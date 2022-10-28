Standard Motor Products, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2022 Results and Quarterly Dividend
Oct 28, 2022, 08:30 ET
NEW YORK, Oct. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE: SMP), a leading automotive parts manufacturer and distributor, reported today its consolidated financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022.
Net sales for the third quarter of 2022 were $381.4 million, compared to consolidated net sales of $370.3 million during the comparable quarter in 2021. Earnings from continuing operations for the third quarter of 2022 were $23.1 million or $1.06 per diluted share, compared to $29.2 million or $1.29 per diluted share in the third quarter of 2021. Excluding non-operational gains and losses identified on the attached reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP measures, earnings from continuing operations for the third quarter of 2022 were $22.9 million or $1.05 per diluted share, compared to $29.7 million or $1.32 per diluted share in the third quarter of 2021.
Consolidated net sales for the nine months ended September 30, 2022, were $1.06 billion, compared to consolidated net sales of $988.9 million during the comparable period in 2021. Earnings from continuing operations for the nine months ended September 30, 2022, were $64.5 million or $2.91 per diluted share, compared to $79.3 million or $3.50 per diluted share in the comparable period of 2021. Excluding non-operational gains and losses identified on the attached reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP measures, earnings from continuing operations for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021 were $64.3 million or $2.90 per diluted share and $80.4 million or $3.54 per diluted share, respectively.
Mr. Eric Sills, Standard Motor Products' Chief Executive Officer and President stated, "Overall, we are pleased with our sales results which continue to reflect the steady demand for our products as seen in our 3% sales increase over last year, with gains in both segments."
Engine Management sales increased approximately 2% in the quarter despite tough comparisons. Excluding the Wire and Cable business, which is in secular ongoing decline, our Engine Management sales were ahead approximately 3%, in line with our long-term projections of low single digit growth. Engine Management experienced consistently higher customer POS levels throughout the quarter against record levels from 2021.
Temperature Control benefited from a strong summer season with extreme temperatures across many regions even against record heat and the difficult comparison in 2021. Sales grew 3.3% in the quarter vs. last year, and up nearly 11% year-to-date due to a combination of favorable weather, successful pricing initiatives and overall strength in customer demand.
We were also pleased with the performance of our specialized non-aftermarket business, which focuses on custom-engineered products for niche end markets such as medium and heavy-duty vehicles, construction and agricultural equipment, power sports, and others. Our business strategy remains on track with a sales run rate of over $300 million. Cross-selling opportunities continue to surface and customers are beginning to look beyond their current product categories and inquiring as to other potential solutions and capabilities we can provide.
In October, we acquired Kade Trading GmbH, a supplier of temperature control products across Europe. While small at $6 million in annual sales, it provides synergies to our other recent acquisitions, and provides SMP with an entry point into the European market for our temperature control products with a strong focus on the continuing electrification of thermal systems.
Consolidated operating profit was 8.8% and was helped by the strength of the Temperature Control segment. However, operating profit was below last year's record levels as ongoing inflationary pressures and rising interest rates continue to create a headwind. We will be implementing additional price increases and continue to seek out cost savings opportunities to offset these higher expenses.
Our outlook for the full year has incorporated inflationary pressures and interest rate increases as noted above, and remains unchanged from our prior quarter. We expect our full year gross margin to be approximately 27% and expect our operating profit to be in the range of 7-8% of net sales.
Finally, we are pleased to announce that our Board of Directors has approved payment of a quarterly dividend of 27 cents per share on the common stock outstanding, which will be paid on December 1, 2022 to stockholders of record on November 15, 2022.
In closing, Mr. Sills commented, "The past three years have presented some unprecedented challenges to our industry and the marketplace in general. While there remain many unknowns related to inflation, interest rates and the increasing risk of potential recession, we are confident in our ability to navigate these challenges. We appreciate and thank all our employees for their hard work and support during this difficult period."
