Standard Motor Products, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2024 Results and Quarterly Dividend

Standard Motor Products, Inc.

Oct 30, 2024, 08:30 ET

  • Net Sales of $399.3M, up 3.3%, with all three operating segments showing increases
  • Adjusted diluted earnings per share of $1.28, up 15%
  • Adjusted EBITDA up 80 basis points to 12.2%
  • Nissens Automotive acquisition expected to close in near future
  • Full year guidance remains unchanged

NEW YORK, Oct. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE: SMP), a leading automotive parts manufacturer and distributor, reported today its consolidated financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024.

Net sales for the third quarter of 2024 were $399.3 million, compared to consolidated net sales of $386.4 million during the comparable quarter in 2023. Earnings from continuing operations for the third quarter of 2024 were $26.6 million or $1.20 per diluted share, compared to $24.9 million or $1.12 per diluted share in the third quarter of 2023. Excluding non-operational gains and losses identified on the attached reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP measures, earnings from continuing operations for the third quarter of 2024 were $28.3 million or $1.28 per diluted share, compared to $24.7 million or $1.11 per diluted share in the third quarter of 2023.

Consolidated net sales for the nine months ended September 30, 2024, were $1.12 billion, compared to consolidated net sales of $1.07 billion during the comparable period in 2023.  Earnings from continuing operations for the nine months ended September 30, 2024, were $54.4 million or $2.45 per diluted share, compared to $55.9 million or $2.52 per diluted share in the comparable period of 2023.  Excluding non-operational gains and losses identified on the attached reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP measures, earnings from continuing operations for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023 were $59.9 million or $2.70 per diluted share and $56.6 million or $2.55 per diluted share, respectively. 

Mr. Eric Sills, Standard Motor Products' Chairman and Chief Executive Officer stated, "We are very pleased with our third quarter results, both in our top line growth as well as our earnings performance. Overall, sales increased 3.3% versus last year's third quarter, while adjusted diluted earnings per share were up 15%. Year-to-date sales are up 5.0% compared to 2023, with adjusted diluted EPS up almost 6%. Sales for all three operating segments are ahead of last year both for the quarter and the year."   

By segment, Vehicle Control sales increased 5.2% in the quarter against an easy comparison in 2023.  Sales in the segment are up 2.8% on a year-to-date basis as customer demand remains positive, indicating general market strength as our trading partners make ongoing investments to their assortments in our products.

Strong Temperature Control demand continued as sales grew 1.9% in the quarter against last year's record results. The segment has performed well year-to-date with sales up nearly 10% over last year, as the selling season started early this year and remained strong throughout the summer.

Our Engineered Solutions segment continues to perform well, as sales increased nearly 1% in the quarter against a very difficult comparison to last year's quarterly increase of over 8%, and are up 3.8% year-to-date. Modest softening in some end markets is being more than offset by the ramp up of recent wins, and while we expect ongoing market headwinds related to certain customers' production schedules, we remain quite bullish as we see ongoing cross-selling opportunities and strengthening customer relationships. 

Looking at profitability, Adjusted EBITDA improved from the third quarter last year, up 80 basis points to 12.2%.  Margin improvement resulted from leverage gained on the solid sales performance, as well as from various cost containment actions to offset inflationary pressures, including the benefit from our previously disclosed early retirement program. We remain focused on our cost savings initiatives and continue to look at ways to drive margin improvement going forward.    

From a cash flow perspective, we were pleased with the impact of our initiatives on managing both our inventory and borrowing levels.  At quarter-end, our inventory was $503.0 million, down from $507.1 million at year-end, while our total debt at quarter-end stood at $142.8 million down $13.4 million from year-end.      

With respect to our previously announced acquisition of Nissens Automotive in Europe, we have received final regulatory approvals and would expect to close on the transaction in the very near future.  We are very excited about this major step forward for SMP, and look forward to working closely with the talented Nissens team to create an aftermarket leader in North America and Europe across our key product categories.

Regarding our sales and profit expectations for the full year of 2024, we anticipate sales growth will be in the low- to mid-single digits, and Adjusted EBITDA will be in a range of 9.0-9.5%, consistent with what we noted previously, and excludes any potential impact from the acquisition of Nissens Automotive.  This outlook considers expenses related to customer factoring programs that will be roughly $48-$50 million at current implied rates, as well as the impact of startup costs and duplicate overhead expense associated with the new distribution center in Shawnee, KS, discussed in prior quarters. 

