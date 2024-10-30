Standard Motor Products, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2024 Results and Quarterly Dividend

Net Sales of $399.3M , up 3.3%, with all three operating segments showing increases

Adjusted diluted earnings per share of $1.28 , up 15%

Adjusted EBITDA up 80 basis points to 12.2%

Nissens Automotive acquisition expected to close in near future

Full year guidance remains unchanged

NEW YORK, Oct. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE: SMP), a leading automotive parts manufacturer and distributor, reported today its consolidated financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024.

Net sales for the third quarter of 2024 were $399.3 million, compared to consolidated net sales of $386.4 million during the comparable quarter in 2023. Earnings from continuing operations for the third quarter of 2024 were $26.6 million or $1.20 per diluted share, compared to $24.9 million or $1.12 per diluted share in the third quarter of 2023. Excluding non-operational gains and losses identified on the attached reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP measures, earnings from continuing operations for the third quarter of 2024 were $28.3 million or $1.28 per diluted share, compared to $24.7 million or $1.11 per diluted share in the third quarter of 2023.

Consolidated net sales for the nine months ended September 30, 2024, were $1.12 billion, compared to consolidated net sales of $1.07 billion during the comparable period in 2023. Earnings from continuing operations for the nine months ended September 30, 2024, were $54.4 million or $2.45 per diluted share, compared to $55.9 million or $2.52 per diluted share in the comparable period of 2023. Excluding non-operational gains and losses identified on the attached reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP measures, earnings from continuing operations for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023 were $59.9 million or $2.70 per diluted share and $56.6 million or $2.55 per diluted share, respectively.

Mr. Eric Sills, Standard Motor Products' Chairman and Chief Executive Officer stated, "We are very pleased with our third quarter results, both in our top line growth as well as our earnings performance. Overall, sales increased 3.3% versus last year's third quarter, while adjusted diluted earnings per share were up 15%. Year-to-date sales are up 5.0% compared to 2023, with adjusted diluted EPS up almost 6%. Sales for all three operating segments are ahead of last year both for the quarter and the year."

By segment, Vehicle Control sales increased 5.2% in the quarter against an easy comparison in 2023. Sales in the segment are up 2.8% on a year-to-date basis as customer demand remains positive, indicating general market strength as our trading partners make ongoing investments to their assortments in our products.

Strong Temperature Control demand continued as sales grew 1.9% in the quarter against last year's record results. The segment has performed well year-to-date with sales up nearly 10% over last year, as the selling season started early this year and remained strong throughout the summer.

Our Engineered Solutions segment continues to perform well, as sales increased nearly 1% in the quarter against a very difficult comparison to last year's quarterly increase of over 8%, and are up 3.8% year-to-date. Modest softening in some end markets is being more than offset by the ramp up of recent wins, and while we expect ongoing market headwinds related to certain customers' production schedules, we remain quite bullish as we see ongoing cross-selling opportunities and strengthening customer relationships.

Looking at profitability, Adjusted EBITDA improved from the third quarter last year, up 80 basis points to 12.2%. Margin improvement resulted from leverage gained on the solid sales performance, as well as from various cost containment actions to offset inflationary pressures, including the benefit from our previously disclosed early retirement program. We remain focused on our cost savings initiatives and continue to look at ways to drive margin improvement going forward.

From a cash flow perspective, we were pleased with the impact of our initiatives on managing both our inventory and borrowing levels. At quarter-end, our inventory was $503.0 million, down from $507.1 million at year-end, while our total debt at quarter-end stood at $142.8 million down $13.4 million from year-end.

With respect to our previously announced acquisition of Nissens Automotive in Europe, we have received final regulatory approvals and would expect to close on the transaction in the very near future. We are very excited about this major step forward for SMP, and look forward to working closely with the talented Nissens team to create an aftermarket leader in North America and Europe across our key product categories.

Regarding our sales and profit expectations for the full year of 2024, we anticipate sales growth will be in the low- to mid-single digits, and Adjusted EBITDA will be in a range of 9.0-9.5%, consistent with what we noted previously, and excludes any potential impact from the acquisition of Nissens Automotive. This outlook considers expenses related to customer factoring programs that will be roughly $48-$50 million at current implied rates, as well as the impact of startup costs and duplicate overhead expense associated with the new distribution center in Shawnee, KS, discussed in prior quarters.

