives of reducing inventory levels and improving working capital have us on track to return to healthy levels of operating cash flow consistent with years past.  We recognize that macro pressures are lingering, but we will continue to invest in our business and people to be well-positioned to take advantage of the strength of the industries in which we operate once these near-term headwinds subside.  We want to thank all our employees for our current success and helping us achieve our goals for the future."

Under the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Standard Motor Products cautions investors that any forward-looking statements made by the company, including those that may be made in this press release, are based on management's expectations at the time they are made, but they are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, events or performance to differ materially from those contemplated by such forward looking statements. Among the factors that could cause actual results, events or performance to differ materially from those risks and uncertainties discussed in this press release are those detailed from time-to-time in prior press releases and in the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the company's annual report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q.  By making these forward-looking statements, Standard Motor Products undertakes no obligation or intention to update these statements after the date of this release.

STANDARD MOTOR PRODUCTS, INC.

Consolidated Statements of Operations


























(In thousands, except per share amounts)







































THREE MONTHS ENDED

SIX MONTHS ENDED


JUNE 30,

JUNE 30,


2023

2022

2023

2022


(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

NET SALES

$       353,075

$       359,412

$       681,103

$       682,243













COST OF SALES

251,806

263,061

488,567

496,052













GROSS PROFIT

101,269

96,351

192,536

186,191













SELLING, GENERAL & ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSES

73,843

68,468

143,476

131,352

RESTRUCTURING AND INTEGRATION EXPENSES

294

3

1,206

44

OTHER INCOME, NET

46

13

70

13













OPERATING INCOME


27,178

27,893

47,924

54,808













OTHER NON-OPERATING INCOME, NET

802

1,927

1,027

3,376













INTEREST EXPENSE

3,283

1,821

7,145

2,626













EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS BEFORE TAXES

24,697

27,999

41,806

55,558













PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES

6,289

7,122

10,661

14,127













EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

18,408

20,877

31,145

41,431













LOSS FROM DISCONTINUED OPERATION, NET OF INCOME TAXES

(9,221)

(1,666)

(10,001)

(2,782)













NET EARNINGS

9,187

19,211

21,144

38,649













NET EARNINGS ATTRIBUTABLE TO NONCONTROLLING INTEREST

50

85

89

77













NET EARNINGS ATTRIBUTABLE TO SMP (a)

$           9,137

$         19,126

$         21,055

$         38,572


























NET EARNINGS ATTRIBUTABLE TO SMP













EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

$         18,358

$         20,792

$         31,056

$         41,354

LOSS FROM DISCONTINUED OPERATION, NET OF INCOME TAXES

(9,221)

(1,666)

(10,001)

(2,782)

TOTAL

$           9,137

$         19,126

$         21,055

$         38,572


























NET EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO SMP











   BASIC EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

$            0.85

$            0.96

$            1.43

$            1.89

   DISCONTINUED OPERATION

(0.43)

(0.08)

(0.46)

(0.13)

   NET EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE - BASIC

$            0.42

$            0.88

$            0.97

$            1.76


























   DILUTED EARNINGS  FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

$            0.83

$            0.93

$            1.40

$            1.85

   DISCONTINUED OPERATION

(0.42)

(0.07)

(0.45)

(0.13)

   NET EARNINGS  PER COMMON SHARE - DILUTED

$            0.41

$            0.86

$            0.95

$            1.72


























WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF COMMON SHARES

21,689,067

21,757,998

21,649,562

21,867,644

WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF COMMON AND DILUTIVE SHARES

22,183,489

22,255,642

22,139,708

22,372,702













   (a) "SMP" refers to Standard Motor Products, Inc. and subsidiaries.











STANDARD MOTOR PRODUCTS, INC.

Segment Revenues and Operating Profit


























(In thousands)













THREE MONTHS ENDED

SIX MONTHS ENDED


JUNE 30,



JUNE 30,




2023

2022

2023

2022


(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

Revenues











Engine Management (Ignition, Emissions and











Fuel Delivery)

