Standard Motor Products, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2022 Results and Quarterly Dividend

NEW YORK, Oct. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE: SMP), a leading automotive parts manufacturer and distributor, reported today its consolidated financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022.

Net sales for the third quarter of 2022 were $381.4 million, compared to consolidated net sales of $370.3 million during the comparable quarter in 2021. Earnings from continuing operations for the third quarter of 2022 were $23.1 million or $1.06 per diluted share, compared to $29.2 million or $1.29 per diluted share in the third quarter of 2021. Excluding non-operational gains and losses identified on the attached reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP measures, earnings from continuing operations for the third quarter of 2022 were $22.9 million or $1.05 per diluted share, compared to $29.7 million or $1.32 per diluted share in the third quarter of 2021.

Consolidated net sales for the nine months ended September 30, 2022, were $1.06 billion, compared to consolidated net sales of $988.9 million during the comparable period in 2021.  Earnings from continuing operations for the nine months ended September 30, 2022, were $64.5 million or $2.91 per diluted share, compared to $79.3 million or $3.50 per diluted share in the comparable period of 2021.  Excluding non-operational gains and losses identified on the attached reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP measures, earnings from continuing operations for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021 were $64.3 million or $2.90 per diluted share and $80.4 million or $3.54 per diluted share, respectively.

Mr. Eric Sills, Standard Motor Products' Chief Executive Officer and President stated, "Overall, we are pleased with our sales results which continue to reflect the steady demand for our products as seen in our 3% sales increase over last year, with gains in both segments." 

Engine Management sales increased approximately 2% in the quarter despite tough comparisons. Excluding the Wire and Cable business, which is in secular ongoing decline, our Engine Management sales were ahead approximately 3%, in line with our long-term projections of low single digit growth. Engine Management experienced consistently higher customer POS levels throughout the quarter against record levels from 2021.   

Temperature Control benefited from a strong summer season with extreme temperatures across many regions even against record heat and the difficult comparison in 2021.  Sales grew 3.3% in the quarter vs. last year, and up nearly 11% year-to-date due to a combination of favorable weather, successful pricing initiatives and overall strength in customer demand. 

We were also pleased with the performance of our specialized non-aftermarket business, which focuses on custom-engineered products for niche end markets such as medium and heavy-duty vehicles, construction and agricultural equipment, power sports, and others. Our business strategy remains on track with a sales run rate of over $300 million.  Cross-selling opportunities continue to surface and customers are beginning to look beyond their current product categories and inquiring as to other potential solutions and capabilities we can provide. 

In October, we acquired Kade Trading GmbH, a supplier of temperature control products across Europe. While small at $6 million in annual sales, it provides synergies to our other recent acquisitions, and provides SMP with an entry point into the European market for our temperature control products with a strong focus on the continuing electrification of thermal systems. 

Consolidated operating profit was 8.8% and was helped by the strength of the Temperature Control segment.  However, operating profit was below last year's record levels as ongoing inflationary pressures and rising interest rates continue to create a headwind. We will be implementing additional price increases and continue to seek out cost savings opportunities to offset these higher expenses. 

Our outlook for the full year has incorporated inflationary pressures and interest rate increases as noted above, and remains unchanged from our prior quarter.  We expect our full year gross margin to be approximately 27% and expect our operating profit to be in the range of 7-8% of net sales. 

Finally, we are pleased to announce that our Board of Directors has approved payment of a quarterly dividend of 27 cents per share on the common stock outstanding, which will be paid on December 1, 2022 to stockholders of record on November 15, 2022.  

In closing, Mr. Sills commented, "The past three years have presented some unprecedented challenges to our industry and the marketplace in general. While there remain many unknowns related to inflation, interest rates and the increasing risk of potential recession, we are confident in our ability to navigate these challenges. We appreciate and thank all our employees for their hard work and support during this difficult period."   