The Board of Directors has approved payment of a quarterly dividend of 29 cents per share on the common stock outstanding, which will be paid on December 2, 2024 to stockholders of record on November 15, 2024.

In closing, Mr. Sills commented, "Looking ahead, while there is always a degree of uncertainty across a variety of external factors, we are excited about where we are headed. North American aftermarket fundamentals remain strong, we are hitting our stride in our Engineered Solutions business, our new distribution center is coming on line, and we are soon to have Nissens on-board with all the opportunities that it will bring. We want to thank all our employees for our current success and helping us achieve our goals for the future."

Conference Call

STANDARD MOTOR PRODUCTS, INC. Consolidated Statements of Operations



































(In thousands, except per share amounts)























































THREE MONTHS ENDED

NINE MONTHS ENDED



SEPTEMBER 30,

SEPTEMBER 30,



2024

2023

2024

2023



(Unaudited)

(Unaudited) NET SALES

$ 399,265

$ 386,413

$ 1,120,497

$ 1,067,516

















COST OF SALES

277,899

271,653

798,162

760,220

















GROSS PROFIT

121,366

114,760

322,335

307,296

















SELLING, GENERAL & ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSES

81,204

79,781

239,822

223,257 RESTRUCTURING AND INTEGRATION EXPENSES

3,023

177

5,774

1,383 OTHER INCOME, NET

-

4

5

74

















OPERATING INCOME

37,139

34,806

76,744

82,730

















OTHER NON-OPERATING INCOME, NET

2,129

1,732

5,147

2,759

















INTEREST EXPENSE

3,145

3,621

7,964

10,766

















EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS BEFORE TAXES

36,123

32,917

73,927

74,723

















PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES

9,267

7,995

18,718

18,656

















EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

26,856

24,922

55,209

56,067

















LOSS FROM DISCONTINUED OPERATION, NET OF INCOME TAXES

(22,771)

(18,200)

(24,727)

(28,201)

















NET EARNINGS

4,085

6,722

30,482

27,866

















NET EARNINGS ATTRIBUTABLE TO NONCONTROLLING INTEREST

275

63

785

152

















NET EARNINGS ATTRIBUTABLE TO SMP (a)

$ 3,810

$ 6,659

$ 29,697

$ 27,714



































NET EARNINGS ATTRIBUTABLE TO SMP















EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

$ 26,581

$ 24,859

$ 54,424

$ 55,915 LOSS FROM DISCONTINUED OPERATION, NET OF INCOME TAXES

(22,771)

(18,200)

(24,727)

(28,201) TOTAL

$ 3,810

$ 6,659

$ 29,697

$ 27,714



































NET EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO SMP















BASIC EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

$ 1.22

$ 1.14

$ 2.50

$ 2.58 DISCONTINUED OPERATION

(1.04)

(0.84)

(1.14)

(1.30) NET EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE - BASIC

$ 0.18

$ 0.31

$ 1.36

$ 1.28



































DILUTED EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

$ 1.20

$ 1.12

$ 2.45

$ 2.52 DISCONTINUED OPERATION

(1.03)

(0.82)

(1.11)

(1.27) NET EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE - DILUTED

$ 0.17

$ 0.30

$ 1.34

$ 1.25



































WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF COMMON SHARES

21,716,083

21,727,119

21,802,164

21,675,699 WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF COMMON AND DILUTIVE SHARES

22,154,222

22,253,723

22,225,444

22,198,131



















(a) "SMP" refers to Standard Motor Products, Inc. and subsidiaries.

