The Board of Directors has approved payment of a quarterly dividend of 29 cents per share on the common stock outstanding, which will be paid on December 2, 2024 to stockholders of record on November 15, 2024. 

In closing, Mr. Sills commented, "Looking ahead, while there is always a degree of uncertainty across a variety of external factors, we are excited about where we are headed. North American aftermarket fundamentals remain strong, we are hitting our stride in our Engineered Solutions business, our new distribution center is coming on line, and we are soon to have Nissens on-board with all the opportunities that it will bring. We want to thank all our employees for our current success and helping us achieve our goals for the future."

Conference Call

Standard Motor Products, Inc. will hold a conference call at 11:00 AM, Eastern Time, on Wednesday October 30, 2024.  This call will be webcast and can be accessed on the Investor Relations page of our website at www.smpcorp.com and clicking on the SMP 3Q 2024 Earnings Webcast link.  Investors may also listen to the call by dialing 800-343-4136 (domestic) or 203-518-9843 (international).  Our playback will be made available for dial in immediately following the call.  For those choosing to listen to the replay by webcast, the link should be active on our website within 24 hours after the call.  The playback number is 800-374-0328 (domestic) or 402-220-0663 (international).

Under the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Standard Motor Products cautions investors that any forward-looking statements made by the company, including those that may be made in this press release, are based on management's expectations at the time they are made, but they are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, events or performance to differ materially from those contemplated by such forward looking statements. Among the factors that could cause actual results, events or performance to differ materially from those risks and uncertainties discussed in this press release are those detailed from time-to-time in prior press releases and in the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the company's annual report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q.  By making these forward-looking statements, Standard Motor Products undertakes no obligation or intention to update these statements after the date of this release.

STANDARD MOTOR PRODUCTS, INC.

Consolidated Statements of Operations


















(In thousands, except per share amounts)



























THREE MONTHS ENDED

NINE MONTHS ENDED


SEPTEMBER 30,

SEPTEMBER 30,


2024

2023

2024

2023


(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

NET SALES

$    399,265

$    386,413

$ 1,120,497

$ 1,067,516









COST OF SALES

277,899

271,653

798,162

760,220









GROSS PROFIT

121,366

114,760

322,335

307,296









SELLING, GENERAL & ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSES

81,204

79,781

239,822

223,257

RESTRUCTURING AND INTEGRATION EXPENSES

3,023

177

5,774

1,383

OTHER INCOME, NET

-

4

5

74









OPERATING INCOME 

37,139

34,806

76,744

82,730









OTHER NON-OPERATING INCOME, NET

2,129

1,732

5,147

2,759









INTEREST EXPENSE

3,145

3,621

7,964

10,766









EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS BEFORE TAXES

36,123

32,917

73,927

74,723









PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES

9,267

7,995

18,718

18,656









EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

26,856

24,922

55,209

56,067









LOSS FROM DISCONTINUED OPERATION, NET OF INCOME TAXES

(22,771)

(18,200)

(24,727)

(28,201)









NET EARNINGS

4,085

6,722

30,482

27,866









NET EARNINGS ATTRIBUTABLE TO NONCONTROLLING INTEREST

275

63

785

152









NET EARNINGS ATTRIBUTABLE TO SMP (a)

$         3,810

$         6,659

$      29,697

$      27,714


















NET EARNINGS ATTRIBUTABLE TO SMP







EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

$      26,581

$      24,859

$      54,424

$      55,915

LOSS FROM DISCONTINUED OPERATION, NET OF INCOME TAXES

(22,771)

(18,200)

(24,727)

(28,201)

TOTAL

$         3,810

$         6,659

$      29,697

$      27,714


















NET EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO SMP







   BASIC EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

$           1.22

$           1.14

$           2.50

$           2.58

   DISCONTINUED OPERATION

(1.04)

(0.84)

(1.14)

(1.30)

   NET EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE - BASIC

$           0.18

$           0.31

$           1.36

$           1.28


















   DILUTED EARNINGS  FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

$           1.20

$           1.12

$           2.45

$           2.52

   DISCONTINUED OPERATION

(1.03)

(0.82)

(1.11)

(1.27)

   NET EARNINGS  PER COMMON SHARE - DILUTED

$           0.17

$           0.30

$           1.34

$           1.25


















WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF COMMON SHARES

21,716,083

21,727,119

21,802,164

21,675,699

WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF COMMON AND DILUTIVE SHARES

22,154,222

22,253,723

22,225,444

22,198,131









   (a) "SMP" refers to Standard Motor Products, Inc. and subsidiaries.