$       113,589

$       111,581

$       229,672

$       220,730

Electrical and Safety

52,867

57,054

104,671

109,311

Wire sets and other

17,333

17,136

34,023

32,994

        Vehicle Control

183,789

185,771

368,366

363,035













AC System Components

74,449

81,608

120,201

128,982

Other Thermal Components

22,625

24,029

49,279

49,713

        Temperature Control

97,074

105,637

169,480

178,695













Commercial Vehicle

26,742

19,503

46,599

40,954

Construction / Agriculture

8,103

11,222

20,898

22,206

Light Vehicle

23,548

23,039

46,514

49,114

All Other

13,819

14,240

29,246

28,239

        Engineered Solutions

72,212

68,004

143,257

140,513













        Revenues

$       353,075

$       359,412

$       681,103

$       682,243













Gross Margin











Vehicle Control

$         60,109

32.7 %

$         53,728

28.9 %

$       118,581

32.2 %

$       109,152

30.1 %

Temperature Control

26,512

27.3 %

29,315

27.8 %

45,667

26.9 %

48,803

27.3 %

Engineered Solutions

14,648

20.3 %

13,308

19.6 %

28,288

19.7 %

28,236

20.1 %

All Other

-

-

-

-

        Gross Margin

$       101,269

28.7 %

$         96,351

26.8 %

$       192,536

28.3 %

$       186,191

27.3 %













Selling, General & Administrative











Vehicle Control

$         40,720

22.2 %

$         37,679

20.3 %

$         81,556

22.1 %

$         72,718

20.0 %

Temperature Control

20,584

21.2 %

18,792

17.8 %

37,112

21.9 %

34,118

19.1 %

Engineered Solutions

8,481

11.7 %

8,199

12.1 %

16,390

11.4 %

16,839

12.0 %

All Other

4,058

3,798

8,418

7,677

        Selling, General & Administrative

$         73,843

20.9 %

$         68,468

19.1 %

$       143,476

21.1 %

$       131,352

19.3 %













Operating Income











Vehicle Control

$         19,389

10.5 %

$         16,049

8.6 %

$         37,025

10.1 %

$         36,434

10.0 %

Temperature Control

5,928

6.1 %

10,523

10.0 %

8,555

5.0 %

14,685

8.2 %

Engineered Solutions

6,167

8.5 %

5,109

7.5 %

11,898

8.3 %

11,397

8.1 %

All Other

(4,058)

(3,798)

(8,418)

(7,677)

        Subtotal

$         27,426

7.8 %

$         27,883

7.8 %

$         49,060

7.2 %

$         54,839

8.0 %

Restructuring & Integration

(294)

-0.1 %

(3)

0.0 %

(1,206)

-0.2 %

(44)

0.0 %

Other Income, Net

46

0.0 %

13

0.0 %

70

0.0 %

13

0.0 %

        Operating Income

$         27,178

7.7 %

$         27,893

7.8 %

$         47,924

7.0 %

$         54,808

8.0 %

STANDARD MOTOR PRODUCTS, INC.

Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Measures




























































(In thousands, except per share amounts)















THREE MONTHS ENDED

SIX MONTHS ENDED







JUNE 30,

JUNE 30,







2023

2022

2023

2022







(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)





EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS ATTRIBUTABLE TO SMP




























GAAP EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

$          18,358

$           20,792

$          31,056

$           41,354




















RESTRUCTURING AND INTEGRATION EXPENSES

294

3

1,206

44





INCOME TAX EFFECT RELATED TO RECONCILING ITEMS

(77)

-

(314)

(11)





NON-GAAP EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

$          18,575

$           20,795

$          31,948

$           41,387



































DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS ATTRIBUTABLE TO SMP




























GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

$              0.83

$              0.93

$              1.40

$              1.85




















RESTRUCTURING AND INTEGRATION EXPENSES

0.01

-

0.05

-





INCOME TAX EFFECT RELATED TO RECONCILING ITEMS

-

-

(0.01)

-




















NON-GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

$              0.84

$              0.93

$              1.44

$              1.85



































OPERATING INCOME




























GAAP OPERATING INCOME

$          27,178

$           27,893

$          47,924

$           54,808




















RESTRUCTURING AND INTEGRATION EXPENSES

294

3

1,206

44





OTHER INCOME, NET

(46)

(13)

(70)

(13)

LAST TWELVE MONTHS ENDED

YEAR ENDED










JUNE 30,

DECEMBER 31,

NON-GAAP OPERATING INCOME

$          27,426

$           27,883

$          49,060

$           54,839

2023

2022

2022










(Unaudited)

