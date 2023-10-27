Standard Motor Products, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2023 Results and Quarterly Dividend

News provided by

Standard Motor Products, Inc

27 Oct, 2023, 08:30 ET

NEW YORK, Oct. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE: SMP), a leading automotive parts manufacturer and distributor, reported today its consolidated financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023.

Net sales for the third quarter of 2023 were $386.4 million, compared to consolidated net sales of $381.4 million during the comparable quarter in 2022. Earnings from continuing operations for the third quarter of 2023 were $24.9 million or $1.12 per diluted share, compared to $23.1 million or $1.06 per diluted share in the third quarter of 2022. Excluding non-operational gains and losses identified on the attached reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP measures, earnings from continuing operations for the third quarter of 2023 were $24.7 million or $1.11 per diluted share, compared to $22.9 million or $1.05 per diluted share in the third quarter of 2022.

Consolidated net sales for the nine months ended September 30, 2023, were $1.07 billion, compared to consolidated net sales of $1.06 billion during the comparable period in 2022.  Earnings from continuing operations for the nine months ended September 30, 2023, were $55.9 million or $2.52 per diluted share, compared to $64.5 million or $2.91 per diluted share in the comparable period of 2022.  Excluding non-operational gains and losses identified on the attached reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP measures, earnings from continuing operations for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022 were $56.6 million or $2.55 per diluted share and $64.3 million or $2.90 per diluted share, respectively. 

Mr. Eric Sills, Standard Motor Products' Chief Executive Officer and President, stated, "We are pleased with our third quarter results as our sales rebounded after a sluggish second quarter with the return of hot summer weather.  Overall, sales increased 1.3% over last year's strong third quarter, while year-to-date we are roughly flat compared to 2022. The third quarter was again influenced by the recent bankruptcy of a large aftermarket customer, and while the business has since been acquired by other SMP accounts, we believe it will take some time to return to historical demand as the business gets fully digested."   

By segment, Vehicle Control sales were down 3.4% in the quarter against a difficult comparison of nearly 6% growth last year, and are relatively flat on a year-to-date basis.  The segment was negatively impacted by the previously discussed customer bankruptcy, as well as by certain 2022 customer pipeline orders that did not recur this year.

Thanks to a warm summer, Temperature Control sales increased 5.3% on top of the record sales experienced during the same quarter last year. However, a cool spring caused a slow start to the season, and we remain down slightly by 1.0% year-to-date against a difficult comparison.

Our Engineered Solutions segment sales increased 8.4% in the quarter due to solid demand from our existing customers as well as new business wins. Our team continues to foster relationships and bid on new business opportunities as we gain traction with our expanded customer base and take advantage of cross-selling opportunities. 

Looking at profitability, consolidated non-GAAP operating margins were 9.1% in the quarter, 30 basis points better than the 8.8% in the third quarter last year.  Our margin improvement benefited from measures to offset inflationary pressures, including price and cost containment actions, and we will continue to try to find ways to drive margin performance going forward.  During the quarter, our operating income was impacted by a $4.0 million (or 100 basis point) increase in customer factoring program expense over last year due to elevated interest rates.  On the bottom line, Adjusted EBITDA and earnings per share were up primarily due to the higher sales performance in Temperature Control and Engineered Solutions, despite headwinds from the impact of higher interest rates both on our customer factoring programs and on our borrowings. 

From a cash flow perspective, we were pleased with the impact of our initiatives on reducing both our inventory and borrowing levels.  At quarter-end, our inventory was $479.8 million, down from $528.7 million at year-end 2022 and $534.3 million in last year's third quarter.  Additionally, our total debt at quarter-end stood at $147.6 million as we paid down $75.6 million in the third quarter.    

Regarding our full year expectations for 2023, we anticipate top line sales growth to be flat to low-single digit, and our Adjusted EBITDA to be approximately 9.5% of revenue.  This outlook considers higher expense related to customer factoring programs that will be roughly $48-$50 million at current implied rates, as well as the impact of startup costs and duplicate overhead expense associated with the new distribution center discussed last quarter.

The Board of Directors has approved payment of a quarterly dividend of 29 cents per share on the common stock outstanding, which will be paid on December 1, 2023 to stockholders of record on November 15, 2023. 