STANDARD MOTOR PRODUCTS, INC.

Segment Revenues and Operating Profit


























(In thousands)













THREE MONTHS ENDED

NINE MONTHS ENDED


SEPTEMBER 30,

SEPTEMBER 30,


2024

2023

2024

2023


(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

Revenues











Engine Management (Ignition, Emissions











and Fuel Delivery)

$       121,432

$       113,188

$       353,046

$       342,860

Electrical and Safety

63,237

62,049

172,772

166,720

Wire sets and other

16,208

15,700

49,324

49,723

        Vehicle Control

200,877

190,937

575,142

559,303











-

AC System Components

95,698

94,385

245,628

217,913

Other Thermal Components

30,287

29,258

76,446

75,210

        Temperature Control

125,985

123,643

322,074

293,123













Commercial Vehicle

22,625

18,701

69,016

59,158

Construction / Agriculture

8,082

9,974

27,631

32,804

Light Vehicle

24,287

24,123

70,776

71,123

All Other

17,409

19,035

55,858

52,005

        Engineered Solutions

72,403

71,833

223,281

215,090











-

        Revenues

$       399,265

$       386,413

$   1,120,497

$   1,067,516













Gross Margin











Vehicle Control

$         65,652

32.7 %

$         60,865

31.9 %

$       184,520

32.1 %

$       179,446

32.1 %

Temperature Control

42,323

33.6 %

37,785

30.6 %

98,621

30.6 %

83,452

28.5 %

Engineered Solutions

13,391

18.5 %

16,110

22.4 %

39,194

17.6 %

44,398

20.6 %

All Other

-

-

-

-

        Gross Margin

$       121,366

30.4 %

$       114,760

29.7 %

$       322,335

28.8 %

$       307,296

28.8 %













Selling, General & Administrative











Vehicle Control

$         43,021

21.4 %

$         42,752

22.4 %

$       130,123

22.6 %

$       124,308

22.2 %

Temperature Control

25,876

20.5 %

24,624

19.9 %

66,641

20.7 %

61,736

21.1 %

Engineered Solutions

8,124

11.2 %

8,832

12.3 %

25,491

11.4 %

25,222

11.7 %

All Other

5,190

3,573

16,163

11,991

        Subtotal

$         82,211

20.6 %

$         79,781

20.6 %

$       238,418

21.3 %

$       223,257

20.9 %

Acquisition Expenses

(1,007)

-0.3 %

-

0.0 %

1,404

0.1 %

-

0.0 %

        Selling, General & Administrative

$         81,204

20.3 %

$         79,781

20.6 %

$       239,822

21.4 %

$       223,257

20.9 %













Operating Income











Vehicle Control

$         22,631

11.3 %

$         18,113

9.5 %

$         54,397

9.5 %

$         55,138

9.9 %

Temperature Control

16,447

13.1 %

13,161

10.6 %

31,980

9.9 %

21,716

7.4 %

Engineered Solutions

5,267

7.3 %

7,278

10.1 %

13,703

6.1 %

19,176

8.9 %

All Other

(5,190)

(3,573)

(16,163)

(11,991)

        Subtotal

$         39,155

9.8 %

$         34,979

9.1 %

$         83,917

7.5 %

$         84,039

7.9 %

Restructuring & Integration

(3,023)

-0.8 %

(177)

0.0 %

(5,774)

-0.5 %

(1,383)

-0.1 %

Acquisition Expenses

1,007

0.3 %

-

0.0 %

(1,404)

-0.1 %

-

0.0 %

Other Income, Net

-

0.0 %

4

0.0 %

5

0.0 %

74

0.0 %

        Operating Income

$         37,139

9.3 %

$         34,806

9.0 %

$         76,744

6.8 %

$         82,730

7.7 %

STANDARD MOTOR PRODUCTS, INC.

Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Measures




























































(In thousands, except per share amounts)















THREE MONTHS ENDED

NINE MONTHS ENDED







SEPTEMBER 30,

SEPTEMBER 30,







2024

2023

2024

2023







(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)





EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS ATTRIBUTABLE TO SMP




























GAAP EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

$          26,581

$          24,859

$          54,424

$          55,915




















RESTRUCTURING AND INTEGRATION EXPENSES

3,023

177

5,774

1,383





ACQUISITION EXPENSES

(207)

-

2,204

-





CERTAIN TAX CREDITS AND PRODUCTION DEDUCTIONS FINALIZED IN PERIOD

(380)

(312)

(380)

(312)





INCOME TAX EFFECT RELATED TO RECONCILING ITEMS

(732)

(46)

(2,074)

(360)





NON-GAAP EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

$          28,285

$          24,678

$          59,948

$          56,626



































DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS ATTRIBUTABLE TO SMP



























GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

$             1.20

$             1.12

$             2.45

$             2.52




















RESTRUCTURING AND INTEGRATION EXPENSES

0.14

-

0.26

0.06





ACQUISITION EXPENSES

(0.01)

-

0.10

-





CERTAIN TAX CREDITS AND PRODUCTION DEDUCTIONS FINALIZED IN PERIOD

(0.02)

(0.01)

(0.02)

(0.01)





INCOME TAX EFFECT RELATED TO RECONCILING ITEMS

(0.03)

-

(0.09)

(0.02)




















NON-GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

$             1.28

$             1.11

$             2.70

$             2.55



































OPERATING INCOME




























GAAP OPERATING INCOME

$          37,139

$          34,806

$          76,744

$          82,730




















RESTRUCTURING AND INTEGRATION EXPENSES

3,023

177

5,774

1,383





ACQUISITION EXPENSES

(1,007)

-

1,404

-





OTHER (INCOME) EXPENSE, NET

-

(4)

(5)

(74)

LAST TWELVE MONTHS ENDED

YEAR ENDED










SEPTEMBER 30,

DECEMBER 31,

NON-GAAP OPERATING INCOME

$          39,155

$          34,979

$          83,917

$          84,039

2024

2023

2023










(Unaudited)

EBITDA WITHOUT SPECIAL ITEMS




























GAAP EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS BEFORE TAXES

$          36,123

$          32,917

$          73,927

$          74,723

$          80,920

$          86,025

$           81,716















DEPRECIATION AND AMORTIZATION

7,389

7,332

22,008

21,461

29,569

28,864

29,022

INTEREST EXPENSE

3,145

3,621

7,964

10,766

10,485

15,101

13,287

     EBITDA

46,657

43,870

103,899

106,950

120,974

129,990

124,025















RESTRUCTURING AND INTEGRATION EXPENSES

3,023

177

5,774

1,383

7,033

3,230

2,642

ACQUISITION EXPENSES

(1,007)

-

1,404

-

1,404

-

-

CUSTOMER BANKRUPTCY CHARGE

-

-

-

-

-

7,002

-

    SPECIAL ITEMS

2,016

177

7,178

1,383

8,437

10,232

2,642















EBITDA WITHOUT SPECIAL ITEMS

$          48,673

$          44,047

$        111,077

$        108,333

$        129,411

$        140,222

$         126,667

MANAGEMENT BELIEVES THAT NON-GAAP EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS AND NON-GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS WHICH ARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO SMP, AND NON-GAAP OPERATING INCOME AND EBITDA WITHOUT SPECIAL ITEMS, EACH OF WHICH ARE NON-GAAP MEASUREMENTS AND ARE ADJUSTED FOR SPECIAL ITEMS, ARE MEANINGFUL TO INVESTORS BECAUSE THEY PROVIDE A VIEW OF THE COMPANY WITH RESPECT TO ONGOING OPERATING RESULTS.  SPECIAL ITEMS REPRESENT SIGNIFICANT CHARGES OR CREDITS THAT ARE IMPORTANT TO AN UNDERSTANDING OF THE COMPANY'S OVERALL OPERATING RESULTS IN THE PERIODS PRESENTED. SUCH NON-GAAP MEASUREMENTS ARE NOT RECOGNIZED IN ACCORDANCE WITH GENERALLY ACCEPTED ACCOUNTING PRINCIPLES AND SHOULD NOT BE VIEWED AS AN ALTERNATIVE TO GAAP MEASURES OF PERFORMANCE.