STANDARD MOTOR PRODUCTS, INC. Segment Revenues and Operating Profit



















































(In thousands)



























THREE MONTHS ENDED



NINE MONTHS ENDED





SEPTEMBER 30,



SEPTEMBER 30,





2024



2023



2024



2023





(Unaudited)



(Unaudited)

Revenues























Engine Management (Ignition, Emissions























and Fuel Delivery)

$ 121,432



$ 113,188



$ 353,046



$ 342,860

Electrical and Safety

63,237



62,049



172,772



166,720

Wire sets and other

16,208



15,700



49,324



49,723

Vehicle Control

200,877



190,937



575,142



559,303























-

AC System Components

95,698



94,385



245,628



217,913

Other Thermal Components

30,287



29,258



76,446



75,210

Temperature Control

125,985



123,643



322,074



293,123



























Commercial Vehicle

22,625



18,701



69,016



59,158

Construction / Agriculture

8,082



9,974



27,631



32,804

Light Vehicle

24,287



24,123



70,776



71,123

All Other

17,409



19,035



55,858



52,005

Engineered Solutions

72,403



71,833



223,281



215,090























-

Revenues

$ 399,265



$ 386,413



$ 1,120,497



$ 1,067,516



























Gross Margin























Vehicle Control

$ 65,652 32.7 %

$ 60,865 31.9 %

$ 184,520 32.1 %

$ 179,446 32.1 % Temperature Control

42,323 33.6 %

37,785 30.6 %

98,621 30.6 %

83,452 28.5 % Engineered Solutions

13,391 18.5 %

16,110 22.4 %

39,194 17.6 %

44,398 20.6 % All Other

-



-



-



-

Gross Margin

$ 121,366 30.4 %

$ 114,760 29.7 %

$ 322,335 28.8 %

$ 307,296 28.8 %

























Selling, General & Administrative























Vehicle Control

$ 43,021 21.4 %

$ 42,752 22.4 %

$ 130,123 22.6 %

$ 124,308 22.2 % Temperature Control

25,876 20.5 %

24,624 19.9 %

66,641 20.7 %

61,736 21.1 % Engineered Solutions

8,124 11.2 %

8,832 12.3 %

25,491 11.4 %

25,222 11.7 % All Other

5,190



3,573



16,163



11,991

Subtotal

$ 82,211 20.6 %

$ 79,781 20.6 %

$ 238,418 21.3 %

$ 223,257 20.9 % Acquisition Expenses

(1,007) -0.3 %

- 0.0 %

1,404 0.1 %

- 0.0 % Selling, General & Administrative

$ 81,204 20.3 %

$ 79,781 20.6 %

$ 239,822 21.4 %

$ 223,257 20.9 %

























Operating Income























Vehicle Control

$ 22,631 11.3 %

$ 18,113 9.5 %

$ 54,397 9.5 %

$ 55,138 9.9 % Temperature Control

16,447 13.1 %

13,161 10.6 %

31,980 9.9 %

21,716 7.4 % Engineered Solutions

5,267 7.3 %

7,278 10.1 %

13,703 6.1 %

19,176 8.9 % All Other

(5,190)



(3,573)



(16,163)



(11,991)

Subtotal

$ 39,155 9.8 %

$ 34,979 9.1 %

$ 83,917 7.5 %

$ 84,039 7.9 % Restructuring & Integration

(3,023) -0.8 %

(177) 0.0 %

(5,774) -0.5 %

(1,383) -0.1 % Acquisition Expenses

1,007 0.3 %

- 0.0 %

(1,404) -0.1 %

- 0.0 % Other Income, Net

- 0.0 %

4 0.0 %

5 0.0 %

74 0.0 % Operating Income

$ 37,139 9.3 %

$ 34,806 9.0 %

$ 76,744 6.8 %

$ 82,730 7.7 %

STANDARD MOTOR PRODUCTS, INC. Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Measures























































































































(In thousands, except per share amounts)































THREE MONTHS ENDED

NINE MONTHS ENDED















SEPTEMBER 30,

SEPTEMBER 30,















2024

2023

2024

2023















(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)











EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS ATTRIBUTABLE TO SMP

























































GAAP EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

$ 26,581

$ 24,859

$ 54,424

$ 55,915









































RESTRUCTURING AND INTEGRATION EXPENSES

3,023

177

5,774

1,383











ACQUISITION EXPENSES

(207)

-

2,204

-











CERTAIN TAX CREDITS AND PRODUCTION DEDUCTIONS FINALIZED IN PERIOD

(380)

