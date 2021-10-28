Standard Motor Products, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2021 Results, New Stock Repurchase Program and a Quarterly Dividend

News provided by

Standard Motor Products, Inc.

Oct 28, 2021, 08:30 ET

NEW YORK, Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE: SMP), a leading automotive parts manufacturer and distributor, reported today its consolidated financial results for the three months and nine months ended September 30, 2021.

Consolidated net sales for the third quarter of 2021 were $370.3 million, compared to consolidated net sales of $343.6 million during the comparable quarter in 2020. Earnings from continuing operations for the third quarter of 2021 were $29.2 million or $1.29 per diluted share, compared to $36.2 million or $1.59 per diluted share in the third quarter of 2020. Excluding non-operational gains and losses identified on the attached reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP measures, earnings from continuing operations for the third quarter of 2021 were $29.7 million or $1.32 per diluted share, compared to $36.2 million or $1.59 per diluted share in the third quarter of 2020.

Consolidated net sales for the nine months ended September 30, 2021, were $988.9 million, compared to consolidated net sales of $845.9 million during the comparable period in 2020.  Earnings from continuing operations for the nine months ended September 30, 2021, were $79.3 million or $3.50 per diluted share, compared to $57.7 million or $2.53 per diluted share in the comparable period of 2020.  Excluding non-operational gains and losses identified on the attached reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP measures, earnings from continuing operations for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020 were $80.4 million or $3.54 per diluted share and $57.8 million or $2.53 per diluted share, respectively.

Mr. Eric Sills, Standard Motor Products' Chief Executive Officer and President, stated, "We are extremely pleased with our third quarter results. We once again posted record sales, generating an increase of nearly 8% over a very strong third quarter of 2020 when business was surging as we emerged from pandemic-related lockdowns. Impressively, this quarter's sales were up 20% from 2019.

"Year-to-date, our sales are up 17% over 2020, though the first half of last year was adversely impacted by the pandemic. However, the first nine months of 2021 are up 10.3% over 2019.

"By division, Engine Management sales were up 7.7% as compared to 2020, and up nearly 15% vs. 2019, with several contributing factors. We experienced a combination of strong demand, continued success from customer initiatives, new business wins, and the impact of recent acquisitions.

"Our Temperature Control sales were up 7.9% as compared to 2020, and up nearly 35% over 2019. This was one of the longest and hottest summers on record, and our business remained robust throughout the quarter.

"Third quarter earnings are down from the third quarter of 2020, but the 2020 results included many unique non-recurring benefits, related to the Covid-19 pandemic. However, third quarter 2021 earnings did compare favorably on a two-year stack, up almost 30% from a more normalized 2019. Most importantly, year-to-date earnings are at record levels, exceeding both 2020 and 2019 by 40%."

"As anticipated and stated in our second quarter earnings announcement, we experienced some compression in our gross margin percentage in the third quarter, primarily in the Engine Management division. This was the result of two main factors. First, like many companies, we experienced a surge in various costs, including raw materials, labor and transportation. We will begin passing these costs on in the fourth quarter.

"The second component of our reduced gross margin percentage is related to our growth in non-aftermarket, specialized original equipment business, which we will discuss below. This business, which we believe has great potential for us, has a different margin profile than our aftermarket business – it has lower gross margins, but also lower SG&A expense, and thus generates comparable operating margins.

"Turning to acquisitions, on September 1st we announced that we had acquired Stabil Operative Group GmbH ("Stabil"), a European manufacturer of original equipment sensors, electronics, and clamping devices for passenger car and commercial vehicle applications. This marked our third acquisition this year, all geared towards expansion into specialized OE channels, including medium and heavy duty vehicles, construction and agricultural equipment, power sports, and other sub-segments. When combined with our legacy business in this arena, our non-aftermarket sales are approaching a run rate of $300 million annually. In addition to expanding beyond our core aftermarket business, it is also providing geographic expansion as we now have meaningful footprints to grow sales in Europe and Asia.

"We are extremely pleased with our efforts in growing our business in this channel. As we combine these different entities, we are able to take advantage of shared customer lists, product portfolios, manufacturing and engineering capabilities, and geographic reach. It is also important to note that much of this business is not beholden to internal combustion engines. Many of the products are either powertrain-neutral, or are geared toward electric and alternative energy vehicles. While we are still in the early days of integrating these businesses, the potential synergies and sales growth opportunities are very exciting.

"As we have continued to grow our business and post record results, we have also looked to return value to our shareholders. To this end, we repurchased shares of our common stock in the amount of $15.4 million during the quarter, bringing total repurchases to $26.5 million for the year so far. Further, our Board of Directors recently authorized an additional $30 million common stock repurchase plan.  Finally, our Board also approved payment of a quarterly dividend of 25 cents per share on the common stock outstanding. The dividend will be paid on December 1, 2021 to stockholders of record on November 15, 2021.