In closing, Mr. Sills commented, "Moving into the last quarter of the year there continue to be near-term headwinds including inflationary pressures, interest rate uncertainty, and increasing economic challenges facing consumers.  That said, aftermarket fundamentals remain strong, and continued progress in our new Engineered Solutions segment presents exciting opportunities.  We want to thank all our employees for our current success and helping us achieve our goals for the future."

Conference Call

Standard Motor Products, Inc. will hold a conference call at 11:00 AM, Eastern Time, on Friday October 27, 2023.  This call will be webcast and can be accessed on our website at www.smpcorp.com and clicking on the SMP 3Q 2023 Earnings Webcast linkSMP 3Q 2023.  Investors may also listen to the call by dialing 800-245-3047 (domestic) or 203-518-9783 (international).  Our playback will be made available for dial in immediately following the call.  For those choosing to listen to the replay by webcast, the link should be active on our website within 24 hours after the call.  The playback number is 888-269-5331(domestic) or 402-220-7327 (international). The participant passcode is 94640.

Under the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Standard Motor Products cautions investors that any forward-looking statements made by the company, including those that may be made in this press release, are based on management's expectations at the time they are made, but they are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, events or performance to differ materially from those contemplated by such forward looking statements. Among the factors that could cause actual results, events or performance to differ materially from those risks and uncertainties discussed in this press release are those detailed from time-to-time in prior press releases and in the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the company's annual report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q.  By making these forward-looking statements, Standard Motor Products undertakes no obligation or intention to update these statements after the date of this release.

STANDARD MOTOR PRODUCTS, INC.

Consolidated Statements of Operations
























(In thousands, except per share amounts)




































THREE MONTHS ENDED

NINE MONTHS ENDED


SEPTEMBER 30,

SEPTEMBER 30,


2023

2022

2023

2022


(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

NET SALES

$       386,413

$       381,373

$   1,067,516

$   1,063,616












COST OF SALES

271,653

274,589

760,220

770,641












GROSS PROFIT

114,760

106,784

307,296

292,975












SELLING, GENERAL & ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSES

79,781

73,199

223,257

204,551

RESTRUCTURING AND INTEGRATION EXPENSES

177

-

1,383

44

OTHER INCOME, NET

4

30

74

43












OPERATING INCOME 

34,806

33,615

82,730

88,423












OTHER NON-OPERATING INCOME, NET

1,732

1,513

2,759

4,889












INTEREST EXPENSE

3,621

3,656

10,766

6,282












EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS BEFORE TAXES

32,917

31,472

74,723

87,030












PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES

7,995

8,280

18,656

22,407












EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

24,922

23,192

56,067

64,623












LOSS FROM DISCONTINUED OPERATION, NET OF INCOME TAXES

(18,200)

(14,294)

(28,201)

(17,076)












NET EARNINGS

6,722

8,898

27,866

47,547












NET EARNINGS ATTRIBUTABLE TO NONCONTROLLING INTEREST

63

52

152

129












NET EARNINGS ATTRIBUTABLE TO SMP (a)

$           6,659

$           8,846

$         27,714

$         47,418
























NET EARNINGS ATTRIBUTABLE TO SMP 










EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

$         24,859

$         23,140

$         55,915

$         64,494

LOSS FROM DISCONTINUED OPERATION, NET OF INCOME TAXES

(18,200)

(14,294)

(28,201)

(17,076)

TOTAL

$           6,659

$           8,846

$         27,714

$         47,418
























NET EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO SMP










   BASIC EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

$             1.14

$             1.08

$             2.58

$             2.97

   DISCONTINUED OPERATION

(0.83)

(0.67)

(1.30)

(0.79)

   NET EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE - BASIC

$             0.31

$             0.41

$             1.28

$             2.18
























   DILUTED EARNINGS  FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

$             1.12

$             1.06

$             2.52

$             2.91

   DISCONTINUED OPERATION

(0.82)

(0.66)

(1.27)

(0.77)

   NET EARNINGS  PER COMMON SHARE - DILUTED

$             0.30

$             0.40

$             1.25

$             2.14
























WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF COMMON SHARES

21,727,119

21,427,393

21,675,699

21,719,281

WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF COMMON AND DILUTIVE SHARES

22,253,723

21,847,602

22,198,131

22,153,348
























   (a) "SMP" refers to Standard Motor Products, Inc. and subsidiaries.









