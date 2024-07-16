Standard Motor Products, Inc. Certified as a Most Loved Workplace®

NEW YORK, July 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Following the recent honor of being named a U.S. News and World Report Best Company to Work For in June, Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE: SMP), a leading automotive parts manufacturer and distributor, has been certified as a Most Loved Workplace® by the Best Practice Institute. Most Loved Workplaces® certify companies where employees are the happiest and most satisfied at work based on its scores on the Love of Workplace Index™.

In order to be certified, The Love of Workplace Index™ surveys company employees on various categories within employee satisfaction, such as level of respect, collaboration, support and sense of belonging in the workplace. Backed by the Best Practice Institute, Most Loved Workplaces® says that as employee sentiment increases, productivity also rises, with 94-percent of responders saying they were willing to do additional work for a company they loved, and 95-percent saying they were positively impacted to remain under employment within a company they loved.

Eric Sills, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of SMP, stated, "For the second time in as many months, we are honored to be recognized as a company that our employees are proud to work for. This most recent certification is a testament to our dedication to caring for our employees and fostering employee engagement, and our company culture. We are proud to offer our employees a well-rounded portfolio of benefits including a variety of health and wellness programs, competitive wages, training opportunities, and an inclusive workplace that offers a safe and healthy work environment."

For more information on the Most Loved Workplace® certification, visit MostLovedWorkplace.com.

About SMP

With over 100 years in business, Standard Motor Products, Inc. is a leading independent manufacturer and distributor of premium replacement parts in the automotive aftermarket and a custom-engineered solutions provider to vehicle and equipment manufacturers in diverse non-aftermarket end markets. SMP sells its products primarily to retailers, warehouse distributors, original equipment manufacturers and original equipment service part operations in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, Mexico and other Latin America countries. For more information, download the SMP Parts App or visit SMPcorp.com.