"In closing, we are very pleased with our year thus far. We have posted record sales and earnings, have consummated three complementary acquisitions, and have garnered substantial new business wins with existing accounts.  Our core market is doing very well and our relationships with our customers are strong. We have made major strides in expanding into new complementary markets with significant upside potential. As such, we are very excited about the future."

Conference Call

Standard Motor Products, Inc. will hold a conference call at 11:00 AM, Eastern Time, on Thursday, October 28, 2021.  The dial-in number is 888-632-3389 (domestic) or 785-424-1674 (international). The playback number is 800-934-8524 (domestic) or 402-220-6999 (international). The participant passcode is 30385.

Under the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Standard Motor Products cautions investors that any forward-looking statements made by the company, including those that may be made in this press release, are based on management's expectations at the time they are made, but they are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, events or performance to differ materially from those contemplated by such forward looking statements. Among the factors that could cause actual results, events or performance to differ materially from those risks and uncertainties discussed in this press release are those detailed from time-to-time in prior press releases and in the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the company's annual report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q.  By making these forward-looking statements, Standard Motor Products undertakes no obligation or intention to update these statements after the date of this release.

STANDARD MOTOR PRODUCTS, INC.

Consolidated Statements of Operations






























(In thousands, except per share amounts)








































THREE MONTHS ENDED


NINE MONTHS ENDED



SEPTEMBER 30,


SEPTEMBER 30,



2021

2020


2021

2020



(Unaudited)


(Unaudited)

NET SALES

$       370,310

$       343,609


$       988,939

$       845,850
















COST OF SALES

265,105

235,861


700,678

603,349
















GROSS PROFIT

105,205

107,748


288,261

242,501
















SELLING, GENERAL & ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSES

66,509

59,497


183,316

163,698

RESTRUCTURING AND INTEGRATION EXPENSES

166

250


166

464

OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE), NET

8

(37)


8

(31)
















OPERATING INCOME 

38,538

47,964


104,787

78,308
















OTHER NON-OPERATING INCOME, NET

780

514


2,247

592
















INTEREST EXPENSE

652

462


1,356

2,107
















EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS BEFORE TAXES

38,666

48,016


105,678

76,793
















PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES

9,481

11,804


26,315

19,118
















EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

29,185

36,212


79,363

57,675
















LOSS FROM DISCONTINUED OPERATION, NET OF INCOME TAXES

(5,122)

(7,587)


(7,139)

(9,456)
















NET EARNINGS

24,063

28,625


72,224

48,219
















NET EARNINGS ATTRIBUTABLE TO NONCONTROLLING INTEREST

13

-


32

-
















NET EARNINGS ATTRIBUTABLE TO SMP (a)

$         24,050

$         28,625


$         72,192

$         48,219































NET EARNINGS ATTRIBUTABLE TO SMP













EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

$         29,172

$         36,212


$         79,331

$         57,675

LOSS FROM DISCONTINUED OPERATION, NET OF INCOME TAXES

(5,122)

(7,587)


(7,139)

(9,456)

TOTAL

$         24,050

$         28,625


$         72,192

$         48,219














































NET EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO SMP




























   BASIC EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

$             1.32

$             1.62


$             3.57

$             2.58

   DISCONTINUED OPERATION

(0.23)

(0.34)


(0.32)

(0.42)

   NET EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE - BASIC

$             1.09

$             1.28


$             3.25

$             2.16































   DILUTED EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

$             1.29

$             1.59


$             3.50

$             2.53

   DISCONTINUED OPERATION

(0.22)

(0.33)


(0.32)

(0.41)

   NET EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE - DILUTED

$             1.07

$             1.26


$             3.18

$             2.12































WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF COMMON SHARES

22,090,195

22,349,093


22,201,398

22,372,466

WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF COMMON AND DILUTIVE SHARES

22,543,781

22,758,458


22,678,114

22,795,426
















   (a) "SMP" refers to Standard Motor Products, Inc. and subsidiaries.









STANDARD MOTOR PRODUCTS, INC.

Segment Revenues and Operating Income


























(In thousands)







































THREE MONTHS ENDED

NINE MONTHS ENDED


SEPTEMBER 30,

SEPTEMBER 30,


2021

2020

2021

2020


(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

Revenues











Ignition, Emission Control, Fuel & Safety











   Related System Products

$       208,443

$       190,891

$       574,595

$       498,204

Wire and Cable

38,708

38,663

117,790

105,621

        Engine Management

247,151

229,554

692,385

603,825













Compressors

$         75,080

$         70,785

$       178,031

$       141,011

Other Climate Control Parts

43,995

39,608

109,988

93,216

        Temperature Control

119,075

110,393

288,019

234,227













All Other

4,084

3,662

8,535

7,798

        Revenues

$         370,310

$         343,609

$         988,939

$         845,850













Gross Margin











Engine Management

$         66,907

27.1%

$         72,361

31.5%

$       199,509

28.8%

$       175,296

29.0%

Temperature Control

33,815

28.4%

32,212

29.2%

78,468

27.2%

60,828

26.0%

All Other

4,676

3,175

10,562

6,377

        Subtotal

$         105,398

28.5%

$         107,748

31.4%

$         288,539

29.2%

$         242,501

28.7%

One-Time Acquisition Costs

(193)