EBITDA WITHOUT SPECIAL ITEMS




























GAAP EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS BEFORE TAXES

$          24,697

$           27,999

$          41,806

$           55,558

$           84,580

$         119,011

$            98,332















DEPRECIATION AND AMORTIZATION

7,047

6,941

14,129

13,893

28,534

28,036

28,298

INTEREST EXPENSE

3,283

1,821

7,145

2,626

15,136

3,950

10,617

     EBITDA

35,027

36,761

63,080

72,077

128,250

150,997

137,247















RESTRUCTURING AND INTEGRATION EXPENSES

294

3

1,206

44

3,053

436

1,891

CUSTOMER BANKRUPTCY CHARGE

-

-

-

-

7,002

-

7,002

ONE-TIME ACQUISITION COSTS

-

-

-

-

-

956

-

    SPECIAL ITEMS

294

3

1,206

44

10,055

1,392

8,893















EBITDA WITHOUT SPECIAL ITEMS

$          35,321

$           36,764

$          64,286

$           72,121

$         138,305

$         152,389

$          146,140






























MANAGEMENT BELIEVES THAT NON-GAAP EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS AND NON-GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS WHICH ARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO SMP, AND NON-GAAP OPERATING INCOME AND EBITDA WITHOUT SPECIAL ITEMS, EACH OF WHICH ARE NON-GAAP MEASUREMENTS AND ARE ADJUSTED FOR SPECIAL ITEMS, ARE MEANINGFUL TO INVESTORS BECAUSE THEY PROVIDE A VIEW OF THE COMPANY WITH RESPECT TO ONGOING OPERATING RESULTS.  SPECIAL ITEMS REPRESENT SIGNIFICANT CHARGES OR CREDITS THAT ARE IMPORTANT TO AN UNDERSTANDING OF THE COMPANY'S OVERALL OPERATING RESULTS IN THE PERIODS PRESENTED. SUCH NON-GAAP MEASUREMENTS ARE NOT RECOGNIZED IN ACCORDANCE WITH GENERALLY ACCEPTED ACCOUNTING PRINCIPLES AND SHOULD NOT BE VIEWED AS AN ALTERNATIVE TO GAAP MEASURES OF PERFORMANCE.

STANDARD MOTOR PRODUCTS, INC.

Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Measures by Segments









































































(In thousands)

THREE MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2023


Vehicle Control

Temperature Control

Engineered Solutions

All Other


Consolidated


(Unaudited)

OPERATING INCOME






















GAAP OPERATING INCOME

$          19,273

$             5,800

$            6,163

$           (4,058)

$           27,178












RESTRUCTURING AND INTEGRATION EXPENSES

154

128

12

-

294

OTHER INCOME, NET

(38)

-

(8)

-

(46)












NON-GAAP OPERATING INCOME

$          19,389

$             5,928

$            6,167

$           (4,058)

$           27,426












EBITDA WITHOUT SPECIAL ITEMS






















GAAP EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS BEFORE TAXES

$          17,235

$             5,259

$            6,247

$           (4,044)

$           24,697












DEPRECIATION AND AMORTIZATION

3,373

768

2,486

420

7,047

INTEREST EXPENSE

2,304

842

637

(500)

3,283

     EBITDA

22,912

6,869

9,370

(4,124)

35,027












RESTRUCTURING AND INTEGRATION EXPENSES

154

128

12

-

294

    SPECIAL ITEMS

154

128

12

-

294












EBITDA WITHOUT SPECIAL ITEMS

$          23,066

$             6,997

$            9,382

$           (4,124)

$           35,321

% of Net Sales

12.6 %

7.2 %

13.0 %


10.0 %












(In thousands)

THREE MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2022


Vehicle Control

Temperature Control

Engineered Solutions

All Other


Consolidated


(Unaudited)

OPERATING INCOME






















GAAP OPERATING INCOME

$          16,059

$           10,523

$            5,109

$           (3,798)

$           27,893












RESTRUCTURING AND INTEGRATION EXPENSES

3

-

-

-

3

OTHER INCOME, NET

(13)

-

-

-

(13)












NON-GAAP OPERATING INCOME

$          16,049

$           10,523

$            5,109

$           (3,798)

$           27,883












EBITDA WITHOUT SPECIAL ITEMS






















GAAP EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS BEFORE TAXES

$          14,928

$           12,064

$            4,950

$           (3,943)

$           27,999












DEPRECIATION AND AMORTIZATION

3,491

742

2,295

413

6,941

INTEREST EXPENSE

1,353

406

139

(77)

1,821

     EBITDA

19,772

13,212

7,384

(3,607)

36,761












RESTRUCTURING AND INTEGRATION EXPENSES

3

-

-

-

3

    SPECIAL ITEMS

3

-

-

-

3












EBITDA WITHOUT SPECIAL ITEMS

$          19,775

$           13,212

$            7,384

$           (3,607)