STANDARD MOTOR PRODUCTS, INC.

Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Measures by Segments 








































































(In thousands)

THREE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2024


Vehicle Control

Temperature
Control

Engineered
Solutions

All Other 

Consolidated


(Unaudited)

OPERATING INCOME






















GAAP OPERATING INCOME

$          21,029

$          16,074

$           5,010

$           (4,974)

$          37,139












RESTRUCTURING AND INTEGRATION EXPENSES

1,602

373

257

791

3,023

ACQUISITION EXPENSES

-

-

-

(1,007)

(1,007)

OTHER EXPENSE, NET

-

-

-

-

-












NON-GAAP OPERATING INCOME

$          22,631

$          16,447

$           5,267

$           (5,190)

$          39,155












EBITDA WITHOUT SPECIAL ITEMS






















GAAP EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS BEFORE TAXES

$          18,844

$          16,530

$           5,607

$           (4,858)

$          36,123












DEPRECIATION AND AMORTIZATION

3,850

802

2,308

429

7,389

INTEREST EXPENSE

2,166

791

434

(246)

3,145

     EBITDA

24,860

18,123

8,349

(4,675)

46,657












RESTRUCTURING AND INTEGRATION EXPENSES

1,602

373

257

791

3,023

ACQUISITION EXPENSES

-

-

-

(1,007)

(1,007)

    SPECIAL ITEMS

1,602

373

257

(216)

2,016












EBITDA WITHOUT SPECIAL ITEMS

$          26,462

$          18,496

$           8,606

$           (4,891)

$          48,673

% of Net Sales

13.2 %

14.7 %

11.9 %


12.2 %












(In thousands)

THREE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2023


Vehicle Control

Temperature
Control

Engineered
Solutions

All Other 

Consolidated


(Unaudited)

OPERATING INCOME






















GAAP OPERATING INCOME

$          18,071

$          13,054

$           7,254

$           (3,573)

$          34,806












RESTRUCTURING AND INTEGRATION EXPENSES

45

107

25

-

177

OTHER INCOME, NET

(3)

-

(1)

-

(4)












NON-GAAP OPERATING INCOME

$          18,113

$          13,161

$           7,278

$           (3,573)

$          34,979












EBITDA WITHOUT SPECIAL ITEMS






















GAAP EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS BEFORE TAXES

$          15,702

$          12,780

$           8,078

$           (3,643)

$          32,917












DEPRECIATION AND AMORTIZATION

3,482

908

2,450

492

7,332

INTEREST EXPENSE

2,563

942

620

(504)

3,621

     EBITDA

21,747

14,630

11,148

(3,655)

43,870












RESTRUCTURING AND INTEGRATION EXPENSES

45

107

25

-

177

    SPECIAL ITEMS

45

107

25

-

177












EBITDA WITHOUT SPECIAL ITEMS

$          21,792

$          14,737

$          11,173

$           (3,655)

$          44,047

% of Net Sales

11.4 %

11.9 %

15.6 %


11.4 %

MANAGEMENT BELIEVES THAT NON-GAAP OPERATING INCOME AND EBITDA WITHOUT SPECIAL ITEMS, EACH OF WHICH ARE NON-GAAP MEASUREMENTS AND ARE ADJUSTED FOR SPECIAL ITEMS, ARE MEANINGFUL TO INVESTORS BECAUSE THEY PROVIDE A VIEW OF THE COMPANY WITH RESPECT TO ONGOING OPERATING RESULTS.  SPECIAL ITEMS REPRESENT SIGNIFICANT CHARGES OR CREDITS THAT ARE IMPORTANT TO AN UNDERSTANDING OF THE COMPANY'S OVERALL OPERATING RESULTS IN THE PERIODS PRESENTED. SUCH NON-GAAP MEASUREMENTS ARE NOT RECOGNIZED IN ACCORDANCE WITH GENERALLY ACCEPTED ACCOUNTING PRINCIPLES AND SHOULD NOT BE VIEWED AS AN ALTERNATIVE TO GAAP MEASURES OF PERFORMANCE.