(312)

(380)

(312)











INCOME TAX EFFECT RELATED TO RECONCILING ITEMS

(732)

(46)

(2,074)

(360)











NON-GAAP EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

$ 28,285

$ 24,678

$ 59,948

$ 56,626







































































DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS ATTRIBUTABLE TO SMP























































GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

$ 1.20

$ 1.12

$ 2.45

$ 2.52









































RESTRUCTURING AND INTEGRATION EXPENSES

0.14

-

0.26

0.06











ACQUISITION EXPENSES

(0.01)

-

0.10

-











CERTAIN TAX CREDITS AND PRODUCTION DEDUCTIONS FINALIZED IN PERIOD

(0.02)

(0.01)

(0.02)

(0.01)











INCOME TAX EFFECT RELATED TO RECONCILING ITEMS

(0.03)

-

(0.09)

(0.02)









































NON-GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

$ 1.28

$ 1.11

$ 2.70

$ 2.55







































































OPERATING INCOME

























































GAAP OPERATING INCOME

$ 37,139

$ 34,806

$ 76,744

$ 82,730









































RESTRUCTURING AND INTEGRATION EXPENSES

3,023

177

5,774

1,383











ACQUISITION EXPENSES

(1,007)

-

1,404

-











OTHER (INCOME) EXPENSE, NET

-

(4)

(5)

(74)

LAST TWELVE MONTHS ENDED

YEAR ENDED



















SEPTEMBER 30,

DECEMBER 31, NON-GAAP OPERATING INCOME

$ 39,155

$ 34,979

$ 83,917

$ 84,039

2024

2023

2023



















(Unaudited)



EBITDA WITHOUT SPECIAL ITEMS

























































GAAP EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS BEFORE TAXES

$ 36,123

$ 32,917

$ 73,927

$ 74,723

$ 80,920

$ 86,025

$ 81,716





























DEPRECIATION AND AMORTIZATION

7,389

7,332

22,008

21,461

29,569

28,864

29,022 INTEREST EXPENSE

3,145

3,621

7,964

10,766

10,485

15,101

13,287 EBITDA

46,657

43,870

103,899

106,950

120,974

129,990

124,025





























RESTRUCTURING AND INTEGRATION EXPENSES

3,023

177

5,774

1,383

7,033

3,230

2,642 ACQUISITION EXPENSES

(1,007)

-

1,404

-

1,404

-

- CUSTOMER BANKRUPTCY CHARGE

-

-

-

-

-

7,002

- SPECIAL ITEMS

2,016

177

7,178

1,383

8,437

10,232

2,642





























EBITDA WITHOUT SPECIAL ITEMS

$ 48,673

$ 44,047

$ 111,077

$ 108,333

$ 129,411

$ 140,222

$ 126,667



MANAGEMENT BELIEVES THAT NON-GAAP EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS AND NON-GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS WHICH ARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO SMP, AND NON-GAAP OPERATING INCOME AND EBITDA WITHOUT SPECIAL ITEMS, EACH OF WHICH ARE NON-GAAP MEASUREMENTS AND ARE ADJUSTED FOR SPECIAL ITEMS, ARE MEANINGFUL TO INVESTORS BECAUSE THEY PROVIDE A VIEW OF THE COMPANY WITH RESPECT TO ONGOING OPERATING RESULTS. SPECIAL ITEMS REPRESENT SIGNIFICANT CHARGES OR CREDITS THAT ARE IMPORTANT TO AN UNDERSTANDING OF THE COMPANY'S OVERALL OPERATING RESULTS IN THE PERIODS PRESENTED. SUCH NON-GAAP MEASUREMENTS ARE NOT RECOGNIZED IN ACCORDANCE WITH GENERALLY ACCEPTED ACCOUNTING PRINCIPLES AND SHOULD NOT BE VIEWED AS AN ALTERNATIVE TO GAAP MEASURES OF PERFORMANCE.