Conference Call
Standard Motor Products, Inc. will hold a conference call at 11:00 AM, Eastern Time, on Friday, October 28th, 2022. This call will be webcast and can be accessed on the Investor Relations page of our website at www.smpcorp.com and clicking on the SMP Q3'22 Earnings Call Earnings Webcast link. Investors may also listen to the call by dialing 800-791-4813 (domestic) or 785-424-1102 (international). Our playback will be made available for dial-in immediately following the call. For those choosing to listen to the replay by webcast, the link should be active on our website within 24 hours after the call. The playback number is 800-839-9562 (domestic) or 402-220-6090 (international). The participant passcode is 34579.
Under the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Standard Motor Products cautions investors that any forward-looking statements made by the company, including those that may be made in this press release, are based on management's expectations at the time they are made, but they are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, events or performance to differ materially from those contemplated by such forward looking statements. Among the factors that could cause actual results, events or performance to differ materially from those risks and uncertainties discussed in this press release are those detailed from time-to-time in prior press releases and in the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the company's annual report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. By making these forward-looking statements, Standard Motor Products undertakes no obligation or intention to update these statements after the date of this release.
|
STANDARD MOTOR PRODUCTS, INC.
|
Consolidated Statements of Operations
|
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
|
THREE MONTHS ENDED
|
NINE MONTHS ENDED
|
SEPTEMBER 30,
|
SEPTEMBER 30,
|
2022
|
2021
|
2022
|
2021
|
(Unaudited)
|
(Unaudited)
|
NET SALES
|
$ 381,373
|
$ 370,310
|
$ 1,063,616
|
$ 988,939
|
COST OF SALES
|
274,589
|
265,105
|
770,641
|
700,678
|
GROSS PROFIT
|
106,784
|
105,205
|
292,975
|
288,261
|
SELLING, GENERAL & ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSES
|
73,199
|
66,509
|
204,551
|
183,316
|
RESTRUCTURING AND INTEGRATION EXPENSES
|
-
|
166
|
44
|
166
|
OTHER INCOME, NET
|
30
|
8
|
43
|
8
|
OPERATING INCOME
|
33,615
|
38,538
|
88,423
|
104,787
|
OTHER NON-OPERATING INCOME, NET
|
1,513
|
780
|
4,889
|
2,247
|
INTEREST EXPENSE
|
3,656
|
652
|
6,282
|
1,356
|
EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS BEFORE TAXES
|
31,472
|
38,666
|
87,030
|
105,678
|
PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES
|
8,280
|
9,481
|
22,407
|
26,315
|
EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS
|
23,192
|
29,185
|
64,623
|
79,363
|
LOSS FROM DISCONTINUED OPERATION, NET OF INCOME TAXES
|
(14,294)
|
(5,122)
|
(17,076)
|
(7,139)
|
NET EARNINGS
|
8,898
|
24,063
|
47,547
|
72,224
|
NET EARNINGS ATTRIBUTABLE TO NONCONTROLLING INTEREST
|
52
|
13
|
129
|
32
|
NET EARNINGS ATTRIBUTABLE TO SMP (a)
|
$ 8,846
|
$ 24,050
|
$ 47,418
|
$ 72,192
|
NET EARNINGS ATTRIBUTABLE TO SMP
|
EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS
|
$ 23,140
|
$ 29,172
|
$ 64,494
|
$ 79,331
|
LOSS FROM DISCONTINUED OPERATION, NET OF INCOME TAXES
|
(14,294)
|
(5,122)
|
(17,076)
|
(7,139)
|
TOTAL
|
$ 8,846
|
$ 24,050
|
$ 47,418
|
$ 72,192
|
NET EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO SMP
|
BASIC EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS
|
$ 1.08
|
$ 1.32
|
$ 2.97
|
$ 3.57
|
DISCONTINUED OPERATION
|
(0.67)
|
(0.23)
|
(0.79)
|
(0.32)
|
NET EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE - BASIC
|
$ 0.41
|
$ 1.09
|
$ 2.18
|
$ 3.25
|
DILUTED EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS
|
$ 1.06
|
$ 1.29
|
$ 2.91
|
$ 3.50
|
DISCONTINUED OPERATION
|
(0.66)
|
(0.22)
|
(0.77)
|
(0.32)
|
NET EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE - DILUTED
|
$ 0.40
|
$ 1.07
|
$ 2.14
|
$ 3.18
|
WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF COMMON SHARES
|
21,427,393
|
22,090,195
|
21,719,281
|
22,201,398
|
WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF COMMON AND DILUTIVE SHARES
|
21,847,602
|
22,543,781
|
22,153,348
|
22,678,114
|
(a) "SMP" refers to Standard Motor Products, Inc. and subsidiaries.
