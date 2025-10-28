Standard Motor Products, Inc. Celebrates Echlin's Centennial

NEW YORK, Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Standard Motor Products (SMP) is pleased to celebrate the 100-year anniversary of its Echlin® brand. As Echlin® celebrates 100 years, SMP recognizes its storied history, enduring partnership with NAPA®, and the milestones that have made Echlin® one of the aftermarket's most recognized brands.

Echlin. 100 Years of Excellence.

Founded by brothers Jack and Earl Echlin, Echlin® was originally a manufacturer and distributor of pistons. In 1928, Echlin first partnered with the National Automotive Parts Association (NAPA). The handshake deal meant that Echlin would supply oil pump and ignition gears, and that relationship continues to this day. Decades of innovative products, marketing initiatives, dedicated salespeople and technical training programs have created a brand loyalty that continues to resonate with professional technicians.

Supported by SMP's extensive network of research and development, manufacturing, and distribution facilities, Echlin® offers a full range of vehicle control and engine management products. The Echlin® product portfolio includes highly technical categories such as ADAS components, Cylinder Deactivation Solenoids, and more. Thanks to SMP's expansive manufacturing footprint, around two-thirds of all Echlin® components are manufactured in North America and Europe.

As part of its celebration, SMP has released a new video which includes a detailed timeline of Echlin's history, information on Echlin's research and development, manufacturing, and testing standards, and a look into Echlin's next 100 years. The video also acknowledges Echlin's life-long partnership with NAPA Auto Parts, which is also celebrating 100 years of operation.

John Herc, Vice President of Vehicle Control Marketing, SMP, stated, "A hundred years is an incredible achievement, but it's just the beginning. As we celebrate Echlin's milestone, we honor a century of precision engineering and manufacturing, while committing ourselves to another hundred years meeting the demands of professional technicians. The same pioneering spirit that brought us this far will continue to move us forward for the next century and beyond."

The video can be viewed on the NAPA Echlin YouTube channel by visiting this link. For more information, visit NAPAEchlin.com.

About SMP

With over 100 years in business, Standard Motor Products, Inc. is a leading independent manufacturer and distributor of premium replacement parts in the automotive aftermarket and a custom-engineered solutions provider to vehicle and equipment manufacturers in diverse non-aftermarket end markets. SMP sells its products primarily to retailers, warehouse distributors, original equipment manufacturers and original equipment service part operations in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, Mexico and other Latin America countries. For more information, download the SMP Parts App or visit SMPcorp.com.

About Echlin®

Echlin® engineers and manufactures top-quality ignition & electrical, emissions, fuel, wire, power management, sensors, safety-related systems components and more for import and domestic vehicles. This full line of premium automotive products includes diesel components, turbochargers, TPMS, VVT, ADAS and thousands of sensors and switches. NAPA® Echlin's line of high-quality parts is unrivaled for its superior quality, original match and comprehensive coverage. For more information, visit NAPAEchlin.com. NAPA® Echlin® Looks Right. Fits Right. Performs Right.

SOURCE Standard Motor Products, Inc.