STANDARD MOTOR PRODUCTS, INC. Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Measures by Segments















































































































































(In thousands)

THREE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2024





Vehicle Control

Temperature

Control

Engineered

Solutions

All Other

Consolidated





(Unaudited)

OPERATING INCOME













































GAAP OPERATING INCOME

$ 21,029

$ 16,074

$ 5,010

$ (4,974)

$ 37,139

























RESTRUCTURING AND INTEGRATION EXPENSES

1,602

373

257

791

3,023

ACQUISITION EXPENSES

-

-

-

(1,007)

(1,007)

OTHER EXPENSE, NET

-

-

-

-

-

























NON-GAAP OPERATING INCOME

$ 22,631

$ 16,447

$ 5,267

$ (5,190)

$ 39,155

























EBITDA WITHOUT SPECIAL ITEMS













































GAAP EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS BEFORE TAXES

$ 18,844

$ 16,530

$ 5,607

$ (4,858)

$ 36,123

























DEPRECIATION AND AMORTIZATION

3,850

802

2,308

429

7,389

INTEREST EXPENSE

2,166

791

434

(246)

3,145

EBITDA

24,860

18,123

8,349

(4,675)

46,657

























RESTRUCTURING AND INTEGRATION EXPENSES

1,602

373

257

791

3,023

ACQUISITION EXPENSES

-

-

-

(1,007)

(1,007)

SPECIAL ITEMS

1,602

373

257

(216)

2,016

























EBITDA WITHOUT SPECIAL ITEMS

$ 26,462

$ 18,496

$ 8,606

$ (4,891)

$ 48,673

% of Net Sales

13.2 %

14.7 %

11.9 %





12.2 %

























(In thousands)

THREE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2023





Vehicle Control

Temperature

Control

Engineered

Solutions

All Other

Consolidated





(Unaudited)

OPERATING INCOME













































GAAP OPERATING INCOME

$ 18,071

$ 13,054

$ 7,254

$ (3,573)

$ 34,806

























RESTRUCTURING AND INTEGRATION EXPENSES

45

107

25

-

177

OTHER INCOME, NET

(3)

-

(1)

-

(4)

























NON-GAAP OPERATING INCOME

$ 18,113

$ 13,161

$ 7,278

$ (3,573)

$ 34,979

























EBITDA WITHOUT SPECIAL ITEMS













































GAAP EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS BEFORE TAXES

$ 15,702

$ 12,780

$ 8,078

$ (3,643)

$ 32,917

























DEPRECIATION AND AMORTIZATION

3,482

908

2,450

492

7,332

INTEREST EXPENSE

2,563

942

620

(504)

3,621

EBITDA

21,747

14,630

11,148

(3,655)

43,870

























RESTRUCTURING AND INTEGRATION EXPENSES

45

107

25

-

177

SPECIAL ITEMS

45

107

25

-

177

























EBITDA WITHOUT SPECIAL ITEMS

$ 21,792

$ 14,737

$ 11,173

$ (3,655)

$ 44,047

% of Net Sales

11.4 %

11.9 %

15.6 %





11.4 %





MANAGEMENT BELIEVES THAT NON-GAAP OPERATING INCOME AND EBITDA WITHOUT SPECIAL ITEMS, EACH OF WHICH ARE NON-GAAP MEASUREMENTS AND ARE ADJUSTED FOR SPECIAL ITEMS, ARE MEANINGFUL TO INVESTORS BECAUSE THEY PROVIDE A VIEW OF THE COMPANY WITH RESPECT TO ONGOING OPERATING RESULTS. SPECIAL ITEMS REPRESENT SIGNIFICANT CHARGES OR CREDITS THAT ARE IMPORTANT TO AN UNDERSTANDING OF THE COMPANY'S OVERALL OPERATING RESULTS IN THE PERIODS PRESENTED. SUCH NON-GAAP MEASUREMENTS ARE NOT RECOGNIZED IN ACCORDANCE WITH GENERALLY ACCEPTED ACCOUNTING PRINCIPLES AND SHOULD NOT BE VIEWED AS AN ALTERNATIVE TO GAAP MEASURES OF PERFORMANCE.