$           36,764

% of Net Sales

10.6 %

12.5 %

10.9 %


10.2 %












MANAGEMENT BELIEVES THAT NON-GAAP OPERATING INCOME AND EBITDA WITHOUT SPECIAL ITEMS, EACH OF WHICH ARE NON-GAAP MEASUREMENTS AND ARE ADJUSTED FOR SPECIAL ITEMS, ARE MEANINGFUL TO INVESTORS BECAUSE THEY PROVIDE A VIEW OF THE COMPANY WITH RESPECT TO ONGOING OPERATING RESULTS.  SPECIAL ITEMS REPRESENT SIGNIFICANT CHARGES OR CREDITS THAT ARE IMPORTANT TO AN UNDERSTANDING OF THE COMPANY'S OVERALL OPERATING RESULTS IN THE PERIODS PRESENTED. SUCH NON-GAAP MEASUREMENTS ARE NOT RECOGNIZED IN ACCORDANCE WITH GENERALLY ACCEPTED ACCOUNTING PRINCIPLES AND SHOULD NOT BE VIEWED AS AN ALTERNATIVE TO GAAP MEASURES OF PERFORMANCE.

STANDARD MOTOR PRODUCTS, INC.

Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Measures by Segments









































































(In thousands)

SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2023


Vehicle Control

Temperature Control

Engineered Solutions

All Other


Consolidated


(Unaudited)

OPERATING INCOME






















GAAP OPERATING INCOME

$          36,648

$             7,884

$          11,810

$           (8,418)

$           47,924












RESTRUCTURING AND INTEGRATION EXPENSES

439

671

96

-

1,206

OTHER INCOME, NET

(62)

-

(8)

-

(70)












NON-GAAP OPERATING INCOME

$          37,025

$             8,555

$          11,898

$           (8,418)

$           49,060












EBITDA WITHOUT SPECIAL ITEMS






















GAAP EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS BEFORE TAXES

$          32,292

$             6,364

$          11,533

$           (8,383)

$           41,806












DEPRECIATION AND AMORTIZATION

6,785

1,531

4,967

846

14,129

INTEREST EXPENSE

5,045

1,735

996

(631)

7,145

     EBITDA

44,122

9,630

17,496

(8,168)

63,080












RESTRUCTURING AND INTEGRATION EXPENSES

439

671

96

-

1,206

    SPECIAL ITEMS

439

671

96

-

1,206












EBITDA WITHOUT SPECIAL ITEMS

$          44,561

$           10,301

$          17,592

$           (8,168)

$           64,286

% of Net Sales

12.1 %

6.1 %

12.3 %


9.4 %












(In thousands)

SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2022


Vehicle Control

Temperature Control

Engineered Solutions

All Other


Consolidated


(Unaudited)

OPERATING INCOME






















GAAP OPERATING INCOME

$          36,403

$           14,685

$          11,397

$           (7,677)

$           54,808












RESTRUCTURING AND INTEGRATION EXPENSES

44

-

-

-

44

OTHER INCOME, NET

(13)

-

-

-

(13)












NON-GAAP OPERATING INCOME

$          36,434

$           14,685

$          11,397

$           (7,677)

$           54,839












EBITDA WITHOUT SPECIAL ITEMS






















GAAP EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS BEFORE TAXES

$          35,294

$           16,544

$          11,528

$           (7,808)

$           55,558












DEPRECIATION AND AMORTIZATION

6,908

1,422

4,753

810

13,893

INTEREST EXPENSE

1,928

566

285

(153)

2,626

     EBITDA

44,130

18,532

16,566

(7,151)

72,077












RESTRUCTURING AND INTEGRATION EXPENSES

44

-

-

-

44

    SPECIAL ITEMS

44

-

-

-

44












EBITDA WITHOUT SPECIAL ITEMS

$          44,174

$           18,532

$          16,566

$           (7,151)

$           72,121

% of Net Sales

12.2 %

10.4 %

11.8 %


10.6 %












MANAGEMENT BELIEVES THAT NON-GAAP OPERATING INCOME AND EBITDA WITHOUT SPECIAL ITEMS, EACH OF WHICH ARE NON-GAAP MEASUREMENTS AND ARE ADJUSTED FOR SPECIAL ITEMS, ARE MEANINGFUL TO INVESTORS BECAUSE THEY PROVIDE A VIEW OF THE COMPANY WITH RESPECT TO ONGOING OPERATING RESULTS.  SPECIAL ITEMS REPRESENT SIGNIFICANT CHARGES OR CREDITS THAT ARE IMPORTANT TO AN UNDERSTANDING OF THE COMPANY'S OVERALL OPERATING RESULTS IN THE PERIODS PRESENTED. SUCH NON-GAAP MEASUREMENTS ARE NOT RECOGNIZED IN ACCORDANCE WITH GENERALLY ACCEPTED ACCOUNTING PRINCIPLES AND SHOULD NOT BE VIEWED AS AN ALTERNATIVE TO GAAP MEASURES OF PERFORMANCE.