Conference Call

Standard Motor Products, Inc. will hold a conference call at 11:00 AM, Eastern Time, on Friday, October 28th, 2022.  This call will be webcast and can be accessed on the Investor Relations page of our website at www.smpcorp.com and clicking on the SMP Q3'22 Earnings Call Earnings Webcast link.  Investors may also listen to the call by dialing 800-791-4813 (domestic) or 785-424-1102 (international).  Our playback will be made available for dial-in immediately following the call.  For those choosing to listen to the replay by webcast, the link should be active on our website within 24 hours after the call.  The playback number is 800-839-9562 (domestic) or 402-220-6090 (international). The participant passcode is 34579.

Under the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Standard Motor Products cautions investors that any forward-looking statements made by the company, including those that may be made in this press release, are based on management's expectations at the time they are made, but they are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, events or performance to differ materially from those contemplated by such forward looking statements. Among the factors that could cause actual results, events or performance to differ materially from those risks and uncertainties discussed in this press release are those detailed from time-to-time in prior press releases and in the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the company's annual report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q.  By making these forward-looking statements, Standard Motor Products undertakes no obligation or intention to update these statements after the date of this release.

STANDARD MOTOR PRODUCTS, INC.

Consolidated Statements of Operations















(In thousands, except per share amounts)






























THREE MONTHS ENDED


NINE MONTHS ENDED



SEPTEMBER 30,


SEPTEMBER 30,



2022

2021


2022

2021



(Unaudited)


(Unaudited)

NET SALES

$       381,373

$       370,310


$    1,063,616

$       988,939
















COST OF SALES

274,589

265,105


770,641

700,678
















GROSS PROFIT

106,784

105,205


292,975

288,261
















SELLING, GENERAL & ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSES

73,199

66,509


204,551

183,316

RESTRUCTURING AND INTEGRATION EXPENSES

-

166


44

166

OTHER INCOME, NET

30

8


43

8
















OPERATING INCOME 

33,615

38,538


88,423

104,787
















OTHER NON-OPERATING INCOME, NET

1,513

780


4,889

2,247
















INTEREST EXPENSE

3,656

652


6,282

1,356
















EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS BEFORE TAXES

31,472

38,666


87,030

105,678
















PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES

8,280

9,481


22,407

26,315
















EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

23,192

29,185


64,623

79,363
















LOSS FROM DISCONTINUED OPERATION, NET OF INCOME TAXES

(14,294)

(5,122)


(17,076)

(7,139)
















NET EARNINGS

8,898

24,063


47,547

72,224
















NET EARNINGS ATTRIBUTABLE TO NONCONTROLLING INTEREST

52

13


129

32
















NET EARNINGS ATTRIBUTABLE TO SMP (a)

$           8,846

$         24,050


$         47,418

$         72,192































NET EARNINGS ATTRIBUTABLE TO SMP 













EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

$         23,140

$         29,172


$         64,494

$         79,331

LOSS FROM DISCONTINUED OPERATION, NET OF INCOME TAXES

(14,294)

(5,122)


(17,076)

(7,139)

TOTAL

$           8,846

$         24,050


$         47,418

$         72,192































NET EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO SMP













   BASIC EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

$            1.08

$            1.32


$            2.97

$            3.57

   DISCONTINUED OPERATION

(0.67)

(0.23)


(0.79)

(0.32)

   NET EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE - BASIC

$            0.41

$            1.09


$            2.18

$            3.25































   DILUTED EARNINGS  FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

$            1.06

$            1.29


$            2.91

$            3.50

   DISCONTINUED OPERATION

(0.66)

(0.22)


(0.77)

(0.32)

   NET EARNINGS  PER COMMON SHARE - DILUTED

$            0.40

$            1.07


$            2.14

$            3.18































WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF COMMON SHARES

21,427,393

22,090,195


21,719,281

22,201,398

WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF COMMON AND DILUTIVE SHARES

21,847,602

22,543,781


22,153,348

22,678,114
















   (a) "SMP" refers to Standard Motor Products, Inc. and subsidiaries.













STANDARD MOTOR PRODUCTS, INC.