-0.1%

-

0.0%

(278)

0.0%

-

0.0%

        Gross Margin

$         105,205

28.4%

$         107,748

31.4%

$         288,261

29.1%

$         242,501

28.7%


























Selling, General & Administrative











Engine Management

$         38,702

15.7%

$         35,665

15.5%

$       109,721

15.8%

$       100,237

16.6%

Temperature Control

17,120

14.4%

15,571

14.1%

44,952

15.6%

40,568

17.3%

All Other

10,029

8,261

27,315

22,893

        Subtotal

$           65,851

17.8%

$           59,497

17.3%

$         181,988

18.4%

$         163,698

19.4%

One-Time Acquisition Costs

658

0.2%

-

0.0%

1,328

0.1%

-

0.0%

        Selling, General & Administrative

$           66,509

18.0%

$           59,497

17.3%

$         183,316

18.5%

$         163,698

19.4%


























Operating Income











Engine Management

$         28,012

11.3%

$         36,696

16.0%

$         89,510

12.9%

$         75,059

12.4%

Temperature Control

16,695

14.0%

16,641

15.1%

33,516

11.6%

20,260

8.6%

All Other

(5,160)

(5,086)

(16,475)

(16,516)

        Subtotal

39,547

10.7%

48,251

14.0%

106,551

10.8%

78,803

9.3%

One-time Acquisition Costs

(851)

-0.2%

-

0.0%

(1,606)

-0.2%

-

0.0%

Restructuring & Integration

(166)

0.0%

(250)

-0.1%

(166)

0.0%

(464)

-0.1%

Other Income (Expense), Net

8

0.0%

(37)

0.0%

8

0.0%

(31)

0.0%

        Operating Income

$           38,538

10.4%

$           47,964

14.0%

$         104,787

10.6%

$           78,308

9.3%

STANDARD MOTOR PRODUCTS, INC.

Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Measures








































(In thousands, except per share amounts)










THREE MONTHS ENDED

NINE MONTHS ENDED


SEPTEMBER 30,

SEPTEMBER 30,


2021

2020

2021

2020

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS ATTRIBUTABLE TO SMP


















GAAP EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

$             29,172

$             36,212

$             79,331

$             57,675










RESTRUCTURING AND INTEGRATION EXPENSES

166

250

166

464

ONE-TIME ACQUISITION COSTS

851

-

1,606

-

CERTAIN TAX CREDITS AND PRODUCTION DEDUCTIONS FINALIZED IN PERIOD

(259)

(235)

(259)

(235)

INCOME TAX EFFECT RELATED TO RECONCILING ITEMS

(265)

(65)

(461)

(121)

NON-GAAP EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

$             29,665

$             36,162

$             80,383

$             57,783




















DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS ATTRIBUTABLE TO SMP


















GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

$                1.29

$                1.59

$                3.50

$                2.53










RESTRUCTURING AND INTEGRATION EXPENSES

0.01

0.01

-

0.02

ONE-TIME ACQUISITION COSTS

0.04

-

0.07

-

CERTAIN TAX CREDITS AND PRODUCTION DEDUCTIONS FINALIZED IN PERIOD

(0.01)

(0.01)

(0.01)

(0.01)

INCOME TAX EFFECT RELATED TO RECONCILING ITEMS

(0.01)

-

(0.02)

(0.01)










NON-GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

$                1.32

$                1.59

$                3.54

$                2.53




















OPERATING INCOME


















GAAP OPERATING INCOME

$             38,538

$             47,964

$           104,787

$             78,308










ONE-TIME ACQUISITION COSTS

851

-

1,606

-

RESTRUCTURING AND INTEGRATION EXPENSES

166

250

166

464

OTHER (INCOME) EXPENSE, NET

(8)

37

(8)

31










NON-GAAP OPERATING INCOME

$             39,547

$             48,251

$           106,551

$             78,803

MANAGEMENT BELIEVES THAT EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS AND DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS WHICH ARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO SMP, AND OPERATING INCOME, AS ADJUSTED FOR SPECIAL ITEMS, ARE NON-GAAP MEASUREMENTS AND ARE MEANINGFUL TO INVESTORS BECAUSE THEY PROVIDE A VIEW OF THE COMPANY WITH RESPECT TO ONGOING OPERATING RESULTS.  SPECIAL ITEMS REPRESENT SIGNIFICANT CHARGES OR CREDITS THAT ARE IMPORTANT TO AN UNDERSTANDING OF THE COMPANY'S OVERALL OPERATING RESULTS IN THE PERIODS PRESENTED. SUCH NON-GAAP MEASUREMENTS ARE NOT RECOGNIZED IN ACCORDANCE WITH GENERALLY ACCEPTED ACCOUNTING PRINCIPLES AND SHOULD NOT BE VIEWED AS AN ALTERNATIVE TO GAAP MEASURES OF PERFORMANCE.