|
STANDARD MOTOR PRODUCTS, INC.
|
Segment Revenues and Operating Profit
|
(In thousands)
|
THREE MONTHS ENDED
|
NINE MONTHS ENDED
|
SEPTEMBER 30,
|
SEPTEMBER 30,
|
2022
|
2021
|
2022
|
2021
|
(unaudited)
|
(unaudited)
|
Revenues
|
Ignition, Emission Control, Fuel & Safety
|
Related System Products
|
$ 215,021
|
$ 208,443
|
$ 618,198
|
$ 574,595
|
Wire and Cable
|
36,720
|
38,708
|
114,673
|
117,790
|
Engine Management
|
251,741
|
247,151
|
732,871
|
692,385
|
Compressors
|
78,211
|
75,080
|
193,551
|
178,031
|
Other Climate Control Parts
|
44,780
|
43,995
|
125,193
|
109,988
|
Temperature Control
|
122,991
|
119,075
|
318,744
|
288,019
|
All Other
|
6,641
|
4,084
|
12,001
|
8,535
|
Revenues
|
$ 381,373
|
$ 370,310
|
$ 1,063,616
|
$ 988,939
|
Gross Margin
|
Engine Management
|
$ 66,026
|
26.2 %
|
$ 66,907
|
27.1 %
|
$ 193,855
|
26.5 %
|
$ 199,509
|
28.8 %
|
Temperature Control
|
35,415
|
28.8 %
|
33,815
|
28.4 %
|
85,965
|
27.0 %
|
78,468
|
27.2 %
|
All Other
|
5,343
|
4,676
|
13,155
|
10,562
|
Gross Margin
|
$ 106,784
|
28.0 %
|
$ 105,398
|
28.5 %
|
$ 292,975
|
27.5 %
|
$ 288,539
|
29.2 %
|
One-Time Acquisition Costs
|
-
|
0.0 %
|
(193)
|
-0.1 %
|
-
|
0.0 %
|
(278)
|
0.0 %
|
Gross Margin
|
$ 106,784
|
28.0 %
|
$ 105,205
|
28.4 %
|
$ 292,975
|
27.5 %
|
$ 288,261
|
29.1 %
|
Selling, General & Administrative
|
Engine Management
|
$ 42,763
|
17.0 %
|
$ 38,702
|
15.7 %
|
$ 122,745
|
16.7 %
|
$ 109,721
|
15.8 %
|
Temperature Control
|
21,163
|
17.2 %
|
17,120
|
14.4 %
|
54,230
|
17.0 %
|
44,952
|
15.6 %
|
All Other
|
9,273
|
10,029
|
27,576
|
27,315
|
Selling, General & Administrative
|
$ 73,199
|
19.2 %
|
$ 65,851
|
17.8 %
|
$ 204,551
|
19.2 %
|
$ 181,988
|
18.4 %
|
One-Time Acquisition Costs
|
-
|
0.0 %
|
658
|
0.2 %
|
-
|
0.0 %
|
1,328
|
0.1 %
|
Selling, General & Administrative
|
$ 73,199
|
19.2 %
|
$ 66,509
|
18.0 %
|
$ 204,551
|
19.2 %
|
$ 183,316
|
18.5 %
|
Operating Income
|
Engine Management
|
$ 23,263
|
9.2 %
|
$ 28,205
|
11.4 %
|
$ 71,110
|
9.7 %
|
$ 89,788
|
13.0 %
|
Temperature Control
|
14,252
|
11.6 %
|
16,695
|
14.0 %
|
31,735
|
10.0 %
|
33,516
|
11.6 %
|
All Other
|
(3,930)
|
(5,353)
|
(14,421)
|
(16,753)
|
Subtotal
|
$ 33,585
|
8.8 %
|
$ 39,547
|
10.7 %
|
$ 88,424
|
8.3 %
|
$ 106,551
|
10.8 %
|
One-Time Acquisition Costs
|
-
|
0.0 %
|
(851)
|
-0.2 %
|
-
|
0.0 %
|
(1,606)
|
-0.2 %
|
Restructuring & Integration
|
-
|
0.0 %
|
(166)
|
0.0 %
|
(44)
|
0.0 %
|
(166)
|
0.0 %
|
Other Income, Net
|
30
|
0.0 %
|
8
|
0.0 %
|
43
|
0.0 %
|
8
|
0.0 %
|
Operating Income
|
$ 33,615