STANDARD MOTOR PRODUCTS, INC.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets





















(In thousands)





















JUNE

JUNE

DECEMBER


2023

2022

2022


(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)








ASSETS







CASH

$         23,019

$         14,186

$         21,150







ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE, GROSS

223,862

235,669

173,013

ALLOWANCE FOR EXPECTED CREDIT LOSSES

5,757

6,012

5,375

ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE, NET

218,105

229,657

167,638







INVENTORIES

499,134

551,415

528,715

UNRETURNED CUSTOMER INVENTORY

19,722

21,405

19,695

OTHER CURRENT ASSETS

27,903

26,198

25,241







TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS

787,883

842,861

762,439







PROPERTY, PLANT AND EQUIPMENT, NET

107,590

104,931

107,148

OPERATING LEASE RIGHT-OF-USE ASSETS

73,093

39,827

49,838

GOODWILL

132,391

131,125

132,087

OTHER INTANGIBLES, NET

96,291

101,649

100,504

DEFERRED INCOME TAXES

33,905

34,086

33,658

INVESTMENT IN UNCONSOLIDATED AFFILIATES

41,557

44,885

41,745

OTHER ASSETS

29,435

27,188

27,510







TOTAL ASSETS

$     1,302,145

$     1,326,552

$     1,254,929














LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY














CURRENT PORTION OF REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY

$         53,700

$         56,000

$         50,000

CURRENT PORTION OF TERM LOAN AND OTHER DEBT

5,028

7,954

5,031

ACCOUNTS PAYABLE

94,657

140,082

89,247

ACCRUED CUSTOMER RETURNS

43,664

55,725

37,169

ACCRUED CORE LIABILITY

20,187

23,117

22,952

ACCRUED REBATES

43,781

41,647

37,381

PAYROLL AND COMMISSIONS

28,346

35,985

31,361

SUNDRY PAYABLES AND ACCRUED EXPENSES

59,126

49,710

49,990







TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES

348,489

410,220

323,131







LONG-TERM DEBT

164,488

203,500

184,589

NONCURRENT OPERATING LEASE LIABILITY

64,271

30,039

40,709

ACCRUED ASBESTOS LIABILITIES

59,565

48,025

63,305

OTHER LIABILITIES

24,917

22,119

22,157







 TOTAL LIABILITIES


661,730

713,903

633,891







TOTAL SMP STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

629,673

601,586

610,020

NONCONTROLLING INTEREST

10,742

11,063

11,018

 TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY


640,415

612,649

621,038







 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY


$     1,302,145

$     1,326,552

$     1,254,929

STANDARD MOTOR PRODUCTS, INC.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows



















(In thousands)

















SIX MONTHS ENDED


JUNE 30,


2023

2022


(Unaudited)







CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES










NET EARNINGS

$       21,144

$       38,649

ADJUSTMENTS TO RECONCILE NET EARNINGS TO NET CASH




PROVIDED BY (USED IN) OPERATING ACTIVITIES:




DEPRECIATION AND AMORTIZATION

14,129

13,893

LOSS FROM DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS, NET OF TAXES

10,001

2,782

OTHER

5,835

8,049

CHANGE IN ASSETS AND LIABILITIES:




ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE

(48,271)

(49,659)

INVENTORY

30,924

(87,744)

ACCOUNTS PAYABLE

4,323

1,591

PREPAID EXPENSES AND OTHER CURRENT ASSETS

(468)

(7,102)

SUNDRY PAYABLES AND ACCRUED EXPENSES

2,776

(5,020)

OTHER

(1,023)

(10,772)

NET CASH PROVIDED BY (USED IN) OPERATING ACTIVITIES

39,370

(95,333)













CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES










CAPITAL EXPENDITURES

(9,507)

(13,203)

OTHER INVESTING ACTIVITIES

66

-

NET CASH USED IN INVESTING ACTIVITIES

(9,441)

(13,203)













CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES










NET CHANGE IN DEBT

(16,547)

139,319

PURCHASE OF TREASURY STOCK

-

(25,605)

DIVIDENDS PAID

(12,544)

(11,822)

PAYMENTS OF DEBT ISSUANCE COSTS

-

(2,128)

OTHER FINANCING ACTIVITIES

3

1,903

NET CASH PROVIDED BY (USED IN) FINANCING ACTIVITIES

(29,088)

101,667













EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATE CHANGES ON CASH

1,028

(700)

NET INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS

1,869

(7,569)

CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS at beginning of period

21,150

21,755

CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS at end of period

$       23,019

$       14,186