STANDARD MOTOR PRODUCTS, INC. Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Measures by Segments















































































































































(In thousands)

NINE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2024





Vehicle Control

Temperature

Control

Engineered

Solutions

All Other

Consolidated





(Unaudited)

OPERATING INCOME













































GAAP OPERATING INCOME

$ 51,685

$ 31,302

$ 13,054

$ (19,297)

$ 76,744

























RESTRUCTURING AND INTEGRATION EXPENSES

2,712

678

654

1,730

5,774

ACQUISITION EXPENSES

-

-

-

1,404

1,404

OTHER INCOME, NET

-

-

(5)

-

(5)

























NON-GAAP OPERATING INCOME

$ 54,397

$ 31,980

$ 13,703

$ (16,163)

$ 83,917

























EBITDA WITHOUT SPECIAL ITEMS













































GAAP EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS BEFORE TAXES

$ 46,226

$ 32,396

$ 14,482

$ (19,177)

$ 73,927

























DEPRECIATION AND AMORTIZATION

10,981

2,480

7,240

1,307

22,008

INTEREST EXPENSE

5,492

2,048

1,804

(1,380)

7,964

EBITDA

62,699

36,924

23,526

(19,250)

103,899

























RESTRUCTURING AND INTEGRATION EXPENSES

2,712

678

654

1,730

5,774

ACQUISITION EXPENSES

-

-

-

1,404

1,404

SPECIAL ITEMS

2,712

678

654

3,134

7,178

























EBITDA WITHOUT SPECIAL ITEMS

$ 65,411

$ 37,602

$ 24,180

$ (16,116)

$ 111,077

% of Net Sales

11.4 %

11.7 %

10.8 %





9.9 %

























(In thousands)

NINE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2023





Vehicle Control

Temperature

Control

Engineered

Solutions

All Other

Consolidated





(Unaudited)

OPERATING INCOME













































GAAP OPERATING INCOME

$ 54,719

$ 20,938

$ 19,064

$ (11,991)

$ 82,730

























RESTRUCTURING AND INTEGRATION EXPENSES

484

778

121

-

1,383

OTHER INCOME, NET

(65)

-

(9)

-

(74)

























NON-GAAP OPERATING INCOME

$ 55,138

$ 21,716

$ 19,176

$ (11,991)

$ 84,039

























EBITDA WITHOUT SPECIAL ITEMS













































GAAP EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS BEFORE TAXES

$ 47,994

$ 19,144

$ 19,611

$ (12,026)

$ 74,723

























DEPRECIATION AND AMORTIZATION

10,267

2,439

7,417

1,338

21,461

INTEREST EXPENSE

7,608

2,677

1,616

(1,135)

10,766

EBITDA

65,869

24,260

28,644

(11,823)

106,950

























RESTRUCTURING AND INTEGRATION EXPENSES

484

778

121

-

1,383

SPECIAL ITEMS

484

778

121

-

1,383

























EBITDA WITHOUT SPECIAL ITEMS

$ 66,353

$ 25,038

$ 28,765

$ (11,823)

$ 108,333

% of Net Sales

11.9 %

8.5 %

13.4 %





10.1 %





MANAGEMENT BELIEVES THAT NON-GAAP OPERATING INCOME AND EBITDA WITHOUT SPECIAL ITEMS, EACH OF WHICH ARE NON-GAAP MEASUREMENTS AND ARE ADJUSTED FOR SPECIAL ITEMS, ARE MEANINGFUL TO INVESTORS BECAUSE THEY PROVIDE A VIEW OF THE COMPANY WITH RESPECT TO ONGOING OPERATING RESULTS. SPECIAL ITEMS REPRESENT SIGNIFICANT CHARGES OR CREDITS THAT ARE IMPORTANT TO AN UNDERSTANDING OF THE COMPANY'S OVERALL OPERATING RESULTS IN THE PERIODS PRESENTED. SUCH NON-GAAP MEASUREMENTS ARE NOT RECOGNIZED IN ACCORDANCE WITH GENERALLY ACCEPTED ACCOUNTING PRINCIPLES AND SHOULD NOT BE VIEWED AS AN ALTERNATIVE TO GAAP MEASURES OF PERFORMANCE.

STANDARD MOTOR PRODUCTS, INC. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets





























(In thousands)































SEPTEMBER

DECEMBER



2024

2023



(Unaudited)













ASSETS









CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS

$ 26,348

$ 32,526









ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE, GROSS

225,827

168,327 ALLOWANCE FOR EXPECTED CREDIT LOSSES

8,697

8,045 ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE, NET

217,130

160,282









INVENTORIES

503,015

507,075 UNRETURNED CUSTOMER INVENTORY

17,843

18,240 OTHER CURRENT ASSETS

28,873

26,100









TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS

793,209

744,223









PROPERTY, PLANT AND EQUIPMENT, NET

138,490

121,872 OPERATING LEASE RIGHT-OF-USE ASSETS

96,039

100,065 GOODWILL

134,725

134,729 OTHER INTANGIBLES, NET

85,837

92,308 DEFERRED INCOME TAXES

45,315

40,533 INVESTMENT IN UNCONSOLIDATED AFFILIATES

23,914

24,050 OTHER ASSETS

33,012

35,267









TOTAL ASSETS

$ 1,350,541

$ 1,293,047



















LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY



















CURRENT PORTION OF REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY

$ -

$ - CURRENT PORTION OF TERM LOAN AND OTHER DEBT 2,685

5,029 ACCOUNTS PAYABLE

112,404

107,455 ACCRUED CUSTOMER RETURNS

62,326

38,238 ACCRUED CORE LIABILITY

15,226

18,399 ACCRUED REBATES

53,163

42,278 PAYROLL AND COMMISSIONS

37,050

29,561 SUNDRY PAYABLES AND ACCRUED EXPENSES

69,666

63,303









TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES

352,520

304,263









LONG-TERM DEBT

140,163

151,182 NONCURRENT OPERATING LEASE LIABILITY

86,259

88,974 ACCRUED ASBESTOS LIABILITIES

89,544

72,013 OTHER LIABILITIES

28,611

25,742









TOTAL LIABILITIES

697,097

642,174









TOTAL SMP STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

638,833

635,064 NONCONTROLLING INTEREST

14,611

15,809 TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

653,444

650,873









TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

$ 1,350,541

$ 1,293,047

STANDARD MOTOR PRODUCTS, INC. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows





































(In thousands)



































NINE MONTHS ENDED



SEPTEMBER 30,



2024



2023



(Unaudited)













CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES





















NET EARNINGS $ 30,482



$ 27,866

ADJUSTMENTS TO RECONCILE NET EARNINGS TO NET CASH









PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES:









DEPRECIATION AND AMORTIZATION 22,008



21,461

LOSS FROM DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS, NET OF TAXES 24,727



28,201

OTHER 4,473



4,701

CHANGE IN ASSETS AND LIABILITIES:









ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE (59,040)



(38,850)

INVENTORY 2,895



54,286

ACCOUNTS PAYABLE 4,487



15,852

PREPAID EXPENSES AND OTHER CURRENT ASSETS (2,739)



2,916

SUNDRY PAYABLES AND ACCRUED EXPENSES 45,470



12,345

OTHER 5,437



4,115

NET CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES 78,200



132,893

























CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES





















ACQUISITIONS OF AND INVESTMENTS IN BUSINESSES -



(3,954)

CASH ACQUIRED IN STEP ACQUISITION -



6,779

CAPITAL EXPENDITURES (34,136)



(17,977)

OTHER INVESTING ACTIVITIES 18



95

NET CASH USED IN INVESTING ACTIVITIES (34,118)



(15,057)

























CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES





















NET CHANGE IN DEBT (13,422)



(92,149)

PURCHASE OF TREASURY STOCK (10,409)



-

DIVIDENDS PAID (19,004)



(18,846)

PAYMENTS OF DEBT ISSUANCE COSTS (4,183)



-

OTHER FINANCING ACTIVITIES (651)



(2)

NET CASH USED IN FINANCING ACTIVITIES (47,669)



(110,997)

























EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATE CHANGES ON CASH (2,591)



496

NET INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS (6,178)



7,335

CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS at beginning of period 32,526



21,150

CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS at end of period $ 26,348



$ 28,485

SOURCE Standard Motor Products, Inc.