|
8.8 %
|
$ 38,538
|
10.4 %
|
$ 88,423
|
8.3 %
|
$ 104,787
|
10.6 %
|
STANDARD MOTOR PRODUCTS, INC.
|
Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Measures
|
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
|
THREE MONTHS ENDED
|
NINE MONTHS ENDED
|
SEPTEMBER 30,
|
SEPTEMBER 30,
|
2022
|
2021
|
2022
|
2021
|
(Unaudited)
|
(Unaudited)
|
EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS ATTRIBUTABLE TO SMP
|
GAAP EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS
|
$ 23,140
|
$ 29,172
|
$ 64,494
|
$ 79,331
|
RESTRUCTURING AND INTEGRATION EXPENSES
|
-
|
166
|
44
|
166
|
ONE-TIME ACQUISITION COSTS
|
-
|
851
|
-
|
1,606
|
CERTAIN TAX CREDITS AND PRODUCTION DEDUCTIONS FINALIZED IN PERIOD
|
(249)
|
(259)
|
(249)
|
(259)
|
INCOME TAX EFFECT RELATED TO RECONCILING ITEMS
|
-
|
(265)
|
(11)
|
(461)
|
NON-GAAP EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS
|
$ 22,891
|
$ 29,665
|
$ 64,278
|
$ 80,383
|
DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS ATTRIBUTABLE TO SMP
|
GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS
|
$ 1.06
|
$ 1.29
|
$ 2.91
|
$ 3.50
|
RESTRUCTURING AND INTEGRATION EXPENSES
|
-
|
0.01
|
-
|
-
|
ONE-TIME ACQUISITION COSTS
|
-
|
0.04
|
-
|
0.07
|
CERTAIN TAX CREDITS AND PRODUCTION DEDUCTIONS FINALIZED IN PERIOD
|
(0.01)
|
(0.01)
|
(0.01)
|
(0.01)
|
INCOME TAX EFFECT RELATED TO RECONCILING ITEMS
|
-
|
(0.01)
|
-
|
(0.02)
|
NON-GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS
|
$ 1.05
|
$ 1.32
|
$ 2.90
|
$ 3.54
|
OPERATING INCOME
|
GAAP OPERATING INCOME
|
$ 33,615
|
$ 38,538
|
$ 88,423
|
$ 104,787
|
RESTRUCTURING AND INTEGRATION EXPENSES
|
-
|
166
|
44
|
166
|
ONE-TIME ACQUISITION COSTS
|
-
|
851
|
-
|
1,606
|
OTHER (INCOME) EXPENSE, NET
|
(30)
|
(8)
|
(43)
|
(8)
|
LAST TWELVE MONTHS ENDED
|
YEAR ENDED
|
SEPTEMBER 30,
|
DECEMBER 31,
|
NON-GAAP OPERATING INCOME
|
$ 33,585
|
$ 39,547
|
$ 88,424
|
$ 106,551
|
2022
|
2021
|
2021
|
(Unaudited)
|
EBITDA WITHOUT SPECIAL ITEMS
|
GAAP EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS BEFORE TAXES
|
$ 31,472
|
$ 38,666
|
$ 87,030
|
$ 105,678
|
$ 111,817
|
$ 136,264
|
$ 130,465
|
DEPRECIATION AND AMORTIZATION
|
7,002
|
7,060
|
20,895
|
20,160
|
27,978
|
27,170
|
27,243
|
INTEREST EXPENSE
|
3,656
|
652
|
6,282
|
1,356
|
6,954
|
1,577
|
2,028
|
EBITDA
|
42,130
|
46,378
|
114,207
|
127,194
|
146,749
|
165,011
|
159,736
|
RESTRUCTURING AND INTEGRATION EXPENSES
|
-
|
166
|
44
|
166
|
270
|
166
|
392
|
ONE-TIME ACQUISITION COSTS
|
-
|
851
|
-
|
1,606
|
105
|
1,606
|
1,711