Segment Revenues and Operating Profit














(In thousands)




























THREE MONTHS ENDED

NINE MONTHS ENDED



SEPTEMBER 30, 

SEPTEMBER 30, 



2022

2021

2022

2021



(unaudited)

(unaudited)

Revenues












Ignition, Emission Control, Fuel & Safety












   Related System Products

$      215,021

$      208,443

$      618,198

$      574,595

Wire and Cable

36,720

38,708

114,673

117,790

        Engine Management

251,741

247,151

732,871

692,385















Compressors

78,211

75,080

193,551

178,031

Other Climate Control Parts

44,780

43,995

125,193

109,988

        Temperature Control

122,991

119,075

318,744

288,019















All Other

6,641

4,084

12,001

8,535

        Revenues

$      381,373

$      370,310

$    1,063,616

$      988,939















Gross Margin












Engine Management

$        66,026

26.2 %

$        66,907

27.1 %

$      193,855

26.5 %

$      199,509

28.8 %

Temperature Control

35,415

28.8 %

33,815

28.4 %

85,965

27.0 %

78,468

27.2 %

All Other

5,343

4,676

13,155

10,562

        Gross Margin

$      106,784

28.0 %

$      105,398

28.5 %

$      292,975

27.5 %

$      288,539

29.2 %

One-Time Acquisition Costs

-

0.0 %

(193)

-0.1 %

-

0.0 %

(278)

0.0 %

        Gross Margin

$      106,784

28.0 %

$      105,205

28.4 %

$      292,975

27.5 %

$      288,261

29.1 %














Selling, General & Administrative












Engine Management

$        42,763

17.0 %

$        38,702

15.7 %

$      122,745

16.7 %

$      109,721

15.8 %

Temperature Control

21,163

17.2 %

17,120

14.4 %

54,230

17.0 %

44,952

15.6 %

All Other

9,273

10,029

27,576

27,315

        Selling, General & Administrative

$        73,199

19.2 %

$        65,851

17.8 %

$      204,551

19.2 %

$      181,988

18.4 %

One-Time Acquisition Costs

-

0.0 %

658

0.2 %

-

0.0 %

1,328

0.1 %

        Selling, General & Administrative

$        73,199

19.2 %

$        66,509

18.0 %

$      204,551

19.2 %

$      183,316

18.5 %




























Operating Income












Engine Management

$        23,263

9.2 %

$        28,205

11.4 %

$        71,110

9.7 %

$        89,788

13.0 %

Temperature Control

14,252

11.6 %

16,695

14.0 %

31,735

10.0 %

33,516

11.6 %

All Other

(3,930)

(5,353)

(14,421)

(16,753)

        Subtotal

$        33,585

8.8 %

$        39,547

10.7 %

$        88,424

8.3 %

$      106,551

10.8 %

One-Time Acquisition Costs

-

0.0 %

(851)

-0.2 %

-

0.0 %

(1,606)

-0.2 %

Restructuring & Integration

-

0.0 %

(166)

0.0 %

(44)

0.0 %

(166)

0.0 %

Other Income, Net

30

0.0 %

8

0.0 %

43

0.0 %

8

0.0 %

        Operating Income

$        33,615

8.8 %

$        38,538

10.4 %

$        88,423

8.3 %

$      104,787

10.6 %

STANDARD MOTOR PRODUCTS, INC.

Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Measures















(In thousands, except per share amounts)















THREE MONTHS ENDED

NINE MONTHS ENDED







SEPTEMBER 30,

SEPTEMBER 30,







2022

2021

2022

2021







(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)





EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS ATTRIBUTABLE TO SMP




























GAAP EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

$          23,140

$          29,172

$          64,494

$          79,331




















RESTRUCTURING AND INTEGRATION EXPENSES

-

166

44

166





ONE-TIME ACQUISITION COSTS

-

851

-

1,606





CERTAIN TAX CREDITS AND PRODUCTION DEDUCTIONS FINALIZED IN PERIOD

(249)

(259)

(249)

(259)