STANDARD MOTOR PRODUCTS, INC.

Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Measures by Segments 








































































(In thousands)

NINE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2024


Vehicle Control

Temperature
Control

Engineered
Solutions

All Other 

Consolidated


(Unaudited)

OPERATING INCOME






















GAAP OPERATING INCOME

$          51,685

$          31,302

$          13,054

$         (19,297)

$          76,744












RESTRUCTURING AND INTEGRATION EXPENSES

2,712

678

654

1,730

5,774

ACQUISITION EXPENSES

-

-

-

1,404

1,404

OTHER INCOME, NET

-

-

(5)

-

(5)












NON-GAAP OPERATING INCOME

$          54,397

$          31,980

$          13,703

$         (16,163)

$          83,917












EBITDA WITHOUT SPECIAL ITEMS






















GAAP EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS BEFORE TAXES

$          46,226

$          32,396

$          14,482

$         (19,177)

$          73,927












DEPRECIATION AND AMORTIZATION

10,981

2,480

7,240

1,307

22,008

INTEREST EXPENSE

5,492

2,048

1,804

(1,380)

7,964

     EBITDA

62,699

36,924

23,526

(19,250)

103,899












RESTRUCTURING AND INTEGRATION EXPENSES

2,712

678

654

1,730

5,774

ACQUISITION EXPENSES

-

-

-

1,404

1,404

    SPECIAL ITEMS

2,712

678

654

3,134

7,178












EBITDA WITHOUT SPECIAL ITEMS

$          65,411

$          37,602

$          24,180

$         (16,116)

$        111,077

% of Net Sales

11.4 %

11.7 %

10.8 %


9.9 %












(In thousands)

NINE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2023


Vehicle Control

Temperature
Control

Engineered
Solutions

All Other 

Consolidated


(Unaudited)

OPERATING INCOME






















GAAP OPERATING INCOME

$          54,719

$          20,938

$          19,064

$         (11,991)

$          82,730












RESTRUCTURING AND INTEGRATION EXPENSES

484

778

121

-

1,383

OTHER INCOME, NET

(65)

-

(9)

-

(74)












NON-GAAP OPERATING INCOME

$          55,138

$          21,716

$          19,176

$         (11,991)

$          84,039












EBITDA WITHOUT SPECIAL ITEMS






















GAAP EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS BEFORE TAXES

$          47,994

$          19,144

$          19,611

$         (12,026)

$          74,723












DEPRECIATION AND AMORTIZATION

10,267

2,439

7,417

1,338

21,461

INTEREST EXPENSE

7,608

2,677

1,616

(1,135)

10,766

     EBITDA

65,869

24,260

28,644

(11,823)

106,950












RESTRUCTURING AND INTEGRATION EXPENSES

484

778

121

-

1,383

    SPECIAL ITEMS

484

778

121

-

1,383












EBITDA WITHOUT SPECIAL ITEMS

$          66,353

$          25,038

$          28,765

$         (11,823)

$        108,333

% of Net Sales

11.9 %

8.5 %

13.4 %


10.1 %

MANAGEMENT BELIEVES THAT NON-GAAP OPERATING INCOME AND EBITDA WITHOUT SPECIAL ITEMS, EACH OF WHICH ARE NON-GAAP MEASUREMENTS AND ARE ADJUSTED FOR SPECIAL ITEMS, ARE MEANINGFUL TO INVESTORS BECAUSE THEY PROVIDE A VIEW OF THE COMPANY WITH RESPECT TO ONGOING OPERATING RESULTS.  SPECIAL ITEMS REPRESENT SIGNIFICANT CHARGES OR CREDITS THAT ARE IMPORTANT TO AN UNDERSTANDING OF THE COMPANY'S OVERALL OPERATING RESULTS IN THE PERIODS PRESENTED. SUCH NON-GAAP MEASUREMENTS ARE NOT RECOGNIZED IN ACCORDANCE WITH GENERALLY ACCEPTED ACCOUNTING PRINCIPLES AND SHOULD NOT BE VIEWED AS AN ALTERNATIVE TO GAAP MEASURES OF PERFORMANCE.