STANDARD MOTOR PRODUCTS, INC.

Segment Revenues and Operating Profit


























(In thousands)













THREE MONTHS ENDED

NINE MONTHS ENDED


SEPTEMBER 30,

SEPTEMBER 30,


2023

2022

2023

2022


(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

Revenues











Engine Management (Ignition, Emissions and











Fuel Delivery)

$       113,188

$       117,750

$       342,860

$       338,480

Electrical and Safety

62,049

63,867

166,720

173,178

Wire sets and other

15,700

16,082

49,723

49,076

        Vehicle Control

190,937

197,699

559,303

560,734













AC System Components

96,794

90,341

216,995

219,323

Other Thermal Components

26,849

27,080

76,128

76,793

        Temperature Control

123,643

117,421

293,123

296,116













Commercial Vehicle

16,253

19,299

62,852

60,253

Construction / Agriculture

13,643

10,971

34,541

33,177

Light Vehicle

24,667

21,409

71,181

70,523

All Other

17,270

14,574

46,516

42,813

        Engineered Solutions

71,833

66,253

215,090

206,766













        Revenues

$       386,413

$       381,373

$   1,067,516

$   1,063,616













Gross Margin











Vehicle Control

$         60,865

31.9 %

$         60,350

30.5 %

$       179,446

32.1 %

$       169,502

30.2 %

Temperature Control

37,785

30.6 %

35,105

29.9 %

83,452

28.5 %

83,908

28.3 %

Engineered Solutions

16,110

22.4 %

11,329

17.1 %

44,398

20.6 %

39,565

19.1 %

All Other

-

-

-

-

        Gross Margin

$       114,760

29.7 %

$       106,784

28.0 %

$       307,296

28.8 %

$       292,975

27.5 %













Selling, General & Administrative











Vehicle Control

$         42,752

22.4 %

$         39,229

19.8 %

$       124,308

22.2 %

$       111,947

20.0 %

Temperature Control

24,624

19.9 %

21,716

18.5 %

61,736

21.1 %

55,834

18.9 %

Engineered Solutions

8,832

12.3 %

8,027

12.1 %

25,222

11.7 %

24,866

12.0 %

All Other

3,573

4,227

11,991

11,904

        Selling, General & Administrative

$         79,781

20.6 %

$         73,199

19.2 %

$       223,257

20.9 %

$       204,551

19.2 %













Operating Income











Vehicle Control

$         18,113

9.5 %

$         21,121

10.7 %

$         55,138

9.9 %

$         57,555

10.3 %

Temperature Control

13,161

10.6 %

13,389

11.4 %

21,716

7.4 %

28,074

9.5 %

Engineered Solutions

7,278

10.1 %

3,302

5.0 %

19,176

8.9 %

14,699

7.1 %

All Other

(3,573)

(4,227)

(11,991)

(11,904)

        Subtotal

$         34,979

9.1 %

$         33,585

8.8 %

$         84,039

7.9 %

$         88,424

8.3 %

Restructuring & Integration

(177)

0.0 %

-

0.0 %

(1,383)

-0.1 %

(44)

0.0 %

Other Income, Net

4

0.0 %

30

0.0 %

74

0.0 %

43

0.0 %

        Operating Income

$         34,806

9.0 %

$         33,615

8.8 %

$         82,730

7.7 %

$         88,423

8.3 %

STANDARD MOTOR PRODUCTS, INC.

Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Measures




























































(In thousands, except per share amounts)















THREE MONTHS ENDED

NINE MONTHS ENDED







SEPTEMBER 30,

SEPTEMBER 30,







2023

2022

2023

2022







(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)





EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS ATTRIBUTABLE TO SMP




























GAAP EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

$          24,859

$          23,140

$          55,915

$          64,494




















RESTRUCTURING AND INTEGRATION EXPENSES

177

-

1,383

44





CERTAIN TAX CREDITS AND PRODUCTION DEDUCTIONS FINALIZED IN PERIOD

(312)

(249)

(312)

(249)





INCOME TAX EFFECT RELATED TO RECONCILING ITEMS

(46)

-

(360)

(11)





NON-GAAP EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

$          24,678

$          22,891

$          56,626

$          64,278



































DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS ATTRIBUTABLE TO SMP



























GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

$             1.12

$             1.06

$             2.52

$             2.91




















RESTRUCTURING AND INTEGRATION EXPENSES

-

-

0.06

-





CERTAIN TAX CREDITS AND PRODUCTION DEDUCTIONS FINALIZED IN PERIOD

(0.01)

(0.01)

(0.01)

(0.01)





INCOME TAX EFFECT RELATED TO RECONCILING ITEMS

-

-

(0.02)

-




















NON-GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

$             1.11

$             1.05

$             2.55

$             2.90



































OPERATING INCOME




























GAAP OPERATING INCOME

$          34,806

$          33,615

$          82,730

$          88,423




















RESTRUCTURING AND INTEGRATION EXPENSES

177

-

1,383

44





OTHER INCOME, NET

(4)

(30)

(74)

(43)

LAST TWELVE MONTHS ENDED

YEAR ENDED










SEPTEMBER 30,

DECEMBER 31,

NON-GAAP OPERATING INCOME

$          34,979

$          33,585

$          84,039

$          88,424

2023

2022

2022










(Unaudited)

EBITDA WITHOUT SPECIAL ITEMS




























GAAP EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS BEFORE TAXES

$          32,917

$          31,472

$          74,723

$          87,030

$          86,025

$        111,817

$           98,332















DEPRECIATION AND AMORTIZATION

7,332

7,002

21,461

20,895

28,864

27,978

28,298

INTEREST EXPENSE

3,621

3,656

10,766

6,282

15,101

6,954

10,617

     EBITDA

43,870

42,130

106,950

114,207

129,990

146,749

137,247















RESTRUCTURING AND INTEGRATION EXPENSES

177

-

1,383

44

3,230

270

1,891

CUSTOMER BANKRUPTCY CHARGE

-

-

-

-

7,002

-

7,002

ONE-TIME ACQUISITION COSTS

-

-

-

-

-

105

-

    SPECIAL ITEMS

177

-

1,383

44

10,232

375

8,893















EBITDA WITHOUT SPECIAL ITEMS

$          44,047

$          42,130

$        108,333

$        114,251

$        140,222

$        147,124

$         146,140

MANAGEMENT BELIEVES THAT NON-GAAP EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS AND NON-GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS WHICH ARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO SMP, AND NON-GAAP OPERATING INCOME AND EBITDA WITHOUT SPECIAL ITEMS, EACH OF WHICH ARE NON-GAAP MEASUREMENTS AND ARE ADJUSTED FOR SPECIAL ITEMS, ARE MEANINGFUL TO INVESTORS BECAUSE THEY PROVIDE A VIEW OF THE COMPANY WITH RESPECT TO ONGOING OPERATING RESULTS.  SPECIAL ITEMS REPRESENT SIGNIFICANT CHARGES OR CREDITS THAT ARE IMPORTANT TO AN UNDERSTANDING OF THE COMPANY'S OVERALL OPERATING RESULTS IN THE PERIODS PRESENTED. SUCH NON-GAAP MEASUREMENTS ARE NOT RECOGNIZED IN ACCORDANCE WITH GENERALLY ACCEPTED ACCOUNTING PRINCIPLES AND SHOULD NOT BE VIEWED AS AN ALTERNATIVE TO GAAP MEASURES OF PERFORMANCE.  

STANDARD MOTOR PRODUCTS, INC.

Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Measures by Segments 








































































(In thousands)

THREE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2023


Vehicle Control

Temperature
Control

Engineered
Solutions

All Other 

Consolidated


(Unaudited)

OPERATING INCOME






















GAAP OPERATING INCOME

$          18,071

$          13,054

$           7,254

$           (3,573)

$          34,806












RESTRUCTURING AND INTEGRATION EXPENSES

45

107

25

-

177

OTHER INCOME, NET

(3)

-

(1)

-

(4)












NON-GAAP OPERATING INCOME

$          18,113

$          13,161

$           7,278

$           (3,573)

$          34,979












EBITDA WITHOUT SPECIAL ITEMS






















GAAP EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS BEFORE TAXES

$          15,702

$          12,780

$           8,078

$           (3,643)

$          32,917












DEPRECIATION AND AMORTIZATION

3,482

908

2,450

492

7,332

INTEREST EXPENSE

2,563

942

620

(504)

3,621

     EBITDA

21,747

14,630

11,148

(3,655)

43,870












RESTRUCTURING AND INTEGRATION EXPENSES

45

107

25

-

177

    SPECIAL ITEMS

45

107

25

-

177












EBITDA WITHOUT SPECIAL ITEMS

$          21,792

$          14,737

$          11,173

$           (3,655)

$          44,047

% of Net Sales

11.4 %

11.9 %

15.6 %


11.4 %












(In thousands)

THREE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2022


Vehicle Control

Temperature
Control

Engineered
Solutions

All Other 

Consolidated


(Unaudited)

OPERATING INCOME






















GAAP OPERATING INCOME

$          21,151

$          13,389

$           3,302

$           (4,227)

$          33,615












RESTRUCTURING AND INTEGRATION EXPENSES

-

-

-

-

-

OTHER INCOME, NET

(30)

-

-

-

(30)












NON-GAAP OPERATING INCOME

$          21,121

$          13,389

$           3,302

$           (4,227)

$          33,585












EBITDA WITHOUT SPECIAL ITEMS






















GAAP EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS BEFORE TAXES

$          18,745

$          12,351

$           4,650

$           (4,274)

$          31,472












DEPRECIATION AND AMORTIZATION

3,511

661

2,424

406

7,002

INTEREST EXPENSE

2,748

788

202

(82)

3,656

     EBITDA

25,004

13,800

7,276

(3,950)

42,130












RESTRUCTURING AND INTEGRATION EXPENSES

-

-

-

-

-

    SPECIAL ITEMS

-

-

-

-

-












EBITDA WITHOUT SPECIAL ITEMS

$          25,004

$          13,800

$           7,276

$           (3,950)

$          42,130

% of Net Sales

12.6 %

11.8 %

11.0 %


11.0 %

MANAGEMENT BELIEVES THAT NON-GAAP OPERATING INCOME AND EBITDA WITHOUT SPECIAL ITEMS, EACH OF WHICH ARE NON-GAAP MEASUREMENTS AND ARE ADJUSTED FOR SPECIAL ITEMS, ARE MEANINGFUL TO INVESTORS BECAUSE THEY PROVIDE A VIEW OF THE COMPANY WITH RESPECT TO ONGOING OPERATING RESULTS.  SPECIAL ITEMS REPRESENT SIGNIFICANT CHARGES OR CREDITS THAT ARE IMPORTANT TO AN UNDERSTANDING OF THE COMPANY'S OVERALL OPERATING RESULTS IN THE PERIODS PRESENTED. SUCH NON-GAAP MEASUREMENTS ARE NOT RECOGNIZED IN ACCORDANCE WITH GENERALLY ACCEPTED ACCOUNTING PRINCIPLES AND SHOULD NOT BE VIEWED AS AN ALTERNATIVE TO GAAP MEASURES OF PERFORMANCE.

STANDARD MOTOR PRODUCTS, INC.

Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Measures by Segments 








































































(In thousands)

NINE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2023


Vehicle Control

Temperature
Control

Engineered
Solutions

All Other 

Consolidated


(Unaudited)

OPERATING INCOME






















GAAP OPERATING INCOME

$          54,719

$          20,938

$          19,064

$         (11,991)

$          82,730












RESTRUCTURING AND INTEGRATION EXPENSES

484

778

121

-

1,383

OTHER INCOME, NET

(65)

-

(9)

-

(74)












NON-GAAP OPERATING INCOME

$          55,138

$          21,716

$          19,176

$         (11,991)

$          84,039












EBITDA WITHOUT SPECIAL ITEMS






















GAAP EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS BEFORE TAXES

$          47,994

$          19,144

$          19,611

$         (12,026)

$          74,723












DEPRECIATION AND AMORTIZATION

10,267

2,439

7,417

1,338

21,461

INTEREST EXPENSE

7,608

2,677

1,616

(1,135)