INCOME TAX EFFECT RELATED TO RECONCILING ITEMS

-

(265)

(11)

(461)





NON-GAAP EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

$          22,891

$          29,665

$          64,278

$          80,383



































DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS ATTRIBUTABLE TO SMP




























GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

$              1.06

$              1.29

$              2.91

$              3.50




















RESTRUCTURING AND INTEGRATION EXPENSES

-

0.01

-

-





ONE-TIME ACQUISITION COSTS

-

0.04

-

0.07





CERTAIN TAX CREDITS AND PRODUCTION DEDUCTIONS FINALIZED IN PERIOD

(0.01)

(0.01)

(0.01)

(0.01)





INCOME TAX EFFECT RELATED TO RECONCILING ITEMS

-

(0.01)

-

(0.02)




















NON-GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

$              1.05

$              1.32

$              2.90

$              3.54



































OPERATING INCOME




























GAAP OPERATING INCOME

$          33,615

$          38,538

$          88,423

$         104,787




















RESTRUCTURING AND INTEGRATION EXPENSES

-

166

44

166





ONE-TIME ACQUISITION COSTS

-

851

-

1,606





OTHER (INCOME) EXPENSE, NET

(30)

(8)

(43)

(8)

LAST TWELVE MONTHS ENDED

YEAR ENDED










SEPTEMBER 30,

DECEMBER 31,

NON-GAAP OPERATING INCOME

$          33,585

$          39,547

$          88,424

$         106,551

2022

2021

2021










(Unaudited)

EBITDA WITHOUT SPECIAL ITEMS




























GAAP EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS BEFORE TAXES

$          31,472

$          38,666

$          87,030

$         105,678

$         111,817

$         136,264

$         130,465















DEPRECIATION AND AMORTIZATION

7,002

7,060

20,895

20,160

27,978

27,170

27,243

INTEREST EXPENSE

3,656

652

6,282

1,356

6,954

1,577

2,028

     EBITDA

42,130

46,378

114,207

127,194

146,749

165,011

159,736















RESTRUCTURING AND INTEGRATION EXPENSES

-

166

44

166

270

166

392

ONE-TIME ACQUISITION COSTS

-

851

-

1,606

105

1,606

1,711

INTANGIBLE ASSET IMPAIRMENT

-

-

-

-

-

2,600

-

    SPECIAL ITEMS

-

1,017

44

1,772

375

4,372

2,103















EBITDA WITHOUT SPECIAL ITEMS

$          42,130

$          47,395

$         114,251

$         128,966

$         147,124

$         169,383

$         161,839






























MANAGEMENT BELIEVES THAT NON-GAAP EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS AND NON-GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS WHICH ARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO SMP, AND NON-GAAP OPERATING INCOME AND EBITDA WITHOUT SPECIAL ITEMS, EACH OF WHICH ARE NON-GAAP MEASUREMENTS AND ARE ADJUSTED FOR SPECIAL ITEMS, ARE MEANINGFUL TO INVESTORS BECAUSE THEY PROVIDE A VIEW OF THE COMPANY WITH RESPECT TO ONGOING OPERATING RESULTS.  SPECIAL ITEMS REPRESENT SIGNIFICANT CHARGES OR CREDITS THAT ARE IMPORTANT TO AN UNDERSTANDING OF THE COMPANY'S OVERALL OPERATING RESULTS IN THE PERIODS PRESENTED. SUCH NON-GAAP MEASUREMENTS ARE NOT RECOGNIZED IN ACCORDANCE WITH GENERALLY ACCEPTED ACCOUNTING PRINCIPLES AND SHOULD NOT BE VIEWED AS AN ALTERNATIVE TO GAAP MEASURES OF PERFORMANCE.