STANDARD MOTOR PRODUCTS, INC.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets















(In thousands)















SEPTEMBER

DECEMBER


2024

2023


(Unaudited)






ASSETS





CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS

$         26,348

$         32,526





ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE, GROSS

225,827

168,327

ALLOWANCE FOR EXPECTED CREDIT LOSSES

8,697

8,045

ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE, NET

217,130

160,282





INVENTORIES

503,015

507,075

UNRETURNED CUSTOMER INVENTORY

17,843

18,240

OTHER CURRENT ASSETS

28,873

26,100





TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS

793,209

744,223





PROPERTY, PLANT AND EQUIPMENT, NET

138,490

121,872

OPERATING LEASE RIGHT-OF-USE ASSETS

96,039

100,065

GOODWILL

134,725

134,729

OTHER INTANGIBLES, NET

85,837

92,308

DEFERRED INCOME TAXES

45,315

40,533

INVESTMENT IN UNCONSOLIDATED AFFILIATES

23,914

24,050

OTHER ASSETS

33,012

35,267





TOTAL ASSETS

$    1,350,541

$    1,293,047










LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY










CURRENT PORTION OF REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY

$                    -

$                    -

CURRENT PORTION OF TERM LOAN AND OTHER DEBT

2,685

5,029

ACCOUNTS PAYABLE

112,404

107,455

ACCRUED CUSTOMER RETURNS

62,326

38,238

ACCRUED CORE LIABILITY

15,226

18,399

ACCRUED REBATES

53,163

42,278

PAYROLL AND COMMISSIONS

37,050

29,561

SUNDRY PAYABLES AND ACCRUED EXPENSES

69,666

63,303





TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES

352,520

304,263





LONG-TERM DEBT

140,163

151,182

NONCURRENT OPERATING LEASE LIABILITY

86,259

88,974

ACCRUED ASBESTOS LIABILITIES

89,544

72,013

OTHER LIABILITIES

28,611

25,742





 TOTAL LIABILITIES 

697,097

642,174





TOTAL SMP STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

638,833

635,064

NONCONTROLLING INTEREST

14,611

15,809

 TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY 

653,444

650,873





 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY 

$    1,350,541

$    1,293,047

STANDARD MOTOR PRODUCTS, INC.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows



















(In thousands)

















NINE MONTHS ENDED


SEPTEMBER 30,


2024

2023


(Unaudited)







CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES










NET EARNINGS 

$       30,482

$       27,866

ADJUSTMENTS TO RECONCILE NET EARNINGS TO NET CASH




PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES:




DEPRECIATION AND AMORTIZATION

22,008

21,461

LOSS FROM DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS, NET OF TAXES

24,727

28,201

OTHER

4,473

4,701

CHANGE IN ASSETS AND LIABILITIES:




ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE

(59,040)

(38,850)

INVENTORY 

2,895

54,286

ACCOUNTS PAYABLE

4,487

15,852

PREPAID EXPENSES AND OTHER CURRENT ASSETS

(2,739)

2,916

SUNDRY PAYABLES AND ACCRUED EXPENSES 

45,470

12,345

OTHER

5,437

4,115

NET CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES

78,200

132,893













CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES










ACQUISITIONS OF AND INVESTMENTS IN BUSINESSES

-

(3,954)

CASH ACQUIRED IN STEP ACQUISITION

-

6,779

CAPITAL EXPENDITURES

(34,136)

(17,977)

OTHER INVESTING ACTIVITIES

18

95

NET CASH USED IN INVESTING ACTIVITIES 

(34,118)

(15,057)













CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES










NET CHANGE IN DEBT

(13,422)

(92,149)

PURCHASE OF TREASURY STOCK

(10,409)

-

DIVIDENDS PAID

(19,004)

(18,846)

PAYMENTS OF DEBT ISSUANCE COSTS

(4,183)

-

OTHER FINANCING ACTIVITIES

(651)

(2)

NET CASH USED IN FINANCING ACTIVITIES

(47,669)

(110,997)













EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATE CHANGES ON CASH

(2,591)

496

NET INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS

(6,178)

7,335

CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS at beginning of period

32,526

21,150

CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS at end of period

$       26,348

$       28,485

SOURCE Standard Motor Products, Inc.