10,766

     EBITDA

65,869

24,260

28,644

(11,823)

106,950












RESTRUCTURING AND INTEGRATION EXPENSES

484

778

121

-

1,383

    SPECIAL ITEMS

484

778

121

-

1,383












EBITDA WITHOUT SPECIAL ITEMS

$          66,353

$          25,038

$          28,765

$         (11,823)

$        108,333

% of Net Sales

11.9 %

8.5 %

13.4 %


10.1 %












(In thousands)

NINE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2022


Vehicle Control

Temperature
Control

Engineered
Solutions

All Other 

Consolidated


(Unaudited)

OPERATING INCOME






















GAAP OPERATING INCOME

$          57,554

$          28,074

$          14,699

$         (11,904)

$          88,423












RESTRUCTURING AND INTEGRATION EXPENSES

44

-

-

-

44

OTHER INCOME, NET

(43)

-

-

-

(43)












NON-GAAP OPERATING INCOME

$          57,555

$          28,074

$          14,699

$         (11,904)

$          88,424












EBITDA WITHOUT SPECIAL ITEMS






















GAAP EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS BEFORE TAXES

$          54,039

$          28,895

$          16,178

$         (12,082)

$          87,030












DEPRECIATION AND AMORTIZATION

10,419

2,083

7,177

1,216

20,895

INTEREST EXPENSE

4,676

1,354

487

(235)

6,282

     EBITDA

69,134

32,332

23,842

(11,101)

114,207












RESTRUCTURING AND INTEGRATION EXPENSES

44

-

-

-

44

    SPECIAL ITEMS

44

-

-

-

44












EBITDA WITHOUT SPECIAL ITEMS

$          69,178

$          32,332

$          23,842

$         (11,101)

$        114,251

% of Net Sales

12.3 %

10.9 %

11.5 %


10.7 %

MANAGEMENT BELIEVES THAT NON-GAAP OPERATING INCOME AND EBITDA WITHOUT SPECIAL ITEMS, EACH OF WHICH ARE NON-GAAP MEASUREMENTS AND ARE ADJUSTED FOR SPECIAL ITEMS, ARE MEANINGFUL TO INVESTORS BECAUSE THEY PROVIDE A VIEW OF THE COMPANY WITH RESPECT TO ONGOING OPERATING RESULTS.  SPECIAL ITEMS REPRESENT SIGNIFICANT CHARGES OR CREDITS THAT ARE IMPORTANT TO AN UNDERSTANDING OF THE COMPANY'S OVERALL OPERATING RESULTS IN THE PERIODS PRESENTED. SUCH NON-GAAP MEASUREMENTS ARE NOT RECOGNIZED IN ACCORDANCE WITH GENERALLY ACCEPTED ACCOUNTING PRINCIPLES AND SHOULD NOT BE VIEWED AS AN ALTERNATIVE TO GAAP MEASURES OF PERFORMANCE.

STANDARD MOTOR PRODUCTS, INC.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets





















(In thousands)





















SEPTEMBER

SEPTEMBER

DECEMBER


2023

2022

2022


(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)








ASSETS







CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS

$         28,485

$         17,525

$         21,150







ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE, GROSS

213,925

236,342

173,013

ALLOWANCE FOR EXPECTED CREDIT LOSSES

5,872

5,900

5,375

ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE, NET

208,053

230,442

167,638







INVENTORIES

479,788

534,310

528,715

UNRETURNED CUSTOMER INVENTORY

21,847

21,485

19,695

OTHER CURRENT ASSETS

24,240

25,911

25,241







TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS

762,413

829,673

762,439







PROPERTY, PLANT AND EQUIPMENT, NET

113,012

104,199

107,148

OPERATING LEASE RIGHT-OF-USE ASSETS

99,067

47,168

49,838

GOODWILL

134,382

130,727

132,087

OTHER INTANGIBLES, NET

94,324

99,756

100,504

DEFERRED INCOME TAXES

36,455

34,484

33,658

INVESTMENT IN UNCONSOLIDATED AFFILIATES

22,909

42,648

41,745

OTHER ASSETS

37,368

30,071

27,510







TOTAL ASSETS

$    1,299,930

$    1,318,726

$    1,254,929














LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY














CURRENT PORTION OF REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY

$         47,400

$         52,100

$         50,000

CURRENT PORTION OF TERM LOAN AND OTHER DEBT

5,026

6,036

5,031

ACCOUNTS PAYABLE

103,237

103,894

89,247

ACCRUED CUSTOMER RETURNS

48,556

53,857

37,169

ACCRUED CORE LIABILITY

19,778

23,845

22,952

ACCRUED REBATES

46,329

42,378

37,381

PAYROLL AND COMMISSIONS

31,718

37,539

31,361

SUNDRY PAYABLES AND ACCRUED EXPENSES

71,298

54,215

49,990







TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES

373,342

373,864

323,131







LONG-TERM DEBT

95,170

211,400

184,589

NONCURRENT OPERATING LEASE LIABILITY

88,186

38,618

40,709

ACCRUED ASBESTOS LIABILITIES

73,962

63,820

63,305

OTHER LIABILITIES

23,797

20,637

22,157







 TOTAL LIABILITIES 

654,457

708,339

633,891







TOTAL SMP STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

629,348

599,387

610,020

NONCONTROLLING INTEREST

16,125

11,000

11,018

 TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY 

645,473

610,387

621,038







 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY 

$    1,299,930

$    1,318,726

$    1,254,929

STANDARD MOTOR PRODUCTS, INC.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows



















(In thousands)

















NINE MONTHS ENDED


SEPTEMBER 30,


2023

2022


(Unaudited)







CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES










NET EARNINGS 

$       27,866

$       47,547

ADJUSTMENTS TO RECONCILE NET EARNINGS TO NET CASH




PROVIDED BY (USED IN) OPERATING ACTIVITIES:




DEPRECIATION AND AMORTIZATION

21,461

20,895

LOSS FROM DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS, NET OF TAXES

28,201

17,076

OTHER

4,701

8,828

CHANGE IN ASSETS AND LIABILITIES:




ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE

(38,850)

(51,887)

INVENTORY 

54,286

(75,300)

ACCOUNTS PAYABLE

15,852

(31,844)

PREPAID EXPENSES AND OTHER CURRENT ASSETS

2,916

(6,270)

SUNDRY PAYABLES AND ACCRUED EXPENSES 

12,345

3,807

OTHER

4,115

(8,327)

NET CASH PROVIDED BY (USED IN) OPERATING ACTIVITIES

132,893

(75,475)













CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES










ACQUISITIONS OF AND INVESTMENTS IN BUSINESSES

(3,954)

-

CASH ACQUIRED IN STEP ACQUISITION

6,779

-

CAPITAL EXPENDITURES

(17,977)

(19,499)

OTHER INVESTING ACTIVITIES

95

12

NET CASH USED IN INVESTING ACTIVITIES 

(15,057)

(19,487)













CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES










NET CHANGE IN DEBT

(92,149)

141,457

PURCHASE OF TREASURY STOCK

-

(29,656)

DIVIDENDS PAID

(18,846)

(17,602)

PAYMENTS OF DEBT ISSUANCE COSTS

-

(2,128)

OTHER FINANCING ACTIVITIES

(2)

(54)

NET CASH PROVIDED BY (USED IN) FINANCING ACTIVITIES

(110,997)

92,017













EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATE CHANGES ON CASH

496

(1,285)

NET INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS

7,335

(4,230)

CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS at beginning of period

21,150

21,755

CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS at end of period

$       28,485

$       17,525

SOURCE Standard Motor Products, Inc

Also from this source

Standard Motor Products' October Release Includes 276 New Numbers

Standard Motor Products' October Release Includes 276 New Numbers

Standard Motor Products, Inc. (SMP®) has released 276 new part numbers in its October new number announcement. This most recent release provides new...
Standard Motor Products, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call

Standard Motor Products, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call

Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE: SMP), a leading automotive parts manufacturer and distributor, is scheduled to report its earnings for the three ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Automotive

Image1

Transportation, Trucking & Railroad

Image1

Earnings

Image1

Earnings Forecasts & Projections

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.