STANDARD MOTOR PRODUCTS, INC.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets






(In thousands)












September 30,

December  31,


2022

2021


(Unaudited)








ASSETS






CASH

$         17,525

$         21,755






ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE, GROSS

236,342

186,774

ALLOWANCE FOR EXPECTED CREDIT LOSSES

5,900

6,170

ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE, NET

230,442

180,604






INVENTORIES

534,310

468,755

UNRETURNED CUSTOMER INVENTORY

21,485

22,268

OTHER CURRENT ASSETS

25,911

17,823






TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS

829,673

711,205






PROPERTY, PLANT AND EQUIPMENT, NET

104,199

102,786

OPERATING LEASE RIGHT-OF-USE ASSETS

47,168

40,469

GOODWILL

130,727

131,652

OTHER INTANGIBLES, NET

99,756

106,234

DEFERRED INCOME TAXES

34,484

36,126

INVESTMENT IN UNCONSOLIDATED AFFILIATES

42,648

44,087

OTHER ASSETS

30,071

25,402






TOTAL ASSETS

$     1,318,726

$     1,197,961












LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY












CURRENT PORTION OF REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY

$         52,100

$       125,298

CURRENT PORTION OF TERM LOAN AND OTHER DEBT

6,036

3,117

ACCOUNTS PAYABLE

103,894

137,167

ACCRUED CUSTOMER RETURNS

53,857

42,412

ACCRUED CORE LIABILITY

23,845

23,663

ACCRUED REBATES

42,378

42,472

PAYROLL AND COMMISSIONS

37,539

45,058

SUNDRY PAYABLES AND ACCRUED EXPENSES

54,215

57,182






TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES

373,864

476,369






OTHER LONG-TERM DEBT

211,400

21

NONCURRENT OPERATING LEASE LIABILITY

38,618

31,206

ACCRUED ASBESTOS LIABILITIES

63,820

52,698

OTHER LIABILITIES

20,637

25,040






 TOTAL LIABILITIES 

708,339

585,334






TOTAL SMP STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

599,387

601,580

NONCONTROLLING INTEREST

11,000

11,047

 TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY 

610,387

612,627






 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY 

$     1,318,726

$     1,197,961

STANDARD MOTOR PRODUCTS, INC.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows





(In thousands)









NINE MONTHS ENDED

SEPTEMBER 30,

2022

2021

(Unaudited)





CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES



NET EARNINGS 

$        47,547

$        72,224

ADJUSTMENTS TO RECONCILE NET EARNINGS TO NET CASH



PROVIDED BY (USED IN) OPERATING ACTIVITIES:



DEPRECIATION AND AMORTIZATION

20,895

20,160

OTHER

25,904

13,904

CHANGE IN ASSETS AND LIABILITIES:



ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE

(51,887)

(15,343)

INVENTORY 

(75,300)

(52,742)

ACCOUNTS PAYABLE

(31,844)

24,228

PREPAID EXPENSES AND OTHER CURRENT ASSETS

(6,270)

2,324

SUNDRY PAYABLES AND ACCRUED EXPENSES 

3,807

18,905

OTHER

(8,327)

(4,522)

NET CASH PROVIDED BY (USED IN) OPERATING ACTIVITIES

(75,475)

79,138










CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES








ACQUISITIONS OF AND INVESTMENTS IN BUSINESSES

-

(124,663)

CAPITAL EXPENDITURES

(19,499)

(19,406)

OTHER INVESTING ACTIVITIES

12

29

NET CASH USED IN INVESTING ACTIVITIES 

(19,487)

(144,040)










CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES








NET CHANGE IN DEBT

141,457

121,854

PURCHASE OF TREASURY STOCK

(29,656)

(26,518)

DIVIDENDS PAID

(17,602)

(16,678)

PAYMENTS OF DEBT ISSUANCE COSTS

(2,128)

-

OTHER FINANCING ACTIVITIES

(54)

455

NET CASH PROVIDED BY FINANCING ACTIVITIES

92,017

79,113










EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATE CHANGES ON CASH

(1,285)

(555)

NET INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS

(4,230)

13,656

CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS at beginning of period

21,755

19,488

CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS at end of period

$        17,525

$        33,144

SOURCE Standard Motor Products, Inc.