|
INTANGIBLE ASSET IMPAIRMENT
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
2,600
|
-
|
SPECIAL ITEMS
|
-
|
1,017
|
44
|
1,772
|
375
|
4,372
|
2,103
|
EBITDA WITHOUT SPECIAL ITEMS
|
$ 42,130
|
$ 47,395
|
$ 114,251
|
$ 128,966
|
$ 147,124
|
$ 169,383
|
$ 161,839
|
MANAGEMENT BELIEVES THAT NON-GAAP EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS AND NON-GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS WHICH ARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO SMP, AND NON-GAAP OPERATING INCOME AND EBITDA WITHOUT SPECIAL ITEMS, EACH OF WHICH ARE NON-GAAP MEASUREMENTS AND ARE ADJUSTED FOR SPECIAL ITEMS, ARE MEANINGFUL TO INVESTORS BECAUSE THEY PROVIDE A VIEW OF THE COMPANY WITH RESPECT TO ONGOING OPERATING RESULTS. SPECIAL ITEMS REPRESENT SIGNIFICANT CHARGES OR CREDITS THAT ARE IMPORTANT TO AN UNDERSTANDING OF THE COMPANY'S OVERALL OPERATING RESULTS IN THE PERIODS PRESENTED. SUCH NON-GAAP MEASUREMENTS ARE NOT RECOGNIZED IN ACCORDANCE WITH GENERALLY ACCEPTED ACCOUNTING PRINCIPLES AND SHOULD NOT BE VIEWED AS AN ALTERNATIVE TO GAAP MEASURES OF PERFORMANCE.
|
STANDARD MOTOR PRODUCTS, INC.
|
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
|
(In thousands)
|
September 30,
|
December 31,
|
2022
|
2021
|
(Unaudited)
|
ASSETS
|
CASH
|
$ 17,525
|
$ 21,755
|
ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE, GROSS
|
236,342
|
186,774
|
ALLOWANCE FOR EXPECTED CREDIT LOSSES
|
5,900
|
6,170
|
ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE, NET
|
230,442
|
180,604
|
INVENTORIES
|
534,310
|
468,755
|
UNRETURNED CUSTOMER INVENTORY
|
21,485
|
22,268
|
OTHER CURRENT ASSETS
|
25,911
|
17,823
|
TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS
|
829,673
|
711,205
|
PROPERTY, PLANT AND EQUIPMENT, NET
|
104,199
|
102,786
|
OPERATING LEASE RIGHT-OF-USE ASSETS
|
47,168
|
40,469
|
GOODWILL
|
130,727
|
131,652
|
OTHER INTANGIBLES, NET
|
99,756
|
106,234
|
DEFERRED INCOME TAXES
|
34,484
|
36,126
|
INVESTMENT IN UNCONSOLIDATED AFFILIATES
|
42,648
|
44,087
|
OTHER ASSETS
|
30,071
|
25,402
|
TOTAL ASSETS
|
$ 1,318,726
|
$ 1,197,961
|
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
CURRENT PORTION OF REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY
|
$ 52,100
|
$ 125,298
|
CURRENT PORTION OF TERM LOAN AND OTHER DEBT
|
6,036
|
3,117
|
ACCOUNTS PAYABLE
|
103,894
|
137,167
|
ACCRUED CUSTOMER RETURNS
|
53,857
|
42,412
|
ACCRUED CORE LIABILITY
|
23,845
|
23,663
|
ACCRUED REBATES
|
42,378
|
42,472
|
PAYROLL AND COMMISSIONS
|
37,539
|
45,058
|
SUNDRY PAYABLES AND ACCRUED EXPENSES
|
54,215
|
57,182
|
TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES
|
373,864
|
476,369
|
OTHER LONG-TERM DEBT
|
211,400
|
21
|
NONCURRENT OPERATING LEASE LIABILITY
|
38,618
|
31,206
|
ACCRUED ASBESTOS LIABILITIES
|
63,820
|
52,698
|
OTHER LIABILITIES
|
20,637
|
25,040
|
TOTAL LIABILITIES
|
708,339
|
585,334
|
TOTAL SMP STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
599,387
|
601,580
|
NONCONTROLLING INTEREST
|
11,000
|
11,047
|
TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
610,387
|
612,627
|
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
$ 1,318,726
|
$ 1,197,961
|
STANDARD MOTOR PRODUCTS, INC.
|
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
|
(In thousands)
|
NINE MONTHS ENDED
|
SEPTEMBER 30,
|
2022
|
2021
|
(Unaudited)
|
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES
|
NET EARNINGS
|
$ 47,547
|
$ 72,224
|
ADJUSTMENTS TO RECONCILE NET EARNINGS TO NET CASH
|
PROVIDED BY (USED IN) OPERATING ACTIVITIES:
|
DEPRECIATION AND AMORTIZATION
|
20,895
|
20,160
|
OTHER
|
25,904
|
13,904
|
CHANGE IN ASSETS AND LIABILITIES:
|
ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE
|
(51,887)
|
(15,343)
|
INVENTORY
|
(75,300)
|
(52,742)
|
ACCOUNTS PAYABLE
|
(31,844)
|
24,228
|
PREPAID EXPENSES AND OTHER CURRENT ASSETS
|
(6,270)
|
2,324
|
SUNDRY PAYABLES AND ACCRUED EXPENSES
|
3,807
|
18,905
|
OTHER
|
(8,327)
|
(4,522)
|
NET CASH PROVIDED BY (USED IN) OPERATING ACTIVITIES
|
(75,475)
|
79,138
|
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES
|
ACQUISITIONS OF AND INVESTMENTS IN BUSINESSES
|
-
|
(124,663)
|
CAPITAL EXPENDITURES
|
(19,499)
|
(19,406)
|
OTHER INVESTING ACTIVITIES
|
12
|
29
|
NET CASH USED IN INVESTING ACTIVITIES
|
(19,487)
|
(144,040)
|
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES
|
NET CHANGE IN DEBT
|
141,457
|
121,854
|
PURCHASE OF TREASURY STOCK
|
(29,656)
|
(26,518)
|
DIVIDENDS PAID
|
(17,602)
|
(16,678)
|
PAYMENTS OF DEBT ISSUANCE COSTS
|
(2,128)
|
-
|
OTHER FINANCING ACTIVITIES
|
(54)
|
455
|
NET CASH PROVIDED BY FINANCING ACTIVITIES
|
92,017
|
79,113
|
EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATE CHANGES ON CASH
|
(1,285)
|
(555)
|
NET INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS
|
(4,230)
|
13,656
|
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS at beginning of period
|
21,755
|
19,488
|
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS at end of period
|
$ 17,525
|
$ 33,144
SOURCE Standard Motor Products, Inc.
Share this article