STANDARD MOTOR PRODUCTS, INC.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets





















(In thousands)





















SEPTEMBER 30,


DECEMBER 31,


2021


2020


(Unaudited)










ASSETS







CASH

$              33,144


$            19,488







ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE, GROSS

231,066


203,861

ALLOWANCE FOR DOUBTFUL ACCOUNTS

6,645


5,822

ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE, NET

224,421


198,039







INVENTORIES

414,657


345,502

UNRETURNED CUSTOMER INVENTORY

23,367


19,632

OTHER CURRENT ASSETS

15,268


15,875







TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS

710,857


598,536







PROPERTY, PLANT AND EQUIPMENT, NET

100,787


89,105

OPERATING LEASE RIGHT-OF-USE ASSETS

42,458


29,958

GOODWILL

131,549


77,837

OTHER INTANGIBLES, NET

108,312


54,004

DEFERRED INCOME TAXES

34,790


44,770

INVESTMENT IN UNCONSOLIDATED AFFILIATES

42,123


40,507

OTHER ASSETS

24,857


21,823







TOTAL ASSETS

$         1,195,733


$          956,540














LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY














NOTES PAYABLE

$            128,938


$            10,000

CURRENT PORTION OF OTHER DEBT

2,941


135

ACCOUNTS PAYABLE

128,808


100,018

ACCRUED CUSTOMER RETURNS

59,972


40,982

ACCRUED CORE LIABILITY

23,650


22,014

ACCRUED REBATES

43,110


46,437

PAYROLL AND COMMISSIONS

40,725


35,938

SUNDRY PAYABLES AND ACCRUED EXPENSES

50,227


47,078







TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES

478,371


302,602







OTHER LONG-TERM DEBT

68


97

NONCURRENT OPERATING LEASE LIABILITIES

33,246


22,450

ACCRUED ASBESTOS LIABILITIES

57,532


55,226

OTHER LIABILITIES

27,964


25,929







 TOTAL LIABILITIES 

597,181


406,304







TOTAL SMP STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

587,018


550,236

NONCONTROLLING INTEREST

11,534


-

TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

598,552


550,236







 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY 

$         1,195,733


$          956,540

STANDARD MOTOR PRODUCTS, INC.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows















(In thousands)














NINE MONTHS ENDED

SEPTEMBER 30,

2021

2020

(Unaudited)





CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES








NET EARNINGS 

$        72,224

$        48,219

ADJUSTMENTS TO RECONCILE NET EARNINGS TO NET CASH



PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES:



DEPRECIATION AND AMORTIZATION

20,160

19,313

OTHER

13,904

19,098

CHANGE IN ASSETS AND LIABILITIES:



ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE

(15,343)

(83,878)

INVENTORIES

(52,742)

53,330

ACCOUNTS PAYABLE

24,228

(13,117)

PREPAID EXPENSES AND OTHER CURRENT ASSETS

2,324

5,634

SUNDRY PAYABLES AND ACCRUED EXPENSES 

18,905

31,725

OTHER

(4,522)

(1,719)

NET CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES

79,138

78,605










CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES








ACQUISITIONS OF AND INVESTMENTS IN BUSINESSES

(124,663)

-

CAPITAL EXPENDITURES

(19,406)

(13,170)

OTHER INVESTING ACTIVITIES

29

14

NET CASH USED IN INVESTING ACTIVITIES 

(144,040)

(13,156)










CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES








NET CHANGE IN DEBT

121,854

(44,852)

PURCHASE OF TREASURY STOCK

(26,518)

(8,726)

DIVIDENDS PAID

(16,678)

(5,615)

OTHER FINANCING ACTIVITIES

455

86

NET CASH PROVIDED BY (USED IN) FINANCING ACTIVITIES

79,113

(59,107)










EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATE CHANGES ON CASH

(555)

67

NET INCREASE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS

13,656

6,409

CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS at beginning of Period

19,488

10,372

CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS at end of Period

$        33,144

$        16,781

SOURCE Standard Motor Products, Inc.

Related Links

www.smpcorp.com

Also from this source

Standard Motor Products, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2021...

Standard Motor Products Awards $50,000 Across Three Scholarship...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics